Rolls & Curries
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rolls & Curries was born to provide simple and tasty food with a focus on healthy and fresh ingredients. Our promise to you is simple – we will only ever serve you what we eat ourselves, both from a taste and health perspective. Having a meal with us isn’t just a transaction. It is a cultural experience and one where we hope to get your feedback so we can keep learning and experimenting. We will never take your patronage for granted and appreciate that you chose to have your next meal here. For email inquiries, contact us at sales@rollsandcurries.com
Location
113 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
56 Livingston Avenue Roseland, New Jersey
No Reviews
56 Livingston Avenue Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurant
Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ - 39 Eisenhower pkwy
No Reviews
39 Eisenhower pkwy Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Livingston
More near Livingston