Roma Sports Bar & Grill
382 Allen St
New Britain, CT 06053
Popular Items
FOOD
Appetizers
Calamari
golden brown with sliced banana peppers served with marinara sauce
Chicken Tenders & Fries
served with honey mustard sauce
Clam Strip Basket
breaded clam strips over french fries with tartar sauce
Colossal Shrimp Cocktail
4pc fresh shrimp served with our signature cocktail sauce
Country Sticks
fried bread sticks tossed with garlic butter & parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce
Fried Buffalo Shrimp
4pc large butterflied shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce
Garlic Bread
16’’ baguette baked with garlic butter
Garlic Bread with Cheese
16’’ baguette baked with garlic butter with cheese
Homemade Fried Mozzarella
fresh made battered mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
tangy mildly hot, lightly breaded, stuffed with cheddar cheese & deep fried, served with ranch dressing
Nacho Supreme
crisp tortilla chips topped with tomatoes, jalapeños, diced red onions, black olives & a monterrey jack & cheddar cheese blend with sour cream & salsa
Nachos
crisp tortilla chips with fresh salsa or cheese for dipping
Pretzel Sticks
with warm cheese dipping sauce
Quesadillas
tomatoes, jalapeños & diced onions topped with a monterrey jack & cheddar cheese blend with salsa & sour cream
Tacos
choice of fish, chicken, or steak with pico de gallo & chipotle mayo
Sides
French Fries
sprinkled with our famous seasoning
Onion Rings
battered onions fried to a golden brown
Sweet Potato Fries
fried sweet potatoes served with a chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Tater Tots
Side Bacon
Bleu Cheese
Ranch
Carrots
Pickles
Celery
Cheese Sauce
Chipotle Sauce
Mild Sauce
Salsa
Sour Cream
Fire Sauce
Wings
Salads
Side Salad
Steak and Goat Cheese Salad
steak, warm goat cheese, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes & cucumbers over a bed of romaine served with balsamic vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our famous buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy warm tortilla strips, served on a hearty bed of lettuce with blue cheese dressing
Mediterranean Chopped Salad
chopped grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, capers, feta cheese, roasted red peppers & olives topped on a bed of greens served with balsamic vinaigrette
Roma Cobb Salad
rows of diced tomatoes, chopped grilled chicken, fresh sliced avocados, red onions, crumbled blue cheese, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, crisp cucumbers, corn, smothered over a hidden bed of lettuce. Your choice of dressing
BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad
grilled chicken, avocado, corn, beans, tomato, crispy onion straws with BBQ drizzle & ranch dressing
Chef Salad
ham, fresh turkey, roast beef, provolone cheese & a hardboiled egg over a house salad
Antipasto Salad
genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese & fire roasted red peppers
Greek Salad
pepperoncini, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives topped with crumbled feta cheese over lettuce
Tuna Salad
a house salad topped with freshly made tuna
Iceberg, Bacon and Bleu Salad
iceberg lettuce wedge, sliced tomatoes, topped with warm bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onions & blue cheese dressing
House Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, & pepperoncini
Caesar Salad
hearts of romaine lettuce, grated parmesan & freshly baked croutons
Taco Salad
spicy ground beef chili, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheese, homemade salsa & sour cream on a crispy bed of lettuce served in a freshly made warm taco bowl
Apple Walnut Salad
fresh lettuce topped with sliced green apples, candied walnuts, ripe tomatoes & goat cheese drizzled with raspberry vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Gyro Pita
with tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. served over pita. Served with chips
Grilled Pastrami Reuben
Chicken Pesto
pesto mayo, provolone & tomatoes. Served with chips
Tuna Melt
with lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with chips
BLT
Grilled Ham & Cheese
with tomatoes. Served with chips
Grinders
BLT Grinder
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Genoa Salami Grinder
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Ham Grinder
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Italian Combo Grinder
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Pastrami Grinder
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Pepperoni Grinder
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Philly Steak Grinder
Sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella. No substitutions.
Roast Beef Grinder
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Roast Turkey Grinder
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Tuna Grinder
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Veal Cutlet Grinder
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Parm Grinders
Sausage Parm Grinder
Topped with Marinara Sauce, Roasted Peppers & Provolone Cheese
Meatball Grinder
Topped with Marinara Sauce, Roasted Peppers & Provolone Cheese
Veal Parm Grinder
Topped with Marinara Sauce, Roasted Peppers & Provolone Cheese
Chicken Parm Grinder
Topped with Marinara Sauce, Roasted Peppers & Provolone Cheese
Eggplant Grinder
Topped with Marinara Sauce, Roasted Peppers & Provolone Cheese
Burgers
Portabella Burger
burger topped with a portabella mushroom, roasted peppers, sautéed onions, gorgonzola cheese, lettuce & tomato
Hawaiian Burger
grilled pineapple, ham & teriyaki glaze with fried onion straws
Mushroom Swiss Burger
sautéed mushrooms & onions with swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato
Buffalo Burger
topped with mild wing sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato
Cowboy Burger
fried onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & BBQ sauce
Chipotle Burger
sliced banana peppers, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato & raw onion
King K Burger
bacon, fried egg, American cheese & tomato
BLT Burger
bacon, lettuce, tomato & American cheese
Classic Burger
basic burger topped with American cheese, lettuce & tomato
Jumbo Baked Potatoes
Original Baked Potato
Served with butter, sour cream & chives. No substitutions
Philly Steak Potato
Mushrooms, onions, peppers & cheese. Served with butter & sour cream. No substitutions
BBQ Pulled Pork Potato
BBQ pork, diced onions & cheese. Served with butter & sour cream. No substitutions
Shrimp Scampi Potato
Loaded with shrimp, diced onions & red peppers. Served with butter & sour cream. No substitutions
Buffalo Chicken Potato
Shredded chicken with buffalo sauce & gorgonzola cheese topped with bleu cheese. Served with butter & sour cream. No substitutions
Pizzas
SM Cheese Pizza
Cheese
SM Roma Special
hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions
SM Hani Special
Choice of Red or White. With spinach, tomato, garlic, bacon
SM Meat Lovers
hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, ham
SM Italian
White pizza. With tomatoes, basil, olive oil, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese
SM BBQ Chicken
Breaded chicken, red onion, BBQ sauce
SM Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken buffalo style with bleu cheese dressing
SM Chicken & Broccoli
Choice of Red or White. With chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic
SM Clam Casino
Choice of Red or White. With baby clams, bacon, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers
SM Hawaiian Delight
Ham, pineapple, bacon
SM Mediterranean
White pizza. With feta cheese, tomatoes, fresh garlic, kalamata olives
SM Vegetarian
Choice of Red or White. With onion, tomato, broccoli, black olives, fresh garlic
MED Cheese Pizza
Cheese
MED Roma Special
hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions
MED Hani Special
Choice of Red or White. With spinach, tomato, garlic, bacon
MED Clam Casino
Choice of Red or White. With baby clams, bacon, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers
MED Chicken & Broccoli
Choice of Red or White. With chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic
MED Vegetarian
Choice of Red or White. With onion, tomato, broccoli, black olives, fresh garlic
MED Hawaiian Delight
Ham, pineapple, bacon
MED BBQ Chicken
Breaded chicken, red onion, BBQ sauce
MED Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken buffalo style with bleu cheese dressing
MED Mediterranean
White pizza. With feta cheese, tomatoes, fresh garlic, kalamata olives
MED Italian
White pizza. With tomatoes, basil, olive oil, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese
MED Meat Lovers
hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, ham
LRG Cheese Pizza
Cheese
LRG Roma Special
hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions
LRG Hani Special
Choice of Red or White. With spinach, tomato, garlic, bacon
LRG Clam Casino
Choice of Red or White. With baby clams, bacon, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers
LRG Chicken & Broccoli
Choice of Red or White. With chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic
LRG Vegetarian
Choice of Red or White. With onion, tomato, broccoli, black olives, fresh garlic
LRG Hawaiian Delight
Ham, pineapple, bacon
LRG Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken buffalo style with bleu cheese dressing
LRG BBQ Chicken
Breaded chicken, red onion, BBQ sauce
LRG Mediterranean
White pizza. With feta cheese, tomatoes, fresh garlic, kalamata olives
LRG Italian
White pizza. With tomatoes, basil, olive oil, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese
LRG Meat Lovers
hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, ham
Dinner
Fettuccine Alfredo
Over a Creamy Sauce
Gnocchi
Potato dumplings sauteed with chicken,spinach & diced Tomatoes in roasted garlic cream sauce
NY Strip Steak
grilled served over garlic mashed potatoes & vegetables
Parmesan Dinner
Choice of Chicken,Veal or Eggplant Fried to a golden brown & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella over Linguini
Spaghetti
Choice of Meatballs,Italian Sausage or no meat topped with marinara sauce
Stuffed Shells
Jumbo Shells Stuffed with riccotta with marinara sauce
Fish & Chips
Battered white fish over a bed of Seasoned frieswith tartar sauce on the side
Wraps
Philly Steak Wrap
Thinly Sliced Philly steak sauteed with onions peppers & mushrooms with Shredded mozzarellla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken breast & romaine Lettuce Topped With creamy Caesar dressing toppedwith grated parmesan cheese
California Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken breast crisp bacon lettuce & Tomatoes topped with ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded Chicken breast tossed in mild saucewith bleu cheese dressing shredded letuce & tomatoes
Veggie Wrap
Sauteed seasonal veggies & provolone cheese
Tuna Salad Wrap
Fresh Tuna Shredded lettuce Tomatoes & american Cheese
Hot Dogs
NA Bev
N/A Bevs
Diet Pepsi
Gingerale
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Sierrra Mist
Tonic
Can Pepsi
Can Diet Pepsi
Can Orange
Can Rootbeer
Can Gingerale
Can Sprite
2LT Pepsi
2LT Diet pepsi
2LT Orange
2LT Sprite
2LT Gingerale
Snapple
Virgin Drinks
Coffee
Tea
Hot Chocolate
Water
HH M/W/T
HH Food Specials
Catering
Catering Menu
Traditional Wings
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Antipasto Salad
Baked Manicotti
Baked Meat Lasagna
Baked Ravioli
Baked Stuffed Shell
Baked Ziti Ricotta
BBQ Chicken with Rice
Bread
Broccoli
Caesar Salad
Calamari
Cheese Platter
Chef Salad
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken Cutlet Parm
Chicken Francaise
Chicken Legs
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Picatta
Chicken Rollatini
Eggplant Parm
Eggplant Rollitini
Fruit Platter
Garlic Bread
Greek Salad
Homemade Fried Mozzarella
Linguini W/Clam Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Meat Platter
Meatball Parm
Pasta W/ Marinara
Pasta W/ Meat Sauce
Pasta W/Alfredo
Pasta W/Butter Sauce
Pasta W/garlic Oil
Pasta W/Vodka Sauce
Prime Rib
Red Roasted Potato
Roast Beef W/Gravy
Sausage Parm
Sausage Peppers and Onions
Spinach
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Stuffed Mushrooms
Swedish Meatballs
Tossed Salad
Veal Cutlet Parm
Veal Marsala
vegetable Medley
Vegetable Platter
Set Up
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Laid-back pub & neighborhood hangout for draft beer & pub grub such as burgers, pizza & wings and dinners All the games all the time pool tables 20 TV private dining room outside patio.
