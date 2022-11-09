  • Home
Roma Thai & Burmese Cuisine 964 Maple Rd

No reviews yet

964 Maple Rd

Willamsville, NY 14221

Appetizers

Crab Rangoon (6)

Crab Rangoon (6)

$7.00

Fried Spring Roll ( Chicken )

$7.00

Fried Spring Roll ( Veggie )

$7.00

Coconut Shrimp (5)

$7.50
Samosa (4)

Samosa (4)

$7.90

Chicken, carrot, cabbage, potato and onions served with sweet chili sauce. Popular at Roma.

Sai Krok (12)

Sai Krok (12)

$9.00

Sticky rice, ground pork and onion.

Veggie Dumplings (Japanese) (6)

$7.00

Shumai

$7.00

Noodles

Pad Thai

$15.90
Pad See Eu

Pad See Eu

$15.90

Pad Kee Mow

$15.90
Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$15.90

Glass Noodle

$15.90
Japanese Yaki Soba

Japanese Yaki Soba

$15.90

Stir Fried Wonton Noodle

$15.90

Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice ( Veggie )

$15.99

Pineapple Fried Rice ( Tofu )

$15.99

Pineapple Fried Rice ( Chicken )

$15.99

Pineapple Fried Rice ( Pork )

$15.99

Pineapple Fried Rice ( Beef )

$17.99

Pineapple Fried Rice ( Shrimp )

$17.99
Thai Basil Fried Rice ( Veggie )

Thai Basil Fried Rice ( Veggie )

$15.99
Thai Basil Fried Rice ( Tofu )

Thai Basil Fried Rice ( Tofu )

$15.99
Thai Basil Fried Rice ( Chicken )

Thai Basil Fried Rice ( Chicken )

$15.99
Thai Basil Fried Rice ( Pork )

Thai Basil Fried Rice ( Pork )

$15.99
Thai Basil Fried Rice ( Shrimp )

Thai Basil Fried Rice ( Shrimp )

$17.99
Thai Basil Fried Rice ( Beef )

Thai Basil Fried Rice ( Beef )

$17.99
Burmese Fried Rice ( Veggie )

Burmese Fried Rice ( Veggie )

$15.99
Burmese Fried Rice ( Tofu )

Burmese Fried Rice ( Tofu )

$15.99
Burmese Fried Rice ( Chicken )

Burmese Fried Rice ( Chicken )

$15.99
Burmese Fried Rice ( Pork )

Burmese Fried Rice ( Pork )

$15.99
Burmese Fried Rice ( Beef )

Burmese Fried Rice ( Beef )

$17.99
Burmese Fried Rice ( Shrimp )

Burmese Fried Rice ( Shrimp )

$17.99

Roma Special Fried Rice ( Veggie )

$15.99

Roma Special Fried Rice ( Tofu )

$15.99

Roma Special Fried Rice ( Chicken )

$15.99

Roma Special Fried Rice ( Pork )

$15.99

Roma Special Fried Rice ( Beef )

$17.99

Roma Special Fried Rice ( Shrimp )

$17.99

Tom Yum Fried Rice ( Veggie )

$15.99

Tom Yum Fried Rice ( Tofu )

$15.99

Tom Yum Fried Rice ( Chicken )

$15.99

Tom Yum Fried Rice ( Pork )

$15.99

Tom Yum Fried Rice ( Beef )

$17.99

Tom Yum Fried Rice ( Shrimp )

$17.99

Kimichi Fried Rice ( Veggie )

$15.99

Kimichi Fried Rice ( Tofu )

$15.99

Kimichi Fried Rice ( Chicken )

$15.99

Kimichi Fried Rice ( Pork )

$15.99

Kimichi Fried Rice ( Beef )

$17.99

Kimichi Fried Rice ( Shrimp )

$17.99

Thai Fried Rice ( Veggie )

$15.99

Thai Fried Rice ( Tofu )

$15.99

Thai Fried Rice ( Chicken )

$15.99

Thai Fried Rice ( Pork )

$15.99

Thai Fried Rice ( Beef )

$17.99

Thai Fried Rice ( Shrimp )

$17.99

Crab Fried Rice

$21.99

Real crab meat, imitation crab meat , onion, broccoli, red and green pepper, peas, carrot, scallion and egg.

Seafood Fried Rice

$21.90

Jasmine rice, red onion, green peas, squid, mussels, shrimp, clams, octopus, carrot and mushroom.

Curry

Red Curry ( Veggie )

Red Curry ( Veggie )

$14.99
Red Curry ( Tofu )

Red Curry ( Tofu )

$14.99
Red Curry ( Chicken )

Red Curry ( Chicken )

$15.90
Red Curry ( Pork )

Red Curry ( Pork )

$15.90
Red Curry ( Beef )

Red Curry ( Beef )

$17.99
Red Curry ( Shrimp )

Red Curry ( Shrimp )

$17.99
Green Curry ( Veggie )

Green Curry ( Veggie )

$14.99
Green Curry ( Tofu )

Green Curry ( Tofu )

$14.99
Green Curry ( Chicken )

Green Curry ( Chicken )

$15.90
Green Curry ( Pork )

Green Curry ( Pork )

$15.90
Green Curry ( Beef )

Green Curry ( Beef )

$17.99
Green Curry ( Shrimp )

Green Curry ( Shrimp )

$17.99

Panang Curry ( Veggie )

$14.99

Panang Curry ( Tofu )

$14.99

Panang Curry ( Chicken )

$15.90

Panang Curry ( Pork )

$15.90

Panang Curry ( Beef )

$17.99

Panang Curry ( Shrimp )

$17.99

Yellow Curry ( Veggie )

$14.99

Yellow Curry ( Tofu )

$14.99

Yellow Curry ( Chicken )

$15.90

Yellow Curry ( Pork )

$15.90

Yellow Curry ( Beef )

$17.99

Yellow Curry ( Shrimp )

$17.99

Mango Curry ( Veggie )

$14.99

Mango Curry ( Tofu )

$14.99

Mango Curry ( Chicken )

$15.90

Mango Curry ( Pork )

$15.90

Mango Curry ( Beef )

$17.99

Mango Curry ( Shrimp )

$17.99
Burmese Style Curry ( Chicken )

Burmese Style Curry ( Chicken )

$17.99
Burmese Style Curry ( Beef )

Burmese Style Curry ( Beef )

$19.99
Burmese Style Curry ( Goat )

Burmese Style Curry ( Goat )

$21.90

Soup

Tom Yum ( Veggie )

$10.99

Tom Yum ( Chicken )

$10.99

Tom Yum ( Shrimp )

$12.99

Tom Yum ( Seafood Combination, Squid, Mussels, Clams, Octupus and Shrimp )

$15.99

Tom Kha ( Veggie )

$10.99

Tom Kha ( Chicken )

$10.99

Tom Kha ( Shrimp )

$12.99

Roma Special Noodle Soup (Rakhine Monti)

$14.99

Rice noodles, crispy chickpeas, fish cake, cilantro, scallion, black pepper, galangal and chili paste. Popular in Burma. Spice Level: Hot.

Fish Noodle Soup (Moh Hin Gah)

$14.99

Rice noodle, crispy chickpeas, fish cake, cilantro, scallion, black pepper, fish sauce, egg, rice and bean powder, groundnut oil, onion, garlic, chili, ginger and lemongrass. Popular in Burma.

Roma Hot & Sour Soup ( Chicken )

Roma Hot & Sour Soup ( Chicken )

$13.99
Roma Hot & Sour Soup ( Shrimp )

Roma Hot & Sour Soup ( Shrimp )

$14.99
Roma Hot & Sour Soup ( Beef )

Roma Hot & Sour Soup ( Beef )

$14.99

Chef Specials

Namprik Pao ( Veggie )

$15.90

Namprik Pao ( Tofu )

$15.90

Namprik Pao ( Chicken )

$15.90

Namprik Pao ( Pork )

$15.90

Namprik Pao ( Beef )

$17.99

Namprik Pao ( Shrimp )

$17.99
Roma Ginger ( Veggie )

Roma Ginger ( Veggie )

$15.99
Roma Ginger ( Tofu )

Roma Ginger ( Tofu )

$15.99
Roma Ginger ( Chicken )

Roma Ginger ( Chicken )

$15.99
Roma Ginger ( Pork )

Roma Ginger ( Pork )

$15.99
Roma Ginger ( Beef )

Roma Ginger ( Beef )

$17.99
Roma Ginger ( Shrimp )

Roma Ginger ( Shrimp )

$17.99

Paparik King ( Veggie )

$15.99

Paparik King ( Tofu )

$15.99

Paparik King ( Chicken )

$15.99

Paparik King ( Pork )

$15.99

Paparik King ( Beef )

$17.99

Paparik King ( Shrimp )

$17.99

Stir Fried Pork Rib

$17.45

Onion, red and green pepper, potato, scallion, fried with our house sauce.

Sesame Tofu

$15.90

Tofu, sesame seed, scallions and fried onion side of broccoli.

Sesame Chicken

$17.90

Boneless chicken breast, sesame seed, scallions and fried onion side of broccoli.

Pad Ka Pow ( Veggie )

$16.99

Pad Ka Pow ( Tofu )

$16.99

Pad Ka Pow ( Chicken )

$16.99

Pad Ka Pow ( Pork )

$16.99

Pad Ka Pow ( Beef )

$18.90

Pad Ka Pow ( Shrimp )

$18.90

Peanut King ( Veggie )

$16.99

Peanut King ( Tofu )

$16.99

Peanut King ( Chicken )

$16.99

Peanut King ( Pork )

$16.99

Peanut King ( Beef )

$18.90

Peanut King ( Shrimp )

$18.90

Jay Yo

$18.90

Stir fried pork & squid. Onion, red and green peppers, carrots, scallion, fried with Korean hot sauce. Spice Level: Mild.

Stir Fried Beef

$17.99

Onion, red and green peppers, carrots, scallion, fried with Korean hot sauce.

Roma Crown Haddock

$17.99

Haddock, tomato, onion, cilantro, basil leaf, bell pepper, mushroom, snow peas, zucchini, topped with crispy egg.

Roma Snapper King

$34.99

Fried red snapper, mushroom, broccoli, zucchini, red and green peppers, cilantro, scallions and carrot.

Jay Yo ( Squid And Shrimp )

$22.90

Salads

Seaweed Salad

$7.99

Seaweed salad, fresh avocado and sesame seeds.

Noodle Salad

Noodle Salad

$11.50

Rice noodles, scallions, fried chickpeas, fried onion, fish sauce and steamed egg (Your choice spicy or not spicy).

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.99

Shredded papaya, carrot, peanut, garlic, tomatoes, shrimp seasoning, fish sauce and lime juice. Spice Level: Very Hot.

Avocado Salad

$11.00

Fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, scallions with ranch.

Tea Leaf Salad

Tea Leaf Salad

$14.49

Tea leaf, fried butterfly peas, fried chickpeas , fried peanuts, fried garlic, fried sesame seeds, lime, shrimp seasoning, salt and dehydrated chili pepper (peanut oil, sunflower oil, salt). Popular street food in Burma. Spice Level: Mild.

Chicken Wings

Roma Village Chicken Wings (5)

$15.99

(Rakhine style wings) whole wing, served with special spicy hot sauce.

Roma Desserts

Banana Roll & Ice Cream

$7.50

Two fried banana spring roll with two vanilla ice cream topped with eel sauce and ground cinnamon.

Green Tea Cheesecake

$6.99

Side Orders

Side of Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Add Cashew

$1.50

Appetizer Sauce

$1.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

Extra Shrimp (Per)

$2.00

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Extra Vegetable

$2.50

Side of Rice Noodle

$4.45

Side of Udon Noodle

$4.50

Side of Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Extra Meat w/Entree

$5.50

Extra Side of Stir Fried Rice

$7.99

Side Of Fried Tofu

$5.00

Drink

Thai Ice Tea

$4.99

Gold Peak Tea

$2.00

Only unsweetened.

Dasani Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.50

Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Orange Fanta or Canada Dry.

Boba Tea

$6.99

Strawberry, Tarro, or Mango.

Hot Tea

$2.45

Green tea or jasmine tea (free refills).

Sapporo

$6.30

Tiger

$7.00

Chang

$7.00

Singha

$6.00

Asahi Dry

$7.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Beer Lao

$7.00

Beer Loa Dark

$7.00

Taiwan Beer

$7.50

Chardonnay

$8.00

Rosé

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Riesling

$7.00

Riesling ( Bottle )

$25.00

Cabernet ( Frontera )

$8.00

Dark Horse ( Bottle )

$25.00

Louis Martini ( Bottle )

$37.00

Mark West ( Bottle )

$35.00

Lunch Special

Pad Thai

Pad See Eu

Pad Kee Mow

Yaki Udon

Japanese Yaki Soba

Stir Fried Wonton Noodle

Red Curry w/Rice

Green Curry w/Ricr

Panang Curry w/Rice

Yellow Curry w/Rice

Mango Curry w/Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Thai Basil Fried Rice

Roma Special Fried Rice

Tom Yum Fried Rice

Kimichi Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Glass Noodle

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
