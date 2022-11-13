Rollin Sushi Cafe 140 West Center Street Promenade
140 West Center Street Promenade
Anaheim, CA 92805
Single-Use Foodware - not included unless ordered
Chopsticks
single use bamboo chopsticks *max 1 set for each applicable menu item*
Fork
single use plastic fork *max 1 set for each applicable menu item*
Spoon
single use plastic spoon *max 1 set for each applicable menu item*
Napkin
1 set dinner napkin *max 2 set for each applicable menu item*
Soy Sauce Packet
individual soy sauce packets *max 3 packets for each applicable menu item*
Chopstick Helper
1pc chopstick helper - random color
Appetizer
Edamame
soybean [🥑vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free]
Garlic Edamame
soybean w/roasted garlic & soy sauce [photo: spicy] [🥑vegan] *extra spicy contains sesame oil*
<New!!> Gluten Free Garlic Edamame
soybean w/roasted garlic & gluten free tamari [photo: spicy] [🥑vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *extra spicy contains sesame oil*
Gyoza (4pc)
pan-fried pork dumplings w/rollin sauce
Veggie Gyoza (4pc)
pan-fried vegetable dumplings w/rollin sauce [🥑vegan]
Veggie Egg Roll (4pc)
deep-fried vegetable egg rolls w/rollin sauce [🥑vegan]
Carpaccio
choose tuna, salmon, albacore or shrimp w/smelt roe, jalapeno, sriracha & 911 sauce *tuna, salmon, albacore - raw* *shrimp - cooked* *911 sauce contains sesame oil*
Baked Mussel (4pc)
mussel, spicy krab & spicy mayo baked w/cucumber salad & a lemon wedge *requires 10-15 min baking time* *spicy mayo & spicy krab contain sesame oil*
Chicken Karaage
japanese style fried chicken served w/ponzu, cucumber salad & lemon wedge
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Karaage
sweet & spicy japanese style fried chicken served w/cucumber salad *sauce contains sesame oil*
Bangin Shrimp Appetizer
fried shrimp w/rollin sauce & spicy mayo *spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
<New!!> [GF] Bangin Shrimp Appetizer
gluten free fried shrimp w/gluten free rollin sauce & spicy mayo served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Jumbo Shrimp Shumai (4pc)
whole shrimp baked on jumbo-sized shrimp dumplings w/rollin sauce
Shrimp Tempura (4pc)
deep fried shrimp w/tempura sauce
Takoyaki (4pc)
fried octopus balls topped w/bonito flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce *spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Salmon Kama (2pc)
broiled salmon collar served w/ponzu, eel sauce & lemon wedges *requires 15-20 min broiling time*
Hamachi Kama (1pc)
broiled yellowtail collar served w/ponzu, eel sauce & lemon wedges *requires 15-20 min broiling time*
Salad
House Salad
side salad w/creamy soy house dressing *🥑 vegan option: exchange to Japanese citrus dressing* *house dressing contains mayo*
Seaweed Salad
marinated wakame seaweed on a sheet of cucumber salad [vegan / gluten-free]
Calamari Salad
fried calamari w/salad & creamy soy house dressing *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / house dressing contains mayo*
Krab Salad
krab or spicy krab w/salad, avocado, cucumber salad & creamy soy house dressing *does NOT contain raw fish*
Poke Salad
choose tuna, salmon, or mix w/salad, avocado, cucumber salad & poke sauce *🍣 contains raw fish / poke sauce contains sesame oil* [photo: salmon]
Sashimi Salad
assorted sashimi, salad, avocado, cucumber w/japanese citrus dressing *contains raw fish*
Specialty Roll
Alaskan Roll (8pc)
in: krab, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]
Albacore Delight Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, cucumber top: albacore, avocado, 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / sauce contains sesame oil*
Baja Roll (8pc)
in: spicy krab, cucumber top: shrimp, avocado, 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / sauce contains sesame oil*
California Dreaming Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, cream cheese top: avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Caterpillar Roll (8pc)
in: eel, krab, cucumber top: avocado, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Dinosaur Roll (8pc)
in: spicy krab, cucumber top: fried shrimp, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Dragon Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: eel, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Fire Hydrant Roll (8pc)
in: spicy tuna, spicy krab, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, jalapeño, sriracha, 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / 911 sauce, spicy tuna & spicy krab contain sesame oil* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]
Fire Kracker Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: krab, hot cheetos krunch, spicy mayo *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Geisha Roll (5pc - NO RICE)
in: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, krab, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber out: soy paper, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]
Golden Dragon Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Green Dragon Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Hawaiian Roll (8pc)
in: krab, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Kamikaze Roll (8pc)
in: spicy tuna, cucumber top: spicy krab, krispy onion, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy krab contains sesame oil*
Kracker Jack Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: krispy onion, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Nemo Roll (8pc)
in: spicy salmon, krab, cucumber top: shrimp, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy salmon contains sesame oil* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]
Ninja Roll (8pc)
in: spicy tuna, cucumber top: albacore, avocado, ponzu >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no ponzu *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*
Orange Karamel Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo & spicy tuna contain sesame oil*
Pink Panther Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, cream cheese top: spicy tuna, krispy onion, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*
Poison Ivy Roll (8pc)
in: krab, cucumber top: avocado, hot cheetos krunch, spicy mayo *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Rainbow Roll (8pc)
in: krab, cucumber top: assorted fish, avocado *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Red Dragon Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Super Philly Roll (8pc)
in: salmon, cream cheese, avocado top: salmon, avocado [🚫🌾 gluten-free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Tiger Dragon Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Tsunami Roll (8pc)
in: spicy tuna, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, ponzu >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no ponzu *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*
Wicked Tuna Roll (8pc)
in: albacore, spicy tuna, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, 911 sauce >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣contains raw fish / 911 sauce & spicy tuna contain sesame oil*
Zombie Roll (8pc)
in: yellowtail, krab, cucumber top: eel, salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Dynamite Roll (8pc - BAKED)
in: krab, avocado top: baked assorted fish & spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil* *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*
Baked Salmon Roll (8pc - BAKED)
in: krab top: baked salmon & spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil* *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*
Baked Scallop Roll (8pc - BAKED)
in: krab top: baked scallop & spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil* *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*
Gluten Free Rolls
[GF] California Roll (8pc)
gluten free krab, avocado, cucumber served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy** *only customization listed below allowed*
[GF] Spicy California Roll (8pc)
gluten free spicy krab, avocado, cucumber served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy / spicy krab contains sesame oil** *only customization listed below allowed*
<New!!> [GF] Dinosaur Roll (8pc)
in: gluten free krab or spicy krab, cucumber top: gluten free fried shrimp, avocado, gluten free rollin sauce served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
[GF] Poison Ivy Roll (8pc)
in: gluten free krab, cucumber top: avocado, hot cheetos krunch, spicy mayo served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy / spicy mayo contains sesame oil** *only customization listed below allowed*
[GF] Rainbow Roll (8pc)
in: gluten free krab, cucumber top: assorted fish, avocado served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy** *only customization listed below allowed*
[GF] Baked Salmon Roll (8pc)
in: gluten free krab top: baked salmon & spicy mayo, gluten free eel sauce served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *only customization listed below allowed* **🦐 contains shellfish & soy / spicy mayo contains sesame oil** *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*
[GF] Dynamite Roll (8pc)
in: gluten free krab, avocado top: baked assorted fish & spicy mayo, gluten free eel sauce served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *only customization listed below allowed* **🦐 contains shellfish & soy / spicy mayo contains sesame oil** *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*
[GF] Baked Scallop Roll (8pc)
in: gluten free krab top: baked scallop & spicy mayo, gluten free eel sauce served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *only customization listed below allowed* **🦐 contains shellfish & soy / spicy mayo contains sesame oil** *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*
[GF] California Hand Roll (1pc)
gluten free krab, avocado, cucumber cone shaped roll served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy** *only customization listed below allowed*
[GF] Spicy California Hand Roll (1pc)
gluten free spicy krab, avocado, cucumber cone shaped roll served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy** *only customization listed below allowed*
Sushi Roll
Avocado Roll (8pc)
avocado [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*
California Roll (8pc)
krab, avocado, cucumber *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Cucumber Roll (8pc)
cucumber [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*
Eel Roll (8pc)
eel , krab, cucumber *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Krispy Tofu Roll (8pc)
in: fried tofu, avocado, cucumber top: krispy onion, eel sauce [🥑 vegan] *only customization listed below allowed*
Philadelphia Roll (8pc)
salmon, cream cheese, avocado [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*
Salmon Roll (8pc)
salmon, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Spicy California Roll (8pc)
spicy krab, avocado, cucumber *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy krab contains sesame oil*
Spicy Salmon Roll (8pc)
spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy salmon contains sesame oil*
Spicy Tuna Roll (8pc)
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*
Tuna Roll (8pc)
tuna, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Veggie Roll (5pc)
lettuce, carrot, avocado, cucumber [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*
Yellowtail Roll (8pc)
yellowtail, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Nigiri Sushi (2pc)
Albacore Sushi (2pc)
2pc seared shiro maguro - on small ball of sushi rice >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no ponzu *🍣 contains raw fish*
Eel Sushi (2pc)
2pc unagi - on small ball of sushi rice w/eel sauce *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Fried Tofu Sushi (2pc)
2pc inari - sushi rice in fried tofu pouches [🥑 vegan]
Salmon Sushi (2pc)
2pc sake - on small ball of sushi rice [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍣 contains raw fish*
Shrimp Sushi (2pc)
2pc ebi - on small ball of sushi rice [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Shrimp Tempura Sushi (2pc)
2pc fried shrimp - on small ball of sushi rice w/eel sauce *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Smelt Roe Sushi (2pc)
2pc masago - on small ball of sushi rice wrapped in seaweed [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍣 contains raw fish*
Sweet Egg Sushi (2pc)
2pc tamago - on small ball of sushi rice *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Tuna Sushi (2pc)
2pc maguro - on small ball of sushi rice [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍣 contains raw fish*
Yellowtail Sushi (2pc)
2pc hamachi - on small ball of sushi rice [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍣 contains raw fish*
<New!!> Assorted Nigiri (5pc)
5pc chef's choice nigiri sushi - on small ball of sushi rice >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no ponzu *🍣 contains raw fish*
Sashimi (5pc)
Albacore Sashimi (5pc)
5pc seared shiro maguro - fish only, no rice >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no ponzu *🍣 contains raw fish*
Salmon Sashimi (5pc)
5pc sake - fish only, no rice [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍣 contains raw fish*
Tuna Sashimi (5pc)
5pc maguro - fish only, no rice [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍣 contains raw fish*
Yellowtail Sashimi (5pc)
5pc hamachi - fish only, no rice [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍣 contains raw fish*
Assorted Sashimi (12pc)
12pc chef's choice - fish only, no rice >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no ponzu *🍣 contains raw fish*
Hand Roll (cone shaped roll)
Avocado Hand Roll (1pc)
in: avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*
California Hand Roll (1pc)
in: krab, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Salmon Hand Roll (1pc)
in: salmon, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll (1pc)
in: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Spicy California Hand Roll (1pc)
in: krab, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll (1pc)
in: spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy salmon contains sesame oil* 🌶️🌶️ spicy
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll (1pc)
in: spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*
Tuna Hand Roll (1pc)
in: tuna, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Yellowtail Hand Roll (1pc)
in: yellowtail, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Rice Bowl
Rockin Rice Bowl
salmon, shrimp tempura, krab, avocado on rice w/eel sauce & spicy mayo. served w/ miso soup. *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Rollin Rice Bowl
tuna, shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado on rice w/rollin sauce & spicy mayo. served w/ miso soup. *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Bangin Shrimp Bowl
fried shrimp, half an avocado on rice w/rollin sauce & spicy mayo served w/ miso soup. *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
<New!!> [GF] Bangin Shrimp Bowl
gluten free fried shrimp, half an avocado on rice w/gluten free rollin sauce & spicy mayo served w/ miso soup served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Poke Bowl
choose tuna, salmon, or mix w/salad, krab, avocado, cucumber salad, rice & poke sauce served w/ miso soup. *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / poke sauce contains sesame oil* [photo: tuna]
Chirashi Bowl
chef's choice assorted sashimi on sushi rice served w/miso soup *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
teriyaki chicken, steamed veggies on rice served w/miso soup *only customization listed below allowed*
Chicken Karaage Bowl
japanese fried chicken, steamed veggies on steamed rice w/choice of two (2) sauces on the side. served w/miso soup *only customization listed below allowed*
Café Chicken Bowl
sweet & spicy fried chicken, steamed veggies on rice served w/miso soup *only customization listed below allowed* *sauce contains sesame oil*
Sukiyaki Bowl
sukiyaki beef, 2pc steamed gyoza on rice served w/miso soup *only customization listed below allowed*
Udon
Plain Udon
thick, chewy flour noodles w/fried tofu, fish cake & mushroom in dashi broth *dashi broth = fish stock* *no substitutions or modifications*
Shrimp Tempura Udon
thick, chewy flour noodles w/3pc shrimp tempura, fried tofu, fish cake & mushroom in dashi broth *dashi broth = fish stock* *no substitutions or modifications*
Side Order
Side Specialty Sauce
spicy mayo
spicy mayo made in house (1.5oz) [gluten-free] *contains sesame oil & eggs*
eel sauce
concentrated sweet soy based marinade (1oz) [vegan] *contains soy sauce*
sriracha
sriracha (1 oz) [gluten-free]
rollin sauce
sweet chili sauce w/mild spice made in house (1.5oz) *contains soy sauce*
teriyaki sauce
teriyaki sauce (1.5 oz) *contains soy sauce*
ponzu
tangy citrus soy-based sauce made in house (2oz) *contains soy sauce*
911 sauce
spicy & tangy citrus soy-based sauce made in house (2oz) *contains soy sauce*
house dressing
creamy soy based dressing made in house (2oz) *contains soy sauce & eggs*
japanese citrus dressing
japanese citrus dressing (2oz) *contains soy sauce*
tamari (GF soy sauce)
gluten free soy sauce - non GMO (1.0 oz) *contains soy*
coconut aminos (gluten free, soy free)
gluten free & soy free "soy" sauce made from coconut palm & sea salt (1.0 oz)
Fresh Kizami Wasabi
chopped & marinated japanese horserdish *contains soy sauce*
Beverage & Dessert
Coke
12oz can - coke
Diet Coke
12oz can - diet coke
Sprite
12oz can - sprite
Dr. Pepper
12oz can - dr pepper
Ramune - original
200ml original flavor (lemon-lime) japanese carbonated soft drink in glass codd-neck bottle w/marble
Perrier
330ml bottle - Perrier
Iced Thai Tea
16oz strongly brewed black tea w/spices & condensed milk
Iced Vietnamese Coffee
16oz intensely strong coffee sweetened w/condensed milk
<New!!> Iced Chai Latte
16oz black tea w/aromatic spices, honey & milk
Iced Matcha Latte
16oz sweetened green matcha tea powder & milk
Iced Green Tea
16oz iced matcha
Arnold Palmer
16oz - 1/2 iced black tea & 1/2 lemonade
Lemonade
16oz lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
16oz strawberry lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
16oz raspberry lemonade
Passion Fruit Lemonade
16oz passion fruit lemonade
Hot Chocolate
12oz hot chocolate w/Ghirardelli® chocolate
Hot Tea
hot genmaicha - green tea with roasted brown rice
Mochi Ice Cream (2pc)
sweet japanese rice cake w/ice cream filling
Macaron Ice Cream (1pc)
sweet almond flour & merengue-based cookies w/ice cream filling *all flavors back in stock Wed 4/20*
Alcohol
Ballast Point Sculpin IPA (12oz)
7.0% ABV. 70 IBU. bright citrus flavors & aromas. crisp hops with hints of mango, lemon, peach & apricot. *ID required*
Asahi - small (11.2oz)
5.2% ABV. super dry. moderate balanced bitterness with crisp, clean aftertaste. *ID required*
Asahi - large (21.4oz)
5.2% ABV. super dry. moderate balanced bitterness with crisp, clean aftertaste. *ID required*
Sapporo - small (12oz)
4.9% ABV. premium beer. crisp, balanced taste with a smooth finish. *ID required*
Sapporo - large (20.3oz)
4.9% ABV. premium beer. crisp, balanced taste with a smooth finish. *ID required*
Kirin Light - large (22oz)
3.3% ABV. only 95 calories per serving. slightly hoppy, pale lager style beer with a surprisingly smooth and full-bodied taste. *ID required*
<New!!> Soju - original (375ml)
ABV 16.9%. Korean clear, distilled spirit with a light and smooth flavor *ID required*
<New!!> Soju - apple mango flavored (375ml)
ABV 12%. Korean clear, distilled spirit with refreshing apple & mango flavor for a light and refreshing drink *ID required*
<New!!> Soju - strawberry flavored (375ml)
ABV 12%. Korean clear, distilled spirit with ripe strawberry flavor for a light and refreshing drink *ID required*
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori (unfiltered - 375ml)
15% ABV. unfiltered (milky). fruity aromas and flavors of ripe banana, vanilla, melon, strawberry, and creamy rice custard *ID required*
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo (300ml)
15% ABV. light and comfortably dry premium sake with the aroma of fresh cantaloupe and banana followed by medium body with refreshing mandarin orange like overtones. just the right amount of body and a comfortable dryness gluten free perfect for beginners. *ID required*
Nihon Sakari Reishu (300ml)
13% ABV. lively, fresh and umami-driven sake, balanced with a slight sweetness. savory aroma with hints of rice candy. clean, light and easy to drink. *ID required*
