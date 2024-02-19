- Home
- /
- New Buffalo
- /
- Roma Pizzas - New Buffalo
Roma Pizzas - New Buffalo
No reviews yet
17600 Red Arrow Highway
New Buffalo, MI 49117
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Starters
- 1/2 Tomato Cheese Bread$7.00
Our garlic cheese bread topped with sliced tomato then toasted to golden brown
- 1/2 Garlic Bread$5.00
French bread brushed with garlic butter then roasted golden brown.
- 1/2 Cheese Bread$6.00
- Full Cheese Bread$11.00
- Bread Sticks$6.00
4 bread sticks brushed with garlic butter then toasted, served with a side of pizza sauce
- Full Garlic Bread$10.00
French bread brushed with garlic butter then roasted golden brown.
- Full Tomato Cheese Bread$13.00
Our garlic cheese bread topped with sliced tomato then toasted to golden brown
- Cheese Breadsticks$7.00
- Oven Baked Chicken Wings$10.00
Bone in wings coated in our signature spices.Then tossed in your choice of sauce.
Salads
Sides
Sandwich
- 1/2 Italian Beef$10.00
Beef rounds slow-roasted for hours with our spices then thinly sliced. Served on French bread with onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, and mozzarella cheese with a side of Aue Juice.
- 1/2 Italian Meatball$10.00
Our homemade meatballs are covered with our marinara sauce. Served on French bread with onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
- 1/2 Italian Sausage$9.00
Mild Italian sausage link covered with our marinara sauce. Served on French bread with onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
- 1/2 Italian Sausage and Beef Combo$12.00
Our Italian beef and Italian sausage are paired together. Served on French bread with meat sauce, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
- 1/2 Stromboli$9.00
Our homemade pizza sausage. Onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella cheese, and our pizza sauce are served on French bread.
- Double Hamburger$7.00
A 1/3 pound ground beef patty seasoned and cooked till well done served on a bun with Mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and slivered onions.
- Full Italian Beef$19.00
Beef rounds slow-roasted for hours with our spices then thinly sliced. Served on French bread with onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, and mozzarella cheese with a side of Aue Juice.
- Full Italian Meatball$19.00
Our homemade meatballs are covered with our marinara sauce. Served on French bread with onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
- Full Italian Sausage$17.00
Mild Italian sausage link covered with our marinara sauce. Served on French bread with onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
- Full Italian Sausage and Beef Combo$23.00
Our Italian beef and Italian sausage are paired together. Served on French bread with meat sauce, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
- Full Stromboil$17.00
Our homemade pizza sausage. Onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella cheese, and our pizza sauce are served on French bread.
- Giant Submarine$15.00
14" French bread roll with Italian Dressing, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and pepperoncini peppers.
- Poor Boy$9.00
7" French bread roll with Italian Dressing, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and pepperoncini peppers.
- Single Hamburger$5.00
A 1/3 pound ground beef patty seasoned and cooked till well done served on a bun with Mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and slivered onions.
PTO
Pasta
9 Inch Pizza
- 9" Original Crust$11.00
Our signature crust paired with our homemade pizza sauce and premium mozzarella cheese.
- 9" Deep Dish$14.60
Almost twice the amount of our signature crust paired with our homemade pizza sauce and premium mozzarella cheese baked in a deep pan.
- 9" Combo$12.10
An old time favorite. Sausage, mushroom, and green peppers along with our signature crust, mozzarella, and pizza sauce. This has been a Roma staple for 40 years. *(No substitutions on ingredients due to special pricing.)
- 9" Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.20
Our signature crust topped with chicken breast, ranch, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
- 9" Taco Pizza$13.20
Thin Crust, light sauce with taco meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served with taco sauce.
- 9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.50
Our signature crust topped with sweet BBQ sauce and chicken pieces
- 9" Meat Lovers$14.00
Our signature crust with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and fresh sliced ham.
12 Inch Pizza
- 12" Original Crust$12.10
Our signature crust paired with our homemade pizza sauce and premium mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Deep Dish$15.40
Almost twice the amount of our signature crust paired with our homemade pizza sauce and premium mozzarella cheese baked in a deep pan.
- 12" Gluten Free$15.10
- 12" Combo$15.40
An old time favorite. Sausage, mushroom, and green peppers along with our signature crust, mozzarella, and pizza sauce. This has been a Roma staple for 40 years. *(No substitutions on ingredients due to special pricing.)
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.25
Our signature crust topped with chicken breast, ranch, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Taco Pizza$16.25
Thin Crust, light sauce with taco meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served with taco sauce.
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.80
Our signature crust topped with sweet BBQ sauce and chicken pieces
- 12" Meat Lovers$16.00
Our signature crust with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and fresh sliced ham.
14 Inch Pizza
- 14" Original Crust$13.20
Our signature crust paired with our homemade pizza sauce and premium mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Deep Dish$17.35
Almost twice the amount of our signature crust paired with our homemade pizza sauce and premium mozzarella cheese baked in a deep pan.
- 14" Combo$17.05
An old time favorite. Sausage, mushroom, and green peppers along with our signature crust, mozzarella, and pizza sauce. This has been a Roma staple for 40 years. *(No substitutions on ingredients due to special pricing.)
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.35
Our signature crust topped with chicken breast, ranch, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Taco Pizza$17.35
Thin Crust, light sauce with taco meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served with taco sauce.
- 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.90
Our signature crust topped with sweet BBQ sauce and chicken pieces
- 14" Meat Lovers$18.00
Our signature crust with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and fresh sliced ham.
16 Inch Pizza
- 16" Original Crust$14.30
Our signature crust paired with our homemade pizza sauce and premium mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Deep Dish$18.45
Almost twice the amount of our signature crust paired with our homemade pizza sauce and premium mozzarella cheese baked in a deep pan.
- 16" Combo$19.00
An old time favorite. Sausage, mushroom, and green peppers along with our signature crust, mozzarella, and pizza sauce. This has been a Roma staple for 40 years. *(No substitutions on ingredients due to special pricing.)
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.45
Our signature crust topped with chicken breast, ranch, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Taco Pizza$18.45
Thin Crust, light sauce with taco meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served with taco sauce.
- 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
Our signature crust topped with sweet BBQ sauce and chicken pieces
- 16" Meat Lovers$20.00
Our signature crust with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and fresh sliced ham.
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Family owned and operated Est.1967
17600 Red Arrow Highway, New Buffalo, MI 49117