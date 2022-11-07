Restaurant info

Rolls & Curries was born to provide simple and tasty food with a focus on healthy and fresh ingredients. Our promise to you is simple – we will only ever serve you what we eat ourselves, both from a taste and health perspective. Having a meal with us isn’t just a transaction. It is a cultural experience and one where we hope to get your feedback so we can keep learning and experimenting. We will never take your patronage for granted and appreciate that you chose to have your next meal here. For email inquiries, contact us at sales@rollsandcurries.com

