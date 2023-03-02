  • Home
Rollin Sushi Cafe 140 West Center Street Promenade

206 Reviews

$$

140 West Center Street Promenade

Anaheim, CA 92805

California Roll (8pc)
Golden Dragon Roll (8pc)
Krispy Tofu Roll (8pc)


Chopsticks

single use bamboo chopsticks *max 1 set for each applicable menu item*

Fork

single use plastic fork *max 1 set for each applicable menu item*

Spoon

single use plastic spoon *max 1 set for each applicable menu item*

Napkin

1 set dinner napkin *max 2 set for each applicable menu item*

Soy Sauce Packet

individual soy sauce packets (0.2 oz/6ml) *max 3 packets for each applicable menu item*

Soy Sauce Ramekin

Soy Sauce Ramekin

$0.10

single use soy sauce ramekin

Chopstick Helper

Chopstick Helper

$0.50

1pc chopstick helper - random color

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

soybean [🥑vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free]

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$6.95

soybean w/roasted garlic & soy sauce [photo: spicy] [🥑vegan] *extra spicy contains sesame oil*

[GF] Garlic Edamame

[GF] Garlic Edamame

$7.95

soybean w/roasted garlic & gluten free tamari [photo: spicy] [🥑vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *extra spicy contains sesame oil*

Gyoza (4pc)

Gyoza (4pc)

$5.95

pan-fried pork dumplings w/rollin sauce

Veggie Gyoza (4pc)

Veggie Gyoza (4pc)

$5.95

pan-fried vegetable dumplings w/rollin sauce [🥑vegan]

Veggie Egg Roll (4pc)

Veggie Egg Roll (4pc)

$5.95

deep-fried vegetable egg rolls w/rollin sauce [🥑vegan]

Carpaccio

Carpaccio

$13.95

choose tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail or shrimp w/smelt roe, jalapeno, sriracha & 911 sauce [🚫🌾 gluten-free] *tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail - raw* *shrimp - cooked* *911 sauce contains sesame oil*

Baked Mussel (4pc)

Baked Mussel (4pc)

$7.95

mussel, spicy krab & spicy mayo baked w/cucumber salad & a lemon wedge *requires 10-15 min baking time* *spicy mayo & spicy krab contain sesame oil*

<New!!> [GF] Baked Mussel (4pc)

<New!!> [GF] Baked Mussel (4pc)

$8.95

mussel, gluten free spicy krab OR gluten free krab & spicy mayo baked w/cucumber salad & a lemon wedge *requires 10-15 min baking time* *spicy mayo & spicy krab contain sesame oil*

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$7.95

japanese style fried chicken served w/ponzu, cucumber salad & lemon wedge

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Karaage

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Karaage

$8.95

sweet & spicy japanese style fried chicken served w/cucumber salad *sauce contains sesame oil*

Bangin Shrimp Appetizer

Bangin Shrimp Appetizer

$8.95

fried shrimp w/rollin sauce & spicy mayo *spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

[GF] Bangin Shrimp Appetizer

[GF] Bangin Shrimp Appetizer

$9.95

gluten free fried shrimp w/gluten free rollin sauce & spicy mayo served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Jumbo Shrimp Shumai (4pc)

Jumbo Shrimp Shumai (4pc)

$8.95

whole shrimp baked on jumbo-sized shrimp dumplings w/rollin sauce

Shrimp Tempura (4pc)

Shrimp Tempura (4pc)

$7.95

deep fried shrimp w/tempura sauce

Takoyaki (4pc)

Takoyaki (4pc)

$6.95

fried octopus balls topped w/bonito flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce *spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Salmon Kama (2pc)

Salmon Kama (2pc)

$12.95

broiled salmon collar served w/ponzu, eel sauce & lemon wedges *requires 15-20 min broiling time*

Hamachi Kama (1pc)

Hamachi Kama (1pc)

$12.95

broiled yellowtail collar served w/ponzu, eel sauce & lemon wedges *requires 15-20 min broiling time*

House Salad

House Salad

$2.95

side salad w/creamy soy house dressing *🥑 vegan option: exchange to Japanese citrus dressing* *house dressing contains mayo*

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

marinated wakame seaweed on a sheet of cucumber salad [vegan / gluten-free]

Krab Salad

$11.95

krab or spicy krab w/salad, avocado, cucumber salad & creamy soy house dressing *does NOT contain raw fish*

Poke Salad

Poke Salad

$12.95

choose tuna, salmon, or mix w/salad, avocado, cucumber salad & poke sauce *🍣 contains raw fish / poke sauce contains sesame oil* [photo: salmon]

Sashimi Salad

$14.95

assorted sashimi, salad, avocado, cucumber w/japanese citrus dressing *contains raw fish*

Alaskan Roll (8pc)

Alaskan Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: krab, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]

Albacore Delight Roll (8pc)

Albacore Delight Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, cucumber top: albacore, avocado, 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / sauce contains sesame oil*

Baja Roll (8pc)

Baja Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: spicy krab, cucumber top: shrimp, avocado, 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / sauce contains sesame oil*

California Dreaming Roll (8pc)

California Dreaming Roll (8pc)

$11.95

in: shrimp tempura, cream cheese top: avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Caterpillar Roll (8pc)

Caterpillar Roll (8pc)

$11.95

in: eel, krab, cucumber top: avocado, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Dinosaur Roll (8pc)

Dinosaur Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: spicy krab, cucumber top: fried shrimp, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Dragon Roll (8pc)

Dragon Roll (8pc)

$14.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: eel, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Fire Hydrant Roll (8pc)

Fire Hydrant Roll (8pc)

$14.95

in: spicy tuna, spicy krab, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, jalapeño, sriracha, 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / 911 sauce, spicy tuna & spicy krab contain sesame oil* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]

Fire Kracker Roll (8pc)

Fire Kracker Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: krab, hot cheetos krunch, spicy mayo *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Geisha Roll (5pc - NO RICE)

Geisha Roll (5pc - NO RICE)

$14.95

in: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, krab, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber out: soy paper, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]

Golden Dragon Roll (8pc)

Golden Dragon Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Green Dragon Roll (8pc)

Green Dragon Roll (8pc)

$11.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Hawaiian Roll (8pc)

Hawaiian Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: krab, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Kamikaze Roll (8pc)

Kamikaze Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: spicy tuna, cucumber top: spicy krab, krispy onion, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy krab contains sesame oil*

Kracker Jack Roll (8pc)

Kracker Jack Roll (8pc)

$10.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: krispy onion, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Nemo Roll (8pc)

Nemo Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: spicy salmon, krab, cucumber top: shrimp, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy salmon contains sesame oil* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]

Ninja Roll (8pc)

Ninja Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: spicy tuna, cucumber top: albacore, avocado, ponzu [🚫🌾 gluten-free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*

Orange Karamel Roll (8pc)

Orange Karamel Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo & spicy tuna contain sesame oil*

Pink Panther Roll (8pc)

Pink Panther Roll (8pc)

$12.95

in: shrimp tempura, cream cheese top: spicy tuna, krispy onion, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*

Poison Ivy Roll (8pc)

Poison Ivy Roll (8pc)

$10.95

in: krab, cucumber top: avocado, hot cheetos krunch, spicy mayo *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Rainbow Roll (8pc)

Rainbow Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: krab, cucumber top: assorted fish, avocado *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Red Dragon Roll (8pc)

Red Dragon Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Super Philly Roll (8pc)

Super Philly Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: salmon, cream cheese, avocado top: salmon, avocado [🚫🌾 gluten-free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

<New!!> The Gabe Roll (8pc)

<New!!> The Gabe Roll (8pc)

$16.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cream cheese, cucumber top: shrimp, eel, avocado, jalapeno, 911 sauce, eel sauce, sriracha *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / 911 sauce contains sesame oil*

Tiger Dragon Roll (8pc)

Tiger Dragon Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Tsunami Roll (8pc)

Tsunami Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: spicy tuna, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, ponzu [🚫🌾 gluten-free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*

Wicked Tuna Roll (8pc)

Wicked Tuna Roll (8pc)

$13.95

in: albacore, spicy tuna, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, 911 sauce [🚫🌾 gluten-free option] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣contains raw fish / 911 sauce & spicy tuna contain sesame oil*

Zombie Roll (8pc)

Zombie Roll (8pc)

$14.95

in: yellowtail, krab, cucumber top: eel, salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*

Dynamite Roll (8pc - BAKED)

Dynamite Roll (8pc - BAKED)

$13.95

in: krab, avocado top: baked assorted fish & spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil* *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*

Baked Salmon Roll (8pc - BAKED)

Baked Salmon Roll (8pc - BAKED)

$13.95

in: krab top: baked salmon & spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil* *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*

Baked Scallop Roll (8pc - BAKED)

Baked Scallop Roll (8pc - BAKED)

$13.95

in: krab top: baked scallop & spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil* *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*

Avocado Roll (8pc)

$6.95

avocado [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*

California Roll (8pc)

$6.95

krab, avocado, cucumber *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Cucumber Roll (8pc)

$5.95

cucumber [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*

Eel Roll (8pc)

$9.95

eel , krab, cucumber *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*

Krispy Tofu Roll (8pc)

$6.95

in: fried tofu, avocado, cucumber top: krispy onion, eel sauce [🥑 vegan] *only customization listed below allowed*

Philadelphia Roll (8pc)

$7.95

salmon, cream cheese, avocado [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*

Salmon Roll (8pc)

$7.95

salmon, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Spicy California Roll (8pc)

$6.95

spicy krab, avocado, cucumber *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy krab contains sesame oil*

Spicy Salmon Roll (8pc)

$7.95

spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy salmon contains sesame oil*

Spicy Tuna Roll (8pc)

$7.95

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*

Tuna Roll (8pc)

$7.95

tuna, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*

Veggie Roll (5pc)

$6.95

lettuce, carrot, avocado, cucumber [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*