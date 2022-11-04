Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rollin Phatties

review star

No reviews yet

109 Metcalf St

Conroe, TX 77301

Popular Items

Masala Fries
Chicken Tikka Quesadilla

Phatties

Chicken Tikka Phattie

Chicken Tikka Phattie

$8.99

Tender chargrilled chicken wrapped up in a flaky, buttery flatbread and topped with crunchy fried onions, pickled onions, cilantro and housemade sauces

Beef Bihari Phattie

Beef Bihari Phattie

$9.49

Barbecued juicy beef wrapped up in a flaky, buttery flatbread and topped with crunchy fried onions, pickled onions, cilantro and housemade sauces

Curried Potatoes Phattie

Curried Potatoes Phattie

$8.49

Cubed chunks of spiced potatoes wrapped up in a flaky, buttery flatbread and topped with crunchy fried onions, pickled onions, cilantro and housemade sauces

Quesadillas

Chicken Tikka Quesadilla

Chicken Tikka Quesadilla

$11.99

Tender chargrilled chicken served between two flaky, buttery flatbreads and topped with melted cheese, pickled onions, cilantro and housemade sauces

Beef Bihari Quesadilla

Beef Bihari Quesadilla

$12.49

Barbecued juicy beef served between two flaky, buttery flatbreads and topped with melted cheese, pickled onions, cilantro and housemade sauces

Curried Potatoes Quesadilla

Curried Potatoes Quesadilla

$11.49

Cubed chunks of spiced potatoes served between two flaky, buttery flatbreads and topped with melted cheese, pickled onions, cilantro and housemade sauces

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Melted cheese served between two flaky, buttery flatbreads and topped with pickled onions and housemade sauces

Rice Bowls

Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl

Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl

$12.99

Tender chargrilled chicken served over saffron rice and topped with pickled onions, cilantro and housemade sauces

Beef Bihari Rice Bowl

Beef Bihari Rice Bowl

$13.49

Barbecued juicy beef served over saffron rice and topped with pickled onions, cilantro and housemade sauces

Spicy Potatoes Rice Bowl

Spicy Potatoes Rice Bowl

$12.49

Cubed chunks of spiced potatoes served over saffron rice and topped with pickled onions, cilantro and housemade sauces

Sides

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$3.99+

Fries topped with authentic seasoning, phat sauce and garlic mayo

Fries - Regular

$3.49

Fries - large

$5.99

Side Potatoes

$3.99

Plain Paratha

$2.50

Parathas + Chutney

$3.99

Side of Rice

$3.99Out of stock

Extra Sauce - PHAT

$0.50

Extra Sauce - Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Extra Sauce - BBQ Chutney

$0.50

Extra Sauce - Chilli Sauce

$0.50

Side Meat - Chicken

$3.99

Side Meat - Beef

$4.50

Chips Packet

$1.95

Samosas

$3.99

Desserts

Nutella Roll

Nutella Roll

$5.49

Nutella with graham crackers served in a Paratha & topped with powdered sugar

Cookie Butter Roll

Cookie Butter Roll

$5.49

Cookie butter with graham crackers served in a Paratha & topped with powdered sugar

Phat Cake

$5.00

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese Phattie

$6.00

Potato Egg & Cheese Phattie

$7.50

Bacon Egg & Cheese Phattie

$9.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

OJ

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Pakistani Cans

Pakola Green

$2.50

Pakola - Lime

$2.50

Pakola - Lychee

$2.50

Apple Sidra

$2.50

Mango Juice

$2.50

Water Bottles

Water Bottle

$1.50

Glass Bottles

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Hats

Hat

$27.00

Moco soda fountain

Moco fountain soda

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve some of the best South Asian street food with our own twist!

Location

109 Metcalf St, Conroe, TX 77301

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

