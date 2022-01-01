A map showing the location of Rolling In Thyme & Dough 333 W Hwy 290View gallery

Rolling In Thyme & Dough 333 W Hwy 290

review star

No reviews yet

333 W Hwy 290

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey in Thyme Sandwich
TX Two-Step ChknSandwich
Farm-to-Market Sandwich (Egg Salad)

Coffee & Espresso Bar

Drip Coffee TO-GO

$1.71+

Mug for Here

$1.85

Personal Mug

$1.65

Hill Country Greater Goods 12oz bag

$16.95

Guatemala Bag Of Coffee

$17.95

Black Velvet Bag Of Coffee

$17.95

Texas Pecan Greater Goods 12oz bag

$18.95

Madrone 1lb Coffee Bag

$16.95

Iced Latte

$4.85

Latte

$4.50+

Hot Tea

$2.00

Refill

$0.50

Traditional Cappuccino - 8 oz

$4.00

Double Espresso Shot 2oz

$3.00

Quad Espresso Shot 4oz

$4.50

Chai

$4.00+

Iced Chai

$4.00

Americano

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.85

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.25

Cortado

$3.75

Cold Brew

$3.00+Out of stock

Bullet Proof

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Red Eye

$2.50+

12oz Cup of Drip Coffee with a Single Shot of Espresso

Matcha

$4.00+

Travis Chai Special

$6.50

Spicy Dirty Chai with Whole Milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

London Fog

$2.50

Single Shot

$1.75

Steamer

$3.50+

Iced Matcha

$4.85

Wm Mocha

$5.35

12 & 16oz Matcha, Xtra Matcha, Oat, Xtra Hot

$10.25

Spiced Apple Cider - HOT

$3.25+

Cold Drinks

Texas Tea (Bottled)

$3.00

Texas Tea - Strawberry White Tea

$3.00

Texas Tea - Green Tea

$3.00

Texas Tea - Strawberry Limeade

$3.00

Texas Tea - Peach Tea

$3.00

Texas Tea - Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice 16 Oz Bottle

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 8oz

$4.25

Texas Rain Water - Small Bottle

$2.00

Texas Rain Water - Large Bottle

$3.50

Richard's Sparkling Happy Water

$2.50

Aqua Hydrate - Large Water Bottle

$4.25Out of stock

Richards Still Water

$1.75

Ginger Brew

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.25

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$1.85

Oatly Chocolate Oat Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Coke Plastic

$2.45

Small Milk

$2.00

Kid's Juice Box

$0.85

Yerba Mate - Enlighten Mint

$3.00

Yerba Mate - Revel Berry

$3.00

Hibiscus Tea (unsweet)

$2.77

Black Tea (unsweet)

$2.77

Raspberry Tea (sweetened)

$2.77

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Glass Of Milk

$3.50

Beer & Wine

Mimosas

$4.50+

Stella Artois

$4.00

Hoegaarden

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Thirsty Planet by Thirsty Goat

$4.00

Leffe

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Shacksbury Dry Apple Cider

$4.00

Trappist Rochefort

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00+

Chardonnay Chablis White Burgundy - Vieilles Vignes

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Josh Cellers

$5.50+

Chardonnay - Wente Morning Fog

$6.50+

White Bordeaux Blend - Chateau Bonnet

$5.00+

Brut - Veuve De Vernay

$4.50+

Prosecco - Mini Bottle

$8.00Out of stock

Brut Rose - Mini Bottle

$11.00

Rose Prosecco

$7.00+

Red Blend - Fidelity

$7.50+

Malbec - Colores Del Sol

$4.50+

Cabernet Sauvignon - Los Vascos

$5.50+

Cabernet Sauvignon - J. Lohr

$6.50+

Alexander Vineyards - Crianza Rioja

$9.00+

Trebiano White

$8.00

Montepulciano Bull Lion

$10.50+

Pinot - Ruffino

$4.50+

Texianti - Bull Lion

$9.50+

The Prisoner - Pinot Noir

$14.00+

The Prisoner - Red Blend

$16.00+

Meiomi - Pinot Noir

$8.50+

Vignerons Bourgone Bottle

$29.95

Smoothies

Paradise Smoothie

$6.00

Frozen mango, peach and banana with your choice of apple juice or coconut juice. No ice added.

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$6.75

Frozen blueberry, blackberry, raspberry and strawberries blended with your choice of apple juice or coconut juice. No ice included.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

With your choice of Apple Juice or Coconut water for the base. No Ice Included.

Savory Pastries

Ham Ring

$4.75Out of stock
Ham & Cheese Pocket

Ham & Cheese Pocket

$4.75

Ham, cheese & Dijon mustard

Pig in the Blanket

Pig in the Blanket

$4.75Out of stock

Chicken sausage, cheese & salsa wrapped in a puff pastry.

Savory Scone

$3.75Out of stock

Mini Savory Scone

$1.75Out of stock

Savory Muffin Of The Day

$3.75Out of stock

Sweet Pastries

Apricot Croissant

Apricot Croissant

$4.00
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.00
Belgian Croissant

Belgian Croissant

$4.00
Mix Berry Turnover

Mix Berry Turnover

$4.00
Apple Cinammon Pecan Turnover

Apple Cinammon Pecan Turnover

$4.00
Nutella Croissant

Nutella Croissant

$4.00

Sweet Muffin of the Day

$3.75Out of stock

Sweet Scone of the Day

$3.75Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50
Mini Cinammon Roll

Mini Cinammon Roll

$0.75
Brownie

Brownie

$4.50

Jam Bar

$3.50

Bourbon Bar

$4.50
Agave Strudel

Agave Strudel

$3.75Out of stock

Cherry Bomb

$4.00Out of stock
Jerome Danish

Jerome Danish

$4.00

Trail Mix Bar (Gluten Free)

$4.50

Coconut Macaroon (Gluten Free)

$3.75

Lavender Brownie (Gluten Free)

$4.50

Sticky Buns

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Dream Bar

$4.25Out of stock

Mini Sticky Buns

$1.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Sweet Scone Of The Day

$3.75Out of stock
Cinammon Twist

Cinammon Twist

$2.00

Lemon Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Sweet Pastry

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie Bites

$1.00

Cookies, Cake & Cupcakes

Cake Slice

$5.00
Double Chocolate Espresso Toffee Walnut (Gluten Free)

Double Chocolate Espresso Toffee Walnut (Gluten Free)

$2.75

Trail Mix Cookie (Gluten Free)

$2.75

Pie Slice

$5.00

Regular Cupcake (Large)

$4.50
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75
Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie

Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie

$2.75
Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Cadillac Cookie

$2.75

Carmel, Chocolate, Oatmeal & Nuts

Stroopwafels

$3.50

Peach Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Mix Berry Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Dream Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Molasses Cookie

$2.75

Mini Cupcake - Carrot Cake Gf

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Cupcake -Cake A La Fabienne

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cups (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry Peach Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Medium Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Mini Cupcakes

$1.75Out of stock

Banana Chocolate Bread Pudding

$6.00

Pineapple Almond Cranberry Orange Piquor Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Tart

$5.00

Pumpkin Caramel Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Breads

7-Grain

$6.25

Light Wheat

$5.00

Sourdough

$6.50

Croissant

$2.45

Gluten Free Bread

$6.95

Rye Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Olive Bread

$6.50Out of stock

Rosemary Bread

$7.00

Rustic Baguette

$3.50

Sweet Bread

$6.95+Out of stock

Hot Cross Buns

$1.25Out of stock

Church Bread

$12.95Out of stock

Sides

Cup of Fresh Fruit of the Day

$4.50

Pickle

$1.00

Jalapeno Chips

$2.00

Regular Salted Chips

$2.00

Multigrain Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Sweet Potato Chips

$2.50

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Organic Ketchup

$0.50

3 Slices of Bacon

$3.00

Chicken Sausage (6 pieces)

$3.00

Turkey Bacon

$2.00

Ham

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$1.00

Side of Butter

$0.50

Apricot Jelly

$0.50

Strawberry Jelly

$0.50

Just a Vegan Burger Patty

$4.00

Just a Black Bean Burger Patty

$4.00

Side of Pesto

$0.50

Toast

$0.50

Tomato Slices

$0.50

Thyme & Dough T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$21.25

Kickin' Honey

Kickin Honey

$15.00

SRSLY Chocolate

Chocolate srsly

$8.00

Dripping Springs Chocolate Co.

DS Choco Bar

$4.00

Hot Cocoa Mix

$4.00

Candy Cane Bark

$4.00

Barton Springs Mills Flour

Sonora

$18.00

All-Purpose

$14.25

Hopi Blue Polenta

$14.25

Rouge de Bordeaux

$12.75

Rye

$10.50

COFFEE MUGS

WHITE 16oz COFFEE MUG W/ HANDLE

$26.95

22oz Tumbler w/ Straw

$24.95

32 Oz Tumbler W/straw

$32.95

Pecans

Shaker Pecan Halves

$19.95

Texas Grown Whole Pecans

$23.00

Fred Farm's Salsa

Cilantro & Garlic Salsa

$8.50

Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$6.00

Soup & Salad

Cup of Veggie Soup

$4.75

Bowl of Veggie Soup of the Day

$6.50

Cup Of Meat

$5.95

Bowl of Meat Soup of the Day

$7.50

Chicken Tango Combination Salad

$12.00

Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Chicken Tango chicken salad. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Farm-2-Market Combination Salad (Egg Salad)

$12.00

Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Farm-2-Market (egg salad) and goat cheese. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Turkey-n-Thyme Combination Salad

$12.00

Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with sliced turkey and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Meatloaf Combination Salad

$13.00

Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a slice of our Homemade Meatloaf and havarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Tuna Springs Combination Salad

$12.00

Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of tuna salad and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.

TX Two Step Chicken Combination Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with sliced chicken breast, grilled onions, avocado and harvarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Rancher's Roast Beef Combination Salad

$13.00

Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with sliced roast beef, grilled onions and havarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salad

$5.00

Organic Bella Verde greens topped with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans. Served with a side of Homemade House Vinaigrette.

Large Green Salad

$8.00

Small Chicken Tango Combination Salad

$9.00

Small house green salad with chopped pecans, tomatoes and apples served with a scoop of our Chicken Tango chicken salad. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Small Farm-2-Market Combination Salad

$9.00

Small house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Farm-2-Market (egg salad) and goat cheese. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Small Turkey Combination Salad

$9.00

Small Tuna Springs Combination Salad

$9.00

Small house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of tuna salad and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Small Meatloaf Combination Salad

$10.00

Small house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a slice of our Homemade Meatloaf and havarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Small TX 2-Step Chicken Combination Salad

$12.00

Small house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with sliced chicken breast, grilled onions, avocado and harvarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing

Small Rancher's Roast Beef Combination Salad

$10.00

Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with sliced roast beef, grilled onions, and harvarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Small Happy Gardener Combination Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Small house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Happy Gardener grilled veggie mix and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Happy Gardener Comination Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

1\2 Farm-2-Market (Egg Salad) Sandwich

$4.75

Farm-to-Market Sandwich (Egg Salad)

$9.00

Fresh, free-range eggs mixed with homemade mayo on your choice of 7-Grain or Focaccia bread with pesto, lettuce, tomato and goat cheese.

1/2 Happy Gardener Sandwich (Grilled Veggies)

$4.25

Zucchini, carrots, onion, bell pepper & garlic grilled together on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and mozzerella cheese.

Happy Gardener Sandwich (Grilled Veggies)

$8.00

Zucchini, carrots, onion, bell pepper & garlic grilled together on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and mozzerella cheese.

1/2 Meatloaf Sandwich

$6.50

5 oz of grass-fed zesty meatloaf with spicy chipotle sauce on your choice of 7-Grain or Focaccia with lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.50

5 oz of grass-fed zesty meatloaf with spicy chipotle sauce on your choice of 7-Grain or Focaccia with lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.

1/2 Rancher's Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.00

Rancher's Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.50

Quarter pound of deli sliced roast beef on your choice of Rye or Focaccia bread with light horseradish sauce, dijon mustard, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.

1/2 Tuna Springs Sandwich (Tuna Salad)

$4.75

A flavor rich sandwich of mixed tuna and egg made with homemade mayo on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.

Tuna Springs Sandwich (Tuna Salad)

$9.00

A flavor rich sandwich of mixed tuna and egg made with homemade mayo on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.

1/2 Turkey in Thyme Sandwich

$4.75

Quarter pound of sliced oven roasted turkey on your choice of Light Wheat or Focaccia bread with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.

Turkey in Thyme Sandwich

$9.00

Quarter pound of sliced oven roasted turkey on your choice of Light Wheat and Focaccia bread with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.

1/2 TX Two-Step Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Quarter pound of hormone-free gilled chicken breast on your choice of focaccia or sourdough bread with onions, spicy chipotle sauce, sliced avacado, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.

TX Two-Step ChknSandwich

$11.50

Quarter pound of hormone-free gilled chicken breast on your choice of focaccia or sourdough bread with onions, spicy chipotle sauce, sliced avacado, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.

1/2 Build Your Own

$2.25

Build Your Own

$3.25

Children's Sandwich w/ Juice Box

$4.50

Children's sandwich comes with a kid's juice box and 2 apple slices.

Chicken Tango

$10.00

1\2 Chicken Tango

$5.75

Scoops

Chicken Tango Scoop

$4.50

Farm-2-Market Scoop (Egg Salad)

$4.00

Tuna Salad Scoop

$4.00

Single Turkey Serving

$4.00

Happy Gardener Scoop

$4.00

Single Roast Beef Serving

$4.50

Meatloaf w/out cheese

$5.00

Meatloaf w/ cheese

$5.25

Just Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Grilled Chicken w/ cheese & onions

$5.00

Just a Vegan Burger

$2.50

Just a Black Bean Burger

$2.50

Hg Mx, Avo, Goat, NO Lettuce,

$14.25

Daily Specials

Veggie Frittata

$4.50

Veggie Quiche - Slice

$6.25Out of stock
Veggie Lasagna - Individual Portion

Veggie Lasagna - Individual Portion

$7.25

Grilled zucchini & onion with spinach & tomatoes in layers of pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce mixed with feta, mozzarella, swiss cheese and herbs.

290 Torte

$6.25

Cold Pasta Salad

$6.75Out of stock
Whole Veggie Lasagna

Whole Veggie Lasagna

$36.00Out of stock

Half Veggie Lasagna

$22.95Out of stock

Whole Meat Lasagna

$44.00Out of stock

Half Meat Lasagna

$28.95Out of stock

Dozen Eggs

$4.00Out of stock

Pizza Slice

$6.75

8 Bacon Slices

$5.00Out of stock

1\2 Dozen Eggs

$2.00Out of stock

3 Tomatoes

$1.00Out of stock

Non Dairy Milk QT

$5.00Out of stock

Pk Of Chicken Sausage

$8.00Out of stock

Lettuce Head

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit Cups

$4.00Out of stock

4 oz Turkey Slices

$2.50Out of stock

4 oz RB Slices

$2.50Out of stock

Cream Cheese $2 each

$2.00Out of stock

Slices of cheese

$0.25Out of stock

Heavy Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Half & Half

$5.00Out of stock

Meat Fritatta

$5.50

Short Ribs

$18.95Out of stock

Coq AuVin

$16.95Out of stock

Veggie Curry

$12.95Out of stock

Rtd Grilled Cheese

$10.95Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

BREAKFAST IS FROM 8AM-11AM ONLY! LUNCH IS FROM 11AM-3PM ONLY! Once you arrive to Rolling in Thyme & Dough please call us at (512)894-0001 and let us know you are here and we will run your order curbside!

Location

333 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pig Pen BBQ - 301 US 290
orange starNo Reviews
301 w hwy 290 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Acopon Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
211 W Mercer St Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Grawlix LLC - GRAWLIX
orange starNo Reviews
330 West Mercer Street #5 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Crepe Crazy
orange star4.5 • 510
660 W 290 Hwy B Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Evil Treats - 1005 West US Highway 290
orange starNo Reviews
1005 West US Highway 290 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Three Leaf Tavern - 1005 US 290
orange starNo Reviews
1005 US 290 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dripping Springs

Alice's Restaurant / Treaty Oak Market
orange star4.6 • 1,020
16604 Fitzhugh Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Route 12 Filling Station
orange star4.6 • 537
31560 Ranch Road 12 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Crepe Crazy
orange star4.5 • 510
660 W 290 Hwy B Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Family Business Beer Company
orange star4.5 • 431
19510 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Le Vacher
orange star4.5 • 423
136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits
orange star4.0 • 55
235 Sports Park Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dripping Springs
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston