Rollz Rice Indian Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

724 Polaris Pkwy

Lewis Center, OH 43035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BYO Basmati Bowl
BYO Wrap
Tikka Masala Bowl

House Favorites

Pan sautéed Indian spiced Fish, served with Masala Fries, onions w/kick of lime, dressed up with our signature sauce.
Tikka Masala Bowl

Tikka Masala Bowl

$10.75

Bowl made w/basmati rice, choice of protein, tomato corn salsa and warm tikka masala curry.

Signature Briyani

Signature Briyani

$11.75

Highly seasoned meat or veg, spices slow cooked to perfection with long grained basmati rice, mint and cilantro. Topped with seasoned onions and served with side of yogurt raita

The Goat

The Goat

$13.95

Cilantro rice bowl w/goat cooked in Indian seasoning , cucumber slaw, crunchy red onions, yogurt raita & harissa sauce.

Frankie

Frankie

$11.25

Wrap w/egg omelet layering served with choice of paneer / grilled chicken / spicy chicken, cilantro, onions, cucumber slaw & chipotle sauce.

Farmhouse

Farmhouse

$10.75

Vegan Chickpea Salad bowl w/mix greens, lettuce, crunchy red onions, cilantro, tomato corn salsa, avocado cilantro & vegan chipotle sauce

Spinach Twist

Spinach Twist

$11.75

Bowl made with rice, choice of protein, tomato corn salsa, cilantro & warm spinach curry.

Dal Makhani Bowl

Dal Makhani Bowl

$9.99

Popular Indian dish made of lentils, kidney beans, spices served with choice of rice, fajitas & cilantro.

Masala Fish & Chips

Masala Fish & Chips

$11.95

Pan sautéed Indian spiced Fish, served with Masala Fries, onions w/kick of lime, dressed up with our signature sauce.

Build your own (BYO)

BYO Wrap

$7.45

BYO Basmati Bowl

$9.95

BYO Salad Bowl

$9.95

Sides

Samosa

Samosa

$2.00
Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$6.00

Bite-sized samosa pieces served with chickpea masala, chutney, yogurt, tomato corn salsa and onions.

Kachori

Kachori

$2.00

Kachori Chaat

$6.00

Bite-sized kachori pieces served with chickpea masala, chutney, yogurt, tomato corn salsa and onions.

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$3.00

Crispy fries w/a kick of Indian spices!

Base Wrap

$2.00

Base Wrap w/egg

$2.50

Chips

$1.00

Side Of Rice

$2.00

Soups

Chicken Lentil Soup

Chicken Lentil Soup

$3.75
Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$3.75

Dal Makhani Soup

$5.00

Kid's Wrap

Kid's Cheese Wrap

$6.45

Kid's Chick Pea Wrap

$7.45

Kid's Potato Wrap

$7.45
Kid's Paneer Wrap

Kid's Paneer Wrap

$8.45

Kid's Chicken Wrap

$8.45

Kid's Fish Wrap

$8.45

Kid's Spicy Chicken Wrap

$8.45

Kids Goat Wrap

$13.95

Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.99

Crispy breaded boneless chicken wings sautéed in sauce of your choice, served with the side pickle and our signature sauce

Cauliflower Wings

$10.45

Crispy Cauliflower sautéed in sauce of your choice, served with the side pickle and our signature sauce

Sweet'en It!

Gulkand(Rose Petal) Kulfi

Gulkand(Rose Petal) Kulfi

$3.75

Kulfi with added rose petal flavoring

Pistachios Kulfi

Pistachios Kulfi

$3.75

Kulfi with added pistachio flavoring

Almond Kulfi

Almond Kulfi

$3.75

Kulfi with added almond flavoring

Kulfi Falooda

Kulfi Falooda

$5.00

Choice of Pistachio, Almond or Rose Petal (Gulkand) served with rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds & milk

Sauces to Go (12 oz bottle)

Tikka Masala

$4.99

Harissa

$4.99

Vegan Harissa

$5.99

Chipotle

$4.99

Vegan Chipotle

$5.99

Achaari

$4.99

Creamy Sriracha

$4.99

Sodas

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.25

Bottled Sprite

$2.25

Bottled Coke

$2.25

Bottled Ginger Ale

$2.25Out of stock

Thumbs Up

$2.25Out of stock

Limca

$2.25Out of stock

Squeezed Lemonada

In-house Drinks

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Yogurt, Mango Pulp , Cardamom & Saffron

Rose Lassi

$3.99Out of stock

Yogurt, Rose Syrup , Cardamom.

Peach Hibiscus Tea

$2.65

Iced Tea

Unsweet

$2.65

Sweetened

$2.65

Green Tea

$2.65

Water & Milk

Dasani

$1.75

Smart Water

$2.75

Milk - Chocolate

$2.85Out of stock

Beer

Miller Lite

$3.25

Corona Premier

$3.75

Kingfisher

$3.75

Catering (Online)

Food Bars

$120.00

Individually Served Bowl Packs

$95.00

Samosas (10)

$17.50

Kachori (10)

$17.50

Bottle pack (10)

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fast Casual Indian Restaurant where all items are made in-house from scratch

724 Polaris Pkwy, Lewis Center, OH 43035

Rollz Rice Indian Kitchen image
Rollz Rice Indian Kitchen image
Rollz Rice Indian Kitchen image

