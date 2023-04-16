Rollbotto Sushi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy rolls, bowls (pre-progammed or DIY) and many other Japanese specialties !
Location
221 1st St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Parkshore Grill - 300 Beach Drive Northeast
No Reviews
300 Beach Drive Northeast St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurant
Allelo - 300 Beach Drive Northeast
No Reviews
300 Beach Drive Northeast St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Petersburg
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurant
More near St. Petersburg