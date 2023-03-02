Rollin Sushi Cafe 140 West Center Street Promenade
206 Reviews
$$
140 West Center Street Promenade
Anaheim, CA 92805
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
NEW!!!
<New!!> [GF] Baked Mussel (4pc)
mussel, gluten free spicy krab OR gluten free krab & spicy mayo baked w/cucumber salad & a lemon wedge *requires 10-15 min baking time* *spicy mayo & spicy krab contain sesame oil*
<New!!> The Gabe Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cream cheese, cucumber top: shrimp, eel, avocado, jalapeno, 911 sauce, eel sauce, sriracha *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / 911 sauce contains sesame oil*
<New!!> [GF] Alaskan Roll (8pc)
in: gluten free krab or spicy krab, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, gluten free rollin sauce served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy / 911 sauce contains sesame oil** *only customization listed below allowed*
<New!!> [GF] Baja Roll (8pc)
in: gluten free krab or spicy krab, cucumber top: shrimp, avocado, 911 sauce served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) **🦐 contains shellfish & soy / 911 sauce contains sesame oil** *only customization listed below allowed*
<New!!> [GF] Geisha Roll (5pc - NO RICE)
in: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, gluten free krab or spicy krab, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber out: soy paper, gluten free rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil* [🚫🌾 gluten free]
Single-Use Foodware - not included unless ordered
Chopsticks
single use bamboo chopsticks *max 1 set for each applicable menu item*
Fork
single use plastic fork *max 1 set for each applicable menu item*
Spoon
single use plastic spoon *max 1 set for each applicable menu item*
Napkin
1 set dinner napkin *max 2 set for each applicable menu item*
Soy Sauce Packet
individual soy sauce packets (0.2 oz/6ml) *max 3 packets for each applicable menu item*
Soy Sauce Ramekin
single use soy sauce ramekin
Chopstick Helper
1pc chopstick helper - random color
Appetizer
Edamame
soybean [🥑vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free]
Garlic Edamame
soybean w/roasted garlic & soy sauce [photo: spicy] [🥑vegan] *extra spicy contains sesame oil*
[GF] Garlic Edamame
soybean w/roasted garlic & gluten free tamari [photo: spicy] [🥑vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *extra spicy contains sesame oil*
Gyoza (4pc)
pan-fried pork dumplings w/rollin sauce
Veggie Gyoza (4pc)
pan-fried vegetable dumplings w/rollin sauce [🥑vegan]
Veggie Egg Roll (4pc)
deep-fried vegetable egg rolls w/rollin sauce [🥑vegan]
Carpaccio
choose tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail or shrimp w/smelt roe, jalapeno, sriracha & 911 sauce [🚫🌾 gluten-free] *tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail - raw* *shrimp - cooked* *911 sauce contains sesame oil*
Baked Mussel (4pc)
mussel, spicy krab & spicy mayo baked w/cucumber salad & a lemon wedge *requires 10-15 min baking time* *spicy mayo & spicy krab contain sesame oil*
Chicken Karaage
japanese style fried chicken served w/ponzu, cucumber salad & lemon wedge
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Karaage
sweet & spicy japanese style fried chicken served w/cucumber salad *sauce contains sesame oil*
Bangin Shrimp Appetizer
fried shrimp w/rollin sauce & spicy mayo *spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
[GF] Bangin Shrimp Appetizer
gluten free fried shrimp w/gluten free rollin sauce & spicy mayo served w/tamari if requested in option below (extra tamari available at an extra charge) *spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Jumbo Shrimp Shumai (4pc)
whole shrimp baked on jumbo-sized shrimp dumplings w/rollin sauce
Shrimp Tempura (4pc)
deep fried shrimp w/tempura sauce
Takoyaki (4pc)
fried octopus balls topped w/bonito flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce *spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Salmon Kama (2pc)
broiled salmon collar served w/ponzu, eel sauce & lemon wedges *requires 15-20 min broiling time*
Hamachi Kama (1pc)
broiled yellowtail collar served w/ponzu, eel sauce & lemon wedges *requires 15-20 min broiling time*
Salad
House Salad
side salad w/creamy soy house dressing *🥑 vegan option: exchange to Japanese citrus dressing* *house dressing contains mayo*
Seaweed Salad
marinated wakame seaweed on a sheet of cucumber salad [vegan / gluten-free]
Krab Salad
krab or spicy krab w/salad, avocado, cucumber salad & creamy soy house dressing *does NOT contain raw fish*
Poke Salad
choose tuna, salmon, or mix w/salad, avocado, cucumber salad & poke sauce *🍣 contains raw fish / poke sauce contains sesame oil* [photo: salmon]
Sashimi Salad
assorted sashimi, salad, avocado, cucumber w/japanese citrus dressing *contains raw fish*
Specialty Roll
Alaskan Roll (8pc)
in: krab, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]
Albacore Delight Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, cucumber top: albacore, avocado, 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / sauce contains sesame oil*
Baja Roll (8pc)
in: spicy krab, cucumber top: shrimp, avocado, 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / sauce contains sesame oil*
California Dreaming Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, cream cheese top: avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Caterpillar Roll (8pc)
in: eel, krab, cucumber top: avocado, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Dinosaur Roll (8pc)
in: spicy krab, cucumber top: fried shrimp, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Dragon Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: eel, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Fire Hydrant Roll (8pc)
in: spicy tuna, spicy krab, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, jalapeño, sriracha, 911 sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / 911 sauce, spicy tuna & spicy krab contain sesame oil* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]
Fire Kracker Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: krab, hot cheetos krunch, spicy mayo *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Geisha Roll (5pc - NO RICE)
in: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, krab, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber out: soy paper, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]
Golden Dragon Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Green Dragon Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Hawaiian Roll (8pc)
in: krab, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Kamikaze Roll (8pc)
in: spicy tuna, cucumber top: spicy krab, krispy onion, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy krab contains sesame oil*
Kracker Jack Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: krispy onion, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Nemo Roll (8pc)
in: spicy salmon, krab, cucumber top: shrimp, avocado, rollin sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy salmon contains sesame oil* [🚫🌾 gluten free option available]
Ninja Roll (8pc)
in: spicy tuna, cucumber top: albacore, avocado, ponzu [🚫🌾 gluten-free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*
Orange Karamel Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo & spicy tuna contain sesame oil*
Pink Panther Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, cream cheese top: spicy tuna, krispy onion, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*
Poison Ivy Roll (8pc)
in: krab, cucumber top: avocado, hot cheetos krunch, spicy mayo *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Rainbow Roll (8pc)
in: krab, cucumber top: assorted fish, avocado *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Red Dragon Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Super Philly Roll (8pc)
in: salmon, cream cheese, avocado top: salmon, avocado [🚫🌾 gluten-free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Tiger Dragon Roll (8pc)
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber top: shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Tsunami Roll (8pc)
in: spicy tuna, cucumber top: salmon, avocado, ponzu [🚫🌾 gluten-free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*
Wicked Tuna Roll (8pc)
in: albacore, spicy tuna, cucumber top: tuna, avocado, 911 sauce [🚫🌾 gluten-free option] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣contains raw fish / 911 sauce & spicy tuna contain sesame oil*
Zombie Roll (8pc)
in: yellowtail, krab, cucumber top: eel, salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Dynamite Roll (8pc - BAKED)
in: krab, avocado top: baked assorted fish & spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil* *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*
Baked Salmon Roll (8pc - BAKED)
in: krab top: baked salmon & spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil* *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*
Baked Scallop Roll (8pc - BAKED)
in: krab top: baked scallop & spicy mayo, eel sauce *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil* *⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*
Sushi Roll
Avocado Roll (8pc)
avocado [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*
California Roll (8pc)
krab, avocado, cucumber *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Cucumber Roll (8pc)
cucumber [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*
Eel Roll (8pc)
eel , krab, cucumber *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Krispy Tofu Roll (8pc)
in: fried tofu, avocado, cucumber top: krispy onion, eel sauce [🥑 vegan] *only customization listed below allowed*
Philadelphia Roll (8pc)
salmon, cream cheese, avocado [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*
Salmon Roll (8pc)
salmon, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Spicy California Roll (8pc)
spicy krab, avocado, cucumber *only customization listed below allowed* *🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy krab contains sesame oil*
Spicy Salmon Roll (8pc)
spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy salmon contains sesame oil*
Spicy Tuna Roll (8pc)
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*
Tuna Roll (8pc)
tuna, avocado, cucumber [🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed* *🍣 contains raw fish*
Veggie Roll (5pc)
lettuce, carrot, avocado, cucumber [🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free] *only customization listed below allowed*