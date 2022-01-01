Roman Cucina - DALLAS 7989 Belt Line Rd #315
7989 Belt Line Rd #315
Dallas, TX 75248
Appetizers
Dinner Salad
Extra Dinner Salad
Small Roman Salad
Sub Cup Soup
Sub Bowl Soup
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Caprese Salad
Cucumber & Tomato Salad
cucumbers and roma tomatoes tossed with basil and garlic in our homemade red wine vinaigrette
Garlic Bread
italian bread baked with butter and fresh garlic, served with red sauce
Mozzarella Garlic Bread
garlic bread with melted mozzarella served with red sauce
Pepperoni Garlic Bread
our mozzarella garlic bread baked with pepperoni and a side of red sauce bruschetta
Bruschetta
toasted italian bread topped with roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil and mozzarella
Sautéed Mushrooms
mushrooms sauteed in our olive oil, white wine and lemon garlic sauce
Chicken Parm App
chicken breast rolled in italian bread crumbs baked with red sauce and mozzarella
Steak Parm App
Sausage Mozzarella App
italian spicy sausage baked with ricotta, mozzarella and our red sauce
Meatball Mozzarella App
homemade meatballs baked with ricotta, mozzarella and our red sauce
Calamari Fritti
calamari, lightly breaded served with lemon wedge and red sauce
Steak Milanese
lightly breaded thin cutlet of top round steak served with red sauce and lemon wedge
Chicken Milanese
Eggplant Parm App
eggplant lightly breaded baked with vegetarian marinara sauce and mozzarella
Side of Ricotta
Full Loaf Bread
Half Loaf Bread
Entree Salads
House Salad
romaine lettuce tossed in red wine vinaigrette with cucumbers and red onion
Demetri Salad
romaine lettuce tossed in our spicy vinaigrette with sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion
Roman Salad
romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette with buffalo mozzarella, pepperoni, sun-dried tomatoes and topped with shredded mozzarella.
Pastaless
Chicken Strappato
sliced chicken breast sauteed with mushroom, broccoli and sun-dried tomato in our olive oil and garlic sauce
Shrimp Spetziato
shrimp sauteed with roma tomatoes, peppers, onion, broccoli, mushroom, sun-dried tomato and basil in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy olive oil and with fresh basil, sautéed in olive oil and garlic
Pasta
Pasta & Meatballs
homemade meatballs and our red sauce
Sausage & Meatballs
homemade meatballs and our red sauce
Pasta & Sausage
italian sausage and our red sauce
Pasta Tombrello
ground italian sausage with mushroom in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy aglio olio)
Sausage Mozzarella
pasta with red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, and ricotta with melted mozzarella (try it with meatballs instead)
Meatball Mozzarella
pasta with red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, and ricotta with melted mozzarella (try it with meatballs instead)
Pasta Bolognese
Italian seasoned ground beef and our red sauce
Sausage Bolognese
ground spicy italian sausage and our red sauce
Sausage & Peppers
spicy sausage links, peppers and onions sauteed in olive oil and garlic (or with red sauce)
Chicken Parmigiana
chicken breast lightly breaded baked with mozzarella and our red sauce over pasta
Milanese Parmigiana
top round steak lightly breaded baked with mozzarella and red sauce over pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
lightly breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella and our vegetarian marinara sauce over pasta
Shrimp Scampi
shrimp sauteed in olive oil, white wine and lemon garlic sauce (or red sauce)
Gianni
shrimp and scallops sauteed with mushrooms in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy olive oil and garlic)
Lemon Cream Sauce & Shrimp
shrimp sauteed in our creamy lemon garlic sauce
A Fuoco
scallops sauteed with fresh spinach in our spicy tomato cream sauce
Alfredo
homemade alfredo cream sauce
Pesto
creamy basil garlic sauce sautéed with walnuts
Rosa
homemade creamy tomato sauce
Ala a Checca
roma tomatoes & basil sautéed in olive oil and garlic
Aglio Olio
plenty of fresh garlic and olive oil with italian spices
Pasta Primavera
roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes
Pasta e Verdura
roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-driedtomatoes fresh basil in our vegetarian marinara sauce
Pasta Marinara
pasta and red sauce
Pasta Red Sauce
Adult Butter & Cheese
Lasagna & Stuffed Pasta
Spinach Ravioli
Lasagna
pasta sheets layered with ricotta, mozzarella and red sauce
Lasagna Bolognese
our lasagna baked with seasoned ground beef
Sausage Lasagna
our lasagna baked with spicy ground italian sausage
Tortellini
Lobster Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli
Sachetti
Mushroom Ravioli
Chicken Ravioli
Shrimp Ravioli
Subs
Meatball Sub
homemade meatballs baked with mozzarella, and our red sauce
Sausage & Mozzarella Sub
spicy italian sausage baked with mozzarella and red sauce
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Sub
spicy italian sausage, grilled red & yellow bell peppers, with onion in olive oil and garlic sauce (or with red sauce)
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
lightly breaded chicken breast baked with red sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
lightly breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella and vegetarian marinara sauce
Veggie Sub
broccoli, mushrooms, basil, onion, bell peppers, roma tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed in olive oil and garlic
Chicken Milanese Salad Sub
Chicken milanese with romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette
Steak Milanese Salad Sub
Steak milanese with romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette
Steak Milanese Parmigiana Sub
steak milanese baked with red sauce and mozzarella
Specials
Chicken Carbonara
Chicken Picatta
Chicken Marsala
Gnocchi Special
Chicken Special
Baked Ziti (Cheese)
Baked Ziti (Bolo)
Baked Ziti (SSG Bolo)
Seafood Special
Chicken Carbonara
Cavatelli Special
SD Tomato Special
Chicken Saltimboca
Shrimp Picatta
Risotto Special
Sides
Side Sauce
Side Ranch
Side of Ricotta
Side 1 Meatball
Side 2 Meatball
Side 3 Meatball
Side Bolognese
Side SSG Bolo
Side 1 SSG Link
Side 2 SSG Links
Side Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Scallops
Side Veggies
Side Broccoli
Side Spinach
Side Peas
Side Walnuts
Kids Menu
Kids Pasta & Red Sauce
Kids Pasta with butter & cheese
Kids Pasta with meatball
Kids Pasta with sausage
Kids Alfredo pasta
Kids Rosa Pasta
Kids Pesto Pasta
Kids Pasta Bolognese
Kids Sausage Bolognese
Kid's Garlic Bread Pizza
Kids Ravioli
Kids Butter & Cheese w/ MB
Desserts
Tiramisu
ladyfingers, soaked in espresso & kahlua, then layered with sweet mascarpone cheese and chocolate
Cannoli
a crunchy pastry shell filled with sweet cream then topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar
Spumoni
imported; chocolate, cherry & pistachio ice cream
Cheesecake
our homemade cheesecake, It’s amazing ask your server for details!
Banquet
Veg Apps
Veg Salads
Veg Pasta
Alfredo
homemade alfredo cream sauce
Pesto
creamy basil garlic sauce sautéed with walnuts
Pasta Primavera
roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes
Ala a Checca
roma tomatoes & basil sautéed in olive oil and garlic
Aglio Olio
plenty of fresh garlic and olive oil with italian spices
Eggplant Parmigiana
lightly breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella and our vegetarian marinara sauce over pasta
Pasta e Verdura
roma tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-driedtomatoes fresh basil in our vegetarian marinara sauce
Veg Subs
GF Pasta
GF Pastaless
Chicken Strappato
sliced chicken breast sauteed with mushroom, broccoli and sun-dried tomato in our olive oil and garlic sauce
Shrimp Spetziato
shrimp sauteed with roma tomatoes, peppers, onion, broccoli, mushroom, sun-dried tomato and basil in our bianco diavolo sauce (spicy olive oil and with fresh basil, sautéed in olive oil and garlic
NA Beverages
H20
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Shirley Temple
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Sweet Iced Tea
Unsweet Iced Tea
Milk
Choc Milk
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Espresso Single
Espresso Double
Decaf Espresso Single
Decaf Espresso Double
Sparking Water
Natural Water
Come in and enjoy!
7989 Belt Line Rd #315, Dallas, TX 75248
Photos coming soon!