Rollin Stone Wood Fired Pizza

9406 Village Pl Blvd

Brighton, MI 48116

PERSONAL 10"

10" CHEESE PIZZA

$9.00

10" CLASSIC PEPPERONI

$10.00

10" MARGHERITA

$10.00

10" SWEET BBQ CHICKEN

$11.00

10" CHICKEN MEDITERRANEAN

$11.00

10" GARDEN PIZZA

$10.00

10" BLT

$11.00

10" ITALIANO

$11.00

10" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$11.00

10" MAUI

$11.00

10" PILE-UP

$11.00

10" CHEESE BREAD

$8.00

10" FETA BREAD

$9.00

10" ONE MEAT

$10.00

LARGE 14"

14" CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

14" CLASSIC PEPPERONI

$17.00

14" MARGHERITA

$17.00

14" SWEET BBQ CHICKEN

$18.00

14" CHICKEN MEDITERRANEAN

$18.00

14" GARDEN PIZZA

$17.00

14" BLT

$18.00

14" ITALIANO

$18.00

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$18.00

14" MAUI

$18.00

14" PILE-UP

$18.00

14" CHEESE BREAD

$11.00

14" FETA BREAD

$12.00

14" ONE MEAT

$17.00

CRAFT YOUR OWN

CRAFT YOUR OWN 10

$12.00

CRAFT YOUR OWN 14

$20.00

PERSONAL SALAD

FARMERS MARKET SALAD

$9.00

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.00

GREEK SALAD

$10.00

ITALIAN COBB SALAD

$10.00

FAMILY SALAD

FAMILY FARMERS MARKET SALAD

$23.75

FAMILY CAESAR SALAD

$23.75

FAMILY ANTIPASTO SALAD

$25.55

FAMILY GREEK SALAD

$25.55

FAMILY ITALIAN COBB SALAD

$25.55

BEVERAGES

SMALL DRINK

$2.19

LARGE DRINK

$2.49

JUICE BOX

$0.99

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

$1.99

WILD BILLS CRAFT BEVERAGE

$2.95

DRESSING

RANCH

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

ITALIAN

$0.75

GREEK

$0.75

CAESAR

$0.75

RASPBERRY

$0.75

BALSAMIC

$0.75

RED SAUCE

$0.75

BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

BUFFALO

$0.75

BUFFALO/RANCH

$0.75

2OZ BALSAMIC GLAZE

$0.50

4OZ BALSAMIC GLAZE

$0.75

COMBO

FAMILY SPECIAL

$27.95

$10 ONE-TOPPING ADD ON (MUST PURCHASE A DINNER SPECIAL TO REDEEM)

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy, our delicious wood fired pizza, fresh cut salads & hand scooped ice cream. Our family is here to serve your family.

Location

9406 Village Pl Blvd, Brighton, MI 48116

Directions

