Romano's Italian Cuisine

Food

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Stuffed with grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, diced tomatoes, and sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$9.25

Stuffed with shredded steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, diced tomatoes, and sour cream

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Breaded calamari rings lightly fried to golden brown and served with our homemade tomato sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Beer-battered mushrooms lightly fried and served with ranch dressing

Fried Mozzarella

$8.50

6 Mozzarella sticks coated with Italian breading and lightly fried. Served with our homemade tomato sauce

Spanakopita & Tyropita

$8.50

A tasty blend of spinach, onion, feta cheese, egg, selected herbs (spanokopita), paired with (tyropita), a blend of feta and mozzarella cheeses, onion, and selected herbs and seasonings. Three of each baked in filo pastry triangles and served with tzatziki

Cheesy Fries

$8.95

Topped with ranch dressing, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese and seasoned with oregano

5pc Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.95

5 chicken tenders served with honey mustard dressing

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

10 pieces. Served with ranch dressing

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.75

Grape Leaves

$5.95

5 pieces. Stuffed with rice

5pc Grilled Chicken Tenders

$9.25

Salads

Small House Salad

$4.25

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots

Large House Salad

$7.95

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Large Caesar Salad

$7.95

Chef Salad

$11.95

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots topped with ham, salami, turkey, provolone cheese, and eggs

Greek Salad

$11.95

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, Greek olives, and pepperoncini topped with stuffed grape leaves and feta cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots topped with marinated chicken and mozzarella cheese

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.95

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots topped with marinated chicken and mozzarella cheese

Nick's Pizza Salad

$14.95

Pizza covered with crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots topped with parmigiana cheese

Romanos Special Salad

$12.95

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Greek olives, pepperoncini, and stuffed grape leaves topped with grilled chicken, gyro, and feta cheese

Horiatiki Salad

$10.95

Ripe tomato wedges, cucumber slices, onions, feta cheese, and Greek olives tossed with house dressing

Salad Dressings

3.25oz Salad Dressing

$1.00

8oz Salad Dressing

$2.65

16oz Salad Dressing

$5.25

32oz Salad Dressing

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Wings

5pc Chicken Wings

$7.50

10pc Chicken Wings

$13.75

15pc Chicken Wings

$19.95

25pc Chicken Wings

$32.95

50pc Chicken Wings

$64.50

75pc Chicken Wings

$96.75

100pc Chicken Wings

$129.00

Wing Sauces

3.25oz Wing Sauce

$1.25

8oz Wing Sauce

$3.30

16oz Wing Sauce

$6.70

32oz Wing Sauce

$13.25

Philly & Hot Grilled Subs

Philly - Plain

$8.00

Thinly sliced Philly steak topped with cheese

Philly w/ Mushroom

$8.25

Thinly sliced Philly steak topped with cheese

Philly w/ Mixed Peppers

$8.25

Thinly sliced Philly steak topped with cheese

Philly Hoagie

$8.50

Philly steak topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and cheese

Philly Special

$8.50

Philly steak topped with grilled mushrooms, mixed peppers, onions, and cheese

Philly Chicken

$8.50

Sliced grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, mixed peppers, onions, and cheese

Pizza Philly

$8.50

Philly steak topped with grilled onions, pizza sauce, and cheese

BBQ Philly

$8.50

Philly steak topped with grilled onions, BBQ sauce, and cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.50

Chargrilled marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and cheese

Veggie Sub

$8.50

Prepared with grilled broccoli, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Romano's Philly Supreme

$9.95

Topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers, banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and cheese

Deli Hot or Cold Subs

Ham and Cheese Sub

$8.25

Thinly sliced deli ham and provolone cheese

Turkey Sub

$8.25

Thinly sliced turkey breast and provolone cheese

Roast Beef Sub

$8.25

Thinly sliced roast beef and provolone cheese

Italian Sub

$8.75

Thinly sliced ham, salami, and provolone cheese

Marina Sub

$9.25

Thinly sliced ham, salami, turkey, and provolone cheese

Tuna Sub

$8.00

Homemade tuna salad

Romanos Deli Special Sub

$9.75

Thinly sliced ham, salami, turkey, roast beef, and provolone cheese

Parmigiana Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.50

Chicken breast baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Meatballs Parm Sub

$8.50

Seasoned Italian meatballs baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Sausage & Pepper Parm Sub

$8.50

Italian sausage with peppers baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.50

Fresh eggplant lightly breaded and baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Mediterranean Tastes

Gyro

$9.50

Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce, and French fries

Gyro Platter

$12.25

Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce, and French fries, with a small Greek salad

Chicken Souvlaki

$9.50

Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce, and French fries

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$12.25

Chicken souvlaki wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce, and French fries, with a small Greek salad

Burgers and Chicken

Special Burger

$12.50

Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and cheddar cheese

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

NY Buffalo Sub

$9.95

Fried crispy chicken dipped in mild sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch dressing

Chicken Delight

$10.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast with provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and bacon

BBQ Chicken

$10.95

Fried crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, provolone cheese, and BBQ sauce

Health Conscious Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken and crispy romaine leaves tossed in our creamy Caesars dressing and finished with a sprinkle of pecorino-romano cheese wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served with creamy pasta salad

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.50

Fresh romaine leaves tossed with sliced kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, and our house dressing. Then wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served with creamy pasta salad

Pasta

Tomato Sauce Pasta

$9.95

Meat Sauce Pasta

$11.50

Meatballs Pasta

$11.75

Italian Sausage Pasta

$11.50

Mushrooms Pasta

$11.25

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.50

Fettuccine noodles sauteed with butter, heavy cream, and Romano cheese

Fettuccine w/ Chicken

$14.50

Fettuccine w/ Shrimp

$16.50

Fettuccine w/ Broccoli

$13.50

Fettuccine w/ Mushrooms

$13.50

Alshamino

$12.95

Sauteed mushrooms, black olives, fresh tomatoes, scallions, and fresh garlic dipped in olive oil and tomato sauce

Alshamino w/ Chicken

$15.75

Pasta Primavera

$12.95

Yellow squash, zucchini, red peppers, and broccoli sauteed in fresh garlic, light lemon, and white wine sauce

Primavera w/ Chicken

$15.75

Primavera w/ Shrimp

$17.75

Garlic and Olive Oil Pasta

$9.95

Pasta Al Forno

Lasagna Classico

$12.95

Layers of pasta seasoned with meat sauce, ricotta and parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Vegetable Lasagna

$12.95

Layers of pasta and fresh vegetables sautéed in herbs and spices, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with homemade tomato sauce

Five Cheese Lasagna

$12.95

Filled with ricotta, feta, parmesan, and provolone cheese topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti

$12.95

Ziti noodles mixed in ricotta cheese and meat sauce. Topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Rosemary Baked Ziti

$12.95

Ziti noodles mixed in sautéed onions, fresh garlic, black olives, fresh tomatoes, touch of rosemary and herbs, ricotta cheese and our homemade tomato sauce. Topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Ravioli w/ Meat Sauce

$12.95

Stuffed pasta with ricotta cheese. Topped with meat sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli

$11.95

Stuffed pasta shells with portabella mushrooms. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

Spinach Ravioli

$11.95

Stuffed pasta with spinach and ricotta cheese. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

Manicotti

$11.95

Stuffed roll pasta with ricotta cheese and herbs. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

Italian Classic Dishes

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.50

Lightly breaded chicken breast fried and topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.50

Lightly breaded fresh eggplant fried and topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese

Specialty Dishes

Chicken Scallopini

$15.50

Sautéed in green peppers and onions with fresh garlic, wine sauce, tomato sauce and herbs served over linguine

Scampi with Chicken

$14.50

Scampi sautéed with fresh garlic, scallions and fresh tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over linguine

Scampi with Shrimp (10)

$16.75

Scampi sauteed with fresh garlic, scallions, and fresh tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over linguine

Chicken Marsala

$15.75

Sauteed with butter, mushrooms, and marsala wine over linguine

Linguine w/ Clams

$15.50

Sautéed in fresh garlic and wine with scallions and fresh tomatoes with your choice of red or white sauce over linguine. Clams in the shell

Linguine w/ Mussels

$15.50

Sautéed in fresh garlic and wine with scallions and fresh tomatoes with your choice of red or white sauce over linguine. Mussels in the shell

Linguine w/ Both Clams and Mussels

$17.25

Sautéed in fresh garlic and wine with scallions and fresh tomatoes with your choice of red or white sauce over linguine. Clams and mussels in the shell

Chicken Carbonara

$15.25

Strips of chicken with mushrooms and bacon cooked in alfredo sauce with a dash of marsala wine over ziti pasta

Chicken and Broccoli

$15.25

Strips of chicken breast and broccoli sautéed in fresh garlic in a white wine butter with our red sauce served over linguine

Chicken Francese

$15.50

Strips of chicken breast sautéed with fresh garlic in a lemon white sauce with scallions served over linguine

Chicken Florentine

$16.50

Chicken breast covered in spinach, black olives, onions, fresh garlic, feta cheese, and mushrooms with alfredo sauce and melted cheese served with a side of linguine

Chicken Saltimbocca

$15.75

Sautéed spinach and ham with fresh garlic topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of angel hair topped with tomato sauce

Grecian Ziti

$16.50

Sliced sautéed chicken tossed with pepperoncini peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, black olives, onions, and feta cheese in a lemon white wine sauce over ziti pasta

Chicken & Shrimp Vellisimo

$17.50

Sautéed chicken and six shrimp tossed with asparagus, scallions and sun-dried tomatoes served over ziti in a lemon white wine sauce

Romanos Pasta

$16.50

Sliced chicken strips with ham, sautéed squash, zucchini, and mushrooms with fresh garlic in a light chicken broth with alfredo sauce topped with melted mozzarella over spaghetti

Chicken Cacciatore

$15.50

Strips of chicken sautéed with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, tomato sauce, and spices served over linguine

Seafood Combo

$18.95

3 shelled clams, 3 shelled mussels, and 6 shrimp sautéed in fresh garlic and wine sauce with scallions and fresh tomatoes in your choice of red or white sauce over linguine

Side Orders

Tomato Sauce

$1.25

3.25 oz

Meat Sauce

$1.75

3.25 oz

Alfredo Sauce

$2.75

3.25 oz

1pc Meatball

$1.35

1

7pc Italian Sausage

$2.50

7 pieces

6 Pieces Shrimp

$4.95

12 Pieces Shrimp

$9.50

French Fries

$2.95

Creamy Pasta Salad

$3.25

Pita Bread

$1.75

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.25

1pc Garlic Bread

$0.85

2pc Garlic Bread

$1.70

Steamed Broccoli

$1.95

Sautéed Broccoli

$2.95

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.95

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$3.50

Sautéed Mixed Veggies

$4.50

8pc Greek Olives

$2.25

8

Pepperoncini Peppers

$0.95

Jalapeño Peppers

$1.10

Banana Peppers

$0.95

Cup of Croutons

$0.45

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.75

3.25 oz

Provolone Cheese

$1.75

2 slices

White American Cheese

$1.75

2 slices

Yellow American Cheese

$1.75

2 slices

Cheddar Cheese

$1.75

Feta Cheese

$2.75

Grape Leaf

$1.00

1

Potato Chips

$0.99

8pc Anchovies

$2.00

8

3.25oz Artichokes

$2.00

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$4.00

(1) Pickle Spear

$0.35

1

(3) Pickle Spears

$0.75

8pc Cucumbers

$1.95

8 pieces

6pc Tomatoes

$1.75

Side Ranch

$1.00

3.25oz Salsa

$0.95

Sour Cream Cup

$0.35

3.25oz Pizza Sauce

$1.25

3.25oz Parm Cup

$1.75

1oz Parm Cup

$0.75

1pc Egg

$1.25

6pc Celery

$0.85

18pc Celery

$2.50

5 pc Crackers

$0.95

6oz Hamburger Patty

$5.75

Side Gr Chicken

$4.00

Side Fr Chicken

$4.00

7" Black Container w/ Lid

$0.85

9" Black Container w/ Lid

$1.10

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$4.95

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$5.50

Kids Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.75

Kids Chicken Nuggets (5)

$5.75

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$4.95

Kids Spaghetti with Butter

$4.50

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$6.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.50

Strawberry Short Cake Double Decker

$6.50

Tuxedo Double Decker

$6.50

3 Layer Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Red Velvet Cake

$6.50

Coconut Pineapple Cake

$6.50

Baklava

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Cannoli

$5.00

8oz-16oz-32oz Homemade Sauce

8oz Tomato Sauce

$3.40

16oz Tomato Sauce

$6.80

32oz Tomato Sauce

$13.60

8oz Meat Sauce

$4.70

16oz Meat Sauce

$9.40

32oz Meat sauce

$18.80

8oz Alfredo Sauce

$7.40

16oz Alfredo Sauce

$14.80

32oz Alfredo Sauce

$29.60

Pizza & Wing Special

12 inch 1 topping pizza 5 wings

$17.50

12 inch 1 topping pizza 10 wings

$23.50

14 inch 1 topping pizza 5 wings

$18.50

14 inch 1 topping pizza 10 wings

$24.50

16 inch 1 topping pizza 5 wings

$19.50

16 inch 1 topping pizza 10 wings

$26.50

Sunday ONLY - 16" Pizza 2 Toppings & 10 Wings

$27.99

Pizza, Calzones, and Stromboli

NY Style - Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.50

14" Cheese Pizza

$11.50

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.50

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$16.95

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and extra cheese

14" Vegetarian Pizza

$18.95

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and extra cheese

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$20.95

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and extra cheese

12" Meat Lover's Pizza

$16.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese

14" Meat Lover's Pizza

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese

16" Meat Lover's Pizza

$20.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese

12" Romano's Deluxe Pizza

$20.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and extra cheese

14" Romano's Deluxe Pizza

$22.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and extra cheese

16" Romano's Deluxe Pizza

$24.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and extra cheese

White Special Pizza

12" Milano's White Pizza

$12.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, and broccoli

14" Milano's White Pizza

$14.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, and broccoli

16" Milano's White Pizza

$16.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, and broccoli

12" Dino's White Pizza

$12.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese

14" Dino's White Pizza

$14.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese

16" Dino's White Pizza

$16.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese

12" Romano's White Pizza

$12.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, tomatoes, and fresh garlic

14" Romano's White Pizza

$14.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, tomatoes, and fresh garlic

16" Romano's White Pizza

$16.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, tomatoes, and fresh garlic

12" Mama's White Pizza

$17.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, pineapple, eggplant, and chicken

14" Mama's White Pizza

$19.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, pineapple, eggplant, and chicken

16" Mama's White Pizza

$22.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, pineapple, eggplant, and chicken

Stuffed Pizza

12" Vegetarian Stuffed Pizza

$18.95

14" Vegetarian Stuffed Pizza

$20.95

16" Vegetarian Stuffed Pizza

$22.95

12" Meat Lover's Stuffed Pizza

$18.95

14" Meat Lover's Stuffed Pizza

$20.95

16" Meat Lover's Stuffed Pizza

$22.95

12" Romano's Stuffed Deluxe Pizza

$22.95

14" Romano's Stuffed Deluxe Pizza

$24.95

16" Romano's Stuffed Deluxe Pizza

$26.95

Specialty Gourmet Pizza

12 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese

14 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese

16 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese

12 Inch Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.95

Topped with grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, and extra cheese

14 Inch Philly Cheesesteak Pizza