Rolled FIU

10524 SW 8th St

Miami, FL 33174

Rolls

OG Sticky

$4.00

Signature dough, cinnamon filling, caramel glaze

Cookies & Creme

$4.50

Signature dough, cinnamon filling, milk glaze, crunchy Oreo streusel

Funfetti Cake

$4.50

Signature dough, cinnamon filling, milk glaze, vanilla frosting, rainbow sprinkles

Chocolate Hazelnut

$4.50

Signature dough, cinnamon filling, Nutella glaze, crushed hazelnut

Cafecito

$4.50

Signature dough, cinnamon filling, caramel glaze, chocolate covered espresso beans. Crafted with Per’La Specialty Roasters.

Bacon Scotch

$4.50

Signature dough, cinnamon filling, scotch infused caramel glaze, candied bacon

Night Owl

$4.50

Signature dough, cinnamon filling, milk glaze, crushed chocolate chop cookie Crafted with Night Owl Cookies

Guava y Queso

$4.50

Our signature dough, cinnamon filling, cream cheese frosting, and Guave

Drinks

Latte

OG Latte

$5.50+

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$5.50+

Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50+

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Cortado

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.50+Out of stock

Brewed

Dark Roast

$3.00+Out of stock

Cold Brew

$5.00+Out of stock

Tea

Black Tea

$4.00+

Peach Paradise

$4.50+

Green Tea

$4.00+

Chamomile Tea

$4.00+

Hibiscus Tea

$4.00+

Water

Water

$1.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Let The Good Times Roll!

10524 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33174

Directions

