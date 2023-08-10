Ice Cream

Andes Mint Ice Cream

Andes Mint Ice Cream

$9.50

Hand craft peppermint ice cream with chopped Andes mint, topped with homemade whipped cream, Andes mint chocolate, chocolate drizzle and chocolate pocky sticks.

Banana Nutella Ice Cream

$9.50

Cafe Su Da Ice Cream

$9.50

Caramel Coconut Delight Ice Cream

$9.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ice Cream

$9.50

Coconut Ice Cream

$9.50

Cookie Butter Ice Cream

$9.50

Cookies N Creme Ice Cream

$9.50

Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream

$9.50

Fudge Brownie Ice Cream

$9.50

Gansito Ice Cream

$9.50

Horchata Ice Cream

$9.50

Lucky Charms Ice Cream

$9.50

Mango Chamoy Ice Cream

$9.50

Matcha N Creme Ice Cream

$9.50

Oreo Cheesecake Ice Cream

$9.50

Plain Chocolate Ice Cream

$8.00

Plain Strawberry Ice Cream

$8.00

Plain Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

S'Mores Ice Cream

$9.50

Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream

$9.50

Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream

$9.50

Snickers Ice cream

$9.50

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

$9.50

Strawberry Ice Cream

$9.50

Thai Tea Ice Cream

$9.50

Ube Ice Cream

$9.50

Vietnamese N Creme Ice cream

$9.50

Double Roll

Thin Mint Double Roll

$10.50

Thailand Style Double Roll

$10.50

Matcha Strawberry Double Roll

$10.50
Chocolate Strawberry Double Roll

Chocolate Strawberry Double Roll

$10.50

Handcrafted Chocolate and Strawberry Ice Cream topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate teddy graham, strawberry drizzle and Strawberry pocky.

Strawberry Twist Double Roll

$10.50

Strawberry Horchata Double Roll

$10.50

Wild Banana Double Roll

$10.50

Chocolate Banana Double Roll

$10.50

Bubble Gum Double Roll

$10.50

Chocolate Cookie Butter Double Roll

$10.50

Mocha Double Roll

$10.50

Frappe Double Roll

$10.50

Organic Acai

Organic Acai

$7.00

Crepes

Crepes

$11.00

Drinks

Fruit Iced Teas

Mango Iced Tea

$5.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$5.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$5.00

Lychee Iced Tea

$5.00

Guava Iced Tea

$5.00

Pomegrante Iced Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Iced Tea

$5.00

Honey Green Tea Iced Tea

$5.00

Watermelon Iced Tea

$5.00

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$5.00

Peach Iced Tea

$5.00

Pineapple Iced Tea

$5.00

Green apple Iced Tea

$5.00

Tropical Iced Tea

$5.00

Kiwi Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonades

Lemonades Green Apple

$5.00

Lemonades Guava

$5.00

Lemonades Hibiscus

$5.00

Lemonades Kiwi

$5.00

Lemonades Lychee

$5.00

Lemonades Mango

$5.00

Lemonades Passion Fruit

$5.00

Lemonades Peach

$5.00

Lemonades Pineapple

$5.00

Lemonades Pomegrante

$5.00

Lemonades Raspberry

$5.00

Lemonades Strawberry

$5.00

Lemonades Tropical

$5.00

Lemonades Watermelon

$5.00

Milk Shakes

Andes Mint Milk Shake

$11.00

Banana Nutella Milk Shake

$11.00

Cafe Su Da Milk Shake

$11.00

Caramel Coconut Delight Milk Shake

$11.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk Shake

$11.00

Coconut Milk Shake

$11.00

Cookie Butter Milk Shake

$11.00

Cookies N Creme Milk Shake

$11.00

Fruity Pebbles Milk Shake

$11.00

Fudge Brownie Milk Shake

$11.00

Gansito Milk Shake

$11.00

Horchata Milk Shake

$11.00

Lucky Charms Milk Shake

$11.00

Mango Chamoy Milk Shake

$11.00

Matcha N Creme Milk Shake

$11.00

S'Mores Milk Shake

$11.00

Salted Caramel Brownie Milk Shake

$11.00

Sea Salt Caramel Milk Shake

$11.00

Snickers Milk Shake

$11.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Milk Shake

$11.00

Strawberry Milk Shake

$11.00

Thai Tea Milk Shake

$11.00

Ube Milk Shake

$11.00

Vietnamese N Creme Milk Shake

$11.00

Milk Teas

Almond Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$5.50
Banana Milk Tea

Banana Milk Tea

$5.50
Coconut Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.50

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.50
Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.50
Horchata Milk Tea

Horchata Milk Tea

$5.50

House Milk Tea

$5.50

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.50
Lavender Milk Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.50
Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$5.50

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.50

Thai Tea Milk Tea

$5.50
Tiger Sugar Milk Tea

Tiger Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50
Ube Milk Tea

Ube Milk Tea

$5.50

Watermelon Milk Tea

$5.50

Other Drinks

Water

$2.50

Body Armor

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Redbull sugar Free

$4.00

Powerade

$3.00

Celsius

$3.00

Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

Banana Smoothie

$5.00
Coconut Smoothie

Coconut Smoothie

$5.00
Honeydew Smoothie

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.00
Horchata Smoothie

Horchata Smoothie

$5.00
Kiwi Smoothie

Kiwi Smoothie

$5.00
Lychee Smoothie

Lychee Smoothie

$5.00
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.00
Passion Fruit Smoothie

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.00
Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$5.00
Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.00
Raspberry Smoothie

Raspberry Smoothie

$5.00
Red Guava Smoothie

Red Guava Smoothie

$5.00
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00
Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$5.00
Ube Smoothie

Ube Smoothie

$5.00
Watermelon Smoothie

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.00

Green Apple Smoothie

$5.00

Apparel

Shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

X Large

$20.00

XX Large

$20.00