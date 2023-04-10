Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roma Sports Bar & Grill

382 Allen St

New Britain, CT 06053

Popular Items

BLT Burger
French Fries

FOOD

Appetizers

Calamari

$14.99

golden brown with sliced banana peppers served with marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.49

served with honey mustard sauce

Clam Strip Basket

$12.99

breaded clam strips over french fries with tartar sauce

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

4pc fresh shrimp served with our signature cocktail sauce

Country Sticks

$9.99

fried bread sticks tossed with garlic butter & parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce

Fried Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

4pc large butterflied shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce

Garlic Bread

$7.99

16’’ baguette baked with garlic butter

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$8.99

16’’ baguette baked with garlic butter with cheese

Homemade Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

fresh made battered mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

tangy mildly hot, lightly breaded, stuffed with cheddar cheese & deep fried, served with ranch dressing

Nacho Supreme

$11.99

crisp tortilla chips topped with tomatoes, jalapeños, diced red onions, black olives & a monterrey jack & cheddar cheese blend with sour cream & salsa

Nachos

$8.99

crisp tortilla chips with fresh salsa or cheese for dipping

Pretzel Sticks

$9.99

with warm cheese dipping sauce

Quesadillas

$10.99

tomatoes, jalapeños & diced onions topped with a monterrey jack & cheddar cheese blend with salsa & sour cream

Tacos

$9.99

choice of fish, chicken, or steak with pico de gallo & chipotle mayo

Sides

French Fries

$5.25

sprinkled with our famous seasoning

Onion Rings

$6.25

battered onions fried to a golden brown

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.25

fried sweet potatoes served with a chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Tater Tots

$5.99

Side Bacon

$4.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Carrots

$0.99

Pickles

$0.99

Celery

$0.99

Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Chipotle Sauce

$0.99

Mild Sauce

$0.99

Salsa

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Fire Sauce

$0.99

Soup

Chicken Noodle

$6.99

Chili n Cheese

$7.49

NE Clam Chowder

$7.99

Soup of the Day

$6.99

Wings

10 Pc Wings

$15.49

Traditional Bone-In Wings

20 Pc Wings

$24.99

Traditional Bone-In Wings

6 Pc Wings

$9.99

Traditional Bone-In Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99+

Breaded Boneless Wings

Salads

Side Salad

$5.99

Steak and Goat Cheese Salad

$15.99

steak, warm goat cheese, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes & cucumbers over a bed of romaine served with balsamic vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our famous buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy warm tortilla strips, served on a hearty bed of lettuce with blue cheese dressing

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

$12.99

chopped grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, capers, feta cheese, roasted red peppers & olives topped on a bed of greens served with balsamic vinaigrette

Roma Cobb Salad

$12.99

rows of diced tomatoes, chopped grilled chicken, fresh sliced avocados, red onions, crumbled blue cheese, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, crisp cucumbers, corn, smothered over a hidden bed of lettuce. Your choice of dressing

BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad

$12.99

grilled chicken, avocado, corn, beans, tomato, crispy onion straws with BBQ drizzle & ranch dressing

Chef Salad

$13.25

ham, fresh turkey, roast beef, provolone cheese & a hardboiled egg over a house salad

Antipasto Salad

$13.25

genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese & fire roasted red peppers

Greek Salad

$11.25

pepperoncini, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives topped with crumbled feta cheese over lettuce

Tuna Salad

$11.99

a house salad topped with freshly made tuna

Iceberg, Bacon and Bleu Salad

$11.49

iceberg lettuce wedge, sliced tomatoes, topped with warm bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onions & blue cheese dressing

House Salad

$9.49

lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, & pepperoncini

Caesar Salad

$9.99

hearts of romaine lettuce, grated parmesan & freshly baked croutons

Taco Salad

$13.49

spicy ground beef chili, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheese, homemade salsa & sour cream on a crispy bed of lettuce served in a freshly made warm taco bowl

Apple Walnut Salad

$11.99

fresh lettuce topped with sliced green apples, candied walnuts, ripe tomatoes & goat cheese drizzled with raspberry vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Gyro Pita

$10.99

with tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. served over pita. Served with chips

Grilled Pastrami Reuben

$10.99

Chicken Pesto

$10.99

pesto mayo, provolone & tomatoes. Served with chips

Tuna Melt

$10.99

with lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with chips

BLT

$9.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.99

with tomatoes. Served with chips

Grinders

BLT Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Genoa Salami Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Ham Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Italian Combo Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Pastrami Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Pepperoni Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Philly Steak Grinder

$9.99+

Sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella. No substitutions.

Roast Beef Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Roast Turkey Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Tuna Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Veal Cutlet Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Parm Grinders

Sausage Parm Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Marinara Sauce, Roasted Peppers & Provolone Cheese

Meatball Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Marinara Sauce, Roasted Peppers & Provolone Cheese

Veal Parm Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Marinara Sauce, Roasted Peppers & Provolone Cheese

Chicken Parm Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Marinara Sauce, Roasted Peppers & Provolone Cheese

Eggplant Grinder

$9.99+

Topped with Marinara Sauce, Roasted Peppers & Provolone Cheese

Burgers

Portabella Burger

$13.99

burger topped with a portabella mushroom, roasted peppers, sautéed onions, gorgonzola cheese, lettuce & tomato

Hawaiian Burger

$13.99

grilled pineapple, ham & teriyaki glaze with fried onion straws

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

sautéed mushrooms & onions with swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato

Buffalo Burger

$12.99

topped with mild wing sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato

Cowboy Burger

$12.99

fried onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & BBQ sauce

Chipotle Burger

$12.99

sliced banana peppers, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato & raw onion

King K Burger

$12.99

bacon, fried egg, American cheese & tomato

BLT Burger

$11.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato & American cheese

Classic Burger

$11.99

basic burger topped with American cheese, lettuce & tomato

Jumbo Baked Potatoes

Original Baked Potato

$6.25

Served with butter, sour cream & chives. No substitutions

Philly Steak Potato

$9.95

Mushrooms, onions, peppers & cheese. Served with butter & sour cream. No substitutions

BBQ Pulled Pork Potato

$9.95

BBQ pork, diced onions & cheese. Served with butter & sour cream. No substitutions

Shrimp Scampi Potato

$9.95

Loaded with shrimp, diced onions & red peppers. Served with butter & sour cream. No substitutions

Buffalo Chicken Potato

$9.95

Shredded chicken with buffalo sauce & gorgonzola cheese topped with bleu cheese. Served with butter & sour cream. No substitutions

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Carrot cake

$4.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Red Velvet Cake

$4.50

Slices

Cheese Slice

$2.50

Pepperoni Slice

$3.00

Pizzas

SM Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Cheese

SM Roma Special

$16.99

hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions

SM Hani Special

$16.99

Choice of Red or White. With spinach, tomato, garlic, bacon

SM Meat Lovers

$16.99

hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, ham

SM Italian

$16.99

White pizza. With tomatoes, basil, olive oil, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese

SM BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Breaded chicken, red onion, BBQ sauce

SM Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Breaded chicken buffalo style with bleu cheese dressing

SM Chicken & Broccoli

$16.99

Choice of Red or White. With chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic

SM Clam Casino

$16.99

Choice of Red or White. With baby clams, bacon, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers

SM Hawaiian Delight

$16.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon

SM Mediterranean

$16.99

White pizza. With feta cheese, tomatoes, fresh garlic, kalamata olives

SM Vegetarian

$16.99

Choice of Red or White. With onion, tomato, broccoli, black olives, fresh garlic

MED Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Cheese

MED Roma Special

$20.99

hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions

MED Hani Special

$20.99

Choice of Red or White. With spinach, tomato, garlic, bacon

MED Clam Casino

$20.99

Choice of Red or White. With baby clams, bacon, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers

MED Chicken & Broccoli

$20.99

Choice of Red or White. With chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic

MED Vegetarian

$20.99

Choice of Red or White. With onion, tomato, broccoli, black olives, fresh garlic

MED Hawaiian Delight

$20.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon

MED BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Breaded chicken, red onion, BBQ sauce

MED Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Breaded chicken buffalo style with bleu cheese dressing

MED Mediterranean

$20.99

White pizza. With feta cheese, tomatoes, fresh garlic, kalamata olives

MED Italian

$20.99

White pizza. With tomatoes, basil, olive oil, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese

MED Meat Lovers

$20.99

hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, ham

LRG Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Cheese

LRG Roma Special

$24.99

hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions

LRG Hani Special

$24.99

Choice of Red or White. With spinach, tomato, garlic, bacon

LRG Clam Casino

$24.99

Choice of Red or White. With baby clams, bacon, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers

LRG Chicken & Broccoli

$24.99

Choice of Red or White. With chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic

LRG Vegetarian

$24.99

Choice of Red or White. With onion, tomato, broccoli, black olives, fresh garlic

LRG Hawaiian Delight

$24.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon

LRG Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

Breaded chicken buffalo style with bleu cheese dressing

LRG BBQ Chicken

$24.99

Breaded chicken, red onion, BBQ sauce

LRG Mediterranean

$24.99

White pizza. With feta cheese, tomatoes, fresh garlic, kalamata olives

LRG Italian

$24.99

White pizza. With tomatoes, basil, olive oil, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese

LRG Meat Lovers

$24.99

hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, ham

Dinner

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Over a Creamy Sauce

Gnocchi

$17.99

Potato dumplings sauteed with chicken,spinach & diced Tomatoes in roasted garlic cream sauce

NY Strip Steak

$24.99

grilled served over garlic mashed potatoes & vegetables

Parmesan Dinner

$18.99

Choice of Chicken,Veal or Eggplant Fried to a golden brown & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella over Linguini

Spaghetti

$16.99

Choice of Meatballs,Italian Sausage or no meat topped with marinara sauce

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Jumbo Shells Stuffed with riccotta with marinara sauce

Fish & Chips

$18.49

Battered white fish over a bed of Seasoned frieswith tartar sauce on the side

Calzones

Calzones

$11.99

Filled with ricotta & mozzarella Cheese add your choice of toppings

Wraps

Philly Steak Wrap

$11.99

Thinly Sliced Philly steak sauteed with onions peppers & mushrooms with Shredded mozzarellla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast & romaine Lettuce Topped With creamy Caesar dressing toppedwith grated parmesan cheese

California Wrap

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast crisp bacon lettuce & Tomatoes topped with ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Breaded Chicken breast tossed in mild saucewith bleu cheese dressing shredded letuce & tomatoes

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Sauteed seasonal veggies & provolone cheese

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.99

Fresh Tuna Shredded lettuce Tomatoes & american Cheese

Hot Dogs

Hot Dogs

$6.95

Your choice of toppings Ketchup,mustard,relish,mayo,ranch,onion,lettuce,tomato,jalapenos

NA Bev

N/A Bevs

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sierrra Mist

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Can Pepsi

$2.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Can Orange

$2.00

Can Rootbeer

$2.00

Can Gingerale

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

2LT Pepsi

$3.00

2LT Diet pepsi

$3.00

2LT Orange

$3.00

2LT Sprite

$3.00

2LT Gingerale

$3.00

Snapple

$3.25

Virgin Drinks

$5.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Water

$2.00

HH M/W/T

HH Food Specials

HH $ 3.00 Wings

$3.00

Catering

Catering Menu

Traditional Wings

$130.00+

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$100.00+

Antipasto Salad

$90.00+

Baked Manicotti

$135.00+
Baked Meat Lasagna

Baked Meat Lasagna

$140.00+

Baked Ravioli

$135.00+

Baked Stuffed Shell

$120.00+

Baked Ziti Ricotta

$90.00+

BBQ Chicken with Rice

$120.00+

Bread

$40.00+

Broccoli

$45.00+

Caesar Salad

$75.00+

Calamari

$125.00+

Cheese Platter

$95.00+

Chef Salad

$90.00+

Chicken Cacciatore

$140.00+

Chicken Cutlet Parm

$125.00+

Chicken Francaise

$130.00+

Chicken Legs

$100.00+

Chicken Marsala

$130.00+

Chicken Picatta

$130.00+

Chicken Rollatini

$120.00+

Eggplant Parm

$90.00+

Eggplant Rollitini

$120.00+

Fruit Platter

$95.00+

Garlic Bread

$40.00+

Greek Salad

$90.00+

Homemade Fried Mozzarella

$140.00+

Linguini W/Clam Sauce

$120.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$75.00+

Meat Platter

$120.00+

Meatball Parm

$150.00+

Pasta W/ Marinara

$90.00+

Pasta W/ Meat Sauce

$100.00+

Pasta W/Alfredo

$95.00+

Pasta W/Butter Sauce

$65.00+

Pasta W/garlic Oil

$65.00+

Pasta W/Vodka Sauce

$95.00+

Prime Rib

$180.00+

Red Roasted Potato

$75.00+

Roast Beef W/Gravy

$165.00+

Sausage Parm

$150.00+

Sausage Peppers and Onions

$150.00+

Spinach

$75.00+

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$100.00+

Stuffed Mushrooms

$100.00+

Swedish Meatballs

$150.00+

Tossed Salad

$60.00+

Veal Cutlet Parm

$160.00+

Veal Marsala

$160.00+

vegetable Medley

$75.00+

Vegetable Platter

$90.00+

Set Up

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Laid-back pub & neighborhood hangout for draft beer & pub grub such as burgers, pizza & wings and dinners All the games all the time pool tables 20 TV private dining room outside patio.

Website

Location

382 Allen St, New Britain, CT 06053

Directions

