Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rollie Rollie (NEW) Clovis

188 Reviews

$$

1840 Herndon Ave

ste 104

Clovis, CA 93611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Vietnamese Coffee
9. Cookie Monster
2. Camp Fire

Ice Cream

1. Mrs. Tiramisu

1. Mrs. Tiramisu

2. Camp Fire

2. Camp Fire

3. Crème De La Berry

3. Crème De La Berry

4. Matcha madness

4. Matcha madness

5. Yo Yo Mango

5. Yo Yo Mango

6. Classic Nilla

6. Classic Nilla

7. Curious George

7. Curious George

8. King taro

8. King taro

9. Cookie Monster

9. Cookie Monster

10. Cool Beans

10. Cool Beans

11. La Ferrari

11. La Ferrari

12. Mint To Be

12. Mint To Be

13. Nutty Professor

13. Nutty Professor

14. Berry Cheesy

14. Berry Cheesy

15. Thai Tea

15. Thai Tea

16. Butter Cups

16. Butter Cups

17. Strawberries & Cream

17. Strawberries & Cream

18. The Big Red

18. The Big Red

19. Bumpy Road

19. Bumpy Road

20. Ca-phe-da

20. Ca-phe-da

21. Pina colada

21. Pina colada

22. Toucan Sam

22. Toucan Sam

23. Mangonanda

23. Mangonanda

24. Sea Salt Caramel

24. Sea Salt Caramel

25. Black Sugar Bomb

25. Black Sugar Bomb

Bottled Water

Water

$2.50

Boba

Tshui Ta Signature Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.75

Tshui-Ta Signature Milk Tea

$5.75

Creamy Oreo Milk Tea

$6.25

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.95

Thai Milk Tea

$5.75

Panda Milk Tea

$5.25

Strawberry rose milk tea

$6.25

Black Sugar Iced Milk Slush

$5.95

Caramel Iced Milk Slush

$5.95

Chocolate Iced Milk Slush

$5.95

Strawberry Iced Milk Slush

$5.95

Taro Iced Milk Slush

$5.95

Mango iced milk slush

$5.95

Tshui Ta Signature Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Tshui Ta Signature Black Tea

$5.25

Original Matcha Latte

$5.95

Fluffy Matcha Dream

$5.95

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.95

Red bean matcha latte

$5.95

Black Sugar Bomb

$5.75

Taro Latte

$5.75

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Strawberry Milk Frost

$6.25

Mango Milk Frost

$6.25

Strawberry Banana Milk Frost

$6.25

Oreo Monster Milk Frost

$6.25

Red bean match smoothie

$5.95

Thai tea milk frost

$6.25

Very berry milk frost

$6.25

Mangonada milk frost

$6.25

Coconut milk frost

$6.25

Ultimate Fruit Bomb

$6.95

Passionfruit fantasy

$6.25

Fresh Honey Lemon Tea

$6.25

Cucumber Mint Tea

$6.25

Strawberry Mojito Tea

$6.25

Orange Carnival

$6.25

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.75

Tshui-Ta Latte

$5.25

Sea Salt Coffee

$5.25

Mocha

$5.25

Tiramisu Frappuccino

$5.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1840 Herndon Ave, ste 104, Clovis, CA 93611

Directions

Gallery
Rollie Rollie (NEW) image
Rollie Rollie (NEW) image
Rollie Rollie (NEW) image

Similar restaurants in your area

Butterfish (Clovis)
orange starNo Reviews
1850 Herndon Ave Clovis, CA 93611
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Windmill Marketplace
orange starNo Reviews
1845 Herndon Ave Clovis, CA 93611
View restaurantnext
Hayashi Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
1755 HERNDON AVE STE102 CLOVIS, CA 93611
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Clovis - 1610 Herndon Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1610 Herndon Ave Clovis, CA 93619
View restaurantnext
TOFAS Mediterranean Grill - Clovis Crossing - Clovis
orange starNo Reviews
1095 Herndon Ave., Ste. 107 Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurantnext
Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
2764 Owens Mountain Pkwy Clovis, CA 93611
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clovis

DiCicco's Italian Restaurant - Clovis
orange star4.4 • 4,913
408 Clovis Ave Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurantnext
Colton's Social House - Clovis, CA
orange star4.1 • 1,338
1150 Shaw Ave Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurantnext
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.1 • 323
1420 Clovis Ave Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurantnext
Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings - 255 N Clovis Ave # 115
orange star4.1 • 30
255 N Clovis Ave # 115 Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clovis
Fresno
review star
Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Sonora
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston