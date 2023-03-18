Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Roman Bistro - Forest Hills

4 Reviews

$$

2104 Ardmore Blvd

Pittsburgh, PA 15221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cod Father
Chopped Salad
Italian Wedding

LENT DINNER

CRAB STUFFED LOBSTER- Cold water tail, crabcake, pasta with roasted peppers, zucchini, honey dijon cream sauce

$35.00

PAN SEARED TUNA - grilled peach risotto, broccoli, toasted almonds, lemon cream drizzle

$30.00

FRIED CATFISH - flash fried catfish, blue cheese broccoli slaw, french fries

$27.00

SEAFOOD RISOTTO - shrimp, mussels, clams, cod, peas in a tarragon broth topped with crisp fried calamari

$32.00

PAN SEARED SEA BASS- PINEAPPLE RISOTTO, MANGO SALSA, CHEFS' VEGETABLE

$30.00

HOLIDAY MENU/BUFFET

St. Patrick's Menu

Beer battered Fish and Chips-BEER BATTERED COD, CHIPS, COLESLAW

$22.00

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$20.00

Shepherd's Pie-Fresh lamb baked in a Irish stew

$22.00

Irish Stew

$5.00+

Bailey's Irish Cream Cake

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb Cake

$8.00

Reuben Flatbread

$15.00

Salmon N' Boxty

$29.00

SOD-Potato Leek

$5.00+

Rueben Meatloaf

$20.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

BULLIT FLIGHT

$28.00

FLAVORED WHISKEY FLIGHT

$26.00

Shamrock Shake-tini

$10.00

DINNER MENU

SOUP

Italian Wedding

$4.00+

SALADS

Caesar Salad W/Entree

$5.00

Autumn Apple Salad

$9.00

Beet Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Chopped Salad

$9.00

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$7.00

Pear and Pecan Salad

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

APPETIZERS

APP-CRAB CAKE

$16.00

Bada Bing Shrimp

$14.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Calamari

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$23.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

Fried Zucchini

$11.00

Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

GIANT BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$11.00

Greens and Beans

$12.00

Hummus Trio

$9.00

Meatballs-N-Ricotta

$12.00

Mussels PEI

$15.00

Mussels PEI W/Sausage

$18.00

Poutine

$9.00

Provolone Sticks

$11.00

Roman Wings

$14.00

Steamed Clams

$17.00

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$13.00

FLATBREADS

Chicken Artichoke FB

$14.00

Classic Pepperoni FB

$12.00

Margherita FB

$13.00

Meat Lovers FB

$15.00

Pear & Brie FB

$13.00

Roman Deluxe FB

$16.00

Shrooms & Bacon FB

$14.00

Veggie Deluxe FB

$13.00

White FB

$12.00

SANDWICHES

BEEF OPEN FACE

$15.00

Bistro Club

$14.00

Blackened Prime Rib

$15.00

Buffalo Chx Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Cod Father

$14.00

Firecracker Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Chx Caesar Wrap

$14.00

MEATLOAF OPEN FACE

$14.00

Petto Di Pollo

$14.00

Portabella

$12.00

RACHEL RUEBEN

$13.00

RUEBEN

$13.00

TURKEY DEVONSHIRE

$15.00

TURKEY OPEN FACE

$15.00

HOAGIES

BAKED ITALIAN HOAGIE

$13.00

MEATBALL HOAGIE

$13.00

BURGERS

Bistro Burger

$14.00

Mike and Ike Burger

$14.00

Port Wine Burger

$14.00

The Burger

$13.00

VUE Possible Burger

$13.00

PASTA

Bolognese A'La Anthony-DINNER

$20.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli - DINNER

$19.00

Cavatapi Romano

$21.00

CHEESE RAVIOLI-DINNER

$19.00

CHICKEN Fettuccine Alfredo - DINNER

$24.00

Eggplant Parmesan - DINNER

$19.00

Fettuccine Alfredo - DINNER

$18.00

Gnocchi and Sausage- DINNER

$20.00

Lasagna- DINNER

$18.00

Manicotti A'La Roman- DINNER

$20.00

RAVIOLI - Stuffed Banana Peppers

$22.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs- DINNER

$18.00

FISH

Cedar Plank Salmon

$29.00

Cioppinio

$32.00

Clams & Pasta Conchiglie

$27.00

Crabcake-DINNER

$31.00

Lobster Mac'n Cheese

$25.00

Lobster Ravioli-DINNER

$27.00

Pasta A'La Roman- DINNER

$22.00

Salmon Au Poivre

$30.00

Seafood Platter

$35.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

ENTREES

12oz New York Strip

$30.00

14 oz PRIME RIB (3PM SAT/SUN ONLY) - served with au jus, chef potato and house vegetable

$29.00Out of stock

24 OZ PORTERHOUSE

$39.00

Chicken Anthony

$26.00

Chicken Artichoke Picatta

$26.00

Chicken Parmesan-3 Way

$26.00

Chicken Romano

$26.00

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Filet Mignon

$34.00

Lemon Chicken Asparagus

$26.00

Osso Bucco

$29.00

Veal Marsala

$29.00

Veal Parmesan

$28.00

Veal Picatta

$28.00

KIDS

Bambini Chicken Strips

$8.00

Bambini Burger

$8.00

Bambini Pasta

$7.00

Bambini Ravioli

$7.00

Bambini Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Bambini flatbread

$8.00

DINNER SIDES

Apple Sauce

$4.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Chef's Vegetable

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Daily Potato

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mac'N Cheese

$6.00

Marinara

$2.00+

Onion Rings

$7.00

Parmesan Risotto

$8.00

Side Pasta/Marinara Only

$7.00

Side Protein

Spinach

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Xtra Bread

$1.00

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

D-DESSERTS

FOR 2 - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE

$13.00

Cannoli Di Casa

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$7.00

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

A Spoonful of Italy-GELATO

$6.00

Chocolate Torte GF

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream Cake

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb Cake

$8.00

GLUTEN FREE MENU

GF-Appetizers

GF PEI Mussels

$14.00

GF Steamed Clams

$16.00

GF Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

GF Jumbo Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

GF Roman's Chicken

$12.00

GF-Salads

GF Roman House Salad

$7.00

GF Beet Salad

$8.00

GF Roman's Wedge Salad

$8.00

GF-Entrees

GF Gr CHX Breast DINNER

$18.00

GF Salmon DINNER

$26.00

GF Grilled Veggie Platter

$18.00

GF Filet Mignon DINNER

$34.00

GF Crab Cake, must be ordered in advance

$31.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian favorites along with fresh fish, steaks, veal & chicken dishes

Website

Location

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15221

Directions

Gallery
Roman Bistro image
Roman Bistro image
Roman Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dad's Pub and Grub
orange star4.6 • 316
1050 Brinton Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View restaurantnext
Carl's Tavern
orange star4.8 • 317
3386 William Penn Highway Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View restaurantnext
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square - 607 S Braddock Ave
orange starNo Reviews
607 S Braddock Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View restaurantnext
Dorothy 6 Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
224 E 8th Ave Homestead, PA 15120
View restaurantnext
Dukes Upper Deck Cafe
orange star4.4 • 323
122 W 8th Ave Homestead, PA 15120
View restaurantnext
Wolf's Pub
orange star4.9 • 94
3301 MAIN ST MUNHALL, PA 15120
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville, PA
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston