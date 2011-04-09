  • Home
Rolled Wright Creamery 1249 1/2 N. Main Street

1249 1/2 N. Main Street

Paris, IL 61944

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A rolled ice cream creamery that adds homemade desserts and treats to make each recipe two treats in one!

1249 1/2 N. Main Street, Paris, IL 61944

