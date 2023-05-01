Main picView gallery

Rollin' J's 4825 S Highway 95 Ste 2322

Hwy 95

Fort Mohave, AZ 86426

FOOD

ENTREE'S

*Chef J's Signature Loco Moco

$15.50

Chef J's Signature Loco Moco is our personal twist on the classic dish we all know and come to love. Homemade, hand pressed Hamburger seasoned to perfection on a bed of Steamed Rice covered in our Homemade Gravy and topped with a Basted Egg and Green Onions. TRY IT "SMOTHERED" (sauteed onions and mushrooms)!! FAN FAVORITE!! FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOOD PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.

*J's House Chicken Salad

$15.50

Deep Fried Chicken on a bed of thinly sliced Cabbage sprinkled with Green Onions, Black Sesame Seeds or Furikake. Chef J's House Salad is Sweet and Tangy. Chef J's twist on Flavorful Mayo dressing. This s a simple, delicious, authentic Japanese Salad with a Filipino twist. FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOOD PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.

*Sesame Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.50

Japanese Style Deep Fried Chicken served with 2 scoops of Steamed Rice, 1 scoop Homemade Mac Salad drizzled with J's Sweet and Savory Homemade Sauce and topped with Green Onions and Black Sesame Seeds or Furikake. Compliment it with some Chili Peppah Watah for dipping!! FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOOD PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.

*Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.50

Charbroiled Chicken Marinated overnight in Chef J's signature sauces. Served sliced with Steamed Rice, 1 scoop of Homemade Mac Salad topped with Teriyaki Sauce, Green Onions, and Black Sesame Seeds or Furikake. FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOOD PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.

*Teriyaki Steak Bowl

$16.50

Thinly sliced Grilled Teriyaki Sirloin Steak with Onions and Mushrooms on a bed of Steamed Rice with a side of Homemade Mac Salad topped with Chef J's Teriyaki Sauce and Green Onions. FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOOD PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.

*The Poor Mans Breakfast

$8.50

THE BASICS!! Steamed Rice Smothered with our Homemade Loco Gravy topped with Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms with a Basted Egg. NO SUBSTITUTIONS. FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOOD PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.

*Chef J's "Today's Special"

$4.99

Filipino Sweet Bacon Fried Rice with Veggies and Chef J's special sauces..

*J's Chicken Poppers

$7.99

FOR THE LIL' ONES

*LING CHOP'S STEAK BOWL

$9.99

Thinly sliced Grilled Teriyaki Sirloin Steak and Onions on a bed of Steamed Rice with a side of Homemade Mac Salad, Topped with Chef J's Teriyaki Sauce and Green Onions. Ling Chops personal favorite! No substitutions. FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOOD PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.

*MR. V'S TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

$9.99

Charbroiled Marinated Chicken, served sliced on a bed of Steamed Rice with a side of Homemade Mac Salad topped with Chef J's Teriyaki Sauce and Green Onions and Furikake. No substitutions. FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOOD PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.

SWEET STUFF

SKYE'S KITCHEN SINK 4PCS.

$4.50

Satisfy your sweet and salty cravings with Skye's Kitchen Sink Cookies!! A perfect cookie filled with Toffee, Chocolate Chips, Pretzels, and a sprinkle of flaky Sea Salt.

SKYE'S COOKIES-PROMO

$1.25

SNACKS

Lumpia, is a Filipino deep-fried appetizer consisting of a mixture of giniling (gr. pork) wrapped in a thin egg crepe. Lumpia is regarded as the most basic type of lumpia in Filipino Cuisine.

Lumpia 6pcs.

$5.99

Lumpia, is a Filipino deep-fried appetizer consisting of a mixture of giniling (ground pork) wrapped in a thin egg crepe. Lumpia is regarded as the most basic type of eggroll in Filipino Cuisine.

Homemade Mac Salad

$4.00

Homemade Hawaiian Style Mac Salad! Macaroni tossed in a creamy dressing thats tangy, sweet, and totally addicting! A classic Island staple. ALOHA!!

12 PCS. LUMPIA

$10.50

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Soda Pop

$2.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mugs Root Beer

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

KIDS

Kool Aid

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Homemade Island Comfort Food made fresh to order. Chef J's twist on fusion cuisine, combining elements of different culinary traditions that originates from Japan, Hawaii, and the Philippines.

Hwy 95, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426

