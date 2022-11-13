Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Southern

Rollin Smoke BBQ #2 Grand Canyon & Flamingo

1,794 Reviews

$$

4115 S Grand Canyon Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Popular Items

Trio Choice
Duo Choice
Cheesey Mac & Cheese

Sandwiches

Pulled Piggy Sandwich

$10.00

pulled piggy

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Link Sandwich

$10.00

Burnt End Sandwich

$15.00

BIG HAWG

$16.00

The BIGGIN

$16.00

Brisket Dog

$17.00

The OUTLAW Burger

$20.00

Trio Sliders

$16.00

Po-Boy Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

½ Lb WAGYU Burger

$18.00

Gluten Allergy

GLUTEN ALLERGY

Salads/Wraps/Spuds

BBQ Smoked Salad

$15.00

Club Wrap

$16.00

SPUDTASTIC

$16.00

Brisket Mac Wrap

$15.00

BBQ Sundae

$16.00

BBQ Nacho Fries

$16.00

Brisket Mac Bowl

$15.00

Kids Menu

Hot Dog Kids

$10.00

2 Sliders Kids

$10.00

2 Spare Ribs Kids

$10.00

Hamburger Kids

$10.00

2 BBQ Wings Kids

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers (3pc)

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

"Smokin" Plates

Duo Choice

$19.00

Trio Choice

$22.00

The Pit Special

$40.00

Brisket 3 Ways

$25.00
Rib Platter Special

Rib Platter Special

$33.00

Catfish Plate

$21.00

Shrimp Plate

$22.00

Seafood Combo

$23.00

Smoked Meatloaf

$21.00

Rib Tip Combo W Side

$14.00

Racks & Birds

Half Pork Spare Ribs

$19.00

Half Pork Babybacks

$20.00

Half Beef Ribs

$30.00

Half Smoked Chicken

$13.00

5 pc Chicken Wings

$18.00

Whole Pork Spare Ribs Whole

$32.00

Whole Pork Babybacks

$33.00

Whole Beef Ribs

$55.00

Whole Smoked Chicken

$22.00

10 Pc Chicken Wings

$32.00

Rib Tip Combo W Side

$14.00

Rib Tip Special

$10.00

Homemade Desserts

8 oz Peach Cobbler

$7.00

8 oz Mama's Banana Puddin

$7.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00Out of stock

A La Mode

$3.00

8 oz Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Pint Peach Cobbler

$11.00

Quart Peach Cobbler

$17.00

1/2 Pan Peach Cobbler

$40.00

Full Pan Peach Cobbler

$80.00

Apple Cobbler

Pint Cherry Cobbler

$10.00

Quart Cherry Cobbler

$16.99

1/2 Gallon Cherry Cobbler

$40.00

1 Gallon Cherry Cobbler

$80.00

8 oz Mama's Banana Puddin

$7.00

Pint Mama's Banana Puddin

$10.00

Quart Mama's Banana Puddin

$16.99

1/2 Pan Mama's Banana Puddin

$40.00

Full Pan Mama's Banana Puddin

$80.00

Arkansauces

House Sauce

Sweet Country Girl

Mama's Sweet D-Licious

Spicy

DAM Hot

Carolina Vinegar

By the LB

½ Lb Brisket

$17.00

½ Lb Burnt Ends

$19.00

½ Lb Pulled Pork

$16.00

½ Lb Beef Hot Links

$16.00

½ Lb Rib Tips

$11.00

1 LB Brisket

$29.00

1 Lb Burnt Ends

$31.00

1 Lb Pulled Pork

$25.00

1 Lb Beef Hot Links

$25.00

1 Lb Rib Tips

$19.00

½ Lb Catfish

$20.00

1/2 Shrimp 10pcs.

$20.00

½ Lb Pulled Chicken

$14.00

1/2 LB Smoked Turkey

$20.00

1 Lb Catfish

$31.00

1 Lb. Shrimp 20pcs.

$31.00

1 Lb Pulled Chicken

$23.00

1 LB Smoked Turkey

$31.00

"Smokin" Sides

Kick'n BBQ Beans

Cheesey Mac & Cheese

Corn Bread

Dirty Rice

Loaded Mash

Collard Greens w/Brisket

Baked Potato

$5.00

Green Beans

Yams

Chipotle Coleslaw

Bacon Potato Salad

Bacon Potato Salad

Side Salad

Pickles

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Okra

Corn Nuggets

Fried Onion Strings

Hush Puppies

Waffle Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries w/Salt

RSBBQ Party Packs

D's Delicious Sampler

$70.00

BBQ Sampler

$100.00

BBQ Sandwich Pack

$130.00

Rib Fest

$220.00

Super Sampler

$220.00

Big Man's

$275.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$12.00

Sweet Tea Gallon

$12.00

Coke Gallon

$12.00

Diet Coke Gallon

$12.00

Sprite Gallon

$12.00

Orange Gallon

$12.00

Lemonade Gallon

$12.00

Root Beer Gallon

$12.00

Dr. Pepper Gallon

$12.00

Tropical Punch Kool-Aid Gallon

$12.00

Peach Sweet Tea Gallon

$12.00

Fanta Grape Gallon

$12.00

A La Carte

Baby Back Rib (1)

$4.00

1 Beef Rib

$16.00

Dark Meat Chicken 2 Pcs

$6.00

White Meat Chicken 2pcs

$8.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Chicken Leg

$4.00

Chicken Thigh

$4.00

Chicken Wing

$4.00

Wings (2)

$8.00

Hotlink (1)

$7.00

Spare Rib (1)

$4.00

Meatloaf (1 slice)

$16.00

Shrimp (3 pieces)

$9.00

1 Piece of Catfish

$7.00

3 Slider Rolls

$3.00

Hoagie Roll

$3.00

Burger Bun

$3.00

Hotdog

$7.00

3 Slices of Bread

$2.00

1 Piece Cornbread

$3.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Rib Tip Special

$10.00

Regular

Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Fanta Orange

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Tropical Punch Kool-Aid

$5.00

Sweet Passion Tea

$5.00

Fanta Grape

$5.00

RSBBQ Bottled Water

$3.00

Gallon Beverage

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$12.00

Sweet Tea Gallon

$12.00

Coke Gallon

$12.00

Diet Coke Gallon

$12.00

Sprite Gallon

$12.00

Orange Gallon

$12.00

Lemonade Gallon

$12.00

Root Beer Gallon

$12.00

Dr. Pepper Gallon

$12.00

Tropical Punch Kool-Aid Gallon

$12.00

Peach Sweet Tea Gallon

$12.00

Fanta Grape Gallon

$12.00

CUTLERY

CUTLERY

NO CUTLERY

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:15 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Style BBQ & comfort foods!

Website

Location

4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Directions

Gallery
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2 image
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2 image

Map
