  • Home
  • /
  • Anaheim
  • /
  • Rollin Sushi Cafe - 140 West Center Street Promenade
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rollin Sushi Cafe 140 West Center Street Promenade

206 Reviews

$$

140 West Center Street Promenade

Anaheim, CA 92805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Orange Karamel Roll (8pc)
Salmon Roll (8pc)
Salmon Sushi (2pc)

Single-Use Foodware - not included unless ordered

must be requested, or will not be included with order

Chopsticks

single use bamboo chopsticks *max 1 set for each applicable menu item*

Fork

single use plastic fork *max 1 set for each applicable menu item*

Spoon

single use plastic spoon *max 1 set for each applicable menu item*

Napkin

1 set dinner napkin *max 2 set for each applicable menu item*

Soy Sauce Packet

individual soy sauce packets *max 3 packets for each applicable menu item*

Chopstick Helper

Chopstick Helper

$0.50

1pc chopstick helper - random color

Appetizer

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

soybean [🥑vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free]

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$6.95

soybean w/roasted garlic & soy sauce [photo: spicy] [🥑vegan] *extra spicy contains sesame oil*

<New!!> Gluten Free Garlic Edamame

<New!!> Gluten Free Garlic Edamame

$7.95

soybean w/roasted garlic & gluten free tamari [photo: spicy] [🥑vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *extra spicy contains sesame oil*

Gyoza (4pc)

Gyoza (4pc)

$5.95

pan-fried pork dumplings w/rollin sauce

Veggie Gyoza (4pc)

$5.95

pan-fried vegetable dumplings w/rollin sauce [🥑vegan]

Veggie Egg Roll (4pc)

Veggie Egg Roll (4pc)

$5.95

deep-fried vegetable egg rolls w/rollin sauce [🥑vegan]

Carpaccio

Carpaccio

$13.95

choose tuna, salmon, albacore or shrimp w/smelt roe, jalapeno, sriracha & 911 sauce *tuna, salmon, albacore - raw* *shrimp - cooked* *911 sauce contains sesame oil*

Baked Mussel (4pc)

Baked Mussel (4pc)

$7.95

mussel, spicy krab & spicy mayo baked w/cucumber salad & a lemon wedge *requires 10-15 min baking time* *spicy mayo & spicy krab contain sesame oil*

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$7.95

japanese style fried chicken served w/ponzu, cucumber salad & lemon wedge

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Karaage

$8.95

sweet & spicy japanese style fried chicken served w/cucumber salad *sauce contains sesame oil*

Bangin Shrimp Appetizer

Bangin Shrimp Appetizer

$8.95

fried shrimp w/rollin sauce & spicy mayo *spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

<New!!> [GF] Bangin Shrimp Appetizer

<New!!> [GF] Bangin Shrimp Appetizer

$9.95

gluten free fried shrimp w/gluten free rollin sauce & spicy mayo served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Jumbo Shrimp Shumai (4pc)

Jumbo Shrimp Shumai (4pc)

$8.95

whole shrimp baked on jumbo-sized shrimp dumplings w/rollin sauce

Shrimp Tempura (4pc)

Shrimp Tempura (4pc)

$7.95

deep fried shrimp w/tempura sauce

Takoyaki (4pc)

Takoyaki (4pc)

$6.95

fried octopus balls topped w/bonito flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce *spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Salmon Kama (2pc)

$12.95

broiled salmon collar served w/ponzu, eel sauce & lemon wedges *requires 15-20 min broiling time*

Hamachi Kama (1pc)

$12.95

broiled yellowtail collar served w/ponzu, eel sauce & lemon wedges *requires 15-20 min broiling time*

Salad

House Salad

$2.95

side salad w/creamy soy house dressing *🥑 vegan option: exchange to Japanese citrus dressing* *house dressing contains mayo*

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

marinated wakame seaweed on a sheet of cucumber salad [vegan / gluten-free]

Calamari Salad

Calamari Salad

$11.95Out of stock

fried calamari w/salad & creamy soy house dressing *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / house dressing contains mayo*

Krab Salad

$11.95

krab or spicy krab w/salad, avocado, cucumber salad & creamy soy house dressing *does NOT contain raw fish*

Poke Salad

Poke Salad

$12.95

choose tuna, salmon, or mix w/salad, avocado, cucumber salad & poke sauce *🍣 contains raw fish / poke sauce contains sesame oil* [photo: salmon]

Sashimi Salad

$14.95

assorted sashimi, salad, avocado, cucumber w/japanese citrus dressing *contains raw fish*

Specialty Roll

Alaskan Roll (8pc)

Alaskan Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: krab, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]

Albacore Delight Roll (8pc)

Albacore Delight Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, cucumber top: albacore, avocado, 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / sauce contains sesame oil*

Baja Roll (8pc)

Baja Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: spicy krab, cucumber top: shrimp, avocado, 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / sauce contains sesame oil*

California Dreaming Roll (8pc)

California Dreaming Roll (8pc)

$11.95

in: shrimp tempura, cream cheese top: avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Caterpillar Roll (8pc)

Caterpillar Roll (8pc)

$11.95

in: eel, krab, cucumber top: avocado, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Dinosaur Roll (8pc)

Dinosaur Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: spicy krab, cucumber top: fried shrimp, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Dragon Roll (8pc)

Dragon Roll (8pc)

$14.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: eel, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Fire Hydrant Roll (8pc)

Fire Hydrant Roll (8pc)

$14.95

in: spicy tuna, spicy krab, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, jalapeño, sriracha, 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / 911 sauce, spicy tuna & spicy krab contain sesame oil* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]

Fire Kracker Roll (8pc)

Fire Kracker Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: krab, hot cheetos krunch, spicy mayo *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Geisha Roll (5pc - NO RICE)

Geisha Roll (5pc - NO RICE)

$14.95

in: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, krab, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber out: soy paper, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]

Golden Dragon Roll (8pc)

Golden Dragon Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Green Dragon Roll (8pc)

Green Dragon Roll (8pc)

$11.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Hawaiian Roll (8pc)

Hawaiian Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: krab, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Kamikaze Roll (8pc)

Kamikaze Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: spicy tuna, cucumber top: spicy krab, krispy onion, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy krab contains sesame oil*

Kracker Jack Roll (8pc)

Kracker Jack Roll (8pc)

$10.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: krispy onion, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Nemo Roll (8pc)

Nemo Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: spicy salmon, krab, cucumber top: shrimp, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy salmon contains sesame oil* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]

Ninja Roll (8pc)

Ninja Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: spicy tuna, cucumber top: albacore, avocado, ponzu >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no ponzu *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*

Orange Karamel Roll (8pc)

Orange Karamel Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo & spicy tuna contain sesame oil*

Pink Panther Roll (8pc)

Pink Panther Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: shrimp tempura, cream cheese top: spicy tuna, krispy onion, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*

Poison Ivy Roll (8pc)

Poison Ivy Roll (8pc)

$10.95

in: krab, cucumber top: avocado, hot cheetos krunch, spicy mayo *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Rainbow Roll (8pc)

Rainbow Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: krab, cucumber top: assorted fish, avocado *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Red Dragon Roll (8pc)

Red Dragon Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Super Philly Roll (8pc)

Super Philly Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: salmon, cream cheese, avocado top: salmon, avocado [🚫🌾 gluten-free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Tiger Dragon Roll (8pc)

Tiger Dragon Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Tsunami Roll (8pc)

Tsunami Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: spicy tuna, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, ponzu >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no ponzu *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*

Wicked Tuna Roll (8pc)

Wicked Tuna Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: albacore, spicy tuna, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, 911 sauce >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣contains raw fish / 911 sauce & spicy tuna contain sesame oil*

Zombie Roll (8pc)

Zombie Roll (8pc)

$14.95

in: yellowtail, krab, cucumber top: eel, salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Dynamite Roll (8pc - BAKED)

Dynamite Roll (8pc - BAKED)

$13.95

in: krab, avocado top: baked assorted fish & spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil* *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*

Baked Salmon Roll (8pc - BAKED)

Baked Salmon Roll (8pc - BAKED)

$13.95

in: krab top: baked salmon & spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil* *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*

Baked Scallop Roll (8pc - BAKED)

Baked Scallop Roll (8pc - BAKED)

$13.95

in: krab top: baked scallop & spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil* *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*

Gluten Free Rolls

[GF] California Roll (8pc)

$7.95

gluten free krab, avocado, cucumber served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy** *only customization listed below allowed*

[GF] Spicy California Roll (8pc)

$7.95

gluten free spicy krab, avocado, cucumber served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy / spicy krab contains sesame oil** *only customization listed below allowed*

<New!!> [GF] Dinosaur Roll (8pc)

<New!!> [GF] Dinosaur Roll (8pc)

$14.95

in: gluten free krab or spicy krab, cucumber top: gluten free fried shrimp, avocado, gluten free rollin sauce served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

[GF] Poison Ivy Roll (8pc)

[GF] Poison Ivy Roll (8pc)

$11.95

in: gluten free krab, cucumber top: avocado, hot cheetos krunch, spicy mayo served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy / spicy mayo contains sesame oil** *only customization listed below allowed*

[GF] Rainbow Roll (8pc)

[GF] Rainbow Roll (8pc)

$14.95

in: gluten free krab, cucumber top: assorted fish, avocado served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy** *only customization listed below allowed*

[GF] Baked Salmon Roll (8pc)

[GF] Baked Salmon Roll (8pc)

$15.95

in: gluten free krab top: baked salmon & spicy mayo, gluten free eel sauce served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *only customization listed below allowed* **🦐 contains shellfish & soy / spicy mayo contains sesame oil** *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*

[GF] Dynamite Roll (8pc)

[GF] Dynamite Roll (8pc)

$15.95

in: gluten free krab, avocado top: baked assorted fish & spicy mayo, gluten free eel sauce served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *only customization listed below allowed* **🦐 contains shellfish & soy / spicy mayo contains sesame oil** *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*

[GF] Baked Scallop Roll (8pc)

[GF] Baked Scallop Roll (8pc)

$15.95

in: gluten free krab top: baked scallop & spicy mayo, gluten free eel sauce served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *only customization listed below allowed* **🦐 contains shellfish & soy / spicy mayo contains sesame oil** *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*

[GF] California Hand Roll (1pc)

$6.50

gluten free krab, avocado, cucumber cone shaped roll served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy** *only customization listed below allowed*

[GF] Spicy California Hand Roll (1pc)

$6.50

gluten free spicy krab, avocado, cucumber cone shaped roll served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy** *only customization listed below allowed*

Sushi Roll

Avocado Roll (8pc)

$6.95

avocado [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*

California Roll (8pc)

$6.95

krab, avocado, cucumber *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Cucumber Roll (8pc)

$5.95

cucumber [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*

Eel Roll (8pc)

$9.95

eel , krab, cucumber *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Krispy Tofu Roll (8pc)

$6.95

in: fried tofu, avocado, cucumber top: krispy onion, eel sauce [🥑 vegan] *only customization listed below allowed*

Philadelphia Roll (8pc)

$7.95

salmon, cream cheese, avocado [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*

Salmon Roll (8pc)

$7.95

salmon, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Spicy California Roll (8pc)

$6.95

spicy krab, avocado, cucumber *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy krab contains sesame oil*

Spicy Salmon Roll (8pc)

$7.95

spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy salmon contains sesame oil*

Spicy Tuna Roll (8pc)

$7.95

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*

Tuna Roll (8pc)

$7.95

tuna, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Veggie Roll (5pc)

$6.95

lettuce, carrot, avocado, cucumber [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*

Yellowtail Roll (8pc)

$8.95

yellowtail, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Nigiri Sushi (2pc)

sliced fish on rice
Albacore Sushi (2pc)

Albacore Sushi (2pc)

$5.95

2pc seared shiro maguro - on small ball of sushi rice >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no ponzu *🍣 contains raw fish*

Eel Sushi (2pc)

Eel Sushi (2pc)

$6.95

2pc unagi - on small ball of sushi rice w/eel sauce *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Fried Tofu Sushi (2pc)

Fried Tofu Sushi (2pc)

$4.95

2pc inari - sushi rice in fried tofu pouches [🥑 vegan]

Salmon Sushi (2pc)

Salmon Sushi (2pc)

$5.95

​2pc sake - on small ball of sushi rice [🚫🌾 gluten free]​ *🍣 contains raw fish*

Shrimp Sushi (2pc)

Shrimp Sushi (2pc)

$4.95

2pc ebi - on small ball of sushi rice [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Shrimp Tempura Sushi (2pc)

Shrimp Tempura Sushi (2pc)

$4.95

​2pc fried shrimp - on small ball of sushi rice w/eel sauce *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Smelt Roe Sushi (2pc)

Smelt Roe Sushi (2pc)

$4.95

2pc masago - on small ball of sushi rice wrapped in seaweed [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍣 contains raw fish*

Sweet Egg Sushi (2pc)

Sweet Egg Sushi (2pc)

$4.95

2pc tamago - on small ball of sushi rice *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Tuna Sushi (2pc)

Tuna Sushi (2pc)

$5.95

2pc maguro - on small ball of sushi rice [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍣 contains raw fish*

Yellowtail Sushi (2pc)

Yellowtail Sushi (2pc)

$6.95

​2pc hamachi - on small ball of sushi rice [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍣 contains raw fish*

<New!!> Assorted Nigiri (5pc)

<New!!> Assorted Nigiri (5pc)

$12.95

​5pc chef's choice nigiri sushi - on small ball of sushi rice >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no ponzu *🍣 contains raw fish*

Sashimi (5pc)

Albacore Sashimi (5pc)

$11.95

5pc seared shiro maguro - fish only, no rice >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no ponzu *🍣 contains raw fish*

Salmon Sashimi (5pc)

$11.95

5pc sake - fish only, no rice [🚫🌾 gluten free]​ *🍣 contains raw fish*

Tuna Sashimi (5pc)

$11.95

5pc maguro - fish only, no rice [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍣 contains raw fish*

Yellowtail Sashimi (5pc)

$12.95

​5pc hamachi - fish only, no rice [🚫🌾 gluten free] *🍣 contains raw fish*

Assorted Sashimi (12pc)

Assorted Sashimi (12pc)

$23.95

12pc chef's choice - fish only, no rice >>🚫🌾 gluten-free option: request w/no ponzu *🍣 contains raw fish*

Hand Roll (cone shaped roll)

Avocado Hand Roll (1pc)

$5.50

​in: avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed​ [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*

California Hand Roll (1pc)

$5.50

in: krab, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed *only customization listed below allowed* ​*🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Salmon Hand Roll (1pc)

$6.50

​in: salmon, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll (1pc)

$5.50

in: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Spicy California Hand Roll (1pc)

$5.50

in: krab, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed *only customization listed below allowed* ​*🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll (1pc)

$6.50

in: spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy salmon contains sesame oil* 🌶️🌶️ spicy

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll (1pc)

$6.50

in: spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*

Tuna Hand Roll (1pc)

$6.50

in: tuna, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Yellowtail Hand Roll (1pc)

$7.50

in: yellowtail, avocado, cucumber cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Rice Bowl

Rockin Rice Bowl

Rockin Rice Bowl

$13.95

salmon, shrimp tempura, krab, avocado on rice w/eel sauce & spicy mayo. served w/ miso soup. *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Rollin Rice Bowl

Rollin Rice Bowl

$13.95

tuna, shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado on rice w/rollin sauce & spicy mayo. served w/ miso soup. *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Bangin Shrimp Bowl

Bangin Shrimp Bowl

$13.95

fried shrimp, half an avocado on rice w/rollin sauce & spicy mayo served w/ miso soup. *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

<New!!> [GF] Bangin Shrimp Bowl

<New!!> [GF] Bangin Shrimp Bowl

$14.95

gluten free fried shrimp, half an avocado on rice w/gluten free rollin sauce & spicy mayo served w/ miso soup served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$13.95

choose tuna, salmon, or mix w/salad, krab, avocado, cucumber salad, rice & poke sauce served w/ miso soup. *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / poke sauce contains sesame oil* [photo: tuna]

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$17.95

chef's choice assorted sashimi on sushi rice served w/miso soup *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$11.95

teriyaki chicken, steamed veggies on rice served w/miso soup *only customization listed below allowed*

Chicken Karaage Bowl

$11.95

japanese fried chicken, steamed veggies on steamed rice w/choice of two (2) sauces on the side. served w/miso soup *only customization listed below allowed*

Café Chicken Bowl

Café Chicken Bowl

$11.95

sweet & spicy fried chicken, steamed veggies on rice served w/miso soup *only customization listed below allowed* *sauce contains sesame oil*

Sukiyaki Bowl

Sukiyaki Bowl

$12.95

sukiyaki beef, 2pc steamed gyoza on rice served w/miso soup *only customization listed below allowed*

Udon

Plain Udon

Plain Udon

$9.95

thick, chewy flour noodles w/fried tofu, fish cake & mushroom in dashi broth *dashi broth = fish stock* *no substitutions or modifications*

Shrimp Tempura Udon

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$13.95

thick, chewy flour noodles w/3pc shrimp tempura, fried tofu, fish cake & mushroom in dashi broth *dashi broth = fish stock* *no substitutions or modifications*

Side Order

steamed rice

$2.50

miso soup

$2.50

8oz miso soup

Fresh Kizami Wasabi

$1.75

chopped & marinated japanese horserdish *contains soy sauce*

Side Specialty Sauce

spicy mayo

$0.50

spicy mayo made in house (1.5oz) [gluten-free] *contains sesame oil & eggs*

eel sauce

$0.50

concentrated sweet soy based marinade (1oz) [vegan] *contains soy sauce*

sriracha

$0.50

sriracha (1 oz) [gluten-free]

rollin sauce

$0.50

sweet chili sauce w/mild spice made in house (1.5oz) *contains soy sauce*

teriyaki sauce

$0.50

teriyaki sauce (1.5 oz) *contains soy sauce*

ponzu

$0.50

tangy citrus soy-based sauce made in house (2oz) *contains soy sauce*

911 sauce

$0.50

spicy & tangy citrus soy-based sauce made in house (2oz) *contains soy sauce*

house dressing

$0.50

creamy soy based dressing made in house (2oz) *contains soy sauce & eggs*

japanese citrus dressing

$0.75

japanese citrus dressing (2oz) *contains soy sauce*

tamari (GF soy sauce)

$0.50

gluten free soy sauce - non GMO (1.0 oz) *contains soy*

coconut aminos (gluten free, soy free)

$1.00

gluten free & soy free "soy" sauce made from coconut palm & sea salt (1.0 oz)

Fresh Kizami Wasabi

$1.75

chopped & marinated japanese horserdish *contains soy sauce*

Beverage & Dessert

Coke

Coke

$1.50

12oz can - coke

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50

12oz can - diet coke

Sprite

$1.50

12oz can - sprite

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

12oz can - dr pepper

Ramune - original

Ramune - original

$3.00

200ml original flavor (lemon-lime) japanese carbonated soft drink in glass codd-neck bottle w/marble

Perrier

Perrier

$3.00

330ml bottle - Perrier

Iced Thai Tea

$4.50

16oz strongly brewed black tea w/spices & condensed milk

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50

16oz intensely strong coffee sweetened w/condensed milk

<New!!> Iced Chai Latte

<New!!> Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

16oz black tea w/aromatic spices, honey & milk

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50Out of stock

16oz sweetened green matcha tea powder & milk

Iced Green Tea

$3.95

16oz iced matcha

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

16oz - 1/2 iced black tea & 1/2 lemonade

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.95

16oz lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

16oz strawberry lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.95

16oz raspberry lemonade

Passion Fruit Lemonade

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$3.95

16oz passion fruit lemonade

Hot Chocolate

$4.50Out of stock

12oz hot chocolate w/Ghirardelli® chocolate

Hot Tea

$2.00

hot genmaicha - green tea with roasted brown rice

Mochi Ice Cream (2pc)

Mochi Ice Cream (2pc)

$3.95

sweet japanese rice cake w/ice cream filling

Macaron Ice Cream (1pc)

Macaron Ice Cream (1pc)

$3.95

sweet almond flour & merengue-based cookies w/ice cream filling *all flavors back in stock Wed 4/20*

Alcohol

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA (12oz)

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA (12oz)

$6.50

7.0% ABV. 70 IBU. bright citrus flavors & aromas. crisp hops with hints of mango, lemon, peach & apricot. *ID required*

Asahi - small (11.2oz)

Asahi - small (11.2oz)

$5.50

5.2% ABV. super dry. moderate balanced bitterness with crisp, clean aftertaste. *ID required*

Asahi - large (21.4oz)

Asahi - large (21.4oz)

$7.50

5.2% ABV. super dry. moderate balanced bitterness with crisp, clean aftertaste. *ID required*

Sapporo - small (12oz)

Sapporo - small (12oz)

$5.50

4.9% ABV. premium beer. crisp, balanced taste with a smooth finish. *ID required*

Sapporo - large (20.3oz)

Sapporo - large (20.3oz)

$7.50

4.9% ABV. premium beer. crisp, balanced taste with a smooth finish. *ID required*

Kirin Light - large (22oz)

Kirin Light - large (22oz)

$7.50

3.3% ABV. only 95 calories per serving. slightly hoppy, pale lager style beer with a surprisingly smooth and full-bodied taste. *ID required*

<New!!> Soju - original (375ml)

<New!!> Soju - original (375ml)

$12.00

ABV 16.9%. Korean clear, distilled spirit with a light and smooth flavor *ID required*

<New!!> Soju - apple mango flavored (375ml)

<New!!> Soju - apple mango flavored (375ml)

$12.00

ABV 12%. Korean clear, distilled spirit with refreshing apple & mango flavor for a light and refreshing drink *ID required*

<New!!> Soju - strawberry flavored (375ml)

<New!!> Soju - strawberry flavored (375ml)

$12.00

ABV 12%. Korean clear, distilled spirit with ripe strawberry flavor for a light and refreshing drink *ID required*

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori (unfiltered - 375ml)

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori (unfiltered - 375ml)

$9.50

15% ABV. unfiltered (milky). fruity aromas and flavors of ripe banana, vanilla, melon, strawberry, and creamy rice custard *ID required*

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo (300ml)

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo (300ml)

$15.50

15% ABV. light and comfortably dry premium sake with the aroma of fresh cantaloupe and banana followed by medium body with refreshing mandarin orange like overtones. just the right amount of body and a comfortable dryness gluten free perfect for beginners. *ID required*

Nihon Sakari Reishu (300ml)

Nihon Sakari Reishu (300ml)

$10.00

13% ABV. lively, fresh and umami-driven sake, balanced with a slight sweetness. savory aroma with hints of rice candy. clean, light and easy to drink. *ID required*

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Best affordable, quality sushi in Orange County!

Location

140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim, CA 92805

Directions

Gallery
Rollin Sushi Cafe image
Rollin Sushi Cafe image
Rollin Sushi Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Umami Burger - Anaheim
orange star4.4 • 9,318
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
The Kroft Anaheim
orange star4.1 • 2,144
440 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Georgia's Restaurant - Anaheim Packing House
orange starNo Reviews
440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A ANAHEIM, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Zabon Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
440 S.Anaheim Blvd, #202-203 Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Modern Times [Anaheim] - Leisuretown
orange starNo Reviews
549 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps - Anaheim
orange star4.5 • 335
215 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anaheim

Umami Burger - Anaheim
orange star4.4 • 9,318
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
orange star4.4 • 3,742
880 W Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
orange star4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
orange star4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Kroft Anaheim
orange star4.1 • 2,144
440 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anaheim
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston