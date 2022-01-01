Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rollin' 'Stone Food Truck

792 Putney Road

Brattleboro, VT 05301

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Smash Burger
Plain Fries
Build Your Own Awesome Dog

Snack Bar

Dilly Dilly Pickle

$1.99Out of stock

Oversized dill pickle. Try it sprinkled with our New Orleans cajun spice.

Plain Fries

$5.99+

Fresh cut and fried potatoes

Pub Chips

$4.99Out of stock

Thick cut, crispy pub chips, with our addictive Whetstoner Sauce.

Station Fries

$7.99+

Our signature, hand-cut and fried, potatoes, tossed with chive oil and fresh shredded Parmesan cheese.

Signatures

All Beef Hot Dog deep fried in a homemade cornmeal batter

Midnight Poutine

$10.99

Best poutine south of the Canadian border! Our hand cut fries topped with beer battered, fried cheese curds and smothered in house killer gravy.

Corn Dog

$4.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Build Your Own Smash Burger

$7.99

Our Signature custom blend, beef SMASH burger, served on your choice of our signature potato bun or pretzel bun, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and your choice of side including Kettle Chips.

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Served on your choice of our signature potato bun or pretzel bun, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and your choice of side including our Station Fries.

Build Your Own California Veggie Burger

$8.99

Served on your choice of our signature Potato bun or pretzel bun, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and your choice of side including our Station Fries.

Carolina Pulled Pork

$13.99

Tangy smoked BBQ, smothered in coleslaw on our signature potato bun.

Build Your Own Awesome Dog

$5.99

Build your own awesome dog. Choose your own toppings. 100% All natural beef hot dog. Served on a soft bun. Served with kettle chips

Grilled Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Like Mom used to make. Just bread and cheese, griddled hot with butter. Add anything you want to amp it up!

Soups and Salads

Cheddar Ale Soup

$3.99Out of stock

Vermont cheddar, rich cream and our Mug Life Amber Ale, combine to create our signature beer cheese soup. As featured in TIME magazine.

Farmtruck Salad

$6.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, bell peppers, organic carrot, cucumbers and our honey balsamic dressing, sourced locally when available. With your choice of house made dressing.

Specials

Fire Braised Chicken Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Fire Braised Chicken, Mayonnaise, Red Onion, Garlic, Dill. Served on a Pretzel Bun

Fire Braised Chicken Salad Plate Served On Fresh Garden Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Homemade Ceasar dressing, crispy romaine with croutons and Fire-braised Chicken all together as a salad.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Hand Cut Fries, Smothered in Beef Chili and Cheddar cheese

Chili Dog

$9.99Out of stock

All beef Frank smothered in chili and cheddar cheese.

Addons

Get creative and add almost anything we've got in the kitchen.

Add-on Item

Customize your order any way you like, we're happy to add anything we have in the kitchen!

bacon fest

chowder

$6.35

poutine

$8.18

Mac n cheese

$9.09

fish

$9.09

drink

$0.90

water

$1.80

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke 12oz Can

$1.82

Diet Coke 12oz Can

$1.82

Ginger Ale12oz Can

$1.82

Root Beer

$1.82

Bottled Water

$1.82

Rollin' Stone punch

$1.82Out of stock

House made punch

Sprite

$1.81
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Whetstone's Mobile Food Truck and Bier Garten

792 Putney Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301

