Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rolls & Curries

review star

No reviews yet

113 South Livingston Avenue

Livingston, NJ 07039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll with/without Egg
Chicken Biryani
Samosas

Try Our New Additions

Chicken Seekh Kabab Kathi Roll

Chicken Seekh Kabab Kathi Roll

$9.50

Ground meat is seasoned with spices, mixed in with chopped greens and hand wrapped around a skewer (seekh) before being grilled to perfection. This is then folded into a paratha with lettuce and onions for a mouth watering seekh kabab roll

Specials with Rice

Palak Paneer With Rice

Palak Paneer With Rice

$14.00Out of stock

A dish of North Indian origin consisting of palak (spinach) and paneer (cottage cheese) in a thick curry sauce based on pureed spinach, onion, tomatoes, and spices. Vegetarian, Low carb & Gluten-free!

Chicken Vindaloo with Rice

Chicken Vindaloo with Rice

$14.00

If you need to give your taste buds a treat, then try this amazing Chicken Vindaloo. Originally from Goa, based on the Portuguese dish carne de vinha d'alhos. A standard element of Goan cuisine (literally "meat in garlic marinade"), a vindaloo is a dish of meat (usually pork) marinated in vinegar and garlic. The basic structure of the Portuguese dish was the Portuguese sailor's "preserved" raw ingredients, packed in wooden barrels of alternate layers of pork and garlic, and soaked in red wine. This was adapted by the local Goan cooks with the substitution of palm vinegar for the red wine, and the addition of spices. It evolved into the localized and easy-to-pronounce dish "vindaloo".

Biryanis

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$13.00

Delectable Chicken Rice cooked in a traditional style from Sindh, Pakistan. Fragrant partially cooked basmati rice is layered into a pot with boneless chicken, sealed and slow cooked with a medley of traditional spices.

Appetizers

Samosas

Samosas

$5.00

A fried or baked pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas

Aloo Tikki (Potato Cutlets) 3 Pcs

Aloo Tikki (Potato Cutlets) 3 Pcs

$6.00

Made of boiled potatoes, peas, and various curry spices. "Aloo" means potato, and "tikki" means a small cutlet

Chicken Chapli Kababs

Chicken Chapli Kababs

$15.00

Originating on the streets of Peshawar, Pakistan - Chapli Kababs are meat (chicken in our case) patties with a select blend of spices including coarsely ground coriander seeds, pomegranate seeds, spring onions etc that is pan fried to a crusty top layer

SIGNATURE KATHI ROLLS

Buffalo Chicken Kathi Roll with/without Egg

$8.50

Tender chicken breast strips dunked in buffalo sauce and wrapped in a flaky paratha with sauteed onions and bell peppers

Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll with/without Egg

Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll with/without Egg

$8.50

Flavorful chicken breast grilled to perfection in a Tikka sauce, nested in a flaky flatbread (Paratha) with your choice of vegetables and sides

Chicken Bihari Kathi Roll with/without Egg

$8.50

Delectable chicken breast grilled with flavorful Bihari spice mix housed in a flaky flatbread (paratha) with added veggies and sauces

Beef & Lamb Tikka Kathi Roll with/without Egg

Beef & Lamb Tikka Kathi Roll with/without Egg

$9.50

Beef and Lamb strips grilled with a flavorful tikka sauce and wrapped in a flaky flatbread paratha with sautéed onions and bell peppers for a flavorful snack

Paneer Tikka Kathi Roll (Vegetarian) with/without Egg

Paneer Tikka Kathi Roll (Vegetarian) with/without Egg

$8.50

For our vegetarian patrons - Cottage Cheese (Paneer) griddle cooked with our traditional tikka flavor and wrapped into a flaky flatbread (paratha) with veggies and sauces on the side

Halloumi Tikka Kathi Roll (Vegetarian) with/without Egg

Halloumi Tikka Kathi Roll (Vegetarian) with/without Egg

$10.00

Specialty Halloumi cheese nested in a flakly flatbread (paratha) in your favorite tikka flavor, added veggies and sauces on the side

Potatoes & Peas Kathi Roll (Vegan/Vegetarian)

Potatoes & Peas Kathi Roll (Vegan/Vegetarian)

$8.00Out of stock

A special preparation for our vegan fans - as the name suggests, this is a hearty filling in a flaky flatbread (paratha) with added veggies and sauces

Chickpeas Kathi Roll (Vegan/Vegetarian)

Chickpeas Kathi Roll (Vegan/Vegetarian)

$8.00

Another special offering for our vegan fans - chickpeas in a tomato based spice mix wrapped in a flaky flatbread (paratha) with veggies and added sauces

Egg Kathi Roll

$8.00

Egg Omelette wrapped in a Paratha Roll

Mongolian Beef Kathi Roll with/without Egg

$9.50

Tender beef chunks in combination of sauces with fragrant julienne ginger, garlic, lightly wok sauteed onions and crisp bell peppers topped with spring onions in a decadent and tasty paratha wrap *contains oyster sauce

Chicken Seekh Kabab Kathi Roll

Chicken Seekh Kabab Kathi Roll

$9.50

Ground meat is seasoned with spices, mixed in with chopped greens and hand wrapped around a skewer (seekh) before being grilled to perfection. This is then folded into a paratha with lettuce and onions for a mouth watering seekh kabab roll

SIGNATURE KATHI BOWLS

Beef & Lamb Tikka Kathi Bowl

Beef & Lamb Tikka Kathi Bowl

$15.00

Beef and Lamb strips grilled in your favorite tikka flavors on a bed of healthy grains, greens and a medley of sauces that will want you craving for more

Chicken Bihari Kathi Bowl

Chicken Bihari Kathi Bowl

$14.00

Flavorful chicken breast strips in an earthy Bihari sauce married into a greens and grains healthy bowl for finger licking deliciousness

Chicken Seekh Kabab Kathi Bowl

Chicken Seekh Kabab Kathi Bowl

$15.00

Ground meat is seasoned with spices, mixed in with chopped greens and hand wrapped around a skewer (seekh) before being grilled to perfection and then plated on a bed of healthy grains, greens and a medley of sauces

Chicken Tikka Kathi Bowl

Chicken Tikka Kathi Bowl

$14.00

A healthy tasty meal with whole grains, greens and chicken grilled with traditional tikka spices with a slew of sauces and sides

Chickpeas Kathi Bowl (Vegan/Vegetarian)

Chickpeas Kathi Bowl (Vegan/Vegetarian)

$13.00

For our vegan fans, chickpeas in a tomato based spice mix on a bed of rice, greens or lentils with assorted sauces

Halloumi Tikka Kathi Bowl (Vegetarian)

Halloumi Tikka Kathi Bowl (Vegetarian)

$16.00

A delicious grains and greens bowl topped with halloumi cheese grilled with tikka spices

Mongolian Beef Kathi Bowl

$15.50

Tender beef chunks in a medley of sauces and lightly sauteed onions, bell peppers and spring onions on a bed of rice for a hearty and tasty meal *Contains oyster sauce

Paneer Tikka Kathi Bowl (Vegetarian)

Paneer Tikka Kathi Bowl (Vegetarian)

$14.00

Vegetarians? we're here for you. Strips of Paneer (Cottage cheese) tenderly grilled in tikka flavors and added to a bowl with hearty grains and healthy greens for a wholesome meal

Potatoes & Peas Kathi Bowl (Vegan/Vegetarian)

Potatoes & Peas Kathi Bowl (Vegan/Vegetarian)

$13.00Out of stock

For our vegan fans, a combination of potatoes and peas on a bed of rice, greens or lentils with assorted sauces

Haleem

Chicken Haleem (16oz)

Chicken Haleem (16oz)

$14.00

A hearty, healthy dish, with a consistency of porridge made with whole wheat grains, whole barley, lentils and shredded chicken slow cooked with a bunch of spices and a lot of love and patience. It is usually garnished with julienned ginger, chopped green chillies and fried onions for a mouth watering experience

Chicken Haleem (32oz)

Chicken Haleem (32oz)

$22.00

A hearty, healthy dish, with a consistency of porridge made with whole wheat grains, whole barley, lentils and shredded chicken slow cooked with a bunch of spices and a lot of love and patience. It is usually garnished with julienned ginger, chopped green chillies and fried onions for a mouth watering experience

Specialty Drinks

Ginger Lime Spritzer

Ginger Lime Spritzer

$6.00

Classic Mojito

$6.00
Berries with a twist of Basil

Berries with a twist of Basil

$6.00

Cucumber with Mint

$6.00
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Sodas & Water

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

SIDE

Paratha with Egg

$2.00

Paratha without Egg

$2.00

Green Coriander Chutney

$1.00

Yogurt Dressing (Raita)

$1.00

Seasoned Chickpeas

$3.00

Spicy Red Chutney

$1.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun (2 pcs)

Gulab Jamun (2 pcs)

$6.00

Gulab jamun " Rose water berry " or " Rose berry " is a sweet confectionery or dessert

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rolls & Curries was born to provide simple and tasty food with a focus on healthy and fresh ingredients. Our promise to you is simple – we will only ever serve you what we eat ourselves, both from a taste and health perspective. Having a meal with us isn’t just a transaction. It is a cultural experience and one where we hope to get your feedback so we can keep learning and experimenting. We will never take your patronage for granted and appreciate that you chose to have your next meal here. For email inquiries, contact us at sales@rollsandcurries.com

Website

Location

113 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

THAVMA Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,058
6230 Town Center Way Livingston, NJ 07039
View restaurantnext
Tony Boys Sandwich House
orange starNo Reviews
18E Mt. Pleasant Ave Livingston, NJ 07039
View restaurantnext
56 Livingston Avenue Roseland, New Jersey
orange starNo Reviews
56 Livingston Avenue Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurantnext
Mama Dag’s Seafood & Pizza House
orange star4.7 • 148
410 St. Cloud Ave West Orange, NJ 07052
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ - 39 Eisenhower pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
39 Eisenhower pkwy Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurantnext
Rezza
orange starNo Reviews
33 Eisenhower Pkwy Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Livingston

THAVMA Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,058
6230 Town Center Way Livingston, NJ 07039
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Livingston
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Maplewood
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston