Cosette Wine Bar and Bottleshop 12833 Ventura Blvd #145
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
A hideaway at Rolling Greens, Studio City.
Location
12833 Ventura Blvd #145, Studio City, CA 91604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
No Reviews
13301 Ventura Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 91423
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Studio City
Stout Burgers & Beers - Studio City
4.0 • 2,191
11262 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurant