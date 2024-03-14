Roma Pizza and Pasta - Bordeaux/ Germantown 3101 Clarksville Pike
3101 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37218
Full Menu
Wings
Salads
- Roma House Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black and green olives and cheese
- Antipasto$11.99
House salad with ham, salami, pepperoni and cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
House salad with grilled chicken or baked chicken
- Chef Salad$11.99
House salad with turkey and ham
- Chicken Tender Salad$11.99
House salad with three (3) chicken tenders
- Greek Salad$9.99
House salad, feta cheese, & Italian dressing
- Cajun Chicken Salad$11.99
House salad with spicy grilled chicken
- Raspberry Pecan Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh green lettuce mix with grilled chicken, chopped pecans, mandarin oranges, crumbled feta cheese and raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Beef and Bleu Salad$11.99
Fresh green lettuce mix with marinated beef, feta cheese, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and tuscan balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Fresh green lettuce mix with Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and Caesar dressing
- Mediterranean Chicken Salad$11.99
House salad with grilled chicken marinated with a combination of Greek, Italian, and middle eastern spices and topped with Parmesan cheese
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.99
- Mozzarella Sticks (12)$15.99
- 10" Cheese Bread Sticks$10.99
10" pie brushed with a mix of olive oil, oregano and garlic, and topped with a generous portion of mozzarella and Cheddar cheese. Served with marinara sauce
- Bread Sticks$7.99
8 Roma Signature bread
- Garlic Bread$7.99
8" loaf of bread, sliced in half and topped with garlic butter, oregano and Parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
5 piece with honey mustard
- Fries$5.99
8 oz of fries, served with ketchup
- Onion Rings$8.99
- 6 Stuffed Grape Leaves$9.99
- 7 Side of Meatballs$10.99
7 meatballs served with marinara, topped with mozzarella
- 5 Large Garlic Knots$8.99
Served with marinara
Submarine Sandwiches
- Pizza Sub$11.99
Salami, pepperoni, onions, pizza sauce and cheese
- Meatball Sub$11.99
Meatballs, meat sauce and cheese
- Vegetarian Sub$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black and green olives
- Roma Italiano Sub$11.99
Pepperoni, salami, ham, cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Philly Cheese Steak Sub$11.99
Steak, onions, green peppers and cheese
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$11.99
Chicken Parmesan, marinara and cheese
- Buffalo Chicken with Ranch Sub$11.99
Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing
- Grilled Chicken Sub$11.99
Green peppers and onions
- Italian Sausage Sub$11.99
Onions, green peppers, cheese
- Cajun Chicken Sub$11.99
Cajun chicken, onions, green peppers cheese
- BBQ Chicken Sub$11.99
Bbq chicken with Cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Beef Sub$11.99
Beef with Cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$11.99
Eggplant Parmesan patties, marinara sauce and cheese
- Gyro Pita$12.99
Gryo meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, ranch dressing on pita bread and served with french fries
- Hamburger and Fries$11.99
- Cheeseburger$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, American yellow cheese, served with french fries
Pasta - Lunch
- Chicken Alfredo (Lunch)$13.99
- Chicken Parmesan (Lunch)$13.99
- Lasagna (Lunch)$13.99
- Eggplant Parmesan (Lunch)$13.99
- Meat Tortellini (Lunch)$13.99
- Cheese Manicotti (Lunch)$13.99
- Meat Ravioli (Lunch)$13.99
- Veggie Primavera (Lunch)$13.99
- Chicken Primavera (Lunch)$13.99
- Baked Ziti (Lunch)$13.99
- Spaghetti with Meatballs (Lunch)$13.99
- Shrimp Alfredo (Lunch)$13.99
- Gyro Alfredo (Lunch)$13.99
- Cheese Tortellini (Lunch)$13.99
- Cheese Ravioli (Lunch)$13.99
- Mushroom Ravioli (Lunch)$13.99
- Spinach Ravioli (Lunch)$13.99
- Lobster Ravioli (Lunch)$13.99
- Shrimp & Crab Ravioli (Lunch)$13.99
- Squash Ravioli (Lunch)$13.99
- Boiled Shrimp (Lunch)$13.99
Pasta - Dinner
- Chicken Alfredo (Dinner)$15.99
- Chicken Parmesan (Dinner)$15.99
- Lasagna (Dinner)$15.99
- Eggplant Parmesan (Dinner)$15.99
- Meat Tortellini (Dinner)$15.99
- Meat Ravioli (Dinner)$15.99
- Cheese Manicotti (Dinner)$15.99
- Veggie Primavera (Dinner)$15.99
- Chicken Primavera (Dinner)$15.99
- Baked Ziti (Dinner)$15.99
- Spaghetti with Meatballs (Dinner)$15.99
- Cheese Tortellini (Dinner)$15.99
- Shrimp Alfredo (Dinner)$15.99
- Gyro Alfredo (Dinner)$15.99
- Cheese Ravioli (Dinner)$15.99
- Mushroom Ravioli (Dinner)$15.99
- Spinach Ravioli (Dinner)$15.99
- Lobster Ravioli (Dinner)$15.99
- Shrimp & Crab Ravioli (Dinner)$15.99
- Squash Ravioli (Dinner)$15.99
- Boiled Shrimp (Dinner)$15.99
- cajun chicken alf$15.99
- Carry Out Special Only$12.99
Prices may vary by location. Large roma pizza with 2 - topping
- Gourmet Special (Printed Menu)$36.99
2 large gourmet pizzas
- Pizza and Wings Special (Printed Menu)$28.99
Large 2 - topping pizza, 10 wings or cheese sticks
- Medium Roma Special$13.99
2-Topping Roma Pizza extra topping $1.99 each
- Large Roma Special$14.99
2-Topping Roma Pizza extra topping $1.99 each
- Family Special$34.99
Large gourmet pizza, large cheese pizza, and 2 liter of coke
- Three Sub Special$29.99
Any three subs
- Three Sub Special +Chips & Drinks$35.98
Any three subs with 3 chips and 3 drinks
- Pasta Dinner for Two$27.99
Comes with two bread sticks and two dinner salads
- Pasta Special (Printed Menu)$25.99
2 Dinner Pasta w/ Side Salad & 2 Breadsticks
- 3 Large Pizza Special$41.99
3 large 1 topping add 20 wings for $23.99
- 2 Pizza Specials$28.99
2 large 2 topping pizzas
- Medium Specialty Pizza Special (Printed Menu)$17.99
Any medium specialty pizza
- Large Specialty Pizza Special (Printed Menu)$18.99
Any large specialty pizza
- Medium Calzone Special (Printed Menu)$17.99
Any medium calzone
- Large Calzone Special (Printed Menu)$18.99
Any large calzone
- Pizza & More (Printed Menu)$39.99
Large 3 - topping pizza, with 20 wings & drink
Desserts
- Cheese Cake$8.99
New York style cheesecake on top of a graham cracker crust. Served plain
- Cannoli$7.99
Tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough dipped in chocolate, filled with a sweet, creamy filling containing sweetened ricotta cheese, vanilla, and powdered sugar
- Tiramisu$9.99
Two delicate layers of sponge cake saturated with espresso coffee and marsala. Then coined with a thick creamy layer of filling and mascarpone
- Chocolate Cake$9.99
- Cinnamon Sticks$9.99
10" flatbread topped with melted butter and cinnamon sugar and icing
- Baklava$8.99
Rich, sweet pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts sweetened with honey
- Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream$7.99
Chunky monkey, strawberry cheesecake, cherry garcia, chocolate chip brownie, wake & no bake, mike & cookies, chocolate fudge brownie, half baked
- Key Lime Pie$3.99
- Peanut Butter Pie$3.99
- Unicorn Cake$8.99
- Marshmallow Cake$8.99
- Peanut Butter Explosion Cake$8.99
- Mississippi Strawberry Cake$8.99
- Red Velvet Cake$8.99
- Coconut Cloud Cake$8.99
- Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake$8.99
Soft Drinks
Specialty Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas - 10"
- 10" Pepperoni Suicide Pizza$15.99
Massive, massive and massive amount of pepperoni
- 10" Seven Cheese Pizza$15.99
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, feta, Parmesan, Cheddar and Romano
- 10" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza$15.99
Mozzarella, spinach, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper
- 10" Veggie Sun Dried Tomato Garlic Pesto Pizza$15.99
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, zucchini, spinach, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, basil and oregano
- 10" Jamaican Pizza$15.99
Mozzarella, chicken, mandarin orange, pineapple, jalapeño
- 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, bbq sauce, chicken
- 10" Roma Italian Meat$15.99
Italian link sausage, salami, pepperoni, meatballs
- 10" White Pizza$15.99
Olive oil, provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, beef, oregano, basil, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 10" California Veggie Pizza$15.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, tomato, onions and green peppers
- 10" Spinach Pizza$15.99
Spinach, tomato, onions and fresh garlic
- 10" Greek Pizza$15.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano, feta, onions, black olives, tomatoes
- 10" Shrimp Pizza$15.99
Alfredo sauce, onions, mushrooms and jalapeños
- 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, buffalo sauce, grilled chicken
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$15.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon
- 10" Chicken Rancher Pizza$15.99
Diced grilled chicken, ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- 10" Steak Rancher Pizza$15.99
Philly steak, ranch sauce, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
- 10" Margherita Pizza$15.99
Extra thin crust: fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese
- 10" Spinach Artichoke Pizza$15.99
Alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, mushroom, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers, with mozzarella cheese
- 10" Taco Pizza$15.99
- 10" White Margarita Pizza$15.99
- 10" Gyro Pizza$15.99
- 10" Spinach Alfredo Pizza$15.99
Specialty Pizzas - 12"
- 12" Pepperoni Suicide Pizza$17.99
Massive, massive and massive amount of pepperoni
- 12" Seven Cheese Pizza$17.99
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, feta, Parmesan, Cheddar and Romano
- 12" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza$17.99
Mozzarella, spinach, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper
- 12" Veggie Sun Dried Tomato Garlic Pesto Pizza$17.99
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, zucchini, spinach, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, basil and oregano
- 12" Jamaican Pizza$17.99
Mozzarella, chicken, mandarin orange, pineapple, jalapeño
- 12" Bbq Chicken Pizza$17.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, bbq sauce, chicken
- 12" Roma Italian Meat$17.99
Italian link sausage, salami, pepperoni, meatballs
- 12" White Pizza$17.99
Olive oil, provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, beef, oregano, basil, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 12" California Veggie Pizza$17.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, tomato, onions and green peppers
- 12" Spinach Pizza$17.99
Spinach, tomato, onions and fresh garlic
- 12" Greek Pizza$17.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano, feta, onions, black olives, tomatoes
- 12" Shrimp Pizza$17.99
Alfredo sauce, onions, mushrooms and jalapeños
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, buffalo sauce, grilled chicken
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$17.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon
- 12" Chicken Rancher Pizza$17.99
Diced grilled chicken, ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- 12" Steak Rancher Pizza$17.99
Philly steak, ranch sauce, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Margherita Pizza$17.99
Extra thin crust: fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese
- 12" Spinach Artichoke Pizza$17.99
Alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, mushroom, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers, with mozzarella cheese
- 12" Taco Pizza$17.99
- 12" White Margarita Pizza$17.99
- 12" Gyro Pizza$17.99
- 12" Spinach Alfredo Pizza$17.99
Specialty Pizzas - 14"
- 14" Pepperoni Suicide Pizza$19.99
Massive, massive and massive amount of pepperoni
- 14" Seven Cheese Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, feta, Parmesan, Cheddar and Romano
- 14" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella, spinach, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper
- 14" Veggie Sun Dried Tomato Garlic Pesto Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, zucchini, spinach, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, basil and oregano
- 14" Jamaican Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella, chicken, mandarin orange, pineapple, jalapeño
- 14" Bbq Chicken Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, bbq sauce, chicken
- 14" Roma Italian Meat$19.99
Italian link sausage, salami, pepperoni, meatballs
- 14" White Pizza$19.99
Olive oil, provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, beef, oregano, basil, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 14" California Veggie Pizza$19.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, tomato, onions and green peppers
- 14" Spinach Pizza$19.99
Spinach, tomato, onions and fresh garlic
- 14" Greek Pizza$19.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano, feta, onions, black olives, tomatoes
- 14" Shrimp Pizza$19.99
Alfredo sauce, onions, mushrooms and jalapeños
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, buffalo sauce, grilled chicken
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon
- 14" Chicken Rancher Pizza$19.99
Diced grilled chicken, ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- 14" Steak Rancher Pizza$19.99
Philly steak, ranch sauce, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
- 14" Margherita Pizza$19.99
Extra thin crust: fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese
- 14" Spinach Artichoke Pizza$19.99
Alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, mushroom, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers, with mozzarella cheese
- 14" Taco Pizza$19.99
- 14" White Margarita Pizza$19.99
- 14" Gyro Pizza$19.99
- 14" Spinach Alfredo Pizza$19.99
Specialty Pizzas - 16"
- 16" Shrimp Pizza$23.99
Alfredo sauce, onions, mushrooms and jalapeños
- 16" Pepperoni Suicide Pizza$23.99
Massive, massive and massive amount of pepperoni
- 16" 7 Seven$23.99
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, feta, Parmesan, Cheddar and Romano
- 16" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza$23.99
Mozzarella, spinach, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper
- 16" Veggie Sundried Tomato Garlic Pesto Pizza$23.99
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, zucchini, spinach, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, basil and oregano
- 16" Jamaican Pizza$23.99
Mozzarella, chicken, mandarin orange, pineapple, jalapeño
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, buffalo sauce, grilled chicken
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$23.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon
- 16" Roma Italian Meat Pizza$23.99
Italian link sausage, salami, pepperoni, meatballs
- 16" White Pizza$23.99
Olive oil, provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, beef, oregano, basil, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, bbq sauce, chicken
- 16" California Veggie Pizza$23.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, tomato, onions and green peppers
- 16" Spinach Pizza$23.99
Spinach, tomato, onions and fresh garlic
- 16" Greek Pizza$23.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano, feta, onions, black olives, tomatoes
- 16" Chicken Rancher Pizza$23.99
Diced grilled chicken, ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- 16" Steak Rancher Pizza$23.99
Philly steak, ranch sauce, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Margherita Pizza$23.99
Extra thin crust: fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese
- 16" Spinach Artichoke Pizza$23.99
Alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, mushroom, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers, with mozzarella cheese
- 16" Taco Pizza$23.99
- 16" White Margarita Pizza$23.99
- 16" Gyro Pizza$23.99
- 16" Spinach Alfredo Pizza$23.99
Specialty Pizzas - 18"
- 18" Pepperoni Suicide Pizza$29.99
Massive, massive and massive amount of pepperoni
- 18" Seven Cheese Pizza$29.99
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, feta, Parmesan, Cheddar and Romano
- 18" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza$29.99
Mozzarella, spinach, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper
- 18" Veggie Sun Dried Tomato Garlic Pesto Pizza$29.99
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, zucchini, spinach, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, basil and oregano
- 18" Jamaican Pizza$29.99
Mozzarella, chicken, mandarin orange, pineapple, jalapeño
- 18" BBQ Chicken Pizza$29.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, bbq sauce, chicken
- 18" Roma Italian Meat$29.99
Italian link sausage, salami, pepperoni, meatballs
- 18" White Pizza$29.99
Olive oil, provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, beef, oregano, basil, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 18" California Veggie Pizza$29.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, tomato, onions and green peppers
- 18" Spinach Pizza$29.99
Spinach, tomato, onions and fresh garlic
- 18" Greek Pizza$29.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano, feta, onions, black olives, tomatoes
- 18" Shrimp Pizza$29.99
Alfredo sauce, onions, mushrooms and jalapeños
- 18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$29.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, buffalo sauce, grilled chicken
- 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$29.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon
- 18" Chicken Rancher Pizza$29.99
Diced grilled chicken, ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 18" Steak Rancher Pizza$29.99
Philly steak, ranch sauce, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
- 18" Margherita Pizza$29.99
Extra thin crust: fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese
- 18" Spinach Artichoke Pizza$29.99
Alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, mushroom, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers, with mozzarella cheese
- 18" Taco Pizza$29.99
- 18" White Margarita Pizza$29.99
- 18" Gyro Pizza$29.99
- 18" Spinach Alfredo Pizza$29.99
Gourmet Pizzas
Gourmet Pizzas - 10"
- 10'' Roma Italian Feast$14.99
Salami, Italian sausage, ham, onions and green peppers
- 10'' Kings Feast$14.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
- 10'' Roma Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
Ground beef, bacon, Cheddar cheese and provolone cheese
- 10'' Philly Feast Pizza$14.99
Philly steak, green peppers, onions
- 10'' Meatball Feast$14.99
Marinara sauce topped with bacon, provolone cheese, chopped meatballs, extra oregano and Parmesan cheese
- 10'' Roma's Hawaiian$14.99
Ham, pineapple and mushroom
- 10'' Roma Chicken$14.99
Chicken, onions, green peppers and tomato
- 10'' Mexican Feast$14.99
Ground beef, onion, jalapeño, tomatoes, provolone and Cheddar cheese
- 10'' Vegetarian Feast$14.99
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, green or black olives and mushrooms
- 10'' Favorite Pizza$14.99
Canadian bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
- 10'' Supreme$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
Gourmet Pizzas - 12"
- 12" Roma Italian Feast$16.99
Salami, Italian sausage, ham, onions and green peppers
- 12" Kings Feast$16.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
- 12" Roma Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
Ground beef, bacon, Cheddar cheese and provolone cheese
- 12" Philly Feast Pizza$16.99
Philly steak, green peppers, onions
- 12" Meatball Feast$16.99
Marinara sauce topped with bacon, provolone cheese, chopped meatballs, extra oregano and Parmesan cheese
- 12" Roma's Hawaiian$16.99
Ham, pineapple and mushroom
- 12" Roma Chicken$16.99
Chicken, onions, green peppers and tomato
- 12" Mexican Feast$16.99
Ground beef, onion, jalapeño, tomatoes, provolone and Cheddar cheese
- 12" Vegetarian Feast$16.99
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, green or black olives and mushrooms
- 12" Favorite Pizza$16.99
Canadian bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
- 12" Supreme$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
Gourmet Pizzas - 14"
- 14" Roma Italian Feast$18.99
Salami, Italian sausage, ham, onions and green peppers
- 14" Kings Feast$18.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
- 14" Roma Bacon Cheeseburger$18.99
Ground beef, bacon, Cheddar cheese and provolone cheese
- 14" Philly Feast Pizza$18.99
Philly steak, green peppers, onions
- 14" Meatball Feast$18.99
Marinara sauce topped with bacon, provolone cheese, chopped meatballs, extra oregano and Parmesan cheese
- 14" Roma's Hawaiian$18.99
Ham, pineapple and mushroom
- 14" Roma Chicken$18.99
Chicken, onions, green peppers and tomato
- 14" Mexican Feast$18.99
Ground beef, onion, jalapeño, tomatoes, provolone and Cheddar cheese
- 14" Vegetarian Feast$18.99
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, green or black olives and mushrooms
- 14" Favorite Pizza$18.99
Canadian bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
- 14" Supreme$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers