Rolled FIU
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Let The Good Times Roll!
Location
10524 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33174
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar - FIU - 10544 Southwest 8th Street
No Reviews
10544 Southwest 8th Street Miami, FL 33174
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurant