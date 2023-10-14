Rollin Phatties Main

Phatties + Sides

Chicken Tikka Phattie (Wrap)

$8.99

Beef Bihari Phattie (Wrap)

$9.49

Curried Potatoes Phattie (Wrap)

$8.49

Phatties Only

Chicken Tikka Phattie (Wrap)

$8.99

Beef Bihari Phattie (Wrap)

$9.49

Curried Potatoes Phattie (Wrap)

$8.49

Quesadillas

Chicken Tikka Quesadilla

$11.99

Beef Bihari Quesadilla

$12.49

Curried Potatoes Quesadilla

$11.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Rice Bowls

Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl

$12.99

Beef Bihari Rice Bowl

$13.49

Spicy Potatoes Rice Bowl

$12.49

Sides

Masala Fries

$4.99+

Fries - Regular

$3.49

Fries - large

$5.99

Side Potatoes

$3.99

Plain Paratha

$2.50

Parathas + Chutney

$3.99

Side of Rice

$3.99

Extra Sauce - PHAT

$0.50

Extra Sauce - Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Extra Sauce - BBQ Chutney

$0.50

Extra Sauce - Chilli Sauce

$0.50

Side Meat - Chicken

$3.99

Side Meat - Beef

$4.50

Chips Packet

$1.95

Samosas

$3.99

Desserts

Nutella Roll

$5.49

Cookie Butter Roll

$5.49

Beverages

Fountain Soda Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Water Bottles

Water Bottle

$1.50

Pakistani Cans

Pakola Green

$2.50

Pakola - Lime

$2.50

Pakola - Lychee

$2.50

Apple Sidra

$2.50

Mango Juice

$2.50

Shakes

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Mint Lemonade

$5.99

Lotus Shake

$5.99

Coke - Glass Bottle

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

