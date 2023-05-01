Rollin' J's 4825 S Highway 95 Ste 2322

*Chef J's Signature Loco Moco

$15.50

Chef J's Signature Loco Moco is our personal twist on the classic dish we all know and come to love. Homemade, hand pressed Hamburger seasoned to perfection on a bed of Steamed Rice covered in our Homemade Gravy and topped with a Basted Egg and Green Onions. TRY IT "SMOTHERED" (sauteed onions and mushrooms)!! FAN FAVORITE!! FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOOD PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.