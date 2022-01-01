Romas Italian Restaurant imageView gallery

Romas Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2621 West Grant Ave

Pauls Valley, OK 73075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Ravioli
Chik Alfredo
Fettuccini Alfredo

Appetizers

Fried Mozz Cheese

$6.95

Sliced Italian Sausage

$6.95

Shrimp Napeloni

$8.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.95

Roll

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$3.15

Olive Oil, Garlic and Basil Sauce

$3.15

Alfredo Sauce

$5.95

Alla Panna Sauce

$5.95

SPECIAL PREP

Salads

Tossed Salad

$3.25

Roma Salad

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Greek Salad

$7.95

Pizza

SM Cheese

$8.95Out of stock

LG Cheese

$11.95Out of stock

SM Special

$14.25Out of stock

LG Special

$17.25Out of stock

LG Chk Alfredo

$18.95Out of stock

SM Chk Alfredo

$14.95Out of stock

LG Margarita Pizza

$16.95Out of stock

SM Margarita Pizza

$13.95Out of stock

Kids

Kids lasagna

$6.75

kids Manicotti

$6.75

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.75

Kids Spaghetti MB

$6.75

Kids Spaghetti MS

$6.75

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.75

KidsTortellini

$7.75

Kids Spaghetti Mr

$6.75

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.45

Diet Pepsi

$2.45

Mt. Dew

$2.45

Dr. Pepper

$2.45

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.45

Root Beer

$2.45

Lemonade

$2.45

Sierre Mist

$2.45

Coffee

$2.45

Tea

$2.45

Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Evening

Baked Ziti

$10.95

Cheese Ravioli

$9.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.95

Lasagna

$11.95

Manicotti

$10.95

Pasta Sampler

$10.95

House Specialties

Chik Pomodora

$13.45

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.95

Chicken Aristocrat

$14.95

Pasta Primavera

$13.95

Roma Special

$15.95

Chik & Shrimp Tetrazini

$15.95

Chik Alfredo

$15.25

Thin Ribeye Steak

$24.00

Entrees

Sausage Pizzaola

$11.95

Tortellini Alla Panna

$11.95

Sausage Pepper Parmigiana

$12.95

Full Size Entrees

$125.00

Full Size Pastas

$100.00

Half Size Entrees

$65.00

Half Size Pastas

$50.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.95

Meatball Sub

$11.95

Spaghetti

Spaghetti w/ Oil Garlic Basil

$10.95

Spaghetti w/MB

$10.95

Spaghetti w/MS

$10.95

Spaghetti w/The Works

$12.95

Spaghetti W Mushroms

$10.95

Spaghetti Mrinara

$10.95

Chicken or Veal

Sicialano

Parmiagiana

Diavolo

Capellini

Damabianka

Seafood

Tilapia Piccata

$15.45

Shrimp Ravioli

$15.45

Shrimp Alvino

$15.45

Shrimp Diavolo

$15.45

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.95

Shrimp And Clams

$16.95

Chef's Favorite

$16.95

Salmon

$17.95

Salmon & Shrimp

$19.85

Desserts

Key Lime Cheesecake

$3.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.95

Triple Choc Cheesecake

$3.95

Cannoli Cream

$3.05

Tiramisu

$4.95

Yn Plain

$3.95

Beer Wine

Merlot, Italy

$5.50

Lambrusco, Italy

$5.50

Cabernet Sauvignon, Italy

$6.00

Chiani, Italy

$6.00

Chardonnay, Italy

$5.50

White Zin, California

$5.50

Pinot Grigio, Italy

$6.00

Moscato, California

$6.50

Black Stone Merlot, CA

$26.00

Bolla Cabernet, Italy

$28.00

Candoni Pinot Noir, Italy

$29.00

Bell'agio Chianti, Italy

$36.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio, Italy

$32.00

Corona

$3.50

Dos XX

$3.50

Modelo

$3.50

Peroni

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Miller Light

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2621 West Grant Ave, Pauls Valley, OK 73075

Directions

Gallery
Romas Italian Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Triple Creek Boardwalk 2 - Second Location
orange starNo Reviews
22650 Highway 29 Elmore City, OK 73433
View restaurantnext
Triple Creek Boardwalk - Elmore City
orange starNo Reviews
22650 Highway 29 Elmore City, OK 73433
View restaurantnext
Iron Wolf Coffee House - 121 East Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
121 East Main St. Davis, OK 73030
View restaurantnext
Van's Pig Stand - Purcell - 2234 North Green Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2234 North Green Avenue Purcell, OK 73080
View restaurantnext
San Pedros - 2118 West Broadway Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2118 West Broadway Avenue Sulphur, OK 73086
View restaurantnext
LaDonkeys - 35886 Hwy 29
orange starNo Reviews
35886 Hwy 29 Pauls Valley, OK 73075
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Pauls Valley
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Durant
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Denison
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Sherman
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston