Dessert & Ice Cream

Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial

review star

No reviews yet

7920 w Tropical PKWY

las vegas, NV 89149

Popular Items

Create Your Own Flavor

Featured Flavors (Online)

Birthday Cake

$7.99

Cereal Bomb

$7.99

Cookies & Cream

$7.99

Cotton Candy

$7.99

Elvis

$7.99

Horchata Churro

$7.99

Mango Chamoy

$7.99

Miami Vice

$7.99

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.99

Pistachio Paradise

$7.99

Smores

$7.99

Flavor Creation (Online)

Create Your Own Flavor

$6.85

Churros

Churro

$2.50

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Large Soda

$2.25

Small Soda

$1.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7920 w Tropical PKWY, las vegas, NV 89149

Directions

