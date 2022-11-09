Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Rollie Rollie (NEW) Fresno

review star

No reviews yet

682 east nees avenue

suite 103

Fresno, CA 93720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN <3
9. Cookie Monster
6. Classic Nilla

Rollie Rollie Ice Cream

BUILD YOUR OWN <3

1. Mrs. Tiramisu

2. Camp Fire

3. Crème De La Berry

4. Matcha Madness

5. Yo Yo Mango

6. Classic Nilla

7. Curious George

8. King Taro

9. Cookie Monster

10. Cool Beans

11. La Ferrari

12. Mint To Be

13. Nutty Professor

14. Berry Cheesy

15. Thai Tea

16. Butter Cups

17. Strawberry & Cream

18. The Big Red

19. Bumpy Road

20. Ca-Phe-Da

21. Pina Colada

22. Toucan Sam

23. Mangonanda

24. Sea Salt Caramel

25. Black Sugar Bomb

Snow White

Out of stock

Coco Valentines

Out of stock

Pink Valentines

Out of stock

Tshui-Ta Boba

Tshui Ta Signature Milk Tea

$5.75

Tshui Ta Jasmine Milk Ta

$5.75

Creamy Oreo Milk Tea

$6.25

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.95

Thai Milk Tea

$5.75

Panda Milk Tea

$6.25

Strawberry Rose Milk Tea

$6.25

Taro Boba Milk Tea

$6.25Out of stock

Black Sugar Iced Milk Slush

$5.95

Caramel Iced Milk Slush

$5.95

Chocolate Iced Milk Slush

$5.95

Strawberry Iced Milk Slush

$5.95

Taro Iced Milk Slush

$5.95

Mango Iced Milk Slush

$5.95

Tshui Ta Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Tshui Ta Signature Black Tea

$5.25

Original Matcha Latte

$5.95

Fluffy Matcha Dream

$5.95

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.95

Red Bean Matcha Latte

$5.95

Black Sugar Bomb

$5.75

Taro Latte

$5.75

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Strawberry Milk Frost

$6.25

Mango Milk Frost

$6.25

Strawberry Banana Milk Frost

$6.25

Oreo Monster Milk Frost

$6.25

Red Bean Matcha Smoothies

$5.95

Thai Tea Milk Frost

$6.25

Very Berry Milk Frost

$6.25

Mangonada Milk Frost

$6.25

Coconut Milk Frost

$6.25

Ultimate Fruit Bomb

$6.95

Passion Fruit Fantasy

$6.25

Fresh Honey Lemon Tea

$6.25

Cucumber Mint Tea

$6.25

Strawberry Mojito Tea

$6.25

Orange Carnival

$6.25

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.75

Tshui-Ta Latte

$5.25

Sea Salt Coffee

$5.25

Mocha

$5.25

Tiramisu Frappuccino

$5.95

Bottle water

Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

682 east nees avenue, suite 103, Fresno, CA 93720

Directions

Gallery
Rollie Rollie (NEW) image
Rollie Rollie (NEW) image

Similar restaurants in your area

Acevedo's Artisan Bakery - Fashion Fair Mall - 505 E Shaw Ave Suite M06
orange starNo Reviews
505 E Shaw Ave Suite M06 Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0155 - Fresno-Clovis, CA
orange starNo Reviews
635 W. Herndon Avenue Clovis, CA 93611
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0289 - Fresno-West, CA
orange starNo Reviews
6493 N Riverside Dr Fresno, CA 93722
View restaurantnext
Acevedo's Artisan Bakery - Fashion Fair Mall - Kiosk - 645 E Shaw, Suite JJ70, Fresno, CA 93710
orange starNo Reviews
505 E Shaw Ave, Suite M06 Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fresno

Hunan Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 5,897
6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104 Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Quesadilla Gorilla - Fresno
orange star4.7 • 2,833
608 E Weldon Ave Fresno, CA 93704
View restaurantnext
Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
orange star4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000799 - Kings Canyon & Clovis
orange star4.7 • 1,835
570 S. Clovis Ave. Fresno, CA 93727
View restaurantnext
Fugazzis Tulare
orange star4.4 • 1,734
1441 E Prosperity Ave Tulare, CA 93724
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Restaurant and Bakery
orange star4.0 • 1,476
1781 E Shaw Ave Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fresno
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Hollister
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston