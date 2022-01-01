Mexican & Tex-Mex
Roll Em Up Taquitos Victorville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11604 Amargosa road, victorville, CA 92606
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Pollos Bros - 12190 Hesperia Rd - Victorville CA, 92395
4.5 • 1,163
12190 Hesperia Rd Victorville, CA 92395
View restaurant
Los Pollos Bros #2 - 12218 Apple Valley Rd Suite 201 - Apple Valley CA, 92308
4.7 • 466
12218 Apple Valley Rd Apple Valley, CA 92308
View restaurant
Tasty Chicken - 9668 Baseline Road
4.5 • 278
9668 Baseline Road Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in victorville
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurant