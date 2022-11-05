Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rollin Smoke BBQ Arbor Food Park

No reviews yet

1108 E 12 St.

Austin, TX 78702

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Tender pork shoulder made with our in-house rub, slow cooked & pulled off the bone.

Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Prime beef brisket made with our in-house rub, slow cooked to perfection then sliced to order.

The Playboy

$15.00

A Rollin’Smoke favorite. We start with a quarter-pound of brisket, add a quarter-pound of pulled pork and top it with a half-link of our jalapeño cheddar pork sausage.

The Silky

$11.00

Our famous slow-cooked pulled pork topped with home-made spicy slaw.

Veggie Option

$8.00

Smoked portobello mushrooms with crunchy spicy slaw, pickles and onions.

Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Spicy beef or jalapeño cheddar pork sausage sliced and served on a fresh baked jalapeño cheddar bun.

Mega Brisket

$15.00

Mega Pork

$11.00

Pork Belly Sand

$10.00

Our bulleit bourbon sauce glazed pork belly burnt ends in a sandwich

2 Meat

$13.00

A combination of two specified meats

Tacos

Pulled Pork Taco

$5.00

Our pulled pork is served in a fresh-made tortilla with pickles, onions, and our BBQ sauce.

Sausage Wrap

$5.00

A link of our handmade jalapeño cheddar pork sausage, with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce. All wrapped in a fresh made tortilla.

Brisket Taco

$7.00

Our prime beef brisket served in a fresh made tortilla with pickles, onions and our BBQ sauce.

Belly Taco

$6.00

Our bulleit bourbon glazed pork belly burnt ends in taco form

Coa

$5.00

Pit smoked barabacoa in a Quesataco with onions, cilantro, and verde sauce. Corn tortilla crisped in beef tallow (Sundays only)

Nita

$5.00

Pit smoked carnitas in a Quesataco with onions, cilantro, and verde sauce. Corn tortilla crisped in beef tallow (Sundays only)

Pastor

$5.00

Pit smoked Al pastor pork trompo in a Quesataco with onions, cilantro, and verde sauce. Corn tortilla crisped in beef tallow (Sundays only)

3 Street

$10.00

3 street tacos on soft corn, verde, cilantro and onion

Veggie Taco

$5.00

Smoked portobello mushrooms with crunchy spicy slaw, pickles and onions.

Carne G Taco

$5.00

Pit smoked carne guisada with prime brisket, onions, and cheddar cheese.

G Thang Rito

$13.00

12 inch tortilla filled with pit smoke carne guisada, smoked mac n cheese, chipotle cream sauce, onions and verde sauce

Turkey Taco

$7.00Out of stock

Our house brined and smoked turkey on a flour tortilla

Frito Pie

Player’S Pie Pork

$10.00

Our version of a Frito-pie starting with Pulled Pork. Topped with our BBQ sauce, onions, cilantro and chipotle cream sauce. Sub Cheetos, as featured the Travel Channel.

Players Pie Brisket

$12.00

Our version of a Frito-pie starting with Brisket. Topped with our BBQ sauce, onions, cilantro and chipotle cream sauce. Sub Cheetos, as featured the Travel Channel.

G Pie

$10.00

A Frito pie with carne guisada, onions and cheddar cheese

Sides

Smoked Mac N Cheese - Small

$5.00

Creamy four-cheese macaroni shells seasoned and smoked on the pit.

Spicy Slaw - Small

$4.00

Made-to-order cabbage blend with jalapeños and cilantro tossed in our secret sauce..

Potato Salad - Small

$4.00

Beans - Small

$4.00

Okra And Tomatoes Small

$5.00

Smoked Mac N Cheese Tray

$40.00

Creamy four-cheese macaroni shells seasoned and smoked on the pit.

Smoked Mac N Cheese Quart

$20.00

Creamy four-cheese macaroni shells seasoned and smoked on the pit.

Smoked Mac N Cheese Pint

$18.00

Creamy four-cheese macaroni shells seasoned and smoked on the pit.

Meaty Pinto Beans - Quart

$20.00

Meaty Pinto Beans - Pint

$15.00Out of stock

Potato Salad - Quart

$20.00

Potato Salad - Pint

$15.00

Spicy Slaw -Quart

$15.00

Made-to-order cabbage blend with jalapeños and cilantro tossed in our secret sauce..

Spicy Slaw - Pint

$10.00

Made-to-order cabbage blend with jalapeños and cilantro tossed in our secret sauce..

Spicy Slaw - Tray

$25.00

Made-to-order cabbage blend with jalapeños and cilantro tossed in our secret sauce..

Spicy Slaw - Large Tray

$40.00

Made-to-order cabbage blend with jalapeños and cilantro tossed in our secret sauce..

Chips

$1.00

Lay’s Regular, Lay’s BBQ, Doritos Cool Ranch, Doritos Nacho Cheese, Fritos, Cheetos

Add Slaw

$0.50

Jalapeno Chz Bun

$1.00Out of stock

Verde Sauce

$0.50

Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

Side Slaw

$4.00

Smoke Corn

$4.00

Apps

Smoked Pimento Cheese

$5.00

Mac And Meat

Mac Add Pork

$11.00

Mac Add Brisket

$13.00

Belly Mac

$13.00

Meats

Sliced Brisket By The Pound

$30.00

POUND

Sausage Spicy Beef LB

$19.00

POUND

Sausage Jalapeno Cheddar

$18.00

POUND

Pulled Pork

$22.00

LB

Pork Big Spare Ribs

$22.00

LB

Chicken Halves

$9.00

A HALF

Turkey Boneless Breast

$30.00Out of stock

A POUND

Spicy Beef Link

$5.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Link

$5.00

Pork Belly

$26.00

King Ranch

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Plate

$13.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Link

$5.00

Spicy Beef Link

$5.00

Jalapeno Cheddar LB

$19.00

Spicy Beef LB

$19.00

Desserts

Banana Puddin

$3.00

Homemade banana pudding made fresh daily by our in house dessert experts.

Smoked Cookie

$3.00

Cobbler

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1108 E 12 St., Austin, TX 78702

Directions

