Romano's Italian Cuisine
1510 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28025
Food
Appetizers
Chicken Quesadilla
Stuffed with grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, diced tomatoes, and sour cream
Steak Quesadilla
Stuffed with shredded steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, diced tomatoes, and sour cream
Fried Calamari
Breaded calamari rings lightly fried to golden brown and served with our homemade tomato sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Beer-battered mushrooms lightly fried and served with ranch dressing
Fried Mozzarella
6 Mozzarella sticks coated with Italian breading and lightly fried. Served with our homemade tomato sauce
Spanakopita & Tyropita
A tasty blend of spinach, onion, feta cheese, egg, selected herbs (spanokopita), paired with (tyropita), a blend of feta and mozzarella cheeses, onion, and selected herbs and seasonings. Three of each baked in filo pastry triangles and served with tzatziki
Cheesy Fries
Topped with ranch dressing, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese and seasoned with oregano
5pc Fried Chicken Tenders
5 chicken tenders served with honey mustard dressing
Chicken Nuggets
10 pieces. Served with ranch dressing
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Onion Rings
Grape Leaves
5 pieces. Stuffed with rice
5pc Grilled Chicken Tenders
Salads
Small House Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots
Large House Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots topped with ham, salami, turkey, provolone cheese, and eggs
Greek Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, Greek olives, and pepperoncini topped with stuffed grape leaves and feta cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots topped with marinated chicken and mozzarella cheese
Fried Chicken Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots topped with marinated chicken and mozzarella cheese
Nick's Pizza Salad
Pizza covered with crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots topped with parmigiana cheese
Romanos Special Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Greek olives, pepperoncini, and stuffed grape leaves topped with grilled chicken, gyro, and feta cheese
Horiatiki Salad
Ripe tomato wedges, cucumber slices, onions, feta cheese, and Greek olives tossed with house dressing
Salad Dressings
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Philly & Hot Grilled Subs
Philly - Plain
Thinly sliced Philly steak topped with cheese
Philly w/ Mushroom
Thinly sliced Philly steak topped with cheese
Philly w/ Mixed Peppers
Thinly sliced Philly steak topped with cheese
Philly Hoagie
Philly steak topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and cheese
Philly Special
Philly steak topped with grilled mushrooms, mixed peppers, onions, and cheese
Philly Chicken
Sliced grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, mixed peppers, onions, and cheese
Pizza Philly
Philly steak topped with grilled onions, pizza sauce, and cheese
BBQ Philly
Philly steak topped with grilled onions, BBQ sauce, and cheese
Grilled Chicken Sub
Chargrilled marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and cheese
Veggie Sub
Prepared with grilled broccoli, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Romano's Philly Supreme
Topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers, banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and cheese
Deli Hot or Cold Subs
Ham and Cheese Sub
Thinly sliced deli ham and provolone cheese
Turkey Sub
Thinly sliced turkey breast and provolone cheese
Roast Beef Sub
Thinly sliced roast beef and provolone cheese
Italian Sub
Thinly sliced ham, salami, and provolone cheese
Marina Sub
Thinly sliced ham, salami, turkey, and provolone cheese
Tuna Sub
Homemade tuna salad
Romanos Deli Special Sub
Thinly sliced ham, salami, turkey, roast beef, and provolone cheese
Parmigiana Subs
Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken breast baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Meatballs Parm Sub
Seasoned Italian meatballs baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Sausage & Pepper Parm Sub
Italian sausage with peppers baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parm Sub
Fresh eggplant lightly breaded and baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Mediterranean Tastes
Gyro
Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce, and French fries
Gyro Platter
Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce, and French fries, with a small Greek salad
Chicken Souvlaki
Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce, and French fries
Chicken Souvlaki Platter
Chicken souvlaki wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce, and French fries, with a small Greek salad
Burgers and Chicken
Special Burger
Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and cheddar cheese
Cheeseburger
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
NY Buffalo Sub
Fried crispy chicken dipped in mild sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch dressing
Chicken Delight
Grilled marinated chicken breast with provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and bacon
BBQ Chicken
Fried crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, provolone cheese, and BBQ sauce
Health Conscious Wraps
Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken and crispy romaine leaves tossed in our creamy Caesars dressing and finished with a sprinkle of pecorino-romano cheese wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served with creamy pasta salad
Mediterranean Wrap
Fresh romaine leaves tossed with sliced kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, and our house dressing. Then wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served with creamy pasta salad
Pasta
Tomato Sauce Pasta
Meat Sauce Pasta
Meatballs Pasta
Italian Sausage Pasta
Mushrooms Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles sauteed with butter, heavy cream, and Romano cheese
Fettuccine w/ Chicken
Fettuccine w/ Shrimp
Fettuccine w/ Broccoli
Fettuccine w/ Mushrooms
Alshamino
Sauteed mushrooms, black olives, fresh tomatoes, scallions, and fresh garlic dipped in olive oil and tomato sauce
Alshamino w/ Chicken
Pasta Primavera
Yellow squash, zucchini, red peppers, and broccoli sauteed in fresh garlic, light lemon, and white wine sauce
Primavera w/ Chicken
Primavera w/ Shrimp
Garlic and Olive Oil Pasta
Pasta Al Forno
Lasagna Classico
Layers of pasta seasoned with meat sauce, ricotta and parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Vegetable Lasagna
Layers of pasta and fresh vegetables sautéed in herbs and spices, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with homemade tomato sauce
Five Cheese Lasagna
Filled with ricotta, feta, parmesan, and provolone cheese topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti
Ziti noodles mixed in ricotta cheese and meat sauce. Topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Rosemary Baked Ziti
Ziti noodles mixed in sautéed onions, fresh garlic, black olives, fresh tomatoes, touch of rosemary and herbs, ricotta cheese and our homemade tomato sauce. Topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Cheese Ravioli w/ Meat Sauce
Stuffed pasta with ricotta cheese. Topped with meat sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli
Stuffed pasta shells with portabella mushrooms. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
Spinach Ravioli
Stuffed pasta with spinach and ricotta cheese. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
Manicotti
Stuffed roll pasta with ricotta cheese and herbs. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
Italian Classic Dishes
Specialty Dishes
Chicken Scallopini
Sautéed in green peppers and onions with fresh garlic, wine sauce, tomato sauce and herbs served over linguine
Scampi with Chicken
Scampi sautéed with fresh garlic, scallions and fresh tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over linguine
Scampi with Shrimp (10)
Scampi sauteed with fresh garlic, scallions, and fresh tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over linguine
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed with butter, mushrooms, and marsala wine over linguine
Linguine w/ Clams
Sautéed in fresh garlic and wine with scallions and fresh tomatoes with your choice of red or white sauce over linguine. Clams in the shell
Linguine w/ Mussels
Sautéed in fresh garlic and wine with scallions and fresh tomatoes with your choice of red or white sauce over linguine. Mussels in the shell
Linguine w/ Both Clams and Mussels
Sautéed in fresh garlic and wine with scallions and fresh tomatoes with your choice of red or white sauce over linguine. Clams and mussels in the shell
Chicken Carbonara
Strips of chicken with mushrooms and bacon cooked in alfredo sauce with a dash of marsala wine over ziti pasta
Chicken and Broccoli
Strips of chicken breast and broccoli sautéed in fresh garlic in a white wine butter with our red sauce served over linguine
Chicken Francese
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with fresh garlic in a lemon white sauce with scallions served over linguine
Chicken Florentine
Chicken breast covered in spinach, black olives, onions, fresh garlic, feta cheese, and mushrooms with alfredo sauce and melted cheese served with a side of linguine
Chicken Saltimbocca
Sautéed spinach and ham with fresh garlic topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of angel hair topped with tomato sauce
Grecian Ziti
Sliced sautéed chicken tossed with pepperoncini peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, black olives, onions, and feta cheese in a lemon white wine sauce over ziti pasta
Chicken & Shrimp Vellisimo
Sautéed chicken and six shrimp tossed with asparagus, scallions and sun-dried tomatoes served over ziti in a lemon white wine sauce
Romanos Pasta
Sliced chicken strips with ham, sautéed squash, zucchini, and mushrooms with fresh garlic in a light chicken broth with alfredo sauce topped with melted mozzarella over spaghetti
Chicken Cacciatore
Strips of chicken sautéed with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, tomato sauce, and spices served over linguine
Seafood Combo
3 shelled clams, 3 shelled mussels, and 6 shrimp sautéed in fresh garlic and wine sauce with scallions and fresh tomatoes in your choice of red or white sauce over linguine
Side Orders
Tomato Sauce
3.25 oz
Meat Sauce
3.25 oz
Alfredo Sauce
3.25 oz
1pc Meatball
1
7pc Italian Sausage
7 pieces
6 Pieces Shrimp
12 Pieces Shrimp
French Fries
Creamy Pasta Salad
Pita Bread
Tzatziki Sauce
1pc Garlic Bread
2pc Garlic Bread
Steamed Broccoli
Sautéed Broccoli
Grilled Mushrooms
Sauteed Mushrooms
Steamed Mixed Veggies
Sautéed Mixed Veggies
8pc Greek Olives
8
Pepperoncini Peppers
Jalapeño Peppers
Banana Peppers
Cup of Croutons
Mozzarella Cheese
3.25 oz
Provolone Cheese
2 slices
White American Cheese
2 slices
Yellow American Cheese
2 slices
Cheddar Cheese
Feta Cheese
Grape Leaf
1
Potato Chips
8pc Anchovies
8
3.25oz Artichokes
Scoop of Tuna Salad
(1) Pickle Spear
1
(3) Pickle Spears
8pc Cucumbers
8 pieces
6pc Tomatoes
Side Ranch
3.25oz Salsa
Sour Cream Cup
3.25oz Pizza Sauce
3.25oz Parm Cup
1oz Parm Cup
1pc Egg
6pc Celery
18pc Celery
5 pc Crackers
6oz Hamburger Patty
Side Gr Chicken
Side Fr Chicken
7" Black Container w/ Lid
9" Black Container w/ Lid
Kid's Menu
Desserts
8oz-16oz-32oz Homemade Sauce
Pizza & Wing Special
Pizza, Calzones, and Stromboli
NY Style - Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
12" Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and extra cheese
14" Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and extra cheese
16" Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and extra cheese
12" Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese
14" Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese
16" Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese
12" Romano's Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and extra cheese
14" Romano's Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and extra cheese
16" Romano's Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and extra cheese
White Special Pizza
12" Milano's White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, and broccoli
14" Milano's White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, and broccoli
16" Milano's White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, and broccoli
12" Dino's White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese
14" Dino's White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese
16" Dino's White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese
12" Romano's White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, tomatoes, and fresh garlic
14" Romano's White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, tomatoes, and fresh garlic
16" Romano's White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, tomatoes, and fresh garlic
12" Mama's White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, pineapple, eggplant, and chicken
14" Mama's White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, pineapple, eggplant, and chicken
16" Mama's White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, pineapple, eggplant, and chicken
Stuffed Pizza
12" Vegetarian Stuffed Pizza
14" Vegetarian Stuffed Pizza
16" Vegetarian Stuffed Pizza
12" Meat Lover's Stuffed Pizza
14" Meat Lover's Stuffed Pizza
16" Meat Lover's Stuffed Pizza
12" Romano's Stuffed Deluxe Pizza
14" Romano's Stuffed Deluxe Pizza
16" Romano's Stuffed Deluxe Pizza
Specialty Gourmet Pizza
12 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
14 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
16 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
12 Inch Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Topped with grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, and extra cheese