Roma Pizza - Torrington 24 High Street
24 High Street
Torrington, CT 06790
Appetizers
Appetizer
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Cajun Fries
Buffalo Wings
Garlic Knots
Served with marinara sauce.
Buffalo Garlic Knots
Our homemade garlic knots tossed buffalo style in blue cheese and hot sauce.
Bruschetta
Diced tomatoes, seasonal with garlic, olive oil, oregano, basil & mozzarella.
Chicken Tenders
3 pieces come with fries.
Broccoli Cheese Bites
Focaccia Cheese Breadsticks
Served with Marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara sauce.
Margherita Focaccia
Fresh tomatoes, fresh oregano, fresh basil, and mozzarella.
Jalapeno Poppers
Served with Marinara sauce.
Two Sausage
Two Meatballs
Onion Rings
French Fries
Salads
Tossed Salad
Greek Salad
Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami & provolone topped on a garden salad.
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey & provolone topped on a garden salad.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
Lettuce, red roasted peppers, croutons & parmesan cheese.
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Quesadilla
Quesadillas
Veggie Quesadilla with Fries
Mushrooms, onions, peppers & tomatoes. Served with French Fries.
Chicken Quesadilla with Fries Onions & Peppers
Onions and peppers. Served with French Fries.
Steak Quesadilla with Fries Onions & Peppers
Onions and peppers. Served with French Fries.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Tomatoes, onions and pineapple. Served with French Fries.
Cheese Quesadilla with Fries
Pizza
Large Pizzas
LG Cheese Pizza
Classic cheese or create your own pizza.
LG Roma Special
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, peppers, onions, bacon, olives & anchovies.
LG 1. Roma Italiano
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, fresh oregano & parmesan cheese.
LG 2. Fantasy
Ricotta, broccoli, mozzarella and a touch of romano.
LG 3. Contadina
Broccoli fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella & tomato sauce.
LG 4. Ortolana
Eggplant, fresh tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella & tomato sauce.
LG 5. Arrabbiata
Sausage, hot peppers ,onions, mozzarella & tomato sauce.
LG 6. Rustica
With or without sauce. Roasted peppers, spinach, fresh tomato & mozzarella.
LG 7. BBQ Sauce
Diced chicken with bbq sauce, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese.
LG 8. Hawaiian Suprise
Sweet & sour pizza with mozzarella, chopped ham & pineapple.
LG 9. Siciliana
Old fashioned thik crust, plain sauce, seasoned with garlic, basil, fresh oregano, and olive oil (with or without cheese.
LG 10. Priazzo
Italian style stuffed pizza with your choice of 3 traditional toppings.
LG 11. Mona Lisa
A plain tomato sauce pizza with broccoli, eggplant, olives, roasted peppers, garlic, topped with a touch of parmesan cheese.
LG 12. Meat Feast
A delicious mix of all meats.
LG 13. Quattro Stagioni
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms olives, ham & tomato sauce.
LG 14. Veggie
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, olives, spinach & garlic.
LG 15. White Clam
Chopped clams, olive oil, fresh oregano, garlic, fresh basil, & mozzarella (no sauce).
LG 16. Clams Casino
Mozzarella, clams, garlic, bacon, olive oil, fresh basil, fresh oregano & green peppers.
LG 17. California Dreamin
Mozzarella, roasted peppers, eggplant, artichoke hearts, olives, mushrooms & tomato sauce.
LG 18. Chicken Florentina
Chicken breast, spinach, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella. (no sauce).
LG 19. Pesto
Pesto sauce, grated cheese, olive oil, mozzarella & choice of 2 traditional toppings.
LG 20. Five Cheese
Mozzarella, feta, romano, ricotta & provolone cheese.
LG 21. Sweet Heat
White, honey & bbq chicken.
LG 22. Porchetta
Mozzarella, ham, bacon, salami & tomato sauce.
LG 23. Buffalo Style
Hot sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken, & blue cheese dressing.
LG 24. Naturale
No sauce. Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, spinach, garlic & mozzarella.
LG 25. Chicken Alfredo
Chicken breast, alfredo sauce & mozzarella.
LG 26. Mappamando
Ricotta, bacon, broccoli, lite tomato sauce & mozzarella.
LG 27. Pizza Vendura
Ranch dressing, garlic, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers & bacon.
LG 28. Shrimp Scampi
Garlic special sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, fresh oregano & fresh basil.
LG 29. Seafood
Shrimp, garlic, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella & fresh basil.
LG 30. Chicken, Broccoli, Lemon Pepper
LG 31. Chicken Bacon Ranch
White, chicken breast, ranch dressing, mozzarella, bacon & onions.
LG 32. Louies Favorite
White, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, olives, artichokes, garlic, & olive oil.
LG 33. House Favorite
Feta cheese, bacon, spinach, roasted peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella.
LG 34. Toms Special
Pesto sauce, fresh tomatoes, eggplant, ricotta & garlic.
LG 35. Belly Buster
All the meats and vegetables on a thick crust.
LG 36. Margherita
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh oregano, & fresh basil.
LG 37. Bruschetta
Diced tomatoes, feta cheese, garlic & fresh basil (white)
LG 38. Philly Pizza
Sauce, onions & peppers (white).
Pastas / Specialty Dinners
Pastas
Pasta with Garlic & Oil
Pasta with Meat Sauce
Pasta with Tomato Sauce
Pasta with Tomato Sauce & Meatball
Pasta with Tomato Sauce & Sausage
Shrimp Scampi
6 shrimp sauteed in a garlic white wine lemon sauce topped with fresh diced tomatoes.
Chicken Parmigiana
Eggplant Parmigiana
Pasta Combo
Manicotti, stuffed shells & ravioli.
Specialty Dinners
Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken breast, stuffed with onions, mushrooms, & peppers in a plum tomato sauce.
Ziti, Chicken & Broccoli
Sauteed in olive oil & garlic in a wine sauce.
Manicotti
Stuffed Shells
Eggplant Rollatini
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Penne ala Vodka
Baked Ziti
Ziti baked with tomato sauce and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella cheese.
Grinders
Chicken Breast Parmigiana Grinder
Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder
Sausage Parmigiana Grinder
Meatball Parmigiana Grinder
Hot Combo Grinder with Peppers
Philly Steak Grinder
Turkey Grinder
Tuna Grinder
Crispy Chicken Grinder
Chicken Philly Grinder with Onions & Peppers
Buffalo Chicken Grinder
Grilled Chicken Submarine Grinder
Italian Combo Grinder
Cheeseburger Grinder
Ham & Cheese Grinder
Veggie Grinder
Salami & Cheese Grinder
Flatbread Sandwiches with Fries
Flatbread Sandwiches
Italian Combo Flatbread
Oil Vinegar, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo. Served with French Fries.
Crispy Chicken Cutlet Flatbread
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served with French Fries.
Philly Steak Flatbread
Onions, peppers. Served with French Fries.
Chicken Philly Flatbread
Mushrooms, onions. Served with French Fries.
Ham & Cheese Flatbread
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served with French Fries.
Salami & Cheese Flatbread
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served with French Fries.
Grilled Chicken Flatbread
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served with French Fries.
Turkey Flatbread
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served with French Fries.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Lettuce, Mayo. Served with French Fries.
Tuna Flatbread
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served with French Fries.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Veggie Flatbread
Broccoli, olives, mushrooms, peppers, onions. Served with French Fries.
Wraps
Philly Steak Wrap with Fries Onions & Peppers
Served with French Fries.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap with Fries
Served with French Fries.
Chicken Philly Wrap with Fries Onions & Peppers
Served with French Fries.
Crispy Chicken Cutlet Wrap with Fries
Served with French Fries.
Grilled Chicken Wrap with Fries
Served with French Fries.
Turkey Wrap With Fries
Served with French Fries.
Buffalo Wrap with Fries
Served with French Fries.
Tuna Wrap with Fries
Served with French Fries.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come In and Enjoy REAL Brick Oven Pizza!!
24 High Street, Torrington, CT 06790
