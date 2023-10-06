Restaurant info

Rollati Ristorante is a modern Italian-American restaurant nestled in the heart of downtown San Jose. Rollati's menu is a love letter to Italian-American cuisine, embracing the iconic dishes of Italy’s many regions, as well as those that developed in Italian kitchens across America. Guests will find familiar favorites alongside market driven dishes inspired by seasonal ingredients from local farmers and seafood purveyors, or the occasional nod to a modern pantry. Fresh pasta, made in house, is at the heart of the menu, while features from the Grill, House Specialties, pizza, and seasonal produce round out the menu. Our robust beverage program features an extensive selection of Italian and Californian wines that have been carefully selected to pair with our Italian flavors alongside classic Italian cocktails, The restaurant also provides an extensive provisions market, where guests can purchase dried pasta, house-made sauces, freshly prepared items, and classic Italian pantry staples.

