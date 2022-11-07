Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Romancing the Bean Cafe

975 Reviews

$$

3413 W Magnolia Blvd

Burbank, CA 91505

Latte LG
Latte SM
Chrissy, Wake Up

COFFEE

Americano SM

$3.25

An espresso-based drink designed to resemble coffee brewed in a drip filter. The drink consists of espresso and water. Served in a demitasse cup.

Americano LG

$4.25

An espresso-based drink designed to resemble coffee brewed in a drip filter. The drink consists of espresso and water. Served in a demitasse cup.- Enjoy

Cappuccino SM (8oz)

$3.75

Single shot of espresso, steamed milk, topped with foam.

Cappuccino LG (12oz)

$4.75

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, topped with foam.

Espresso

$2.25

A full-flavored, concentrated form of coffee that is served in “shots.” It is made by forcing pressurized, hot water through very finely ground coffee beans. This process is called “pulling a shot.”

Cafe Au Lait Sm (12oz)

$3.00

Our house drip coffee with steamed milk of your choice.

Cafe Au Lait Lg (16oz)

$4.00

Our house drip coffee with steamed milk of your choice.

Latte SM

Latte SM

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with a bit of foam.

Latte LG

Latte LG

$5.00

Triple shot of espresso with steamed milk, topped with a bit of foam.

Macchiato 8oz (Traditional)

$3.00

Double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of foam. Did you know the name macchiato means "marked?"

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Flat White SM (8oz)

$3.25

Single shot of espresso with steamed milk and microfoam.

Flat White LG (12oz)

$4.25

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk and microfoam.

CHAGACCINO

$6.25+

A boost to your coffee that transforms your latte into an immune-supporting, keto, vegan, and delicious drink.

Cortado (8oz)

$3.25

Double shot of espresso with roughly equal amount of steamed milk.

Matcha Latte Sm

$4.50

Ceremonial green tea powder with steamed milk.

Matcha Latte Lg

$5.50

Ceremonial green tea powder with steamed milk.

Chai Latte SM

$4.50

Chai Latte LG

$5.50

Pour Over Reserve

$4.50

8 Oz Kids Milk

$1.50

Mocha SM

$4.50

Mocha LG

$5.50

Organic Drip 12oz

$2.50

Organic Drip 16oz

$3.00

Organic Drip 20oz

$3.50

Black and White SM

$4.50

Black and White LG

$5.50

FALL DRINKS '22

Chrissy, Wake Up

$5.25+

Latte with pumpkin pie sauce, your choice of milk, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sprinkle.

Pumpkin Spice Ahoy (Blended Drink)

$5.75+

Ice blended drink with pumpkin spice puree, vanilla latte powder, and topped with whipped cream.

The Upside Down (Blended Drink)

$5.75+

Ice blended charcoal mocha and strawberry purée with your choice of milk, red drizzle, and topped with whipped cream

Friends Don't Chai

$5.25+

Spiced chai and pumpkin latte with your choice of milk

Demogorgon's Dinner

$5.25+

Organic matcha and pumpkin purée latte with your choice of milk

El's Waffles

$5.25+

Cinnamon and maple latte with your choice of milk, topped with cinnamon sprinkle

Hellfire Club

$5.25+

Sea salt toffee and cinnamon brown sugar latte with your choice of milk

Hawkins

$5.25+

Maple and white chocolate latte with your choice of milk

Lady Applejack (16oz Tea Latte)

$5.00

Apple pie tea and caramel syrup tea latte with your choice of milk. 16oz ONLY.

The Barb (16oz Tea Latte)

$5.00

Pumpkin spice tea with your choice of milk and a dash of cinnamon. 16oz ONLY.

COLD DRINKS

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.00

Cold Brew 20oz

$4.75

OJ

$2.50

Cold Brew Nitro 16oz

$4.25Out of stock

Cold Brew NItro 20oz

$5.50Out of stock

Lemonade 16oz

$4.00

Lemonade 20oz

$4.50

Fentimans Drinks

$3.00

Ice Tea 16oz

$4.00

Ice Tea 20oz

$4.50

BLENDED DRINKS

16oz Blended Drink

$4.00

20oz Blended Drink

$5.00

FRESH JUICE

Green Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Green apples, celery, kale, ginger, and lemon juice. Shaken with ice.

REFRESHER

$8.00Out of stock

Green and red apples, lemon juice, and ginger. Shaken with ice.

CLEANSER

$8.00Out of stock

Beets, carrots, red apples, and ginger. Shaken with ice.

Liquid Enzyme

$8.00Out of stock

Pineapples, lime juice, apples, celery, cilantro, and cucumber. Shaken with ice.

SMOOTHIES

Green Goddess

$8.00

Avocado, spinach, cucumber, kiwi, mint, yogurt, blended with orange juice

Gym Rat

$8.00

Rolled Oats, Dates, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Agave, Almond Butter, blended with Almond Milk Sub Gluten-Free Oats +1.00 Note if you want to sub for peanut butter

Mango (clean smoothie)

$8.00

Mangoes, Avocado, Kale, Agave, blended with Almond and Coconut Milk

Mango Madness

$8.00

Mangoes, Yogurt, Ginger, Honey, Lime Juice, blended with Orange Juice

Purple Passion

$8.00

Blueberries, Banana, Yogurt, Almond Butter, blended with Almond Milk Note if you want to sub for peanut butter

Raw Cacao Shake

$8.00

Cacao powder, cacao nibs, almond butter, banana OR avocado (note on the bottom), agave, blended with almond milk

Strawberry - Almond

$8.00

Strawberries, dates, cinnamon, agave, blended with almond milk

Strawberry - Banana

$8.00

Strawberries, banana, yogurt, blended with orange juice

TEA

English Breakfast

$4.00Out of stock

Earl Grey - Classic

$4.00Out of stock

Earl Grey Creme

$4.00

Butterscotch

$4.00Out of stock

Sencha Green

$4.00

Pacific Mint

$4.00

Moroccan Mint

$4.00

Masala Chai

$4.00

Chamomile

$4.00

Red Velvet

$4.00

Coconut Creme

$4.00

Throat Therapy/Glow

$4.00

Bread & Love

Our Famous Chicken Curry

$16.00

Roast chicken, curry, green onions, & cranberries on ciabatta with a side mixed greens salad OR house made potato chips

Cold Turkey

$13.00

Smoked turkey with aged white cheddar, house made cilantro mayo, & mixed greens with a side mixed greens salad OR house made potato chips

Egg Salad

$12.00

Tuna

$13.00

Farm Fresh Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Italian Chopped Salad

$18.00

Cold Nicoise Salad

$19.00

Mama Caesar Salad

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Fresh Salmon Tartare Salad

$18.00

Baby Kale & Brussel Sprout Salad

$16.00

Mama Mia Greek

$15.00

Just For Kids

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids' Peanut Butter and Jam

$11.00

Kid Turkey & White Cheddar

$11.00Out of stock

Pressed Sammies

Brie & Apples

$14.00Out of stock

Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

ITALIAN Hero

$15.00Out of stock

Pressed Turkey & Cheddar

$15.00

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$12.00

Two Cheese Grilled Cheese

$13.00

TUNA PANINI

$14.00

Wrap It Up

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Roasted veggies -- zucchini, red & yellow bell peppers, squash roasted in balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in wheat tortilla

Smoked Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Bagels

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel w/Butter & Jam

$3.50
Bagel w/Lox

Bagel w/Lox

$14.00

Toast w/Butter & Jam

$3.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Housemade Granola

$12.00

Yogurt w/Fruit

$4.50

Quiche

Quiche Choice

$13.00

Pastry

Cake Slice

Cake Slice

$6.50

Cakes of the Week: Marble Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Cheesecake, Berry Cheesecake, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Caramel Cake, Chocolate M&M Cake

Cookies

$3.00

Croissant

Scone

$3.25

Muffin

$3.75

Pop Pies

$4.00

Cherry Bomb

$4.25Out of stock

ALMOND Danish

$4.25Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Maple Pecan Bar

$3.25

Pumpkin Bars

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Choc Dippec Oreo

$2.50Out of stock

Vegan Choc Truffles

$2.50

CHEESE Danish

$4.25Out of stock

Sides

Cup Fruit

$4.00

Scoop Chicken Curry

$6.00

Scoop Egg Salad

$5.00

Scoop Tuna

$5.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Chicken

$3.00Out of stock

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Hummus

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side Prosciutto

$3.00

Side Sopprasetta

$3.00

Side Tartare

$6.00Out of stock

Side Vegetables

$3.00

Side Cheese

$1.75

Side Turkey

$3.00Out of stock

Side Dressing

$0.75

Small Bites

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Half Sandwich w/ Soup

$12.00

Half Salad & Soup

$12.00

Half Sandwich w/ Salad

$12.00

Hummus Plate

$14.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

SIDE OF HOUSE SALAD

$5.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

A European-style cafe serving traditional, manual-pressed, espresso coffee's, along with organic salads, fresh juices and pressed sammie's!

Website

Location

3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505

Directions

