Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Romancing the Bean Cafe
975 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
A European-style cafe serving traditional, manual-pressed, espresso coffee's, along with organic salads, fresh juices and pressed sammie's!
Location
3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Story Tavern - 150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40
3.9 • 1,072
150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40 Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurant