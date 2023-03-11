Rolly's Tavern on the Square
338 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
Food
Appetizers
Arancini
Arborio rice balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella and spinach, deep-fried and served with marinara sauce
Baked Wings
Basket Onion Rings (Copy)
Basket Sweet Potato Fries (Copy)
Birria Tacos with Rice and Beans
Boneless Buffalo Fingers
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Satay
House made Potato Chips
Loaded Tater Tots
With bacon scallions, cheddar cheese and horseradish dipping sauce
Plain Nachos
Potato Skins
Pretzel
Contains Peanuts
Sliders
Sweet Potato Fries
Taco Nachos
Two mini cheeseburgers with a few fries
Salads
Lrg Caesar Salad
Sm Caesar Salad
Lrg Fairfax Salad
Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, Maytag blue cheese and dried cranberries with balsamic dressing
Sm Fairfax Salad
Tomotoes, onions, candied pecans, Maytag blue cheese and dried cranberries with balsamic dressing
Lrg Garden Salad
Sm Garden Salad
Lrg Greek Salad
Sm Greek Salad
Sm Rolly's Salad
Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, fresh feta, banana peppers, roasted red peppers and Kalamata olives with balsamic dressing
Lrg Rollys Salad
Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, fresh feta, banana peppers, roasted red peppers and Kalamata olives with balsamic dressing
Sm Wendy's Salad
Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, panko crusted goat cheese, and dried apricots with creamy Italian
Lrg Wendys Salad
Tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, panko crusted goat cheese, and dried apricots with creamy Italian
Seafood
Clambake
Grilled Salmon
Fresh 8oz filet char broiled then finished in the oven topped with honey mustard glaze served with red bliss mashed and vegetable of the day
Haddock-Baked
BAKED with white wine and butter topped with sherry cracked crumbs served with rice pilaf and vegetable of the day
Haddock-Fried
FRIED with fries and tartar sauce
Haddock-Pan Seared
PAN SEARED with rice pilaf and vegetable of the day
Sandwiches
BLT
Blue Cheese Burger
Breakfast Burger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato with blue cheese dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Kabob wrap
Grilled chicken and Greek salad in a wrap
Sausage Sub
Fungus Amoungus
Pesky Burger
"The way Johnny used to have it" One half-pound fresh Black Angus grilled to order served with garden salad NO CARBS....NO BREAD
Breakfast Burger
One half-pound fresh Black Angus beef on a toasted seeded roll, grilled to order
Steak and Cheese Sub
Thin sliced sautéed steak and cheese
Steak and Cheese Wrap
Thin sliced sautéed steak and cheese
TB12
Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey Club Wrap
House roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon and honey mustard sauce
Veggie Burger
Veggie burger made with brown rice, quinoa, black beans and roasted red peppers
Widow Maker
Extra napkin burger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Rolly’s Burger
Entrees
Breakfast Burger
8oz center cut grilled to order served with steak fries and vegetable of the day
Chicken Broccoli Ziti Alfredo
With crispy chicken tenderloins and FRESH penne pasta
Chicken Milanese
Fajitas-Beef
seasoned and sautéed with peppers and onions served on a sizzling platter with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and cheese with flour tortillas
Fajitas-Chicken
seasoned and sautéed with peppers and onions served on a sizzling platter with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and cheese with flour tortillas
Fajitas-Combo
seasoned and sautéed with peppers and onions served on a sizzling platter with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and cheese with flour tortillas
Fajitas-Shrimp
seasoned and sautéed with peppers and onions served on a sizzling platter with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and cheese with flour tortillas
Filet & Ravioll
Two petite filet mignons char broiled to order served with Portobello stuffed ravioli with port wine mushroom sauce ad vegetable of the day
Grilled Chicken Plate
Maddies Chicken and Waffles
Boneless breast char broiled served with rice pilaf and fresh veggies-plain or teriyaki style
Pan Seared Pork chop
Pub Sirloin
Ribs
Steak Tips
Grilled marinated steak tips served with garden salad and fries
desserts
sides
Kids Menu
flatbreads
Specials
Baked Shrimp
Beef Short Ribs
Carne Asada
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Vegetable Soup Bowl
Chicken Vegetable Soup Cup
Coconut Shrimp
Cowboy Steak
Crispy Chicken Tacos
French Dip
Fried Scallops
Meatloaf
NY Sirloin
Pasta Fagioli Cup
Pasta Fagoili Bowl
Prime Rib
Scallops wrapped in Bacon
Seafood Scampi
Shrimp Cocktail
Steak Tip Panini
Surf and Turf
Swordfish
NA Bev
Apple Juice
Capucino
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Espresso
Ginger Ale
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Red Bull
Rolly's Ginger Beer
Rolly's Lime Rickey
Rolly's Root Beer
Rolly's Water Bottle
Soda Water
Sprite
Stolli Doli
Water
Liquor
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Almond Joy
Appletini
B52
Bloody Mary
Bloody Virgin
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
Gimlet
Grand Gold Margarita
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
House Bloody Mary
House Mimosa
House Screw Driver
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Kamakazie
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Rum Punch
Sangria-Red
Sangria-White
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Stoli Doli
Tequila Sunrise
Tito's White Russian
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Woo Woo
Cordials
Rum
Scotch
Vodka
Whiskey
Beer & Wine
Draft Beer
Bud
Bud Light
BW Premium Lager
Corona Premier
Fiddlehead IPA
Guiness
Jolene
Pitcher Craft
Pitcher Domestic
Sam Seasonal
Santilli
Shaka
Shipyard
Shipyard Shot
Sluice Juice
Smithwicks
Stella
Thunder Funk
Truly Berry
Tuckermans
Whirlpool
White
B&G Sav Blanc
Brancott Sav Blanc
CA Montini Pinot Grigio
Cantina Lavis Pinot Grigio
Canyon Road Chardonnay
Chateau St Michele Riesling
Dark Harvest Chardonnay
Gemma Di Luna Moscato
Hayes Ranch Chardonnay
Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio
House Chardonnay
House Pinot Grigio
Hunt & Harvest Sauvignon Blanc
Kendall Jackson Chard
La Crema Chard
Prima Prosecco
Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio
Seven Daughters Moscato
White Zinfinadel
Wildsong Sauvignon Blanc
BTL B&G Sav Blanc
BTL Brancott Sav Blanc
BTL CA Montini Pinot Grigio
BTL Chateau St Michele Riesling
BTL Coastal Ridge Chard
BTL Coastal Ridge Pinot Grigio
BTL Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio
BTL Kendall Jackson Chard
BTL La Crema Chard
BTL Seven Daughters Moscato
BTL Cantina Lavis Pinot Grigio
BTL Dark Harvest Chardonnay
BTL.Hunt & Harvest Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
BTL Wildsong Sauvignon Blanc
Red
14 Hands Cabernet Sav
14 Hands Hot to Trot
Banshee Cabernet Sauvignon
Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
Coastal Ridge Cab
Coastal Ridge Merlot
Diora Pinot Noir
Erath Pinot Noir
House Pinot Noir
Louis Martini Cabernet
Meomi
Noble Vines Marquis Red Blend
Pillars of Hercules Dark Red Blend
Santa Cristina Rosso
Sea sun pino noir
Sea Sun Pinot Noir
Tilia Malbec
Trivento Malbec
BTL 14 Hands Hot to Trot
BTL Trivento Malbec
BTL 14 Hands Cabernet Sav
BTL Coastal Ridge Cab
BTL Coastal Ridge Pinot
BTL Coastal Ridge Merlot
BTL Coastal Ridge Pinot
BTL Diora Pinot Nior
BTL Erath Pinot Nior
BTL Tilia Malbec
BTL Santa Cristina Rosso
BTL Noble Vines Red Blend
BTL Pillar of Hercules Dark Red Blend
BTL Broadside Cabernet
BTL Banshee Cabernet Sauvignon
Rose
B&G Rose
Beringer White Zin
Coastal Ridge White Zin
Fluer de Mer Rose
Freixenet Prosecco
Seven Daughters Moscato
Prima Perla Prosecco
Gemma Di Luna Moscato
Forever Young Rose
BTL B&G Rose
BTL Coastal Ridge White Zin
BTL Fleur de Mer Rose
BTL Seven Daughters Moscato
BTL Forever Young Rose Bottle
Bent water seltzer
Bottle Beer
Amstel Light
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Briggs Hard Seltzer
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Lime
Budlight Seltzer
Budweiser Bottle
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Double Thunder Funk
Down East Cider
Heineken
High Noon
High Noon Watermelon
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Nutrl
O'Douls
Sam Adams
Sam Adams Summer
Sierra Nevada
Truly
White Claw
Yuengling
FAST BAR
Sunday Menu
Drink Specials
Apple Bourbon Cocktail
Short glass, Jim Bean, Lemon Juice, Cider, Splash ginger ale and rim
B52 Coffee
Carmel Apple Sangria
Chocolate Martini
Cran-Apple Martini
Vanilla Vodka, fresh lemon juice, ounce cider, splash cran and rim
Cranberry Moscow Mule
Dirty Martini
Drunken Reeses Martini
Expresso Martini
Irish coffee
Moscow Mule
Peanut Butter Mudslide
Pumpkin Martini
RT's Old Fashion
Seasonal Margarita
Seasonal Sangria
T&T
Wendy's Mai Tai
Retail
Sweatshirt
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
338 Broadway, Lynn, MA 01904