Sushi & Japanese

Rokaru Shabu Shabu

491 Reviews

$$

1140 Kuala St #104

Pearl City, HI 96782

Order Again

Popular Items

Shabu Shabu Set
Rokaru Bento
Side Bok Choy

FEATURED

Add to your cart if you require utensils/straws with your order

Utensils and Straws by Request Only

Add to your cart if you require utensils/straws with your order

Preparation Mod

PLATE LUNCH SPECIALS (Take Out Only)

Garlic Chicken Plate

Garlic Chicken Plate

$15.00

Deep fried boneless chicken dipped in our house garlic sauce

Hamburger Steak with Brown Gravy & Onions

Hamburger Steak with Brown Gravy & Onions

$15.00

Homemade hamburger in our brown gravy and sweet local onions

Miso Garlic Shrimp Plate

Miso Garlic Shrimp Plate

$17.95

White shrimp sautéed in our house miso garlic butter

Fried Ramen

Fried Ramen

$14.00

Fried Ramen with our homemade sauce. Add garlic chicken or fried chicken!

Garlic Chicken and Miso Garlic Shrimp Plate

Garlic Chicken and Miso Garlic Shrimp Plate

$18.50

Combo plate with our two most popular plates, garlic chicken and miso garlic shrimp

Chicken Nuggets (boneless fried chicken) and Waffle Fries

Chicken Nuggets (boneless fried chicken) and Waffle Fries

$11.00

Our Fried chicken and Fries combo

Pork Tonkatsu Plate

Pork Tonkatsu Plate

$14.00

Our homemade pork katsu plate

Pork Tonkatsu with Gravy Plate

Pork Tonkatsu with Gravy Plate

$15.00

Our homemade pork katsu with gravy

Hamburger Curry

Hamburger Curry

$14.00
Pork Tonkatsu with Hamburger Curry

Pork Tonkatsu with Hamburger Curry

$16.50

Bentos (Take Out only)

Rokaru Bento

Rokaru Bento

$14.95

Rice, Fried Chicken, Teri Beef, Tonkatsu, Arabiki, and Pork Gyoza

FAMILY PACKS (Take Out Only)

Cook-At-Home Shabu Shabu Family Kit

Cook-At-Home Shabu Shabu Family Kit

$79.95

SPECIAL PROMOTION TAKE OUT ONLY!! Cook-At-Home Shabu Shabu Family Kit for 2-3 Persons for $79.95 (Retail $110) Shabu Shabu Kit is packed uncooked to share the experience at home! Loyalty program does not apply for this promotion. Kit Includes: Two Choices from our 17 Different Broths One Pound of Brisket or Chuck Roll One Pound of Pork Belly One Vegetarian Platter Two Orders of Rice (White or Multi-grain) Two Orders of Noodles (Ramen or Udon) One Pint of Strawberry Sherbet 2 Sets of our sauces included (One set includes Goma. Ponzu, Yuzu Miso)

PUPUS

Arabiki Taro Dogs

Arabiki Taro Dogs

$9.95

Arabiki sausage dipped in taro pancake batter and deep fried.

Garlic Chicken Pupu

Garlic Chicken Pupu

$9.95

Fried chicken tossed in our homemade garlic sauce

Fried Chicken Pupu

Fried Chicken Pupu

$9.95

Boneless chicken fried in our spices

Crispy Calamari Salad

Crispy Calamari Salad

$12.95

Crispy calamari drizzled with sweet spicy mayo, tobikko, and green onions on a bed of organic greens from Kahumana Farms tossed with a ponzu vinaigrette.

Calamari Only

Calamari Only

$12.95

Calamari battered and fried with a spicy aioli

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$5.50

Pork and vegetable dumplings either deep fried or steamed to your liking

Veggie Gyoza

Veggie Gyoza

$5.50

Tofu and vegetable dumplings in an edamame wrapper deep fried or steamed to your liking

Eggplant Fries

Eggplant Fries

$9.95

Deep fried local eggplant served with our house made carrot aioli.

Miso Garlic Steamed Clams

Miso Garlic Steamed Clams

$9.95

Steamed clams sauteed in our miso garlic butter.

Rokaru Candied Bacon

Rokaru Candied Bacon

$10.50

Four pieces of applewood smoked bacon baked with honey, brown sugar, and togarashi spice.

Fries of the Day

Fries of the Day

$5.50

Fries could be Waffle, Curly, Tater Tots, or Regular

Plain Soybeans

Plain Soybeans

$7.95

plain edamame

Spicy Miso Soybeans

Spicy Miso Soybeans

$7.95

Steamed soybeans tossed in miso and Hawaiian chili peppers, topped with roasted sesame seeds.

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$9.95

Local zucchini deep fried in our crispy tempura batter served with our house made carrot aioli.

Miso Garlic Prawns

Miso Garlic Prawns

$19.95

Kaua'i prawns sauteed in our miso garlic butter.

$12.95

SPECIALTY SET

Shabu Shabu Set

Shabu Shabu Set

$23.95

Includes vegetable plate, choice of basic broth, and starch.

Rokaru Hekka

Rokaru Hekka

$23.95

A local favorite! Consists of our homemade sukiyaki broth, won bok, watercress, tofu, mushrooms, green onions, bamboo shoots, long rice, and a choice of beef, chicken, or pork.

Rokaru Donburi

Rokaru Donburi

$23.95

Consists of our homemade sukiyaki broth, mushrooms, sweet and green onions, tofu, kamaboko, bamboo shoots, eggs, and a choice of chicken, beef, or pork.

Oxtail Soup

Oxtail Soup

$26.95

Nearly 1 lb of fall-off-the-bone tender oxtail simmered in a tasty broth with mushrooms and local vegetables. Ginger, daikon, and Chinese parsley served on the side.

Chicken Long Rice

Chicken Long Rice

$23.95

Our version of local style chicken long rice with garlic, ginger, onions, and shiitake mushrooms.

Keiki Meal

Keiki Meal

$10.95

Fried chicken, arabiki sausage, fried gyoza, corn, rice, and furikake

Keiki Miso

Keiki Miso

$10.95

Our Miso Soup with kamaboko and tofu on the side. Includes choice of starch.

Fish Ochazuke

Fish Ochazuke

$23.95

Crispy fried island fish placed on a bed served with our Herb Lemon broth and a side of tsukemono trio.

BASIC BROTHS

Konbu Dashi

Konbu Dashi

$6.95

Dashi broth with konbu

Miso

Miso

$6.95

Dashi based broth with red miso and konbu

Shio

Shio

$6.95

Alaea Hawaiian salt

Shoyu

Shoyu

$6.95

Shoyu based broth with dashi and mirin

Spicy Sukiyaki

Spicy Sukiyaki

$6.95

Homemade sweet ginger soy broth with our house spicy sauce

Sukiyaki

Sukiyaki

$6.95

Homemade sweet ginger soy broth

Tonkotsu

Tonkotsu

$6.95

Rich pork based broth

Traditional

Traditional

$6.95

Konbu and water

PREMIUM BROTHS

Goma

Goma

$9.90

Savory pork and chicken based broth with miso and sesame

Herb Lemon

Herb Lemon

$9.90

Chicken based broth with fresh rosemary, thyme, and lemon

Miso Kim Chee

Miso Kim Chee

$9.90

Dashi based broth with miso and kim chee flavors with our house spicy sauce

Japanese Curry

Japanese Curry

$9.90

Savory Japanese style curry flavored with pork broth

Rokaru

Rokaru

$9.90

House Favorite! Savory pork and chicken based broth with sesame, soy milk, honey, and miso

Shiitake Ginger Garlic

Shiitake Ginger Garlic

$9.90

Shiitake mushroom broth enhanced with ginger and garlic

Spicy Garlic Miso

Spicy Garlic Miso

$9.90

Dashi based broth with red miso with our garlic spicy sauce

Spicy Garlic Tomato

Spicy Garlic Tomato

$9.90

Tomato based broth with our garlic spicy sauce

Spicy Goma

Spicy Goma

$9.90

Savory pork and chicken based broth, miso and sesame with our house spicy sauce

Spicy Herb Lemon

Spicy Herb Lemon

$9.90

Chicken based broth with fresh rosemary, thyme, and lemon with our house spicy sauce

Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

$9.90

Dashi based broth with red miso and konbu with house spicy sauce

Spicy Rokaru

Spicy Rokaru

$10.90

Pork and chicken based broth with sesame, soy, milk, honey, miso, and our house spicy sauce

Spicy Shio

Spicy Shio

$9.90
Spicy Shoyu

Spicy Shoyu

$9.90

Shoyu based broth with dashi, mirin, and our house spicy sauce

Spicy Tonkotsu

Spicy Tonkotsu

$9.90

Rich pork based broth with our house spicy sauce

Tomato

Tomato

$9.90

Tomato based broth

SIDE MEATS

Side Arabiki Sausage

Side Arabiki Sausage

$5.95
Side Beef Brisket

Side Beef Brisket

$9.95
Side Beef Tongue

Side Beef Tongue

$10.95
Side Chicken

Side Chicken

$9.95
Side Chuck Roll

Side Chuck Roll

$9.95
Side Lamb

Side Lamb

$10.95
Side Local Beef

Side Local Beef

$11.95

Picture may vary depending on cut of meat provided

Side Local Beef Prime

Side Local Beef Prime

$14.95

Picture may vary depending on cut of meat provided

Side Local Pork

Side Local Pork

$10.95

Local Farmed Pork, cuts varies from Loin, Belly, Shoulder, or Butt

Side Pork Belly

Side Pork Belly

$9.95
Side Pork Gyoza

Side Pork Gyoza

$5.50
Side Pork Loin

Side Pork Loin

$9.95
Side Ribeye

Side Ribeye

$11.95
Side Shortrib

Side Shortrib

$10.95
Side Tsukune

Side Tsukune

$5.95
Side Beef Belly

Side Beef Belly

$10.95

SIDE VEGETABLES

Side Alii Mushroom

Side Alii Mushroom

$5.95
Side Bok Choy

Side Bok Choy

$5.95
Side Bamboo Shoots

Side Bamboo Shoots

$3.95
Side Carrots

Side Carrots

$2.95
Side Corn

Side Corn

$2.95
Side Daikon Slices

Side Daikon Slices

$4.95
Side Eggplant

Side Eggplant

$3.95
Side Enoki Mushroom

Side Enoki Mushroom

Side Enoki Mushroom

Side Shiitake Mushrooms

Side Shiitake Mushrooms

$4.95
Side Kabocha

Side Kabocha

$3.95
Side Kim Chee

Side Kim Chee

$4.95
Side Tofu

Side Tofu

$4.95
Side Watercress

Side Watercress

$5.50
Side White Onions

Side White Onions

$3.95
Side Won Bok

Side Won Bok

$5.50
Side Zucchini

Side Zucchini

$3.95
Side Veggie Gyoza

Side Veggie Gyoza

$5.50
Side Veggie Plate

Side Veggie Plate

$11.95
Side Vegetarian Platter

Side Vegetarian Platter

$15.95

Won Bok, Eggplant, Zucchini, Carrots, Shimeji mushroom, Alii mushroom, Kabocha, Tofu

Side Hekka Veggies

Side Hekka Veggies

$13.95
Side Spring Mix Salad

Side Spring Mix Salad

$7.95
Kahumana Mystery Veggie Plate

Kahumana Mystery Veggie Plate

$5.95

Vegetables from Kahumana Farms. Vegetables varies per week depending on what the farm has available.

Side Green Onion

$1.95

SIDE STARCH

Side White Rice

Side White Rice

$3.00
Side Multigrain Rice

Side Multigrain Rice

$3.00
Side Ramen

Side Ramen

$3.00
Side Udon

Side Udon

$3.00
Side Long Rice

Side Long Rice

$4.50
Side Mochi

Side Mochi

$3.00
Side Tofu Shirataki

Side Tofu Shirataki

$5.00
Side Zucchini Ramen

Side Zucchini Ramen

$3.00
Side Korean Mochi

Side Korean Mochi

$3.00

Side Zeromen Noodles (gluten,vegan,keto friendly)

$5.00
Daikon Ramen

Daikon Ramen

$3.00

SIDE SEAFOOD

Side Catch of the Day

Side Catch of the Day

$11.95
Side Kauai Prawns

Side Kauai Prawns

$11.95

Side Clams

Side Clams

$7.95
Side Shrimp Shumai

Side Shrimp Shumai

$6.25
Side Kamaboko

Side Kamaboko

$4.95
Side Salmon

Side Salmon

$11.95

MISC SIDES

Side Dipping Sauce

Side Dipping Sauce

$3.00
Zosui

Zosui

$2.00

One raw egg, shredded nori, green onions

DESSERT

Pint Strawberry Sherbet

Pint Strawberry Sherbet

$8.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00
Green Tea Latte

Green Tea Latte

$4.50

Retail

Rokaru Face Mask

Rokaru Face Mask

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
