Barbeque
Chicken
Pizza

ROLLIN SMOKE BBQ 4008 crede drive

review star

No reviews yet

4008 crede drive

Big Chimney, WV 25302

Order Again

sandwiches

pulled pork sandwich

$8.00

pulled chicken sandwich

$8.00

smoked linked sausage sandwich

$8.00

texas smoked brisket sandwich

$9.00

Mini pork sandwich (San only)

$5.00

dinners

texas smoked brisket

$12.50

comes with two sides

smoked spare ribs

$12.50

comes with two sides

smoked link sausage

$9.75

comes with two sides

6 smokey wings

$12.00

comes with two sides

Loaded nachos

$7.50

loaded up with nacho cheese, pulled, pork bbq, and jalapeno peppers

Pulled chicken

$9.75

Pulled pork

$9.75

Mini nacho

$4.00

wings

sweet & bold wings (HOUSE WINGS)

house bbq sauce

honey mustard bbq wings

Sriracha bourbon

hot BBQ wings

mild buffalo wings

plain sriracha

John's Hot A** Wings

Naked and afraid wings

Fiery sweet

Hot dogs

Regular hot dog

$2.00

samplers

sampler #1

$31.00

texas smoked brisket, ribs, 6 wings, smoked linked sausage, pulled pork, rolls& butter

mini sampler dinner

$13.00

1 rib, 2 wings, slice of brisket, 1/4 sausage, pulled pork, and two sides

Pepperoni rolls

Pepperoni rolls

$4.00

drinks

soda

$1.89

water

$1.00

Canned soda

$1.25

Brewed tea

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.00

sides

Baked BBQ Beans

Cole Slaw

Red potato salad

macaroni salad

smoked mac and cheese

Daily specials

Monday special

$7.50

Tuesday special

$6.50

Wednesday special

$7.50

Thursday special

$7.50

Friday special

$7.50

Saturday special

$6.00

Taco special

$6.50

Sat wing special

$7.49

Loaded Potato Special

$6.00

dessert

apple crisp

$3.00

vanilla icecream

$1.00

Peach Cobbler

$3.00

Strawberry Pie

$3.00

meat by the pound

half rack of ribs

$14.00

6 ribs

full rack of ribs

$28.00

12 ribs

full sausage link

$4.00

pulled pork bbq by the pound

pulled chicken bbq by the pound

texas smoked brisket by the pound

Half rack dinner

$18.00

Pizzas

Pig out pizza

$13.00

Aloha pizza

$13.00

Big tex

$15.00

2 of a kind

$15.00

Picky eater

$13.00

1/3 pan sides

1/3 pan side

$13.00

1/2 pan

1/2 pan

$25.00

Full pan

Fullpan

$50.00

pack of buns

pack of buns

$3.00

Chips

Bag of chips

$1.00

Jal Chips

$2.49

Packages And Deals

Ncaa Pack

$57.00

Wing deals

2 Pizza Deal

$20.00

Big Sb Pack

$139.50

Small Sb Pack

$59.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4008 crede drive, Big Chimney, WV 25302

Directions

ROLLIN SMOKE BBQ image
ROLLIN SMOKE BBQ image
ROLLIN SMOKE BBQ image

