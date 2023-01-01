Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Chicken

ROMA-TX PIZZERIA

977 Tx-121 suite 120

Allen, TX 75013

$8.50

BE THE CHEF CHOOSING THE BEST TOPPINGS AT ROMA-TX! 1) BASE SAUCE 2)BASE CHEESE 3) FRESH TOPPINGS 4)EXTRA CHEESES 5)TOPPING SAUCES

$13.99

Peeled Tomato sauce fresh mozzarella basil olive oil and parmesan.

$13.99

Alfredo sauce mozzarella spinach mushrooms and shaved parmesan.

$13.99

Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella ricotta parmesan and blue cheese with Blue Cheese Ranch Swirl.

$14.99

Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella sun-dried tomato prosciutto ham and arugula with red wine glaze.

$13.99

Peeled tomato sauce fresh mozzarella sliced tomatoes & pesto.

$13.99

Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella mushrooms onion bell peppers black olive & jalapeños.

$14.99

Smoky Marinara mozzarella Our Juicy Brisket with Smokey TX BBQ sauce swirl.

$13.99

Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella Italian sausage pepperoni ham & bacon ’n Smokey BBQ sauce swirl.

$13.99

Peeled tomato spicy sauce mozzarella spicy capicola salami & jalapeno.

$13.99

Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella Italian sausage and pineapple with sweet teriyaki swirl.

$13.99

Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella and the best cup-char pepperoni.

$9.99

Light on Peeled tomato sauce and light on mozzarella cheese. Our NY Style.

$13.99

Choose your Favorite Sauce, Veggies, Proteins and Cheeses and Create your own Special Pizza!

$18.99

Peeled Tomato sauce fresh mozzarella basil olive oil and parmesan.

$18.99

Alfredo sauce mozzarella spinach mushrooms and shaved parmesan.

$18.99

Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella ricotta parmesan and blue cheese with Blue Cheese Ranch Swirl.

$24.99

Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella sun-dried tomato prosciutto ham and arugula with red wine glaze.

$18.99

Peeled tomato sauce fresh mozzarella sliced tomatoes & pesto.

$18.99

Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella mushrooms onion bell peppers black olive & jalapeños.

$24.99

Smoky Marinara mozzarella Our Juicy Brisket with Smokey TX BBQ sauce swirl.

$18.99

Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella Italian sausage pepperoni ham & bacon ’n Smokey BBQ sauce swirl.

$18.99

Peeled tomato spicy sauce mozzarella spicy capicola salami & jalapeno.

$18.99

Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella Italian sausage and pineapple with sweet teriyaki swirl.

$18.99

Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella and the best cup-char pepperoni.

$15.99

Light on Peeled tomato sauce and light on mozzarella cheese. Our NY Style.

$11.00

Street Tacos with juicy Brisket pico de Gallo salsa verde and cilantro.

$9.00

Pork & Beef Meatballs simmered in our spicy marinara with jalapeños and covered in a blanket of melted Cheese.

$9.00

Hand Rolled Mozzarella sticks served with dipping of Salsa Roja.

$9.00

Fire-Roasted in iron caster grape tomatoes with jalapeños and red onion with ricotta on a toasted bread with Mike’s Hot Honey® Garnish

$3.00

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce with parmesan dressing croutons and romano cheese.

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella sliced tomatoes and pesto with basil leaves and a garnish of Balsamic glaze.

$9.00

coffee-flavored Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee.

$6.00

Tube-shaped Italian dessert that is fried pastry dough stuffed with a sweet cream.

$8.00

New York cheesecake topped with strawberry syrup and fruits.

CAN SODAS

$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy! We take care of our authentic Italian recipes with a taste of Texas, here at ROMA-TX you will find authentic flavors and smells of our cuisine.

977 Tx-121 suite 120, Allen, TX 75013

