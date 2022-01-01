  • Home
Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine & Pho imageView gallery
Thai
Vietnamese

Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine & Pho 3600 SE Crossroads Dr Ste F

545 Reviews

$$

3600 SE Crossroads Dr Ste F

Grimes, IA 50111

Order Again

Kids Meatball Pho

Meatball

$8.95

Kids Lo Mein

No meat

$6.95

Chicken

$6.95

Beef

$6.95

Veggies

$6.95

Tofu

$6.95

Kids Fried Rice

No meat

$6.95

Chicken

$6.95

Beef

$6.95

Veggies

$6.95

Tofu

$6.95

Kids Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & sour Chicken

$6.95
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3600 SE Crossroads Dr Ste F, Grimes, IA 50111

Directions

Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine & Pho image

