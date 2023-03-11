Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rolly's Tavern on the Square

562 Reviews

$$

338 Broadway

Lynn, MA 01904

Popular Items

Fajitas-Chicken
Turkey Club Sandwich
Extra napkin burger

Food

Appetizers

Arancini

Arancini

$9.99

Arborio rice balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella and spinach, deep-fried and served with marinara sauce

Baked Wings

$7.99

Basket Onion Rings (Copy)

$6.99

Basket Sweet Potato Fries (Copy)

$6.99

Birria Tacos with Rice and Beans

$6.00
Boneless Buffalo Fingers

Boneless Buffalo Fingers

$8.99

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$14.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Chicken Satay

$9.99
House made Potato Chips

House made Potato Chips

$8.99
Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$13.99

With bacon scallions, cheddar cheese and horseradish dipping sauce

Plain Nachos

Plain Nachos

$9.99
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$9.99

Pretzel

$9.99

Contains Peanuts

Sliders

$10.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Taco Nachos

$12.99

Two mini cheeseburgers with a few fries

Salads

Lrg Caesar Salad

$8.99

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.99

Lrg Fairfax Salad

$12.99

Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, Maytag blue cheese and dried cranberries with balsamic dressing

Sm Fairfax Salad

$8.99

Tomotoes, onions, candied pecans, Maytag blue cheese and dried cranberries with balsamic dressing

Lrg Garden Salad

Lrg Garden Salad

$8.99
Sm Garden Salad

Sm Garden Salad

$6.99

Lrg Greek Salad

$10.99

Sm Greek Salad

$8.99
Sm Rolly's Salad

Sm Rolly's Salad

$8.99

Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, fresh feta, banana peppers, roasted red peppers and Kalamata olives with balsamic dressing

Lrg Rollys Salad

Lrg Rollys Salad

$12.99

Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, fresh feta, banana peppers, roasted red peppers and Kalamata olives with balsamic dressing

Sm Wendy's Salad

$8.99

Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, panko crusted goat cheese, and dried apricots with creamy Italian

Lrg Wendys Salad

$12.99

Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, panko crusted goat cheese, and dried apricots with creamy Italian

Seafood

Clambake

$26.99Out of stock
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Fresh 8oz filet char broiled then finished in the oven topped with honey mustard glaze served with red bliss mashed and vegetable of the day

Haddock-Baked

$18.99

BAKED with white wine and butter topped with sherry cracked crumbs served with rice pilaf and vegetable of the day

Haddock-Fried

$18.99

FRIED with fries and tartar sauce

Haddock-Pan Seared

Haddock-Pan Seared

$18.99

PAN SEARED with rice pilaf and vegetable of the day

Sandwiches

BLT

$4.99

Blue Cheese Burger

$10.99

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato with blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Kabob wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken and Greek salad in a wrap

Sausage Sub

$9.99

Fungus Amoungus

$12.99

Pesky Burger

$12.99

"The way Johnny used to have it" One half-pound fresh Black Angus grilled to order served with garden salad NO CARBS....NO BREAD

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

One half-pound fresh Black Angus beef on a toasted seeded roll, grilled to order

Steak and Cheese Sub

$12.99

Thin sliced sautéed steak and cheese

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Thin sliced sautéed steak and cheese

TB12

TB12

$13.99

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.99

House roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon and honey mustard sauce

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Veggie burger made with brown rice, quinoa, black beans and roasted red peppers

Widow Maker

$11.99

Extra napkin burger

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Rolly’s Burger

$11.99

Entrees

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

8oz center cut grilled to order served with steak fries and vegetable of the day

Chicken Broccoli Ziti Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli Ziti Alfredo

$17.99

With crispy chicken tenderloins and FRESH penne pasta

Chicken Milanese

$17.99

Fajitas-Beef

$16.99

seasoned and sautéed with peppers and onions served on a sizzling platter with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and cheese with flour tortillas

Fajitas-Chicken

$15.99

seasoned and sautéed with peppers and onions served on a sizzling platter with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and cheese with flour tortillas

Fajitas-Combo

$17.99

seasoned and sautéed with peppers and onions served on a sizzling platter with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and cheese with flour tortillas

Fajitas-Shrimp

$17.99

seasoned and sautéed with peppers and onions served on a sizzling platter with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and cheese with flour tortillas

Filet & Ravioll

Filet & Ravioll

$21.99

Two petite filet mignons char broiled to order served with Portobello stuffed ravioli with port wine mushroom sauce ad vegetable of the day

Grilled Chicken Plate

$15.99

Maddies Chicken and Waffles

$10.99

Boneless breast char broiled served with rice pilaf and fresh veggies-plain or teriyaki style

Pan Seared Pork chop

$18.99

Pub Sirloin

$18.99

Ribs

$17.99Out of stock
Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$21.99

Grilled marinated steak tips served with garden salad and fries

desserts

Tiramisu

$6.99

Choc Lava Cake

$6.99

Ice Cream

$4.99

Limoncello Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

sides

side caesar salad

$4.00

side cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

side rice

$3.00

side salad

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

side veggies

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids chick Finger/Fries

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Kids Sliders

$6.99

flatbreads

Margherita

$11.99

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil

Sausage Flat Bread

$12.99

Grilled Bianco sweet Italian sausage, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil

catering

Full Tray Chicken Broc Ziti

$125.00

Half Tray Chicken Broc Ziti

$65.00

Retail

T shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Specials

Baked Shrimp

$19.95

Beef Short Ribs

$21.95

Carne Asada

$16.99

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Chicken Piccata

$19.95

Chicken Vegetable Soup Bowl

$9.99

Chicken Vegetable Soup Cup

$4.99

Coconut Shrimp

$11.95

Cowboy Steak

$26.95

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$15.99

French Dip

$17.95

Fried Scallops

$19.95

Meatloaf

$15.95

NY Sirloin

$19.95

Pasta Fagioli Cup

$4.99

Pasta Fagoili Bowl

$9.99

Prime Rib

$26.95

Scallops wrapped in Bacon

$11.95

Seafood Scampi

$24.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

Steak Tip Panini

$17.95

Surf and Turf

$24.95

Swordfish

$21.95

NA Bev

Apple Juice

$3.00

Capucino

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.99

Rolly's Ginger Beer

$5.00

Rolly's Lime Rickey

$5.00

Rolly's Root Beer

$5.00

Rolly's Water Bottle

$2.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Stolli Doli

$5.00

Water

Liquor

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Almond Joy

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

B52

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bloody Virgin

$6.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Grand Gold Margarita

$11.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

House Bloody Mary

$5.00

House Mimosa

$5.00

House Screw Driver

$5.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Kamakazie

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Rum Punch

$9.00

Sangria-Red

$9.00

Sangria-White

$9.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Stoli Doli

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tito's White Russian

$9.50

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Woo Woo

$7.50

Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Cointreau

$7.50

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Irish Mist

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Lemoncello

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Sambuca

$7.50

Mcgillicudys

$7.00

DiSorrono

$8.00

Hennessey

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.50

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Gordons

$7.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.50

Cruzan

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling'S

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Meyers Silver

$9.00

Carm V Rum Chata

$9.00

Rum Chata

$9.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

J & B

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.50

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.50

Absolut

$8.00

Deep Eddy-Grape

$8.50

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Malfy

$8.50

Stoli

$8.50

Grey Goose

$9.50

Grey Goose Citron

$9.50

Titos

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.50

Stoli Blueberry

$8.50

Stoli Orange

$8.50

Stoli Rasp

$8.50

Stoli Vanilla

$8.50

Deep eddy-peach

$8.50

Deep Eddy-Orange

$8.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.50

JW Black

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

VO

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.50

Jameson

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Apple Eye Martini

$9.00

Beer & Wine

Draft Beer

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

BW Premium Lager

$6.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$7.50

Guiness

$8.00

Jolene

$8.00

Pitcher Craft

$15.99

Pitcher Domestic

$12.99

Sam Seasonal

$7.50

Santilli

$7.50

Shaka

$7.50

Shipyard

$7.50

Shipyard Shot

$10.50

Sluice Juice

$7.50

Smithwicks

$8.00

Stella

$7.50

Thunder Funk

$7.50

Truly Berry

$7.00

Tuckermans

$7.50

Whirlpool

$7.50

White

B&G Sav Blanc

$8.00

Brancott Sav Blanc

$8.00

CA Montini Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Cantina Lavis Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$8.00

Chateau St Michele Riesling

$7.00

Dark Harvest Chardonnay

$7.00

Gemma Di Luna Moscato

$8.00

Hayes Ranch Chardonnay

$8.00

Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio

$8.00

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Hunt & Harvest Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Kendall Jackson Chard

$9.00

La Crema Chard

$13.00

Prima Prosecco

$8.00

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Seven Daughters Moscato

$8.00

White Zinfinadel

$7.00

Wildsong Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

BTL B&G Sav Blanc

$30.00

BTL Brancott Sav Blanc

$30.00

BTL CA Montini Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Chateau St Michele Riesling

$26.00

BTL Coastal Ridge Chard

$22.00

BTL Coastal Ridge Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTL Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chard

$34.00

BTL La Crema Chard

$50.00

BTL Seven Daughters Moscato

$30.00

BTL Cantina Lavis Pinot Grigio

$26.00

BTL Dark Harvest Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL.Hunt & Harvest Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Wildsong Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Red

14 Hands Cabernet Sav

$8.00

14 Hands Hot to Trot

$8.00

Banshee Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$8.00

Coastal Ridge Cab

$7.00

Coastal Ridge Merlot

$7.00

Diora Pinot Noir

$12.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$13.00

House Pinot Noir

$7.00

Louis Martini Cabernet

$10.00

Meomi

$11.00

Noble Vines Marquis Red Blend

$8.00

Pillars of Hercules Dark Red Blend

$11.00

Santa Cristina Rosso

$8.00

Sea sun pino noir

$11.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$10.00

Tilia Malbec

$7.00

Trivento Malbec

$7.00

BTL 14 Hands Hot to Trot

$30.00

BTL Trivento Malbec

$26.00

BTL 14 Hands Cabernet Sav

$30.00

BTL Coastal Ridge Cab

$22.00

BTL Coastal Ridge Pinot

$22.00

BTL Coastal Ridge Merlot

$22.00

BTL Coastal Ridge Pinot

$22.00

BTL Diora Pinot Nior

$46.00

BTL Erath Pinot Nior

$48.00

BTL Tilia Malbec

$26.00

BTL Santa Cristina Rosso

$30.00

BTL Noble Vines Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Pillar of Hercules Dark Red Blend

$42.00

BTL Broadside Cabernet

$38.00

BTL Banshee Cabernet Sauvignon

$46.00

Rose

B&G Rose

$8.00

Beringer White Zin

$8.00

Coastal Ridge White Zin

$7.00

Fluer de Mer Rose

$12.00

Freixenet Prosecco

$8.00

Seven Daughters Moscato

$8.00

Prima Perla Prosecco

$8.00

Gemma Di Luna Moscato

$8.00

Forever Young Rose

$12.00

BTL B&G Rose

$32.00

BTL Coastal Ridge White Zin

$22.00

BTL Fleur de Mer Rose

$46.00

BTL Seven Daughters Moscato

$30.00

BTL Forever Young Rose Bottle

$46.00

Bent water seltzer

Canned Beer

$7.50

Bentwater Seltzer

$7.50

Bottle Beer

Amstel Light

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Briggs Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Bud Lime

$5.50

Budlight Seltzer

$4.50

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.75

Corona Light

$5.75

Corona Premier

$6.00

Double Thunder Funk

$8.00

Down East Cider

$7.00

Heineken

$5.75

High Noon

$8.50

High Noon Watermelon

$8.50

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.25

Nutrl

$7.50

O'Douls

$4.50

Sam Adams

$5.75

Sam Adams Summer

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Truly

$6.50

White Claw

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

FAST BAR

Bud Light

$5.00

Santilli

$7.50

Sunday Menu

Entrees (Copy)

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

8oz center cut grilled to order served with steak fries and vegetable of the day

Fajitas-Beef

$16.99

seasoned and sautéed with peppers and onions served on a sizzling platter with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and cheese with flour tortillas

Fajitas-Chicken

$15.99

seasoned and sautéed with peppers and onions served on a sizzling platter with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and cheese with flour tortillas

Fajitas-Combo

$17.99

seasoned and sautéed with peppers and onions served on a sizzling platter with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and cheese with flour tortillas

Fajitas-Shrimp

$17.99

seasoned and sautéed with peppers and onions served on a sizzling platter with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and cheese with flour tortillas

Maddies Chicken and Waffles

$10.99

Boneless breast char broiled served with rice pilaf and fresh veggies-plain or teriyaki style

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$21.99

Grilled marinated steak tips served with garden salad and fries

Sliders

$10.99

Salads (Copy)

Lrg Caesar Salad

$8.99

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.99

Lrg Fairfax Salad

$12.99

Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, Maytag blue cheese and dried cranberries with balsamic dressing

Sm Fairfax Salad

$8.99

Tomotoes, onions, candied pecans, Maytag blue cheese and dried cranberries with balsamic dressing

Lrg Garden Salad

Lrg Garden Salad

$8.99
Sm Garden Salad

Sm Garden Salad

$6.99

Lrg Greek Salad

$10.99

Sm Greek Salad

$8.99
Sm Rolly's Salad

Sm Rolly's Salad

$8.99

Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, fresh feta, banana peppers, roasted red peppers and Kalamata olives with balsamic dressing

Lrg Rollys Salad

Lrg Rollys Salad

$12.99

Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, fresh feta, banana peppers, roasted red peppers and Kalamata olives with balsamic dressing

Sm Wendy's Salad

$8.99

Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, panko crusted goat cheese, and dried apricots with creamy Italian

Lrg Wendys Salad

$12.99

Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, panko crusted goat cheese, and dried apricots with creamy Italian

Sandwiches (Copy)

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Sausage Sub

$9.99
Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

One half-pound fresh Black Angus beef on a toasted seeded roll, grilled to order

Steak and Cheese Sub

$12.99

Thin sliced sautéed steak and cheese

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Thin sliced sautéed steak and cheese

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.99

House roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon and honey mustard sauce

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Veggie burger made with brown rice, quinoa, black beans and roasted red peppers

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato with blue cheese dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Wrap

$11.99

desserts (Copy)

Tiramisu

$6.99

Choc Lava Cake

$6.99

Ice Cream

$4.99

Limoncello Cake

$5.99

Drink Specials

Peanut Butter Whiskey, Chocolate Liquor and Whipped Cream. Finished with a chocolate swirl and a Reeses Cup

Apple Bourbon Cocktail

$9.00

Short glass, Jim Bean, Lemon Juice, Cider, Splash ginger ale and rim

B52 Coffee

$9.00

Carmel Apple Sangria

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cran-Apple Martini

$9.00

Vanilla Vodka, fresh lemon juice, ounce cider, splash cran and rim

Cranberry Moscow Mule

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Drunken Reeses Martini

$9.00

Expresso Martini

$9.00

Irish coffee

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Peanut Butter Mudslide

$9.00

Pumpkin Martini

$9.00

RT's Old Fashion

$9.00

Seasonal Margarita

$9.00

Seasonal Sangria

$9.00

T&T

$9.00

Wendy's Mai Tai

$9.00

Retail

Sweatshirt

Hoodies

$35.00

T Shirts

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

338 Broadway, Lynn, MA 01904

Directions

Gallery
Rolly's Tavern on the Square image
Rolly's Tavern on the Square image
Rolly's Tavern on the Square image

