- Roma's Italian Bistro - Jacksonville - 318 S ragsdale St
Roma's Italian Bistro - Jacksonville 318 S ragsdale St
No reviews yet
318 S ragsdale St
Jacksonville, TX 75766
FOOD
Appetizer
AHI TUNA
BRUSCHETTA
CHEESE STICKS
6 Cheese Sticks
CHICKEN WINGS
6 Fried Chicken Wings with choice of sauces.
FRIED CALAMARI
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
Garlic bread with sliced tomatoes and cheese.
MOZZARELLA CAPRESE
Sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil, capers, and bell peppers. Topped with balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil.
MUSSELS MARINARA
New Zealand Green Shell Mussels topped with spicy marinara.
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
SALADS/SOUPS
SIDE SALAD
Green Leaf lettuce with tomatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese, and croutons
GREEK SALAD w/ CHICKEN
Green Leaf Lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, and feta cheese.
ROMA SALAD w/ CHICKEN
Green Leaf Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, raisins, and almonds.
CAESAR SALAD w/ CHICKEN
Green Leaf Lettuce with croutons, and parmigiana cheese.
SMALL Minestrone
LARGE Minestrone
GREEK SALAD
ROMA SALAD
CHICKEN ENTREES
CHICKEN MARSALA
Sautéed mushrooms in marsala wine sauce.
CHICKEN PICATTA
Sautéed garlic, capers, in lemon white wine sauce.
CHICKEN PARMIGANA
Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti.
CHICKEN CARCIOFI
Sautéed garlic, artichoke hearts, and mushrooms in our famous vodka sauce.
CHICKEN PRIMAVERA
Red peppers, black olives, spinach, and mushrooms in Alfredo sauce
CHICKEN RIGATONI VODKA
Sautéed spinach and rigatoni pasta in our famous vodka sauce.
CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fettuccine pasta in Alfredo sauce.
CHICKEN MURPHY
Sautéed mushrooms, onion, and jalapeños in our famous vodka sauce.
GRILLED CHICKEN VEGGIES
Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers, red onions, and garlic in extra virgin olive oil.
CHICKEN GENOVESE
Sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños, in our brown gravy sauce. Served over penne pasta.
CHICKEN CACCITORE
VEAL ENTREES
VEAL MARSALA
Sautéed mushrooms in masala wine sauce.
VEAL PICATTA
Sautéed garlic, capers, in lemon white wine sauce.
VEAL PARMIGANA
Breaded veal topped with mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti.
VEAL GENOVESE
Sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños, in brown gravy served over penne pasta.
Veal Murphy
VEAL CARCIOFI
SEAFOOD ENTREES
SHRIMP ALFREDO
5 Jumbo shrimp served over fettuccine in alfredo sauce.
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Sautéed garlic in lemon butter white wine sauce. Served over linguine.
SHRIMP CREMOR
5 Jumbo shrimp served with mushrooms, green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, in brandy cream sauce.
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
4 Lobster stuffed raviolis with 5 shrimp in our famous vodka sauce.
HONEY GLAZED TILAPIA
Tilapia glazed with honey served over sautéed veggies.
GRILLED SALMON
Salmon with Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers, red onions, and garlic.
FRUTTI DE MARE
Mussels, shrimp, clams, scallops in spicy marinara sauce.
LINGUINE WHITE CLAM SAUCE
Clams sautéed in garlic and basil in a white wine sauce.
LINGUINE RED CLAM SAUCE
Clams sautéed in garlic, basil in a spicy marinara sauce served with linguini pasta.
CHEF SPECIAL
5 Jumbo pan seared fresh scallops served with a side of farfalle pasta in vodka sauce.
PASTA
SPAGHETTINI
MANICOTTI
Large pasta tubes stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, and parmigiana cheese. Served in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
BEEF LASAGNA
Layered pasta with ground beef, ricotta, and mozzarella baked in marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese on top.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Thin layers of eggplant baked in marinara topped with mozzarella served with spaghetti.
EGGPLANT ROLATINI
Thin slices of battered eggplant rolled in 3 cheese mix. Cooked in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
CANNELLONI
Pasta tubes stuffed with beef, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.
TORTELLINI ALLA PANNA
Tri color cheese tortellini with our famous vodka sauce.
RIGATONI SPECIAL
Rigatoni pasta with basil, mushrooms, meatballs, sausage in our spicy marinara sauce.
TOUR OF ITALY
Small portions of lasagna in marinara, cheese ravioli in alfredo sauce, and cheese tortellini in our vodka sauce.
CHEESE RAVIOLI
FETTUCHINI ALFREDO
HOT SUBS +MORE
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
SIDE ORDERS
WINE
House Wines
Cabernrt Sauvignon
Merlot
Italian Reds
Sauvignon Blanc
Sparkling
Interesting Reds
BAR
LIQUOR
Absolut
Absolut Elyx
Absolute Grapefruit
Absolute Mandarin
Belvedere
Chopin
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Cucumber
Nue
Tito's
Western Son Blueberry
Reyka
Absolut Elyx (DBL)
Absolut (DBL)
Belvedere (DBL)
Chopin (DBL)
Deep Eddy Ruby Red (DBL)
Absolute Mandarin (DBL)
Grey Goose (DBL)
Tito's (DBL)
Nue (DBL)
Ketel One (DBL)
Absolute Grapefruit (DBL)
Ketel One Cucumber (DBL)
Western Son Blueberry (DBL)
REYKA (DBL)
Casa Noble
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Codigo
Don Julio Blanco
Espolon Repo
Manik Blanco
Manik Extra Anejo
Manik Jalapeno
Mi Campo
Morlaco
Patron Silver
Tequila 512
Z Tequila
El Jimador
El TESORO
Morlaco (DBL)
Casamigos Repo (DBL)
Casa Noble (DBL)
Casamigos Blanco (DBL)
Manik Extra Anejo (DBL)
Manik Blanco (DBL)
Manik Jalapeno (DBL)
Espolon Repo (DBL)
Mi Campo (DBL)
Tequila 512 (DBL)
Patron Silver (DBL)
Z Tequila (DBL)
Don Julio Blanco (DBL)
Codigo (DBL)
1792
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
Early Times
Elijah Craig
Garrison Brothers
Henderson Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Blue
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Proper Twelve
Redemption
Sazerac Rye
Sheep Dog
Templeton Rye
Tullamore
Tx Wiskey
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Writers Tears
Bulleit Bourban
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenfiddich
Glenlevet
Johnnie Walker Blue
Macallan 12
Tx Bourbon
Aberfeldy
Glenlevet DBL
Glenfiddich DBL
Chivas Regal DBL
Macallan 12 DBL
Dewars DBL
Johnnie Walker Blue DBL
Tx Bourbon DBL
Bulleit Bourban DBL
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Cointreau
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Hennessey
Mr Black
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Hennessey DBL
Calamity
Taqueray
Bombay Sapphire
Bombay Dry
Hendricks
Still
Dipomatico
MALIBU
BACARDI
DIPLOMATICO
CRUZAN
CAPTAIN MORGAN
BEER
Bud Light 16oz
Michelob Ultra 16oz
Deep Ellum IPA 16oz
Dallas Blonde 16oz
Peroni 16oz
Miller Lite 16oz
Shiner Bock 16oz
Blue Moon 16oz
Dos XX BTL
Bud Light BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Budweiser BTL
Stella Artois BTL
Dos XX BTL
Coors Lite BTL
Corona BTL
Heineken BTL
Yuengling BTL
Becks BTL
High Noon Pineapple BTL
High Noon Grapefruit BTL
BLUE MOON
COCKTAILS
Ameretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Basil Gimlet
Blackberry Mule
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini
Blueberry Smash
Burbon Sidecar
Cosmopolitan
Cucumber Martini
Devils Margarita
Dreamsicle Margarita
Espresso Martini
French 75
Grapefruit Martini
Italian Margarita
Key Lime Martini
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Paloma
Pomegranate Smash
Screwdriver
Seasonal Sangria
Sheepdog Old Fashioned
Smoked Old Fashioned
Smores Martini
Tequila Old Fashioned
Tequila Sunrise
The Butterfly
The Dark Knight
The Medley
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
318 S ragsdale St, Jacksonville, TX 75766
Photos coming soon!