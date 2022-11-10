- Home
- Rokaru Shabu Shabu
Rokaru Shabu Shabu
491 Reviews
$$
1140 Kuala St #104
Pearl City, HI 96782
Popular Items
FEATURED
PLATE LUNCH SPECIALS (Take Out Only)
Garlic Chicken Plate
Deep fried boneless chicken dipped in our house garlic sauce
Hamburger Steak with Brown Gravy & Onions
Homemade hamburger in our brown gravy and sweet local onions
Miso Garlic Shrimp Plate
White shrimp sautéed in our house miso garlic butter
Fried Ramen
Fried Ramen with our homemade sauce. Add garlic chicken or fried chicken!
Garlic Chicken and Miso Garlic Shrimp Plate
Combo plate with our two most popular plates, garlic chicken and miso garlic shrimp
Chicken Nuggets (boneless fried chicken) and Waffle Fries
Our Fried chicken and Fries combo
Pork Tonkatsu Plate
Our homemade pork katsu plate
Pork Tonkatsu with Gravy Plate
Our homemade pork katsu with gravy
Hamburger Curry
Pork Tonkatsu with Hamburger Curry
Bentos (Take Out only)
FAMILY PACKS (Take Out Only)
Cook-At-Home Shabu Shabu Family Kit
SPECIAL PROMOTION TAKE OUT ONLY!! Cook-At-Home Shabu Shabu Family Kit for 2-3 Persons for $79.95 (Retail $110) Shabu Shabu Kit is packed uncooked to share the experience at home! Loyalty program does not apply for this promotion. Kit Includes: Two Choices from our 17 Different Broths One Pound of Brisket or Chuck Roll One Pound of Pork Belly One Vegetarian Platter Two Orders of Rice (White or Multi-grain) Two Orders of Noodles (Ramen or Udon) One Pint of Strawberry Sherbet 2 Sets of our sauces included (One set includes Goma. Ponzu, Yuzu Miso)
PUPUS
Arabiki Taro Dogs
Arabiki sausage dipped in taro pancake batter and deep fried.
Garlic Chicken Pupu
Fried chicken tossed in our homemade garlic sauce
Fried Chicken Pupu
Boneless chicken fried in our spices
Crispy Calamari Salad
Crispy calamari drizzled with sweet spicy mayo, tobikko, and green onions on a bed of organic greens from Kahumana Farms tossed with a ponzu vinaigrette.
Calamari Only
Calamari battered and fried with a spicy aioli
Pork Gyoza
Pork and vegetable dumplings either deep fried or steamed to your liking
Veggie Gyoza
Tofu and vegetable dumplings in an edamame wrapper deep fried or steamed to your liking
Eggplant Fries
Deep fried local eggplant served with our house made carrot aioli.
Miso Garlic Steamed Clams
Steamed clams sauteed in our miso garlic butter.
Rokaru Candied Bacon
Four pieces of applewood smoked bacon baked with honey, brown sugar, and togarashi spice.
Fries of the Day
Fries could be Waffle, Curly, Tater Tots, or Regular
Plain Soybeans
plain edamame
Spicy Miso Soybeans
Steamed soybeans tossed in miso and Hawaiian chili peppers, topped with roasted sesame seeds.
Zucchini Fries
Local zucchini deep fried in our crispy tempura batter served with our house made carrot aioli.
Miso Garlic Prawns
Kaua'i prawns sauteed in our miso garlic butter.
Pupu Special
SPECIALTY SET
Shabu Shabu Set
Includes vegetable plate, choice of basic broth, and starch.
Rokaru Hekka
A local favorite! Consists of our homemade sukiyaki broth, won bok, watercress, tofu, mushrooms, green onions, bamboo shoots, long rice, and a choice of beef, chicken, or pork.
Rokaru Donburi
Consists of our homemade sukiyaki broth, mushrooms, sweet and green onions, tofu, kamaboko, bamboo shoots, eggs, and a choice of chicken, beef, or pork.
Oxtail Soup
Nearly 1 lb of fall-off-the-bone tender oxtail simmered in a tasty broth with mushrooms and local vegetables. Ginger, daikon, and Chinese parsley served on the side.
Chicken Long Rice
Our version of local style chicken long rice with garlic, ginger, onions, and shiitake mushrooms.
Keiki Meal
Fried chicken, arabiki sausage, fried gyoza, corn, rice, and furikake
Keiki Miso
Our Miso Soup with kamaboko and tofu on the side. Includes choice of starch.
Fish Ochazuke
Crispy fried island fish placed on a bed served with our Herb Lemon broth and a side of tsukemono trio.
BASIC BROTHS
Konbu Dashi
Dashi broth with konbu
Miso
Dashi based broth with red miso and konbu
Shio
Alaea Hawaiian salt
Shoyu
Shoyu based broth with dashi and mirin
Spicy Sukiyaki
Homemade sweet ginger soy broth with our house spicy sauce
Sukiyaki
Homemade sweet ginger soy broth
Tonkotsu
Rich pork based broth
Traditional
Konbu and water
PREMIUM BROTHS
Broth Special - Mushroom Ginger Beef Broth
Ask us or be surprised!
Broth Special - Spicy Kuro Goma
Goma
Savory pork and chicken based broth with miso and sesame
Herb Lemon
Chicken based broth with fresh rosemary, thyme, and lemon
Miso Kim Chee
Dashi based broth with miso and kim chee flavors with our house spicy sauce
Japanese Curry
Savory Japanese style curry flavored with pork broth
Rokaru
House Favorite! Savory pork and chicken based broth with sesame, soy milk, honey, and miso
Shiitake Ginger Garlic
Shiitake mushroom broth enhanced with ginger and garlic
Spicy Garlic Miso
Dashi based broth with red miso with our garlic spicy sauce
Spicy Garlic Tomato
Tomato based broth with our garlic spicy sauce
Spicy Goma
Savory pork and chicken based broth, miso and sesame with our house spicy sauce
Spicy Herb Lemon
Chicken based broth with fresh rosemary, thyme, and lemon with our house spicy sauce
Spicy Miso
Dashi based broth with red miso and konbu with house spicy sauce
Spicy Rokaru
Pork and chicken based broth with sesame, soy, milk, honey, miso, and our house spicy sauce
Spicy Shio
Spicy Shoyu
Shoyu based broth with dashi, mirin, and our house spicy sauce
Spicy Tonkotsu
Rich pork based broth with our house spicy sauce
Tomato
Tomato based broth
SIDE MEATS
Side Arabiki Sausage
Side Beef Brisket
Side Beef Tongue
Side Chicken
Side Chuck Roll
Side Lamb
Side Local Beef
Picture may vary depending on cut of meat provided
Side Local Beef Prime
Picture may vary depending on cut of meat provided
Side Local Pork
Local Farmed Pork, cuts varies from Loin, Belly, Shoulder, or Butt
Side Pork Belly
Side Pork Gyoza
Side Pork Loin
Side Ribeye
Side Shortrib
Side Tsukune
Side Beef Belly
SIDE VEGETABLES
Side Alii Mushroom
Side Bok Choy
Side Bamboo Shoots
Side Carrots
Side Corn
Side Daikon Slices
Side Eggplant
Side Enoki Mushroom
Side Shimeji Mushroom
Side Shiitake Mushrooms
Side Kabocha
Side Kim Chee
Side Tofu
Side Watercress
Side White Onions
Side Won Bok
Side Zucchini
Side Veggie Gyoza
Side Veggie Plate
Side Vegetarian Platter
Won Bok, Eggplant, Zucchini, Carrots, Shimeji mushroom, Alii mushroom, Kabocha, Tofu
Side Hekka Veggies
Side Spring Mix Salad
Kahumana Mystery Veggie Plate
Vegetables from Kahumana Farms. Vegetables varies per week depending on what the farm has available.
Side Green Onion
SIDE STARCH
SIDE SEAFOOD
MISC SIDES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
