Romancing the Bean
409 Reviews
$
80 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Suite 120
Tempe, AZ 85281
Blended Drinks
SM Blended Caramello
Espresso with caramel flavor
MD Blended Caramello
Espresso with caramel flavor
LG Blended Caramello
SM Blended Pink Lady
Strawberries and Lemonade
SM Blended Caramello
Espresso with caramel flavor
SM Blended Mocha
Espresso with chocolate
Sm Blended Rollo
SM Blended White Mocha
Sm Plain Blended
Sm Slush
SM Smoothie
Blended Fruit and Ice
MD Blended Caramello
Espresso with caramel flavor
MD Blended Mocha
Espresso with chocolate
MD Blended Pink Lady
Strawberries and Lemonade
MD Blended Rollo
MD Blended White Mocha
MD Smoothie
Blended Fruit and Ice
MD Plain Blended
MD Slush
LG Blended Caramello
Espresso with caramel flavor
LG Blended Mocha
Espresso with chocolate
LG Blended Pink Lady
Strawberries and Lemonade
LG Blended Rollo
LG Blended White Mocha
LG Smoothie
Blended Fruit and Ice
Lg Plain Blended
LG Slush
XLG Blended Caramello
XLG Blended Mocha
XLG Blended Pink Lady
XLG Blended Rollo
XLG Blended White Mocha
XLG Plain Blended
XLG Slush
XLG Smoothie
Hot Specialty Drinks
SM Almond Roca Mocha
A mocha with almond roca flavoring
SM Americano
Double espresso cut with hot water.
SM Café au Lait
Dark drip coffee with steamed milk
SM Cappuccino
1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 froth milk
SM Carmello
Rich carmel, espresso and a cup of froth milk
SM CHAI
Blend of spicy chai black tea with milk
SM Espresso
Intense coffee extracted under pressure
SM Espresso Con Panna
Double espresso with whipped cream
SM Espresso Macchiato
Espresso with a dollop of froth