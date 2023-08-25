Ice Cream

Andes Mint Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Peppermint Ice Cream with chopped Andes mint, topped with whipped cream, Andes mint chocolate, chocolate drizzle and chocolate pocky sticks.

Banana Nutella Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Banana Ice cream topped with whipped cream, Nutella drizzle graham crumbs and wafer chocolate cookie.

Cafe Su Da Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Vietnamese Ice Cream topped with whipped cream, condensed milk, cocoa powder and wafer chocolate cookie.

Caramel Coconut Delight Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Vanilla Ice Cream with chopped caramel coconut cookie topped with whipped cream, coconut flakes, caramel and chocolate drizzle, caramel coconut cookie.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Vanilla Ice Cream with chopped Cinnamon Toast Crunch topped with whipped cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and condensed milk.

Coconut Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Coconut Ice Cream with coconut flakes topped with whipped cream, lychee jelly's, coconut flakes, and caramel coconut cookie.

Cookie Butter Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcraft Cookie Butter Ice Cream topped with whipped cream, crushed Reese's and a Nutter Butter cookie.

Cookies N Creme Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Vanilla Ice Cream with chopped Oreo's topped with whipped cream chocolate drizzle, Crushed Oreo's and chocolate pocky.

Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Vanilla Ice Cream with Fruity Pebbles topped with whipped cream, condensed milk, Fruity Pebbles and strawberry pocky.

Fudge Brownie Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Chocolate Ice Cream with chopped brownie topped with whipped cream, Brownie, chocolate drizzle and chocolate teddy grahams.

Gansito Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Vanilla Ice Cream with chopped Gansito topped with whipped cream, strawberry and chocolate drizzle and Gansito Mexican pastry.

Horchata Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Horchata Ice Cream topped with whipped cream, condensed milk, cinnamon powder, Wafer chocolate cookie.

Lucky Charms Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Vanilla Ice Cream with Lucky Charms Cereal topped with whipped cream, Lucky Charm marshmallows, Rainbow sour strip and strawberry pocky.

Mango Chamoy Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Mango Ice Cream Topped with whipped cream, Chamoy drizzle, tajin and tamarind stick.

Matcha N Creme Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Matcha Ice Cream with crushed Oreo's topped with whipped cream, Oreo crumbs, koala cookie and matcha pocky.

Oreo Cheesecake Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Oreo Cheesecake Ice Cream with crushed Oreo's topped with whipped cream, Oreo crumbs, Chocolate drizzle and chocolate pocky.

Plain Chocolate Ice Cream

$8.00

Plain Strawberry Ice Cream

$8.00

Handcrafted Strawberry Ice Cream

Plain Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Handcraft Vanilla Ice Cream

S'Mores Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Vanilla Ice Cream with chocolate drizzle topped with whipped cream, roasted marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and graham crackers and crumbs.

Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Salted Caramel Ice Cream with chopped brownie topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and brownie.

Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Sea Salted Caramel Ice Cream with chopped pretzels topped with whipped cream caramel drizzle and pretzels.

Snickers Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Vanilla Ice Cream with chopped Snickers topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate drizzle and chopped Snickers.

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, honey teddy grahams, graham crumbs and strawberry pocky.

Strawberry Ice Cream

$9.50
Thai Tea Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Thai Tea Ice Cream topped with whipped cream, mochi and condensed milk.

Ube Ice Cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Ube Ice Cream topped with whipped cream, mochi, condensed milk and matcha powder.

Vietnamese N Creme Ice cream

$9.50

Handcrafted Vietnamese Ice Cream With chopped Oreo's topped with Whipped cream condensed milk, Oreo crumbs

Double Roll

Double Rolls

Bubble Gum Double Roll

$10.50

Handcrafted Bubble Gum Ice Cream topped with whipped cream and Gum Balls .

Chocolate Cookie Butter Double Roll

$10.50

Handcrafted Chocolate and Cookie Butter Ice Cream topped with whipped cream, chopped Reese's and chocolate drizzle.

Chocolate Mint Double Roll

$10.50

Handcrafted Chocolate And Mint Ice Cream with Chopped Andes Mint chocolate topped with whipped cream Andes Mint, chocolate drizzle, and chocolate pocky.

Chocolate Strawberry Double Roll

$10.50

Handcrafted Chocolate and Strawberry Ice Cream topped with whipped cream, chocolate Teddy Grahams, strawberry drizzle and strawberry Pocky.

Frappe Double Roll

$10.50

Handcrafted Vietnamese and Vanilla Ice Cream topped with whipped cream, cocoa powder, caramel drizzle.

Matcha Strawberry Double Roll

$10.50

Handcrafted Matcha And Strawberry Ice Cream topped with whipped cream strawberry drizzle, honey teddy graham, strawberry pocky and matcha powder.

Strawberry Twist Double Roll

$10.50

Handcrafted Strawberry and Mango Ice Cream topped with whipped cream Strawberry drizzle and Mango jellys.

Strawberry Horchata Double roll

$10.50

Handcrafted Strawberry and Horchata Ice Cream topped with whipped cream, condensed milk, cinnamon powder and strawberry pocky.

Thailand Style Double Roll

$10.50

Handcrafted Thai Tea and Ube Ice Cream topped with whipped cream, mochi, Matcha powder and condensed milk.

Wild Banana Double Roll

$10.50

Handcrafted Strawberry and Banana Ice Cream topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, graham crumbs and strawberry pocky.

Mocha Double Roll

$10.50

Handcrafted Vietnamese and Chocolate Ice Cream topped with whipped cream chocolate drizzle and Oreo crumb's.

Chocolate Banana Double Roll

$10.50

Handcrafted Chocolate and Banana Ice Cream topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle chocolate wafer cookie and graham crumbs.

Custom Double Roll

$11.50

Organic Acai

Organic Acai

$5.99

Crepes

Crepes

$10.99

Drinks

Milk Teas

Almond Milk Tea

$4.99
Banana Milk Tea

$4.99
Coconut Milk Tea

$4.99

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.99
Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.99
Horchata Milk Tea

$4.99

House Milk Tea

$4.99

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.99
Lavender Milk Tea

$4.99
Mango Milk Tea

$4.99

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.99

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$4.99
Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.99

Thai Tea Milk Tea

$4.99
Tiger Sugar Milk Tea

$4.99
Ube Milk Tea

$4.99

Watermelon Milk Tea

$4.99

Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

$4.99
Coconut Smoothie

$4.99

Green Apple Smoothie

$4.99
Honeydew Smoothie

$4.99
Horchata Smoothie

$4.99
Kiwi Smoothie

$4.99
Lychee Smoothie

$4.99
Mango Smoothie

$4.99
Passion Fruit Smoothie

$4.99
Peach Smoothie

$4.99
Pineapple Smoothie

$4.99
Raspberry Smoothie

$4.99
Red Guava Smoothie

$4.99
Strawberry Smoothie

$4.99
Tropical Smoothie

$4.99
Ube Smoothie

$4.99
Watermelon Smoothie

$4.99

Fruit Iced Teas

Mango Iced Tea

$4.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.99

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.99

Lychee Iced Tea

$4.99

Guava Iced Tea

$4.99

Pomegrante Iced Tea

$4.99

Strawberry Iced Tea

$4.99

Honey Green Tea Iced Tea

$4.99

Watermelon Iced Tea

$4.99

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$4.99

Peach Iced Tea

$4.99

Pineapple Iced Tea

$4.99

Green apple Iced Tea

$4.99

Tropical Iced Tea

$4.99

Kiwi Iced Tea

$4.99

Lemonades

Green Apple

$4.99

Guava

$4.99

Hibiscus

$4.99

Kiwi

$4.99

Lychee

$4.99

Mango

$4.99

Passion Fruit

$4.99

Peach

$4.99

Pineapple

$4.99

Pomegrante

$4.99

Raspberry

$4.99

Strawberry

$4.99

Tropical

$4.99

Watermelon

$4.99

Other Drinks

Body Armor

$2.50

Celsius

$2.50

Powerade

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Water

$2.50

Milk Shakes

Andes Mint Milk Shake

$10.50

Snickers Milk Shake

$10.50

Vietnamese N Creme Milk Shake

$10.50

Ube Milk Shake

$10.50

Thai Tea Milk Shake

$10.50

S'Mores Milk Shake

$10.50

Strawberry Cheesecake Milk Shake

$10.50

Strawberry Milk Shake

$10.50

Sea Salt Caramel Milk Shake

$10.50

Salted Caramel Brownie Milk Shake

$10.50

Matcha N Creme Milk Shake

$10.50

Horchata Milk Shake

$10.50

Mango Chamoy Milk Shake

$10.50

Fudge Brownie Milk Shake

$10.50

Fruity Pebbles Milk Shake

$10.50

Lucky Charms Milk Shake

$10.50

Gansito Milk Shake

$10.50

Coconut Milk Shake

$10.50

Cookies N Creme Milk Shake

$10.50

Cookie Butter Milk Shake

$10.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk Shake

$10.50

Cafe Su Da Milk Shake

$10.50

Caramel Coconut Delight Milk Shake

$10.50

Banana Nutella Milk Shake

$10.50

Cookies

Protein Cookie

$5.00