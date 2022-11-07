Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roma Trattoria

6204 S Cooper st suite 100

arlington, TX 76001

XL 4 Formaggi

Assaggino

Garlic Cheese bread

$7.00

Garlic Cheese bread

Polpette di Casa

$10.00

Homemade meatballs, ricotta cheese, marinara.

Bruschette

$9.00

Toased homemade bread with cherry tomatoes, garlic, and basil.

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Basil, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, balsamic.

Burrata Prosciutto

$13.00

Arugula, prosciutto, burrata cheese, balsamic.

Antipasto Misto

$13.00

Meats, and cheeses, olives, roasted peppers, balsamic.

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$15.00

Fried calamari, zucchini, carrots, and shrimp.

Capesante con Gamberetto

$16.00

Scallops, and shrimp in white wine butter sauce.

Insalata

Picolla Insalata Rigirata

$6.00

Side salad

Insalata di Cesare

$9.00

Cesar Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Wedge of lettuce, with blue cheese dressing, pancetta, croutons, and cherry tomatoes.

Insalata di Rucola

$9.00

Aruglua with pear, cherry tomatoes, pecans, topped wtih pecorino romano.

Insalata di Meditterania

$10.00

Salad with tomoatoes, cucumber, onions, olives, roasted peppers, and feta.

Zuppa

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Piatti di Pasta

Spaghetti al Pomodoro

Spaghetti al Pomodoro

$11.00

Spaghetti with Marinara.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.00
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$14.00

Tagliatelle pasta with meat sauce.

Spaghetti con Polpette

Spaghetti con Polpette

$15.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs.

Penne alla Amatriciana

$15.00

Penne pasta with spicy marinara.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$15.00

Spaghetti with creamy egg yolk and pancetta sauce.

Spinach Canneloni

$15.00

Spinach canneloni with becheamel sauce.

Traditional Lasagna

Traditional Lasagna

$16.00

Beef Lasagna

Gnocchi ai Formaggi

$17.00

Gnocci with gorgonzola cheese sauce.

Linguini Aglio & Olio

$12.00

Linguini with butter and peperoncini peppers.

Linguini con Vongole

$18.00

Linguni with fresh clams.

Cozze Picante Linguini

$18.00

Mussels with spicy marinara.

Ravioli di spinaci con sugo di noci

$18.00

Spinach ravioli with a creamy pine nut, pecan, pamigina sauce.

Ravioli di Aragosta

Ravioli di Aragosta

$21.00

Lobster ravioli with sauteed shrimp, cherry tomaotes, in a cream sauce.

Roma Rayma

$16.00

Petto di Pollo

Pollo con Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken fettuccini alfredo

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

Pollo alla Milanese

Pollo alla Milanese

$18.00

Breaded chicken, capers, mushrooms, in a lemon butter sauce.

Pollo alla Marsala

Pollo alla Marsala

$18.00

Chicken with mushrooms in marsala wine sauce.

Pollo con Gorgonzola

$18.00

Chicken with fresh spinach, and gorgonzola cream sauce.

Pollo Valdastana

$18.00

Chicken breast with prosciutto and fontina cheese.

Scallopini ai Funghi

$18.00

Porcini mushrooms chicken breast in a cream sauce.

Pollo alla Pizzaiola

$18.00

Chicken breast with oregano, garlic, mushrooms, olives, white wine, in a marinara sauce.

Pollo alla Cacciatore

$19.00

Chicken breast with peppers, mushrooms, onions, jalepenos, in a marinara sauce.

Pollo Genovese

$19.00

Pollo Jerusalem

$18.00

Pollo Rosini

$18.00

Pollo Sorrentino

$18.00

Pollo Balsamic

$18.00

Pollo Carciofo

$18.00

Pollo Arrabiata

$18.00

Contorno

Side of Asparagus

$6.00

Side of Meatballs

$7.00

Side of Potato Fries

$6.00

Side of Mixed Sauteed Vegetables

$6.00

Side of Marinara

$3.00

Side of Alfredo

$3.00

Side of Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Ranch

$2.00

Side of Balsamic

$2.00

Piatti Speciali

Melanzane alla Parmigiana

$17.00

Eggplant parm with spaghetti and marianara sauce.

Gamberetti Alla Putanesca

$20.00

Spaghetti with shrimp, olives, capers, anchovies, garlic in a marinara sauce.

Tagliatelle Mare Monte

$21.00

Shrimp, porcini mushrooms, garlic, cherry tomatoes, in a light cream sauce.

Risotto con Funghi e Salsiccia

$19.00

Risotto with shrimp, and sausage.

Risotto con Gamberi e Zucchine

$20.00

Risotto with zucchini, and shrimp.

Gamberetti Alfredo

$20.00

Fettuccini alfredo with shrimp.

Salmone Gratinato al Forne

$24.00

Salmone, with asparagus and roasted potatoes.

Linguini ai Frutti di Marre

$24.00

Linguini, mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp and scallops in a light mariana sauce.

Bistecca al Peppe

$26.00

Flat iron steak pan seated topped with a peppercorn cream sauce, served with roasted potatoes.

Veal Dishes

Carne alla Parmigiana

$24.00

Veal parmigana

Carne alla Pizzaiola

$26.00

Veal, with olives mushrooms, olives, garlic, oregano, in marinara sauce.

Carne alla Piccata

$24.00

Veal Piccata

Carne Scallopini ai Funghi

$26.00

Veal with procini mushrooms, in a cream sauce.

Piatto Per Bambini

Kids Pomodoro

$7.00

Spaghetti with marinara sauce.

Kids Bolognese

$7.00

Spagetti with a meat sauce

Kids Penne

$7.00

With butter and parmigiano cheese

Kids Fettuccinni Alfredo

$7.00

Dolci Fatti in Casa

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

A delicious coffee-flavored Italian dessert. Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar & mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Rich, indulgent chocolate dessert.

Italian Creme Cake

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Plain Cheesecake

$7.00

Classic cheesecake with a rich, dense, smooth, and creamy consistency.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00

Delicious tube of fried dough, filled with a sweet, creamy ricotta filling.

Limoncello

$8.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Classic cheese or create your own pizza.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Tomato sauce, basil, buffalo mozzarella cheese.

4 Formaggi

4 Formaggi

$13.00

Mozzarella, fontina, pecorino Romano, gorgonzola cheeses.

Prosciutto

$11.00

Tomato sauce, ham, and mozzarella cheese.

Prosciutto Ai Funghi

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, ham, and mozzarella cheese.

Pizza ai Funghi Porcini

Pizza ai Funghi Porcini

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and porcini mushrooms.

Pizza alla Genovese

Pizza alla Genovese

$14.00

Chicken breast, mushrooms, homemade pesto, cream sauce, fresh mozzarella.

Vegetariano Pizza

Vegetariano Pizza

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, garlic, basil.

Funghi Pizza

$10.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.

Tonno e Cipolle

$13.00

Tomato sauce, tuna fish, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Romana Pizza

$13.00

Tomato sauce, cappers, anchovies, olives, and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, and fresh mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese.

Salsiccia Pizza

$12.00

Tomato sauce, sausage, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Capricciosa

$14.00
Pizza Pazza

Pizza Pazza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, salami, capicola, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese.

Arugula Pizza

Arugula Pizza

$13.00

Arugula, sherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pecorino Romano, goat cheese, glazed with balsamic vinegar.

Calzoni Napoletane

$12.00

San marzano tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, garlic, and fresh basil.

L Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Classic cheese or create your own pizza.

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$17.00

Tomato sauce, basil, buffalo mozzarella cheese.

Large 4 Formaggi

Large 4 Formaggi

$18.00

Mozzarella, fontina, pecorino Romano, gorgonzola cheeses.

Large Prosciutto

$18.00

Tomato sauce, ham, and mozzarella cheese.

Large Prosciutto ai Funghi

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, ham, and mozzarella cheese.

Large Genovese

Large Genovese

$18.00

Chicken breast, mushrooms, homemade pesto, cream sauce, fresh mozzarella.

Large Vegetariano

Large Vegetariano

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, garlic, basil.

Large Funghi

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.

Large Tonno e Cipolle

$15.00

Tomato sauce, tuna fish, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Large Romana Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, cappers, anchovies, olives, and mozzarella cheese.

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$18.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, and fresh mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese.

Large Salsiccia

$18.00

Tomato sauce, sausage, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese.

Large Capricciosa

$18.00
Large Pizza Pazza

Large Pizza Pazza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, salami, capicola, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese.

Large Arugula

Large Arugula

$17.00

Arugula, sherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pecorino Romano, goat cheese, glazed with balsamic vinegar.

XL Pizza

XL Cheese

XL Cheese

$18.00

Classic cheese or create your own pizza.

XL Margherita

XL Margherita

$19.00

Tomato sauce, basil, buffalo mozzarella cheese.

XL 4 Formaggi

XL 4 Formaggi

$20.00

Mozzarella, fontina, pecorino Romano, gorgonzola cheeses.

XL Prosciutto

$20.00

Tomato sauce, ham, and mozzarella cheese.

XL Prosciutto ai Funghi

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, ham, and mozzarella cheese.

XL Genovese

XL Genovese

$21.00

Chicken breast, mushrooms, homemade pesto, cream sauce, fresh mozzarella.

XL Vegetariano

XL Vegetariano

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, garlic, basil.

XL Funghi

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.

XL Tonno e Cipolle

$17.00

Tomato sauce, tuna fish, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese.

XL Romana Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, cappers, anchovies, olives, and mozzarella cheese.

XL Pepperoni

XL Pepperoni

$20.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, and fresh mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese.

XL Salsiccia

$20.00

Tomato sauce, sausage, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese.

XL Capricciosa

$20.00
XL Pizza Pazza

XL Pizza Pazza

$21.00

Tomato sauce, salami, capicola, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese.

XL Arugula

XL Arugula

$19.00

Arugula, sherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pecorino Romano, goat cheese, glazed with balsamic vinegar.

Specials

Chilean Seabass

$35.00

Rack of Lamb

$32.00

Veal Chop

$37.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Rasberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Pellegrino

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Arlington residents have made Roma Trattoria one of the most popular pizzerias in the area. Maybe it will become a favorite of yours, too! Get Margherita Pizza to see why it's so well-loved by locals and visitors alike. One taste and you'll see why it's so popular.

6204 S Cooper st suite 100, arlington, TX 76001

