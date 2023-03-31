Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roman's Pizza 17 North High Street

17 North High Street

Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Food

Pizza

Mini

$5.00

Small

$10.00

Medium

$12.00

Large

$14.00

X-Large

$15.00

Meat Lovers

$15.95+

All The Way

$15.95+

Veggie Pizza

$15.95+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.95+

Buffalo Chicken

$14.95+

BBQ Chicken

$14.95+

Hawaiian

$11.95+

Gluten Free Crust

$13.95

Cauliflower Crust

$13.95

Subs

Super

$7.05+

Special

$6.55+

Chicken Philly

$7.80+

Chicken Filet w/ Cheese

$8.00+

Italian Sausage w/ Cheese

$7.30+

Pizza Sub

$6.80+

Ham & Cheese

$7.05+

Meatball & Cheese

$7.30+

Super Meatball & Cheese

$7.80+

Steak, Mushroom, & Cheese

$7.55+

Cheeseburger Sub

$6.15+

Vegetarian Sub

$7.30+

Roman Burger

$7.05+

The Mike

$7.55+

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$7.59+

Traditional Wings

$6.89+

Garlic Bread

$4.00+

Breadsticks

$6.50

Sampler

$11.99

French Fries

$3.50

Loaded French Fries

$4.75

Fried Mushrooms

$6.25

Fried Pepperoni

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.25

Mac N Cheese Wedges

$6.25

Mini Corndogs

$6.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25

Onion Rings

$3.50

Poppers

$6.25

Fish & Chip Basket

$7.00

Shrimp & Chip Basket

$7.50

Calzones

Calzone

$13.00

Pubwich

Pubwich Super (Italian)

$12.00

Pubwich Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Pubwich Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Salads

Regular

$3.20+

Chef

$4.40+

Veggie Salad

$4.40+

Chicken

$8.75+

Etc.

Chips

$3.50

Cookies

$5.00

14 oz.

$4.00

16 oz.

$5.00

Beverages

Non Alcoholic

Soda

$2.49

Water

2 Liter

$4.00

Pop can

$1.00

Beer

50 West IPA

$4.00

Astra Red Cream Soda

$4.00

Black Label

$3.00

Brewdog Elvis Juice

$4.00

Bud Lite

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Lite

$3.00

CBC IPA

$4.00

Ciderboys Strawberry Magic

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.50

Destihl Hawaii Five

$4.00

Homestead Uppercup Mocha Porter

$4.00

Jackie O's Chomolungma

$5.00

Jackie O's Mystic Mama

$5.00

Labatt Big Deal Brewing

$4.00

Land Grant Capital Companions

$4.00

McKenzies Hard Cider Black Cherry

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Monaco Black Raspberry

$4.00

Monaco Tequilla Lime

$4.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

North High Hazy Pale

$4.00

Outerbelt Gravel Donuts

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest

$4.00

Rhinegeist Dad

$4.00

Rhinegeist Juicy Truth

$5.00

Rhinegeist Terrorbird

$5.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$5.00

Rogue Dead Guy Ale

$4.00

Rogue Hazelnut

$5.00

Royal Docks Backyard crusher

$5.00

Royal Docks Leatherhead IPA

$5.00

Royal Docks Pumpkin Slayer

$5.00

Saucy Brew Works Juicy ASAP

$5.00

Short's Brew Soft Parade Shandy

$4.00

Stella Artois

$3.50

Stroh's

$3.00

Sweet Water 420 Pale Ale

$4.00

Taft's Gavel Banger

$5.00

Tangerine Wheat

$4.00

Thirsty Dogs Blood Orange

$4.00

Whiteclaw

$3.50

Whiteclaw Vodka+Soda

$3.50

Yuenling

$3.00

Alcohol

Bacardi

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.50+

Crown Royal Apple

$5.50+

Fireball

$4.50+

Jager

$5.50+

Jack Daniels

$5.50+

Jim Beam

$4.50+

Tanqueray

$5.50+

Tito's

$5.50+

1800 Silver

$5.50+

Jameson

$6.00+

Patron

$6.00+

Wine

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$6.50

-1.25 oz. Vodka -Bloody Mary mix -Tabasco Tall Glass

Kamikaze

$5.50

-1 oz. Triple Sec -1 oz. Vodka -1 oz. Lime Juice Mixed together with ice, poured in shot glass

Long Island

$7.50

-.5 oz. Bacardi -.5 oz. Vodka -.5 oz. Tequila -.5 oz. Gin -.25 oz. Triple Sec -2 oz. Sweet & Sour -2 oz. Cola Tall glass -Lemon Garnish

Margarita

$6.50

-1.5 oz. Tequilla -.5 oz .Triple Sec -2.5 oz. Sweet & Sour -3 oz. Lime Juice Tall glass -Lime Garnish

Roman's Cider

$7.50

-1.25 oz. Bacardi -6 oz. McKenzie Black Cherry -Cranberry Juice -Grenadine Splash Tall glass

Screwdriver

$6.50

-1.75 oz. Vodka -3.5 oz. Orange Juice -Orange Garnish

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

-1.25 oz. Vodka -.75 oz Peach Schnapps -3 oz. Cranberry Juice -3 oz. Orange Juice Tall glass -Orange Garnish*

Strawberry Daquiri

$6.50

-1.25 oz. Captain Morgan -Strawberry puree Mixed together Short glass -Lime Garnish

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

-1.25 oz. Vodka (Strawberry, or 1 oz. strawberry syrup) -Lemonade -Grenadine Splash

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

-1.5 oz. Tequila -3 oz. Orange Juice -.5 oz. Grenadine -Orange Garnish in glass*

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Oldest shop in the village, preparing the best subs & pizza in Canal Winchester since 1978, with the freshest ingredients made daily and a bar.

17 North High Street, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Directions

