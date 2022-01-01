Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rollin' Smoke BBQ - Highland Dr.

No reviews yet

3185 S Highland Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Order Again

Popular Items

The Pit Special
Trio Choice
Duo Choice

Sandwiches

All sandwiches garnished with a drizzle of our House Arkansauce and green onions!
Pulled Piggy Sandwich

Pulled Piggy Sandwich

$13.00
Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.00
Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
Hot Link Sandwich

Hot Link Sandwich

$12.00
Burnt End Sandwich

Burnt End Sandwich

$15.00
BIG HAWG

BIG HAWG

$16.00

10 oz. of pulled pork on a brioche bun, with chipotle coleslaw and topped with our Carolina Vinegar sauce

The BIGGIN

The BIGGIN

$16.00

Hot link, Smothered with Chopped Brisket and Pulled Pork!

Brisket Dog

Brisket Dog

$17.00

1/4 lb Beef Hot Dog, topped with Chopped Brisket, Smothered in Nacho Cheese and Onion Strings

The OUTLAW Burger

The OUTLAW Burger

$20.00

"Best Burger in Vegas! Hamburger mixed with Brisket, Onion, Bell Pepper + Topped w/Onion Strings, Red Cabbage Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, And Chipotle Aioli “Its Dam Good!” *Non-Gluten Free"

Trio Sliders

Trio Sliders

$14.00

Choose your favorite 3 meats and have them on sliders!

Po-Boy Sandwich

Po-Boy Sandwich

$16.00

Choice of brisket, catfish or shrimp on a toasted hoagie roll, with lettuce + tomato. Choice or tartar or bbq sauce on it

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on toast white bread

1/2 Lb WAGYU Burger

$18.00

With lettuce, tomato and onion.

Salads/Wraps/Spuds

BBQ Smoked Salad

BBQ Smoked Salad

$15.00

Spring mix for greens, Onions, Tomato, Pickles, Peppers, Red Cabbage + Cheddar Cheese

Club Wrap

Club Wrap

$14.00

Smoked Chicken, Pulled Pork and Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Aioli sauce

SPUDTASTIC

SPUDTASTIC

$16.00

Baked Potato topped with your Choice of Meat, Smothered in our Kickin' BBQ Beans, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream + Green Onions

Brisket Mac Wrap

Brisket Mac Wrap

$16.00

Chopped Brisket, Cheesy Mac + Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli and Mama's Sweet sauce all in a wrap!

BBQ Sundae

$16.00
BBQ Nacho Fries

BBQ Nacho Fries

$16.00

Waffle Fries topped with your choice of meat, Kickin' Bbq Beans, Nacho Cheese, Sour cream and Green onions

"Smokin" Plates

Duo Choice

$19.00

Choice of 2 meats and your favorite side! Served on top of a slice of white bread

Trio Choice

$22.00

Choice of 3 meats and your favorite side! Served on top of a slice of white bread

The Pit Special

The Pit Special

$38.00

Choice of 5 meats and your favorite 3 sides! Served with 2 slider rolls

Brisket 3 Ways

Brisket 3 Ways

$25.00

Brisket served chopped, sliced and burnt ends with your favorite side! Served on top of a slice of white bread

Rib Platter Special

Rib Platter Special

$33.00

3 Babybacks, 2 Spare Ribs, 1 Beef Rib, served on a slice of white bread and your choice of a side!

Catfish Plate

Catfish Plate

$21.00

3 Pieces of Catfish, 3 Hush Puppies and your favorite side!

Shrimp Plate

Shrimp Plate

$22.00

10 Pieces of Fried Shrimp, 3 Hush Puppies and your favorite side!

Seafood Combo

$23.00

2 Pieces of Fried Catfish, 5 Pieces of Fried Shrimp and your favorite side!

Smoked Meatloaf

Smoked Meatloaf

$21.00

Loaded Mash Potatoes Topped With Mama’s Sweet D-Licious Sauce And Fried Onion Strings

Racks & Birds

Half Pork Spare Ribs

Half Pork Spare Ribs

$19.00

6 Bones

Half Pork Babybacks

Half Pork Babybacks

$20.00
Half Beef Ribs

Half Beef Ribs

$30.00

2 Bones

Half Smoked Chicken

Half Smoked Chicken

$13.00

4 Pieces

5 pc Chicken Wings

5 pc Chicken Wings

$18.00
Whole Pork Spare Ribs

Whole Pork Spare Ribs

$32.00

12 Bones

Whole Pork Babybacks

Whole Pork Babybacks

$33.00
Whole Beef Ribs

Whole Beef Ribs

$55.00

4 Bones

Whole Smoked Chicken

Whole Smoked Chicken

$22.00

8 Pieces

10 Pc Chicken Wings

10 Pc Chicken Wings

$32.00

Homemade Desserts

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

Mama's Banana Puddin

Mama's Banana Puddin

Ice Cream Sundae

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$7.00

A La Mode

$3.00

Bread Puddin

$7.00

Choco Lava Cake

$7.00

Arkansauces

House Sauce

House Sauce

#1 BBQ Sauce! It’s our house sauce cause dats what we use at da house! It’s yum in da tum!

Sweet Country Girl

Sweet Country Girl

Delicious on pork, pretzels and fingers! Yeah, it’s that good!

Mama's Sweet D-Licious

Mama's Sweet D-Licious

It’s as sweet as ya mom! Need I say more? Ok…it will make your meatloaf dance!

Spicy

Spicy

Spice up ya meat with some sweet heat!

DAM Hot

DAM Hot

Yeah it is! Scorpion and Ghost Peppers are frightfully tasty in this mouth and eye watering BBQ sauce!

Carolina Vinegar

Carolina Vinegar

It will make your pork butt say “Hallelujah and thank ya, ma’am!”

16 Oz Beef Rub Bag

16 Oz Beef Rub Bag

$20.00Out of stock

We use this on our Brisket and Beef Ribs! A wonderful medley of flavors perfect for beef products

16 Oz Hot Chicken Rub

16 Oz Hot Chicken Rub

$20.00

OHHHHH YEAHHHH our Hot Chicken Rub will make your chickens dance and your tastebuds cry for joy

16 Oz Everything Else Rub Bag

16 Oz Everything Else Rub Bag

$20.00

SO GOOD ON ANYTHING! We use it on our pulled pork, chicken, ribs, waffle fries, corn nuggets….anything we can rub!!

Rub Lovers 3 Pack

Rub Lovers 3 Pack

$50.00

Three 16 oz bags of rub! 1 Hot Chicken 1 Beef 1 Everything

8oz Beef Rub

$10.00

8oz Hot Chicken Rub

$10.00Out of stock

8oz Everything Else Rub

$10.00Out of stock

By the LB

½ Lb Brisket

½ Lb Brisket

$17.00

Chopped or sliced!

1 LB Brisket

1 LB Brisket

$29.00

Sliced or chopped!

½ Lb Burnt Ends

$19.00

1 Lb Burnt Ends

$31.00
½ Lb Pulled Pork

½ Lb Pulled Pork

$17.00
1 Lb Pulled Pork

1 Lb Pulled Pork

$25.00
½ Lb Beef Hot Links

½ Lb Beef Hot Links

$16.00

2 Links

1 Lb Beef Hot Links

1 Lb Beef Hot Links

$25.00

4 Links

½ Lb Rib Tips

½ Lb Rib Tips

$11.00Out of stock
1 Lb Rib Tips

1 Lb Rib Tips

$19.00Out of stock
½ Lb Catfish

½ Lb Catfish

$20.00
1 Lb Catfish

1 Lb Catfish

$31.00

1/2 Shrimp 10pcs.

$20.00

1 Lb. Shrimp 20pcs.

$31.00
½ Lb Pulled Chicken

½ Lb Pulled Chicken

$14.00
1 Lb Pulled Chicken

1 Lb Pulled Chicken

$23.00
1/2 LB Smoked Turkey

1/2 LB Smoked Turkey

$20.00Out of stock
1 LB Smoked Turkey

1 LB Smoked Turkey

$31.00Out of stock

"Smokin" Sides

Bacon Potato Salad

Bacon Potato Salad

Kickin' BBQ Beans

Kickin' BBQ Beans

Cheesy Mac & Cheese

Cheesy Mac & Cheese

Chipotle Coleslaw

Chipotle Coleslaw

Collard Greens w/Brisket

Collard Greens w/Brisket

Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

Fried Onion Strings

Fried Onion Strings

Green Beans

Green Beans

Loaded Mash

Loaded Mash

Side Salad

Side Salad

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

Yams

Yams

Baked Potato

$9.00
Pickles

Pickles

$5.00+
Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Chips

$3.00

RSBBQ Party Packs

D's Delicious Sampler

$70.00

6 St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs 1/4 Chicken 1/4 lb Chopped Brisket 1/4 lb Pulled Pork 1/4 lb Hot Links 2 Pints of Sides 1 Pint of Sauce 12 Slider Rolls (Feeds 2-3)

BBQ Sampler

$100.00

1 Whole Chicken 1/2 lb Brisket 1/2 lb Pulled Pork 1/2 lb Hot Links 4 Pints of Sides 1 Pint of Sauce 12 Slider Rolls (Feeds 4-6)

BBQ Sandwich Pack

$130.00

1 lb Chopped Brisket 1 lb Pulled Pork 1 lb Hot Links 1/2 Gallon of Any Side 24 Slider Rolls or 12 Hoagie Rolls 2 Pints of Sauce Feeds (8-10)

Rib Fest

$220.00

1 Whole Rack of Beef Ribs 1 Whole Rack of St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs 1 Whole Rack Pork Babybacks 2 lbs Rib Tips 4 Pints of Sides 2 Pints of Sauce 24 Slider Rolls (Feeds 10-12)

Super Sampler

$220.00

1 Whole Rack St. Louis Pork Ribs 1 Whole Chicken 1 lb Chopped Brisket 1 lb Pulled Pork 1 lb Hot Links 1 lb Rib Tips 3 Quarts of Sides 2 Pints of Sauce 24 Slider Rolls (Feeds 8-10)

Big Man's

$275.00

2 Whole Racks of St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs 2 Whole Chickens 1 LB Chopped Brisket 1 LB Pulled Pork 1 LB Hot Links 1 LB Rib Tips 4 Quarts of Sides 2 Pints of Sauce 24 Slider Rolls

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$12.00

Sweet Tea Gallon

$12.00

Coke Gallon

$12.00

Diet Coke Gallon

$12.00

Sprite Gallon

$12.00

Orange Gallon

$12.00

Lemonade Gallon

$12.00

Root Beer Gallon

$12.00

Dr. Pepper Gallon

$12.00

Tropical Punch Kool-Aid Gallon

$12.00

Fanta Grape Gallon

$12.00

Regular

Bottled Water

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00+

Sweet Tea

$4.00+

Coke

$4.00+

Sprite

$4.00+

Diet Coke

$4.00+

Root Beer

$4.00+

Dr. Pepper

$4.00+

Lemonade

$4.00+

Fanta Orange

$4.00+

Fanta Grape

$4.00+

Fanta Strawberry

$4.00+

Tropical Punch Kool-Aid

$4.00+

Blue Raspberry Lemonade Kool-aid

$4.00+

Watermelon Kool-aid

$4.00+

Green Apple Kool-aid

$4.00+

Red Bull Peach

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

There is no love more heartfelt than the love for food. Here at Rollin Smoke Barbeque we feel the same way.

Website

Location

3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

Gallery
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland image
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland image
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland image
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland image

