Romancing the Bean

409 Reviews

$

80 E Rio Salado Pkwy

Suite 120

Tempe, AZ 85281

Blended Drinks

SM Blended Caramello

$3.09

Espresso with caramel flavor

MD Blended Caramello

$3.49

Espresso with caramel flavor

LG Blended Caramello

$3.99

SM Blended Pink Lady

$3.09

Strawberries and Lemonade

SM Blended Caramello

$3.09

Espresso with caramel flavor

SM Blended Mocha

$3.09

Espresso with chocolate

Sm Blended Rollo

$3.29

SM Blended White Mocha

$3.29

Sm Plain Blended

$3.09

Sm Slush

$3.09

SM Smoothie

$3.09

Blended Fruit and Ice

MD Blended Caramello

$3.49

Espresso with caramel flavor

MD Blended Mocha

$3.49

Espresso with chocolate

MD Blended Pink Lady

$3.49

Strawberries and Lemonade

MD Blended Rollo

$3.79

MD Blended White Mocha

$3.79

MD Smoothie

$3.59

Blended Fruit and Ice

MD Plain Blended

$3.49

MD Slush

$3.49

LG Blended Caramello

$4.49

Espresso with caramel flavor

LG Blended Mocha

$4.49

Espresso with chocolate

LG Blended Pink Lady

$4.49

Strawberries and Lemonade

LG Blended Rollo

$4.79

LG Blended White Mocha

$4.79

LG Smoothie

$4.49

Blended Fruit and Ice

Lg Plain Blended

$3.99

LG Slush

$4.49

XLG Blended Caramello

$4.49

XLG Blended Mocha

$4.49

XLG Blended Pink Lady

$4.49

XLG Blended Rollo

$4.79

XLG Blended White Mocha

$4.79

XLG Plain Blended

$4.49

XLG Slush

$4.49

XLG Smoothie

$4.49

Hot Specialty Drinks

SM Almond Roca Mocha

$2.89

A mocha with almond roca flavoring

SM Americano

$1.89

Double espresso cut with hot water.

SM Café au Lait

$2.29

Dark drip coffee with steamed milk

SM Cappuccino

$2.59

1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 froth milk

SM Carmello

$2.89

Rich carmel, espresso and a cup of froth milk

SM CHAI

$2.79

Blend of spicy chai black tea with milk

SM Espresso

$2.00

Intense coffee extracted under pressure

SM Espresso Con Panna

$2.49

Double espresso with whipped cream

SM Espresso Macchiato

$2.49

Espresso with a dollop of froth