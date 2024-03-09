*Teriyaki Steak Bowl

$17.00

Thinly sliced Grilled Teriyaki Sirloin Steak with Onions on a bed of Steamed Rice with a side of Homemade Mac Salad topped with Chef J's Sweet n' Savory Sauce, Green Onions, and Furikake. FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOOD PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.