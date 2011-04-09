Rolled Wright Creamery 1249 1/2 N. Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A rolled ice cream creamery that adds homemade desserts and treats to make each recipe two treats in one!
Location
1249 1/2 N. Main Street, Paris, IL 61944
Gallery