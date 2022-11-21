Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roman Cucina

review star

No reviews yet

211 North Harbor Boulevard

Fullerton, CA 92832

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

ALFREDO
MOZZARELLA GARLIC BREAD
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

SIDES

ONE MEATBALL

$2.00

SIDE MEATBALLS

$4.00

ONE SAUSAGE

$2.00

SIDE SAUSAGES

$4.00

SIDE RICOTTA

$0.95

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE SHRIMP

$7.00

SIDE LOBSTER

$7.00

SIDE BOLO

$1.50

SIDE SSG BOLO

$1.50

SIDE VEGGIES

$5.00

SIDE RED SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE MARINARA

$0.75

SIDE ALFREDO

$0.75

SIDE ROSA

$0.75

SIDE LEMON CREAM

$0.75

SIDE PESTO

$0.75

SIDE SCAMPI

$0.75

SIDE BIANCO DIAVOLO

$0.75

SIDE AGLIO OLIO

$0.75

SIDE ARRABBIATA

$0.75

WITH PLATE

APPETIZERS

BRUSCHETTA

$13.00

Toasted Italian bread topped with roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil, and mozzarella

CALAMARI

$13.00

Calamari, lightly breaded served with lemon wedges and red sauce

GARLIC BREAD

$9.00

Italian bread baked with butter and fresh garlic

MOZZARELLA GARLIC BREAD

$10.00

Garlic bread baked with melted mozzarella served with red sauce

PEPPERONI GARLIC BREAD

$11.00

Our mozzarella garlic bread baked with pepperoni and a side of red sauce

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$11.00

Mushrooms sautéed in our olive oil, white wine and lemon garlic sauce

CHICKEN PARM APP

$11.00

Chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs baked with red sauce and mozzarella

EGGPLANT PARM APP

$12.00

Eggplant lightly breaded baked with red sauce and mozzarella

MEATBALL MOZZ APP

$10.00

Homemade meatballs baked with ricotta, mozzarella and our red sauce

SAUSAGE MOZZ APP

$10.00

Italian spicy sausages baked with ricotta, mozzarella and our red suace

CHICKEN MILANESE APP

$11.00

STEAK MILANESE APP

$12.00

Lightly breaded thin cutlet of top round steak served with red sauce and lemon wedge

SALADS AND SOUP

EXTRA DINNER SALAD

$4.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette with cucumbers and red onion

SUB CUP SOUP

$2.00

Acini di pepe, small meatballs and escarole in a light broth

ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP - CUP

$6.00

Acini di pepe, small meatballs and escarole in a light broth

SUB BOWL SOUP

$3.00

ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP - BOWL

$7.00

Acini di pepe, small meatballs and escarole in a light broth

CAPRESE SALAD

$13.00

Buffala mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil tossed with olive oil and garlic

HOUSE SALAD

$13.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette with cucumbers and red onion

DEMETRI SALAD

$14.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in our spicy vinaigrette with sundried tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion

CUCUMBER AND TOMATO SALAD

$12.00

Cucumbers and roma tomatoes tossed with basil in our red wine vinaigrette

ROMAN SALAD

$15.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette with buffala mozzarella, pepperoni, sundried tomatoes and topped with shredded mozzarella

PASTA

ALFREDO

$18.00

Homemade alfredo cream sauce

ROSA

$18.00

Homemade creamy tomato sauce

PASTA & MEATBALLS

$19.00

Homemade meatballs and our red sauce

PASTA & SAUSAGE

$19.00

Spicy Italian sausages and our red sauce

PASTA OUR WAY

$19.00

One meatball, one sausage and our red sauce

PASTA TOMBRELLO

$20.00

Ground Italian sausage with mushrooms in our Bianco Diavolo sauce (spicy aglio olio)

SAUSAGE MOZZARELLA

$20.00

Pasta with red sauce, Italian sausage, and ricotta with melted mozzarella

PASTA BOLOGNESE

$19.00

Italian seasoned ground beef and our red sauce

SAUSAGE BOLOGNESE

$19.00

Ground spicy Italian sausage and our red sauce

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$19.00

Sausage, peppers and onions sautéed in olive oil and garlic (or with red sauce)

PESTO

$19.00

Our homemade creamy pesto sauce sautéed with pinenuts

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$21.00

Chicken breast lightly breaded baked with mozzarella and our red sauce over pasta

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$21.00

Lightly breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella and our red sauce over pasta

MILANESE PARMIGIANA

$21.00

Top round steak lightly breaded baked with mozzarella and red sauce over pasta

ALA CHECCA

$18.00

Roma tomatoes and basil sautéed in olive oil and garlic

AGLIO OLIO

$17.00

Plenty of fresh garlic and olive oil with Italian spices

PRIMAVERA AGLIO OLIO

$20.00

Roma tomatoes, peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms and sundried tomatoes with fresh basil, sautéed in olive oil and garlic

PRIMAVERA MARINARA

$20.00

Roma tomatoes, peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms and sundried tomatoes with fresh basil, sautéed in our marinara

PASTA MARINARA

$17.00

Our delicious vegetarian marinara sauce

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$23.00

Shrimp sautéed in olive oil, white wine and lemon garlic sauce

PASTA GIANNI

$24.00

Shrimp and langostino lobster sautéed with mushrooms in our Bianco Diavolo sauce (spicy aglio olio)

LEMON CREAM SAUCE & SHRIMP

$23.00

Pasta with lemon garlic cream sauce and shrimp

ADULT BUTTER & CHEESE

$16.00

PASTA RED SAUCE

$17.00

PASTALESS

CHICKEN STRAPPATO

$20.00

Sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, broccoli and sundried tomatoes in our olive oil and garlic sauce

SHRIMP SPEZIATO

$23.00

Shrimp sautéed with roma tomatoes, peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes and basil in our Bianco Diavolo (spicy aglio olio)

LASAGNA

CHEESE LASAGNA

$19.00

Pasta sheets layered with ricotta, mozzarella and red sauce

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$20.00

Our lasagna baked with seasoned ground beef

SAUSAGE LASAGNA

$20.00

Our lasagna baked with spicy ground Italian sausage

SANDWICHES

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$18.00

Homemade meatballs bakes with mozzarella and our red sauce

SAUSAGE & MOZZARELLA SANDWICH

$18.00

Spicy Italian sausage baked with mozzarella and red sauce

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONION SANDWICH

$18.00

Spicy Italian sausage, grilled red and yellow peppers, with onion in either red or olive oil and garlic sauce

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWICH

$18.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast baked with red sauce and mozzarella

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SANDWICH

$18.00

Lightly breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella and red sauce

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$18.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, basil, onion, bell peppers, roma tomatoes and sundried tomatoes, sautéed in olive oil and garlic

MILANESE SALAD SANDWICH

$18.00

Steak or Chicken milanese with romaine lettuce, tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette

STEAK MILANESE PARMIGIANA SANDWICH

$18.00

Steak milanese baked with red sauce and mozzarella

KIDS MENU

KIDS PASTA RED SAUCE

$7.00

KIDS PASTA MEATBALL

$8.00

KIDS PASTA SAUSAGE

$8.00

KIDS PASTA ALFREDO

$8.00

KIDS PASTA ROSA

$8.00

KIDS BUTTER AND CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS PASTA BOLOGNESE

$8.00

KIDS SAUSAGE BOLOGNESE

$8.00

KIDS GARLIC BREAD PIZZA

$7.00

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$6.00

Crunchy pastry shell stuffed with a sweetened filling of whipped ricotta, mascarpone cheese and topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar

TIRAMISU

$8.00

Espresso and coffee liqueur soaked lady fingers (sponge cakes) layered with mascarpone cheese and chocolate

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

Flavor of cheesecakes vary

SMALL SPUMONI

$3.00

2 scoops - Italian ice cream containing cherry, chocolate and pistachio flavors

LARGE SPUMONI

$6.00

5 scoops - Italian ice cream containing cherry, chocolate and pistachio flavors

BIRTHDAY SPUMONI

Liquor

Tito's

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$9.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$9.00

Smirnoff Orange

$9.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

Smirnoff Peach

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Myers Dark

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Cuervo Margarita

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Casamigos Margarita

$14.00

Patron Margarita

$12.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Chivas

$10.00

John Walker Red

$9.00

John Walker Black

$10.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Macallan 12yr

$16.00

Macallan 18yr

$42.00

Dewars

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Grappa

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Presidente Brandy

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Courvosier

$9.00

Midori Sour

$9.00

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Long Beach

$10.00

Midori Sour

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Adios

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Sex on Beach

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Baileys Coffee

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kahlua Coffee

$10.00

Martinis

Italian Ice

$9.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Bada BIng

$9.00

Italian Surfer

$9.00

Olazzo

$9.00

Peach

$9.00

Belini

$9.00

Key Lime

$9.00

Watermelon

$9.00

Raspberry

$9.00

Sicilian

$9.00

Italian Stallion

$9.00

Royal Manhattan

$9.00

White Chocolate

$9.00

Banana Split

$9.00

Apple Martini

$9.00

Tito's Martini

$10.00

Ketel Martini

$11.00

Grey Goose Martini

$12.00

Tanqueray Martini

$10.00

Hendrick's Martini

$11.00

Blue Eyes Martini

$9.00

Ciaobella

$9.00

Beam Manhattan

$9.00

Makers Manhattan

$11.00

Bull Rye Manhattan

$11.00

Bull Bour Manhattan

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Beer

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

STELLA

$7.00

PALOMINO PALE ALE

$7.00

FAR OUT IPA

$7.00

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

PERONI

$6.50

CORONA

$6.00

NEWCASTLE

$6.00

OLD WORLD HEF

$6.50

BUCKLERS NON-ALCHOLIC

$5.00

Wine

GL Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$8.00

GL Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$10.00

GL Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$9.00

GL i Masoletti Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL Michael David Sav Blanc

$9.00

GL Fetzer Rose

$8.00

GL Zonin Prosecco

$9.00

Btl Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$28.00

Btl Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$36.00

Btl Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$33.00

Btl Masoletti Pinot Grigio

$33.00

Btl Michael David Sav Blanc

$33.00

Btl Zonin Prosecco

$32.00

Btl Fetzer Rose

$28.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00

GL Toscolo Chianti

$8.00

GL Poggio Basso Primitivo

$9.00

GL Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$8.00

GL Liberty School Cabernet

$11.00

GL Sycamore Lane Merlot

$8.00

GL 6th Sense Syrah

$10.00

GL Uno Malbec

$10.00

GL 19 Crimes Red Blend

$9.00

GL Freakshow

$12.00

GL Folie a Duex Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL Riunite Lambrusco

$8.00

Btl Toscolo Chianti

$28.00

Btl Villa Cafaggio Chianti

$59.00

Btl Poggio Basso Primitivo

$33.00

Btl Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$28.00

Btl Liberty School Cabernet

$39.00

Btl Raymond Reserve Cabernet

$65.00

Btl Sycamore Lane Merlot

$28.00

Btl Folie a Duex Merlot

$42.00

Btl 6th Sense Syrah

$36.00

Btl Uno Malbec

$36.00

Btl 19 Crimes Red Blend

$33.00

Btl Freakshow

$42.00

Btl Folie Pinot Noir

$39.00

Btl Lambrusco

$28.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Mr. Pibb

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Roy Rogers

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Natural Water

$3.99

Sparkling Water

$3.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Gingerale

$3.99

Juice

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Ginger Beer

$3.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian restaurant and cocktails

Website

Location

211 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
141 E Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Street - 110 East Commonwealth Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
110 East Commonwealth Avenue Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Cupid's Hotdogs OC - 106 North Harbor Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
106 North Harbor Boulevard Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
301 E Amerige Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS - Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
204 N. Harbor Blvd Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fullerton

Les Amis Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,692
128 W Wilshire Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton
orange star4.2 • 1,387
506 S Euclid St Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000482 - Amerige Center
orange star4.4 • 906
1949 W. Malvern Ave. Fullerton, CA 92833
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
orange star4.8 • 793
575 N Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
SoCal Wings - Fullerton
orange star4.6 • 625
349 N State College Blvd Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fullerton
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston