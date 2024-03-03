*Twisted Chicken

$17.00

Japanese Style Deep Fried Chicken served with 2 scoops of Steamed Rice, 1 scoop Homemade Mac Salad drizzled with J's Sweet and Savory Homemade Sauce and topped with OUR loco gravy and Green Onions and Furikake. Get it smothered with mushrooms and onions for $3.00 more. If you love our Loco Moco you will definitely love the Twisted Chicken!! FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOOD PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.