Rollbotto Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

221 1st St N

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

FOOD

PRE-PROGRAMMED ROLLS

Atlantic Twist

$10.99

Salmon, fried whitefish, cucumbers, green onions, sesame seeds and lemon blast. Rolled with white rice and seaweed.

Spicy Tuna

$7.99

Tuna, cucumbers, green onions, sesame seeds, sesame oil, spicy mayonnaise and sriracha chili sauce. Rolled with white rice and seaweed

Spicy Salmon

$7.99

Salmon, cucumbers, green onions, sesame seeds, sesame oil, spicy mayonnaise and sriracha chili sauce. Rolled with white rice and seaweed.

Torpedo Claw

$10.25

Tempura shrimps, krab sticks, avocados, cream cheese, sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Rolled with white rice and seaweed

Sumo Wrecker

$9.99

Tuna, salmon, avocados, cream chesse, tempura chips and spicy mayonnaise. Rolled with white rice and seaweed.

Volcano

$11.99

Krab sticks, avocados, cucumbers, cream cheese, sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce. Rolled with white rice and seaweed. Topped with Lava mix.

Yellow Submarine

$10.50

Tuna, yellotail, cucumbers, green onions, tempura chips, sesame oil, mayonnaise and sriracha chili sauce. Rolled with white rice and seaweed.

Classic California

$7.99

Krab sticks, avocados, cucumbers and sesame seeds. Rolled with white rice and seaweed.

Crispy Critter

$8.75

Tempura shrimps, avocados, sesame seeds and mayonnaise. Rolled wiith white rice and seaweed.

Ten Megabytes

$12.50

Salmon, avocados, green onions, tempura chips and teriyaki sauce. Rolled with white rice and seaweed. Topped with Neptune mix.

The Garcia

$14.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tofu, jalapenos, avocados, cucumbers, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayonnaise and sriracha chili sauce. Rolled with white rice and seaweed. Topped with Neptune mix, green onions, tempura chips, sesame seeds and smelt roe.

Rock and Roll

$8.99

Grilled eel, avocados, cucumbers, sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce. Rolled with white rice qnd seaweed.

Japanese Bagel

$8.50

Smoked salmon, cucumbers, green onions, cream cheese and sesame seeds. Rolled with white rice and seaweed.

Veggie Roll

$6.20

Avocados, cucumbers, carrots and sesame seeds. Rolled with white rice and seaweed.

Surf & Turf

$10.50

Grilled steak, tempura shrimps, sweet potato fries, green onions, sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce. Rolled with white rice and seaweed

Teriyaki Chicken

$8.75

Grilled chicken, carrots, green onions, sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce. Rolled with white rice and seaweed.

Teriyaki Steak

$8.75

Grilled steak, carrots, green onions, sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce. Rolled with white rice and seaweed.

Fish and Chips

$8.75

Fried whitefish, cucumbers, green onions, tempura chips and mayonnaise. Rolled with white rice and seaweed.

Tokyo Tuber

$6.20

Sweet potato fries, avocados, carrots, sesame seeds and creamy miso sauce. Rolled with white rice and seaweed.

Bot Kahuna

$8.75

Tempura shrimps, cucumbers, pineapple and toasted coconut. Rolled with white rice and seaweed.

Core Capacitor

$12.99

Fried whitefish, avocados, green onions, sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Rolled with white rice and seaweed.

Build Your Own

Rice Base ROLL

$6.20

Rice Base BOWL

$6.20

Lettuce Base BOWL

$6.20

A la carte

Sides

Spring Rolls (3pcs)

$4.50

Fried, vegetarian. Served with sweet and chili sauce

Potstickers (4pcs)

$4.50

Pork and Vegetabes. Served with sweet and chili sauce

Miso soup

$3.75

Seaweed Salad

$4.50

Edamame

$4.50

Cucumber salad

$2.50

Cucumber, sesame seeds and rice vinaigrette.

Side rice

$2.25

Garden salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots and sesame ginger dressing.

Kani Su Salad

$4.99

Krab stick, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, smelt roe and rice vinaigrette.

Desserts

Mochi, Strawberry

$1.99

Mochi, Vanilla

$1.99

Mochi, Chocolate

$1.99

Mochi, Green Tea

$1.99

Mochi, Mango

$1.99

Mochi, Pick any 3

$5.50

Snacks

Hello Panda Chocolate

$2.75

Hello Panda Vanilla

$2.75

Hello Panda Matcha

$2.75Out of stock

Pocky Chocolate

$2.75

Pockky Strawberry

$2.75

Pocky Cookies & Cream

$2.75

Hi-Chew Banana

$2.00

Hi-Chew Mango

$2.00

Hi-Chew Strawberry

$2.00

Hi-Chew Grape

$2.00

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Ramune-Original

$4.50

Ramune-Orange

$4.50

Ramune-Melon

$4.50

Ramune-Strawberry

$4.50

Ramune-Lychee

$4.50

Ramune-Peach

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.99

San Pelegrino

$2.15

Ito En Green Tea

$4.50

Ito En Green Tea, Jasmine

$4.50

221BC Kombucha, Orange Tumeric

$5.99

221BC Kombucha, Berry Hibiscus

$5.99

221BC Kombucha, Ginger

$5.99

Alcohol

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Lucky Buddha

$6.00

Elysian, IPA

$6.00

Kirin

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Ciderboys Strwberry Magic

$6.00

Ciderboys Pineapple Hula

$6.00

Strongbow

$6.00

Hakushika

$7.00

Hana Awaka

$10.50

Snow Beauty

$10.50

Social Sparkling Sake Hibiscus

$6.00Out of stock

Social Sparkling Sake Coconut

$6.00

Sake Shot

$0.93

Red Wine

$7.00

White Wine

$7.00

Sparkling wine

$9.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy rolls, bowls (pre-progammed or DIY) and many other Japanese specialties !

Location

221 1st St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

