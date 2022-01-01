- Home
Rolling In Thyme & Dough 333 W Hwy 290
333 W Hwy 290
Dripping Springs, TX 78620
Coffee & Espresso Bar
Drip Coffee TO-GO
Mug for Here
Personal Mug
Hill Country Greater Goods 12oz bag
Guatemala Bag Of Coffee
Black Velvet Bag Of Coffee
Texas Pecan Greater Goods 12oz bag
Madrone 1lb Coffee Bag
Iced Latte
Latte
Hot Tea
Refill
Traditional Cappuccino - 8 oz
Double Espresso Shot 2oz
Quad Espresso Shot 4oz
Chai
Iced Chai
Americano
Iced Americano
Vietnamese Coffee
Cortado
Cold Brew
Bullet Proof
Hot Chocolate
Red Eye
12oz Cup of Drip Coffee with a Single Shot of Espresso
Matcha
Travis Chai Special
Spicy Dirty Chai with Whole Milk
Cafe Au Lait
London Fog
Single Shot
Steamer
Iced Matcha
Wm Mocha
12 & 16oz Matcha, Xtra Matcha, Oat, Xtra Hot
Spiced Apple Cider - HOT
Cold Drinks
Texas Tea (Bottled)
Texas Tea - Strawberry White Tea
Texas Tea - Green Tea
Texas Tea - Strawberry Limeade
Texas Tea - Peach Tea
Texas Tea - Lemonade
Bottled Apple Juice
Orange Juice 16 Oz Bottle
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 8oz
Texas Rain Water - Small Bottle
Texas Rain Water - Large Bottle
Richard's Sparkling Happy Water
Aqua Hydrate - Large Water Bottle
Richards Still Water
Ginger Brew
Diet Coke
Kid's Chocolate Milk
Oatly Chocolate Oat Milk
Mexican Coke
Coke Plastic
Small Milk
Kid's Juice Box
Yerba Mate - Enlighten Mint
Yerba Mate - Revel Berry
Hibiscus Tea (unsweet)
Black Tea (unsweet)
Raspberry Tea (sweetened)
Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Glass Of Milk
Beer & Wine
Mimosas
Stella Artois
Hoegaarden
Shiner Bock
Thirsty Planet by Thirsty Goat
Leffe
Blue Moon
Shacksbury Dry Apple Cider
Trappist Rochefort
Pinot Grigio
Chardonnay Chablis White Burgundy - Vieilles Vignes
Sauvignon Blanc - Josh Cellers
Chardonnay - Wente Morning Fog
White Bordeaux Blend - Chateau Bonnet
Brut - Veuve De Vernay
Prosecco - Mini Bottle
Brut Rose - Mini Bottle
Rose Prosecco
Red Blend - Fidelity
Malbec - Colores Del Sol
Cabernet Sauvignon - Los Vascos
Cabernet Sauvignon - J. Lohr
Alexander Vineyards - Crianza Rioja
Trebiano White
Montepulciano Bull Lion
Pinot - Ruffino
Texianti - Bull Lion
The Prisoner - Pinot Noir
The Prisoner - Red Blend
Meiomi - Pinot Noir
Vignerons Bourgone Bottle
Smoothies
Paradise Smoothie
Frozen mango, peach and banana with your choice of apple juice or coconut juice. No ice added.
Mixed Berry Smoothie
Frozen blueberry, blackberry, raspberry and strawberries blended with your choice of apple juice or coconut juice. No ice included.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
With your choice of Apple Juice or Coconut water for the base. No Ice Included.
Savory Pastries
Sweet Pastries
Apricot Croissant
Almond Croissant
Belgian Croissant
Mix Berry Turnover
Apple Cinammon Pecan Turnover
Nutella Croissant
Sweet Muffin of the Day
Sweet Scone of the Day
Cinnamon Roll
Mini Cinammon Roll
Brownie
Jam Bar
Bourbon Bar
Agave Strudel
Cherry Bomb
Jerome Danish
Trail Mix Bar (Gluten Free)
Coconut Macaroon (Gluten Free)
Lavender Brownie (Gluten Free)
Sticky Buns
Sweet Bread
Biscotti
Dream Bar
Mini Sticky Buns
Gluten Free Sweet Scone Of The Day
Cinammon Twist
Lemon Bar
Mini Sweet Pastry
Brownie Bites
Cookies, Cake & Cupcakes
Cake Slice
Double Chocolate Espresso Toffee Walnut (Gluten Free)
Trail Mix Cookie (Gluten Free)
Pie Slice
Regular Cupcake (Large)
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Cadillac Cookie
Carmel, Chocolate, Oatmeal & Nuts
Stroopwafels
Peach Cobbler
Mix Berry Cobbler
Molasses Cookie
Mini Cupcake - Carrot Cake Gf
Mini Cupcake -Cake A La Fabienne
Chocolate Mousse Cups (GF)
Cherry Peach Pie
Medium Cupcake
Mini Cupcakes
Banana Chocolate Bread Pudding
Pineapple Almond Cranberry Orange Piquor Bread Pudding
Apple Tart
Pumpkin Caramel Bread Pudding
Breads
Sides
Cup of Fresh Fruit of the Day
Pickle
Jalapeno Chips
Regular Salted Chips
Multigrain Tortilla Chips
Sweet Potato Chips
Side of Salsa
Side of Organic Ketchup
3 Slices of Bacon
Chicken Sausage (6 pieces)
Turkey Bacon
Ham
Side of Avocado
Side of Butter
Apricot Jelly
Strawberry Jelly
Just a Vegan Burger Patty
Just a Black Bean Burger Patty
Side of Pesto
Toast
Tomato Slices
Thyme & Dough T-Shirt
Kickin' Honey
SRSLY Chocolate
Dripping Springs Chocolate Co.
Barton Springs Mills Flour
COFFEE MUGS
Fred Farm's Salsa
Dog Treats
Soup & Salad
Cup of Veggie Soup
Bowl of Veggie Soup of the Day
Cup Of Meat
Bowl of Meat Soup of the Day
Chicken Tango Combination Salad
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Chicken Tango chicken salad. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Farm-2-Market Combination Salad (Egg Salad)
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Farm-2-Market (egg salad) and goat cheese. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Turkey-n-Thyme Combination Salad
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with sliced turkey and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Meatloaf Combination Salad
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a slice of our Homemade Meatloaf and havarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Tuna Springs Combination Salad
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of tuna salad and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
TX Two Step Chicken Combination Salad
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with sliced chicken breast, grilled onions, avocado and harvarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Rancher's Roast Beef Combination Salad
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with sliced roast beef, grilled onions and havarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Side Salad
Organic Bella Verde greens topped with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans. Served with a side of Homemade House Vinaigrette.
Large Green Salad
Small Chicken Tango Combination Salad
Small house green salad with chopped pecans, tomatoes and apples served with a scoop of our Chicken Tango chicken salad. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Small Farm-2-Market Combination Salad
Small house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Farm-2-Market (egg salad) and goat cheese. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Small Turkey Combination Salad
Small Tuna Springs Combination Salad
Small house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of tuna salad and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Small Meatloaf Combination Salad
Small house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a slice of our Homemade Meatloaf and havarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Small TX 2-Step Chicken Combination Salad
Small house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with sliced chicken breast, grilled onions, avocado and harvarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing
Small Rancher's Roast Beef Combination Salad
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with sliced roast beef, grilled onions, and harvarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Small Happy Gardener Combination Salad
Small house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Happy Gardener grilled veggie mix and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Happy Gardener Comination Salad
Sandwiches
1\2 Farm-2-Market (Egg Salad) Sandwich
Farm-to-Market Sandwich (Egg Salad)
Fresh, free-range eggs mixed with homemade mayo on your choice of 7-Grain or Focaccia bread with pesto, lettuce, tomato and goat cheese.
1/2 Happy Gardener Sandwich (Grilled Veggies)
Zucchini, carrots, onion, bell pepper & garlic grilled together on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and mozzerella cheese.
Happy Gardener Sandwich (Grilled Veggies)
Zucchini, carrots, onion, bell pepper & garlic grilled together on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and mozzerella cheese.
1/2 Meatloaf Sandwich
5 oz of grass-fed zesty meatloaf with spicy chipotle sauce on your choice of 7-Grain or Focaccia with lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
Meatloaf Sandwich
5 oz of grass-fed zesty meatloaf with spicy chipotle sauce on your choice of 7-Grain or Focaccia with lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
1/2 Rancher's Roast Beef Sandwich
Rancher's Roast Beef Sandwich
Quarter pound of deli sliced roast beef on your choice of Rye or Focaccia bread with light horseradish sauce, dijon mustard, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
1/2 Tuna Springs Sandwich (Tuna Salad)
A flavor rich sandwich of mixed tuna and egg made with homemade mayo on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.
Tuna Springs Sandwich (Tuna Salad)
A flavor rich sandwich of mixed tuna and egg made with homemade mayo on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.
1/2 Turkey in Thyme Sandwich
Quarter pound of sliced oven roasted turkey on your choice of Light Wheat or Focaccia bread with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.
Turkey in Thyme Sandwich
Quarter pound of sliced oven roasted turkey on your choice of Light Wheat and Focaccia bread with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.
1/2 TX Two-Step Chicken Sandwich
Quarter pound of hormone-free gilled chicken breast on your choice of focaccia or sourdough bread with onions, spicy chipotle sauce, sliced avacado, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
TX Two-Step ChknSandwich
Quarter pound of hormone-free gilled chicken breast on your choice of focaccia or sourdough bread with onions, spicy chipotle sauce, sliced avacado, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
1/2 Build Your Own
Build Your Own
Children's Sandwich w/ Juice Box
Children's sandwich comes with a kid's juice box and 2 apple slices.
Chicken Tango
1\2 Chicken Tango
Scoops
Chicken Tango Scoop
Farm-2-Market Scoop (Egg Salad)
Tuna Salad Scoop
Single Turkey Serving
Happy Gardener Scoop
Single Roast Beef Serving
Meatloaf w/out cheese
Meatloaf w/ cheese
Just Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken w/ cheese & onions
Just a Vegan Burger
Just a Black Bean Burger
Hg Mx, Avo, Goat, NO Lettuce,
Daily Specials
Veggie Frittata
Veggie Quiche - Slice
Veggie Lasagna - Individual Portion
Grilled zucchini & onion with spinach & tomatoes in layers of pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce mixed with feta, mozzarella, swiss cheese and herbs.
290 Torte
Cold Pasta Salad
Whole Veggie Lasagna
Half Veggie Lasagna
Whole Meat Lasagna
Half Meat Lasagna
Dozen Eggs
Pizza Slice
8 Bacon Slices
1\2 Dozen Eggs
3 Tomatoes
Non Dairy Milk QT
Pk Of Chicken Sausage
Lettuce Head
Fruit Cups
4 oz Turkey Slices
4 oz RB Slices
Cream Cheese $2 each
Slices of cheese
Heavy Cream
Half & Half
Meat Fritatta
Short Ribs
Coq AuVin
Veggie Curry
Rtd Grilled Cheese
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
BREAKFAST IS FROM 8AM-11AM ONLY! LUNCH IS FROM 11AM-3PM ONLY! Once you arrive to Rolling in Thyme & Dough please call us at (512)894-0001 and let us know you are here and we will run your order curbside!
Photos coming soon!