Rollin' Phatties Rollin' Phatties - POST
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Food stall specializing in South Asian fusion food with delicious wraps, quesadillas, rice plates, and desserts! We combine all our favorite homemade recipes with our own unique touch
Location
401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77201
