Restaurant info

Roma’s is located in the heart of Ocala, Florida, and offers a unique dining experience. We also have a fully stocked bar and an impressive patio area for patrons to enjoy their meals in a relaxing outdoor setting. We take pride in using the freshest ingredients to create mouthwatering Italian dishes that are sure to delight your senses. Our pizza is a true masterpiece, crafted with hand-tossed dough and baked in our authentic stone oven. This combination ensures a crispy, flavorful crust that is simply irresistible. However, it’s not just the food that sets us apart; it’s also the warm and welcoming service provided by our dedicated staff. We are also pet-friendly, offering a spacious patio where you can enjoy your meal with your furry friend by your side. Join us at Roma’s for an unforgettable taste of Italy, where freshness, warmth, and the joy of dining come together in perfect harmony.