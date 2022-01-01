Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rolling Hills Restaurant

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

3825 Business Loop I94

Mandan, ND 58554

Order Again

Popular Items

Knoephla quart
Liver & onions Dinner

Breakfast combos

#1 Ground Steak/HB

$16.49

#2 CFS/HB

$16.49

#3 HB

$12.49

1/2 #3 HB

$8.99

#4 HB wagon

$12.49

1/2 #4 HB wagon

$8.99

#5 rancher

$12.49

1/2 #5 rancher

$8.99

#6 HB

$8.99

1/2 #6 HB

$6.99

#7

$10.59

1/2 #7

$6.99

#8 West Sand/HB

$9.99

Steak &eggs

$18.99

Biscuits & gravy

$7.99

1/2 biscuits & gravy

$6.29

Biscuits & gravy/HB

$10.98

Biscuits & gravy/Eggs

$10.98

Oatmeal

$3.49

Breakfast sand.

$5.99

Biscuits & gravy/HB/Eggs

$13.98

Breakfast side

2 eggs

$2.99

2 eggs & toast

$4.98

Add 1 egg

$0.99

Add 2 eggs

$1.98

Single egg

$1.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

Slc toast

$1.00

Ham

$4.49

Reg bacon

$4.49

Links

$4.49

Single link

$1.25

SLC bacon

$1.50

2 patties

$4.99

Single patty

$2.99

1/2 hashbrown

$1.99

Hashbrown w/chz

$3.99

4 raw patties

$6.99

1 LB bacon

$8.30

1 dozen eggs

$4.99

Cakes/Toast

Cakes & meat

$9.99

Cakes & eggs

$8.99

Strawberries & cream cakes

$8.99

French toast & meat

$9.99

French toast & eggs

$8.99

Strawberries & cream French toast

$8.99

Carmel roll

$5.99

Single cake

$2.99

Single FT

$2.99

2 cakes

$4.99

2 FT

$4.99

Cinnimon Roll

$5.99

Omelettes

Ham omelette

$12.99

Western omelette

$12.99

Taco omelette

$12.99

Sausage omelette

$12.99

3 meat omelette

$12.99

Veggie omelette

$12.99

Bacon omelette

$12.99

Rolling hills omelette

$12.99

Mush/swiss omelette

$12.99

Cheese omelette

$12.99

Appetizers

Nachos

$12.99

Cheddar bites

$12.99

Mozzarella sticks

$12.99

Mushrooms

$12.99

Chicken quesadilla

$12.99

Boneless wings

$12.99

Garlic cheesy bites

$12.99

Super fries

$12.99

Rolling hills sampler

$12.99

Drummies

$12.99

Baskets

Chicken strip basket

$14.99

Boneless basket

$14.99

Drummies basket

$14.99

Fish basket

$14.99

Shrimp basket

$14.99

Kids

Kid cake w/ meat or egg

$7.99

Kid French toast w/meat or egg

$7.99

Kids sticks w/meat or egg

$7.99

Kid Grilled cheese & fries

$7.99

Kid burger & fries

$7.99

Kid strip & fries

$7.99

Corn dogs & fries

$7.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.99

Cheese burger

$12.59

Bacon cheese burger

$13.59

Mushroom & Swiss burger

$12.59

Patty melt

$12.99

Chili burger

$12.99

Rodeo burger

$15.99

Cowboy burger

$15.99

Rolling hills burger

$15.99

Wrangler burger

$15.99

Philly burger

$15.99

Thunder burger

$15.99

Double cheese burger

$14.99

Sausage burger

$10.99

Salads/Lite

Chef salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken salad

$13.99

Taco salad

$13.99

1/3 LB patty plate

$13.99

Grilled chicken plate

$13.99

1/2 chef salad

$9.99

1/2 grilled chicken salad

$9.99

1/2 taco salad

$9.99

Soup

Knoephla gallon

$40.24

Knoephla quart

$14.94

Cup SOD

$4.99

Bowl SOD

$5.99

cup of chili

$4.99

Bowl of chili

$5.99

Bread bowl of chili

$7.99

Bread bowl knoephla

$7.99

Knoephla cup

$4.99

Knoephla bowl

$5.99

Chilli Quart

$12.99

S.O.D. Quart

$14.94

S.O.D Breadbowl

$8.04

Sandwiches

Clubhouse

$14.99

Fish sandwich

$10.99

Fleischkuechle

$13.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled ham & cheese

$10.49

French dip

$11.99

Philly steak

$13.99

BLT

$9.99

Texas chicken melt

$13.99

Chicken bacon ranch wrap

$12.99

Ruben

$14.99

Cold turkey sand

$8.99

Cold ham sand

$8.99

Cold beef sand

$8.99

Grilled chicken sand

$10.99

Crispy chicken sand

$10.99

Hot Sandwiches

Hot hamburger

$13.99

Hot beef

$13.99

Hot Turkey

$9.99Out of stock

1/2 Hot beef

$7.99

1/2 Hot turkey

$7.99Out of stock

Dinner

Ground steak dinner

$16.99

8oz sirloin

$18.99

10oz ribeye

$29.99

Country fried steak

$15.99

T-bone steak

$43.99

Liver & onions Dinner

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast

$14.99

Pork chops

$15.99

Chicken alfredo

$15.99Out of stock

1/2 chop dinner

$9.99

Dinner sides

Baked potato

$2.99

Loaded baked

$5.99

Mashed

$2.99

Loaded mashed

$5.99

Chili baked

$5.99

American FF

$2.99

Waffle FF

$2.99

French FF

$2.99

Onion rings

$5.99

Dinner salad

$2.99

Veggies

$1.49

Cottage chz

$3.99

Dinner roll

$0.49

Side of shrimp

$6.99

Tots

$2.99

Fruit cup

$1.99

Fruit bowl

$2.99

T-bone only

$32.99

8 oz only

$9.99

Ribeye only

$12.99

1/2 LB only

$7.99

1/3 LB only

$5.99

Sd Beef Gravy

$1.99

Sd Country Gravy

$1.99

Grilled Breast Only

$5.99

1 chicken strip

$1.99

Single Pork Chop

$5.99

Single Fish

$2.49

Cf Steak Only

$8.99

Liver/onions Only

$8.99

Specials

Sunday Buffet

$16.99

Kids Buffet

$8.99

Under 5 buffet

Monday Special

$10.99

Tuesday Special

$10.99

Wednesday Special

$10.99

Thursday Special

$13.99

Friday Special

$16.99

2pc reorder

3pc reorder

4pc reorder

Saturday Special

$23.99

Sunday Special

$23.99

Drinks

Small soda

$1.59

Large soda

$2.29

Coke bottle

$1.99

Diet coke bottle

$1.99

Ice tea

$2.29

Coffee

$1.99

Hot tea

$1.99

Cappuccino

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Small Juice

$1.59

Large juice

$2.29

Small Milk

$1.59

Large Milk

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Shake/Malt

$4.99

Water

Pie

Apple

$4.99

Cherry

$4.99

Blueberry

$4.99

Strawberry-rhubarb

$4.99

Banana

$4.99

Coconut

$4.99

Chocolate

$4.99

Sour-cream raisin

$4.99

Lemon meringue

$4.99

Pecan

$4.99

Pumpkin

$4.99

Ala Mode

$0.75

Sundae

$3.99

Scoop Icecream

$0.99

Cake/bread

Carrot

$3.99

Chocolate

$3.99

German

$3.99

Passion cake

$3.99

Banana

$4.99

Chocolate chip

$4.99

Walnut

$4.99

Poppy seed

$4.99

Pumpkin spice

$4.99

Scotcharoo

$3.99

Brownie

$3.99

Cookie Dough Bites

$3.99

Carmel roll

$5.99

Cinnimon Roll

$5.99

Whole pie

Whole cream pie

$16.99

Whole fruit pie

$16.99

Pan of scotcharoos

$37.19

Misc Items

Hat

$16.50

Coozie

$3.00

Keychain

$2.50

Coffee cup

$12.00

Bucket

$1.99

Flower

$8.00

Small Basket

$7.00

Larg Bag

$25.00

Shirts

Short sleeve M-XL

$19.50

Short sleeve 2XL +

$21.50

Long sleeve M-XL

$23.00

Long sleeve 2XL +

$25.00

Hoodie M-XL

$33.50

Hoodie 2XL+

$36.00

Breakfast

#1 Ground Steak/HB

$18.49

#2 CFS/HB

$15.49

#3 HB

$14.49

#4 HB wagon

$15.49

#5 rancher

$14.49

Steak &eggs

$17.00

Biscuits & gravy

$9.99

Cakes & meat

$11.99

Cakes & eggs

$11.99

Strawberries & cream cakes

$10.99

French toast & meat

$11.99

French toast & eggs

$10.99

Strawberries & cream French toast

$10.99

Ham omelette

$14.99

Western omelette

$14.99

Taco omelette

$14.99

Sausage omelette

$14.99

3 meat omelette

$14.99

Veggie omelette

$14.99

Bacon omelette

$14.99

Rolling hills omelette

$14.99

Carmel roll

$5.99

Starters

Nachos

$13.99

Chicken quesadilla

$13.99

Garlic cheesy bites

$13.99

Super fries

$13.99

Rolling hills sampler

$13.99

Baskets

Chicken strip basket

$15.99

Boneless basket

$15.99

Drummies basket

$15.99

Fish basket

$15.99

Shrimp basket

$15.99

Salads

Chef salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken salad

$14.99

Taco salad

$14.99

Kids

Kid cake w/ meat or egg

$9.99

Kid Grilled cheese & fries

$9.99

Kid burger & fries

$9.99

Kid strip & fries

$9.99

Corn Dogs & Fries

$9.99

Corn Dogs &fries

$9.99

Soup

Bowl of soup

$7.99

Cup of soup

$6.99

Knoephla gallon

$45.99

cup of chili

$6.99

bowl of chili

$7.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.99

Cheese burger

$13.59

Bacon cheese burger

$15.59

Mushroom & Swiss burger

$14.29

Chili burger

$13.99

Rodeo burger

$17.99

Cowboy burger

$17.99

Thunder burger

$17.99

Rolling hills burger

$17.99

Wrangler burger

$17.99

Philly burger

$17.99

Sandwiches

Clubhouse

$16.99

Fish sandwich

$11.99

Fleischkuechle

$15.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

French dip

$13.49

Philly steak

$15.99

BLT

$11.99

Texas chicken melt

$15.99

Chicken bacon ranch wrap

$14.99

Rueben

$16.99

Drinks

Coke bottle

$2.99

Diet coke bottle

$2.99

Ice tea

$2.29

Coffee

$1.99

Hot tea

$1.99

Cappuccino

$2.99

Large juice

$1.59

Lemonade

$2.29

Shake/Malt

$5.99

Salads

Potato salad

$37.91

German potato salad

$37.91

Bacon ranch pasta

$37.91

Coleslaw

$37.91

Fruit

$37.91

Delivery

$18.96

Desserts

Scotcharoos

$37.91

12 Pc Pie

$15.16

Banana bread tray

$19.90

Mini Carmel rolls

$0.95

Breakfast

Country Fried Steak

$17.99

#3 w/HB

$14.99

#7

$11.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.99

# 5 Rancher

$15.99

French toast with meat

$10.99

French toast with eggs

$10.99

Pancakes with meat

$10.99

Pancakes with eggs

$10.99

Omelette

$13.99

Steak & eggs

$19.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$15.99

Chicken salad

$15.99

Taco salad

$15.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.99

Cheeseburger

$14.59

Bacon cheeseburger

$15.59

Patty melt

$14.99

Specialty Burger

$17.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.99

Clubhouse

$16.99

Grilled cheese

$9.99

Grilled ham & cheese

$11.49

Chicken bacon wrap

$14.99

Ruben

$15.99

Starters

Cheddar bites

$14.99

Super fry

$14.99

Soup

SOD cup

$5.99

KN cup

$5.99

SOD bowl

$6.99

KN bowl

$6.99

Dinners

8oz sirloin

$18.00

10oz ribeye

$27.00

Ground steak

$17.99

Pork Chops

$17.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3825 Business Loop I94, Mandan, ND 58554

Directions

Gallery
ROLLING HILLS REST. GC image
Main pic

Custer
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
