A map showing the location of Roma's Italian Bistro - Jacksonville 318 S ragsdale StView gallery

Roma's Italian Bistro - Jacksonville 318 S ragsdale St

review star

No reviews yet

318 S ragsdale St

Jacksonville, TX 75766

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Appetizer

AHI TUNA

$13.99
BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$9.99

CHEESE STICKS

$8.99

6 Cheese Sticks

CHICKEN WINGS

$8.00+

6 Fried Chicken Wings with choice of sauces.

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.99

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$5.99

Garlic bread with sliced tomatoes and cheese.

MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

$10.99

Sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil, capers, and bell peppers. Topped with balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil.

MUSSELS MARINARA

$11.99

New Zealand Green Shell Mussels topped with spicy marinara.

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$11.99

SALADS/SOUPS

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Green Leaf lettuce with tomatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese, and croutons

GREEK SALAD w/ CHICKEN

$12.99

Green Leaf Lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, and feta cheese.

ROMA SALAD w/ CHICKEN

$12.99

Green Leaf Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, raisins, and almonds.

CAESAR SALAD w/ CHICKEN

$12.99

Green Leaf Lettuce with croutons, and parmigiana cheese.

SMALL Minestrone

$6.00

LARGE Minestrone

$10.00

GREEK SALAD

$9.99

ROMA SALAD

$9.99

CHICKEN ENTREES

CHICKEN MARSALA

$14.99

Sautéed mushrooms in marsala wine sauce.

CHICKEN PICATTA

$14.99

Sautéed garlic, capers, in lemon white wine sauce.

CHICKEN PARMIGANA

$14.99

Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti.

CHICKEN CARCIOFI

$14.99

Sautéed garlic, artichoke hearts, and mushrooms in our famous vodka sauce.

CHICKEN PRIMAVERA

$14.99

Red peppers, black olives, spinach, and mushrooms in Alfredo sauce

CHICKEN RIGATONI VODKA

$14.99

Sautéed spinach and rigatoni pasta in our famous vodka sauce.

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$14.99

Fettuccine pasta in Alfredo sauce.

CHICKEN MURPHY

$14.99

Sautéed mushrooms, onion, and jalapeños in our famous vodka sauce.

GRILLED CHICKEN VEGGIES

$14.99

Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers, red onions, and garlic in extra virgin olive oil.

CHICKEN GENOVESE

$14.99

Sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños, in our brown gravy sauce. Served over penne pasta.

CHICKEN CACCITORE

$14.99

VEAL ENTREES

VEAL MARSALA

$15.99

Sautéed mushrooms in masala wine sauce.

VEAL PICATTA

$15.99

Sautéed garlic, capers, in lemon white wine sauce.

VEAL PARMIGANA

$15.99

Breaded veal topped with mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti.

VEAL GENOVESE

$15.99Out of stock

Sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños, in brown gravy served over penne pasta.

Veal Murphy

$15.99

VEAL CARCIOFI

$15.99

SEAFOOD ENTREES

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$16.99

5 Jumbo shrimp served over fettuccine in alfredo sauce.

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$16.99

Sautéed garlic in lemon butter white wine sauce. Served over linguine.

SHRIMP CREMOR

$16.99

5 Jumbo shrimp served with mushrooms, green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, in brandy cream sauce.

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$16.99

4 Lobster stuffed raviolis with 5 shrimp in our famous vodka sauce.

HONEY GLAZED TILAPIA

$17.99

Tilapia glazed with honey served over sautéed veggies.

GRILLED SALMON

$18.99

Salmon with Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers, red onions, and garlic.

FRUTTI DE MARE

$17.99

Mussels, shrimp, clams, scallops in spicy marinara sauce.

LINGUINE WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$16.99

Clams sautéed in garlic and basil in a white wine sauce.

LINGUINE RED CLAM SAUCE

$16.99

Clams sautéed in garlic, basil in a spicy marinara sauce served with linguini pasta.

CHEF SPECIAL

$16.99

5 Jumbo pan seared fresh scallops served with a side of farfalle pasta in vodka sauce.

PASTA

SPAGHETTINI

$10.99

MANICOTTI

$10.99

Large pasta tubes stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, and parmigiana cheese. Served in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

BEEF LASAGNA

$11.99

Layered pasta with ground beef, ricotta, and mozzarella baked in marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese on top.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$11.99

Thin layers of eggplant baked in marinara topped with mozzarella served with spaghetti.

EGGPLANT ROLATINI

$14.99

Thin slices of battered eggplant rolled in 3 cheese mix. Cooked in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.

CANNELLONI

$11.99

Pasta tubes stuffed with beef, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.

TORTELLINI ALLA PANNA

$11.99

Tri color cheese tortellini with our famous vodka sauce.

RIGATONI SPECIAL

$14.99

Rigatoni pasta with basil, mushrooms, meatballs, sausage in our spicy marinara sauce.

TOUR OF ITALY

$15.99

Small portions of lasagna in marinara, cheese ravioli in alfredo sauce, and cheese tortellini in our vodka sauce.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$11.99

FETTUCHINI ALFREDO

$12.99

PIZZA

12" Small Pizza

18" Giant Pizza

HOT SUBS +MORE

MEATBALL SUB

$10.99

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$10.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$10.99

CHEESE CALZONE

$10.99

PEPPERONI CALZONE

$10.99

SAUSAGE CALZONE

$10.99

SPINACH CALZONE

$10.99

STROMBOLI

$11.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$7.99

KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$7.99

KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI

$7.99

KIDS PENNE ALLA VODKA

$7.99

KIDS PENNE BUTTER

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$9.99

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$5.99

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$6.99

TIRAMISU

$6.99

HUMMINGBIRD CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

RAINBOW CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$5.99

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.99

PLAIN CHEESE CAKE

$5.99

SPUMONI

$8.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE BOMB

$8.00Out of stock

SIDE ORDERS

ALFREDO SAUCE

$4.99

VODKA SAUCE

$4.99

MEATSAUCE

$4.99

SIDE MEATBALLS (3)

$4.99

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$4.99

OLIVE OIL AND SPICES

$5.99

DOZEN ROLLS

$5.99

(6) ROLLS

$3.00

VEGGIES

$5.99

SMALL Marinara

$2.00

LARGE Marinara

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

BEVERAGES

NA Beverages (Copy)

COCA COLA

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

COKE ZERO

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

PELEGRINO

$2.50

ESPRESSO

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

ICED TEA

$2.50

MILK

$3.00

WINE

House Wines

Chardonnay

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvigon

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Cabernrt Sauvignon

Josh Cellars Cab

$10.00+

J Lohr Seven Oaks

$12.00+

Juggernaut

$50.00

My Favotite

$90.00

Louis Martini

$115.00

Jordan

$140.00

Unshackled

$14.00+

House Cab Bottle

$24.00

Merlot

Bogle

$8.00+

Ferrari

$10.00

Pinot Noir

Meiomi

$12.00+

Four Graces

$45.00

Juggernaut Russian River

$50.00

Italian Reds

La Gerla Sangiovese

$30.00

Monrosso Chianti

$10.00+

Feudi Di San gregorio Primitivo

$13.00+

Monrosso-Super Tuscan

$10.00+

Pasqua Amarone

$120.00

Villa Antitori

$45.00

Italian Whites

Remeo & Juliet Bianco

$10.00+

Vietti Moscato D'Asti

$45.00

Voga Moscato

$10.00+

Chardonnay

Edna Valley

$30.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$10.00+

Prisoner

$60.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Oyster Bay

$35.00

Whitehaven

$10.00+

Mondavi

$65.00

Pinot Grigo

Bella Sera

$9.00+

Mezzacorona

$16.00+

Ava Grace

$30.00

Sparkling

Stellina di Notte Prosecco

$8.00+

Mionetto Sparkling Rose (187ml)

$7.00

Faire La Fete Cremant Brute

$60.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$150.00

Rose

A to Z Wineworks

$10.00+

Fleurs de Prairie

$45.00

Interesting Reds

Michael David Petit Petite

$10.00+

AVV Sin Zin

$12.00+

Justin Isosceles

$135.00

Prisoner

$85.00

Gascon Malbec

$10.00+

BAR

LIQUOR

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Elyx

$12.00

Absolute Grapefruit

$8.00

Absolute Mandarin

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One Cucumber

$10.00

Nue

$6.00

Tito's

$8.00

Western Son Blueberry

$8.00

Reyka

$8.00

Absolut Elyx (DBL)

$15.00

Absolut (DBL)

$11.00

Belvedere (DBL)

$15.00

Chopin (DBL)

$13.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red (DBL)

$13.00

Absolute Mandarin (DBL)

$13.00

Grey Goose (DBL)

$15.00

Tito's (DBL)

$13.00

Nue (DBL)

$11.00

Ketel One (DBL)

$13.00

Absolute Grapefruit (DBL)

$13.00

Ketel One Cucumber (DBL)

$13.00

Western Son Blueberry (DBL)

$13.00

REYKA (DBL)

$13.00

Casa Noble

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Codigo

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Repo

$8.00

Manik Blanco

$10.00

Manik Extra Anejo

$12.00

Manik Jalapeno

$10.00

Mi Campo

$10.00

Morlaco

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Tequila 512

$8.00

Z Tequila

$8.00

El Jimador

$6.00

El TESORO

$10.00

Morlaco (DBL)

$11.00

Casamigos Repo (DBL)

$15.00

Casa Noble (DBL)

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco (DBL)

$13.00

Manik Extra Anejo (DBL)

$15.00

Manik Blanco (DBL)

$13.00

Manik Jalapeno (DBL)

$13.00

Espolon Repo (DBL)

$13.00

Mi Campo (DBL)

$13.00

Tequila 512 (DBL)

$11.00

Patron Silver (DBL)

$15.00

Z Tequila (DBL)

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco (DBL)

$15.00

Codigo (DBL)

$13.00

1792

$8.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Early Times

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Garrison Brothers

$14.00

Henderson Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$30.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Proper Twelve

$8.00

Redemption

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Sheep Dog

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Tullamore

$10.00

Tx Wiskey

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Writers Tears

Wild Turkey

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Redemption

$11.00

Tx Wiskey

$13.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Garrison Brothers

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

1792

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Early Times

$11.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Henderson Whiskey

$11.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.00

Sheep Dog

$13.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$45.00

Jameson

$11.00

Tullamore

$13.00

Proper Twelve

$11.00

Writers Tears

Bulleit Bourban

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlevet

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Tx Bourbon

$12.00

Aberfeldy

$15.00

Glenlevet DBL

$15.00

Glenfiddich DBL

$15.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$15.00

Macallan 12 DBL

$15.00

Dewars DBL

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Blue DBL

$45.00

Tx Bourbon DBL

$15.00

Bulleit Bourban DBL

$13.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Mr Black

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$13.00

Hennessey DBL

$15.00

Calamity

$8.00

Taqueray

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Bombay Dry

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Still

$8.00

Dipomatico

$10.00

MALIBU

$8.00

BACARDI

$8.00

DIPLOMATICO

$10.00

CRUZAN

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$10.00

BEER

Bud Light 16oz

$5.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$5.00

Deep Ellum IPA 16oz

$5.00

Dallas Blonde 16oz

$5.00

Peroni 16oz

$5.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$5.00

Shiner Bock 16oz

$5.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$5.00

Dos XX BTL

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Stella Artois BTL

$5.00

Dos XX BTL

$5.00

Coors Lite BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$5.00

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Yuengling BTL

$5.00

Becks BTL

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple BTL

$5.00

High Noon Grapefruit BTL

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

COCKTAILS

Ameretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Basil Gimlet

$8.00

Blackberry Mule

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Blueberry Smash

$8.00

Burbon Sidecar

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cucumber Martini

$8.00

Devils Margarita

$10.00

Dreamsicle Margarita

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

French 75

$8.00

Grapefruit Martini

$8.00

Italian Margarita

$8.00

Key Lime Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Paloma

$8.00

Pomegranate Smash

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Seasonal Sangria

$10.00

Sheepdog Old Fashioned

$10.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$10.00

Smores Martini

$12.00

Tequila Old Fashioned

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

The Butterfly

$10.00

The Dark Knight

$10.00

The Medley

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

318 S ragsdale St, Jacksonville, TX 75766

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

JW's Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 7
1015 E. Rusk St Jacksonville, TX 75766
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Jacksonville
orange star3.9 • 197
2402 Beaumont St Jacksonville, TX 75766
View restaurantnext
Milano's Pizza - Frankston, TX
orange star3.9 • 378
114 W Main St Frankston, TX 75763
View restaurantnext
Milano's Pizza - Flint, TX
orange starNo Reviews
21146 Texas 155 Flint, TX 75762
View restaurantnext
Shee-Bee
orange starNo Reviews
1208 TX-110 N Whitehouse, TX 75791
View restaurantnext
FD's Grillhouse - Tyler
orange starNo Reviews
8934 S. Broadway Ste 494 Tyler, TX 75703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville

JW's Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 7
1015 E. Rusk St Jacksonville, TX 75766
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Longview
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
No reviews yet
Kaufman
review star
No reviews yet
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston