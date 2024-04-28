Rollz Rice Indian Kitchen 16E 16th Ave
16E 16th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Takeout / Online Order
Chef Specials
- Tikka Masala Bowl$9.25
Bowl made w/basmati rice, choice of protein, tomato corn salsa and warm tikka masala curry.
- Korma Bowl$9.99
Bowl made w/basmati rice, choice of protein, served with our in-house warm korma curry topped with pickled onions and cilantro.
- Power Bowl$10.25
Egg layering, topped w/choice of rice and protein, corn tomato salsa, black beans, pickled cabbage, cheese, cilantro, avocado cilantro & tandoori ranch sauce.
- Signature Briyani$9.99
Highly seasoned meat or veg, spices slow cooked to perfection with long grained basmati rice, mint and cilantro. Topped with seasoned onions and served with side of yogurt raita
- Naan Bowl$11.25
- Frankie$10.25
Wrap w/egg omelet layering served with choice of paneer / grilled chicken / spicy chicken, cilantro, onions, cucumber slaw & chipotle sauce.
- Naan Taco$7.99
Tasteful fusion of the Tandoori Naan that you love and taco flavors that we can't let go! Naan, choice of protein served with in-house coleslaw, tomato corn salsa, black beans, onions, jalapeno, signature and chipotle sauce.
- Spinach (Saag) Twist$10.25
Bowl made with rice, choice of protein, tomato corn salsa, cilantro & warm spinach curry.
- Masala Fish & Chips$9.75
Pan sautéed Indian spiced Fish, served with Masala Fries, onions w/kick of lime, coleslaw, dressed up with our signature sauce.
- Farmhouse$9.25
Vegan Chickpea Salad bowl w/mix greens, lettuce, crunchy red onions, cilantro, tomato corn salsa, avocado cilantro & vegan chipotle sauce
Build your own (BYO)
Just CurrY Entrees
Bread / Naan
Sides
Chaat
Signature Dogs
Wings
- Bone-In Chicken Wings$9.99
- Boneless Chicken Wings$7.99
Crispy breaded boneless chicken wings sautéed in sauce of your choice, served with the side pickle and our signature sauce
- Cauliflower Wings$10.45
Crispy Cauliflower sautéed in sauce of your choice, served with the side pickle and our signature sauce
Quesadilla
Sodas
Water & Milk
Sweet'en It!
Door Dash / Uber Eats / Grub Hub
